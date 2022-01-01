Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho Gyu - Ventura

review star

No reviews yet

4960 Telephone Road

#102

Ventura, CA 93003

Order Again

Popular Items

Wagyu Beef Pho
Chicken Pho
Spring Rolls

Appetizers

Crispy Wings

Crispy Wings

$6.95

Seasoned Crispy and Tender Fried Chicken Wings (5pcs)

Wings of Angels

Wings of Angels

$6.95

Crispy Fried Chicken Wings, Marinated in Sweet Garlic Soy Dressing (5pcs)

Wings of Hell

Wings of Hell

$6.95

Crispy Fried Chicken Wings, Coated with Spicy Volcano Sauce (5pcs)

Crispy Taro Egg Rolls

Crispy Taro Egg Rolls

$5.95

Crispy Egg Rolls Filled with Pork, Vermicelli, Taro, and Vegetables, complemented with a Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce. (2pcs)

Vegetarian Egg Rolls

Vegetarian Egg Rolls

$5.95

Crispy Vegetable Egg Rolls, Complemented with a Sweet & Savory Fish Sauce

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$5.95

Crispy or Steamed Chicken Dumplings with Cilantro and Onions, Complemented with a House Chili Oil Sauce. (5pcs)

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$5.95

Shrimp, Lean Brisket, and Fresh Vegetables Wrapped in Rice Paper (2pcs)

Crispy Seafood Egg Roll

Crispy Seafood Egg Roll

$5.95

Lightly Fried Rice Paper wrapped with Shrimp, Crab, and Vegetables, Complemented with a Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce

Pho

Pho Gyu 101

Pho Gyu 101

$10.95

Lean Brisket, Beef Tendons, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth

Wagyu Beef Pho

Wagyu Beef Pho

$11.95

Wagyu Beef, Lean Brisket, and Beef Tendons, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth

Shrimp Pho

Shrimp Pho

$11.95

Shrimp, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth

House Special Spicy Pho

House Special Spicy Pho

$12.95

Spicy Wok Sauteed Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Wagyu Beef, Lean Brisket, and Shrimp, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions. Simmered in 12-hour Wagyu Bone Broth

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$11.95

Hearty, Flavorful, House Made Chicken Broth, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Lime, Jalapeno, and Green Onions

Beef Rib Pho

Beef Rib Pho

$14.95

Fall-Off-The-Bone Beef Ribs, Wagyu Beef, Lean Brisket, Garnished with Cilantro, White Onions, Jalapeno, and Green Onions

Vegetable Pho

$11.95

Vermicelli

Chicken Vermicelli

Chicken Vermicelli

$11.95

Chicken, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallions. Complemented with Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce.

Spicy Pork Vermicelli

Spicy Pork Vermicelli

$11.95

Spicy Pork, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallions. Complemented with Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce.

Shrimp Vermicelli

Shrimp Vermicelli

$11.95

Shrimp, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallions. Complemented with Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce.

Wagyu Beef Vermicelli

Wagyu Beef Vermicelli

$12.95

Wagyu Beef, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallions. Complemented with Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce.

House Special Vermicelli

House Special Vermicelli

$13.95

Wagyu Beef, Shrimp, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallions. Complemented with Sweet and Savory Fish Sauce.

Rice Dishes

Wagyu Beef

Wagyu Beef

$13.95

Wagyu Beef, Marinated in Garlic Soy Sauce Over Steamed Rice or Fried Rice (+$1)

Galbi (Beef Ribs)

Galbi (Beef Ribs)

$14.95

Galbi (Beef Ribs), Marinated in Garlic Soy Sauce Over Steamed Rice or Fried Rice (+$1)

Spicy Pork

Spicy Pork

$12.95

Grilled Spicy Pork, Marinated in House Spicy Sauce Over Steamed Rice or Fried Rice (+$1)

Chicken

Chicken

$12.95

Chicken, Marinated in Garlic Soy Sauce Over Steamed Rice or Fried Rice (+$1)

Shrimp

Shrimp

$13.95

Shrimp, Marinated in House Spicy Sauce Over Steamed Rice or Fried Rice

Sauces

Sriracha

$0.25

Sambal

$0.25

Fish Sauce

$0.25

Hoisin Sauce

$0.25

Peanut Sauce

$0.25

DRINKS

Coke

$1.95

12 oz. Can

Diet Coke

$1.95

12 oz. Can

Sprite

$1.95

12 oz. Can

Fanta

$1.95

12 oz. Bottle

Fresh Lemonade with Lychee

$3.95

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Pho Gyu - Vietnamese Noodle House

Banner pic
Main pic

