Pho Ha Noi - Palo Alto 185 University Avenue
185 University Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Featured Items
SUMMER SPECIAL
- Grilled Pork Vermicelli
Pork, cucumber, herbs, lettuce, peanuts, vermicelli, served with fish sauce$13.95OUT OF STOCK
- Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls Vermicelli
Pork, cucumber, herbs, lettuce, vermicelli , egg rolls, peanuts, served with fish sauce$13.95OUT OF STOCK
- Combo Grilled Pork Vermicelli + Drink$15.95OUT OF STOCK
- Combo Grilled Pork & Egg Roll Vermicelli + Drink$15.95OUT OF STOCK
APPETIZERS
- A1. Imperial Crab Rolls (Nem Cua Be)
Crab, pork, carrot, wood ear mushroom, herbs, lettuce served with fish sauce$19.50
- A2. Chicken Egg Rolls (Cha Gio Ga)
Chicken, carrot, vermicelli, served with fish sauce$14.50
- A3. Garlic & Fish Sauce Chicken Wings (Canh Ga Chien Nuoc Mam)
Chicken wings, fish sauce$14.50
- A4. Crispy Salt & Pepper Tofu (Tofu Rang Muoi)
Fried tofu, salt, pepper$11.50
- A5. Grilled Pork Sausage Rolls (Nem Nuong Cuon)
Vietnamese pork sausage, cucumber, crispy egg roll skins. peanut sauce$11.25
- A6. Nori Tofu Mushroom Rolls (Cuon Chay)
Seaweed, tofu, lettuce, herbs, served with peanut sauce$11.25
- A7. Chargrilled Pork Rolls (Thit Nuong Cuon)
Pork, cucumber, herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, served with fish sauce$11.25
- A8. Spring Rolls (Goi Cuon)
Shrimp, pork, cucumber, herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, served with peanut sauce$11.25
- A9. Ha Noi Special Rolls (Cuon 3 loai)
Combination of Spring Rolls, Chargrilled Pork Rolls & Vietnamese Pork Sausage Rolls. Contains Peanut Sauce$17.50
- A10. Green Apple Salad Sauteed Beef (Goi Bo Tao Xanh)$16.00
- A11. Vegetable Egg Rolls (Cha Gio Chay)$14.50
BEEF PHO
- P1. Combination Beef Pho (Phở Bò DB)
Contains raw meat, onions, cilantros, ginger, noodles$18.85
- P2. Rare Steak Pho (Phở Tái)
Contains raw meat, onions, cilantro, ginger, noodles$17.85
- P3. Rare Steak and Welldone Pho (Phở Tái Thịt Chín)
Contains raw meat, onions, cilantro, ginger, noodles$17.85
- P4. Rare Steak, Brisket and Flank Pho (Phở Tái Nạm Gầu)
Contains raw meat, onions, cilantro, ginger, noodles$17.85
- P5. Rare Steak & Meatball Pho (Phở Tái Bò Viên)
Contains raw meat, onions, cilantro, ginger, noodles$17.85
- P6. Sauteed Flank Steak Pho (Phở Tái Lăn)
Contains raw meat, onions, cilantro, ginger, noodles$18.85
- P7. 1lb Short Rib Pho (Phở Sườn Bò)
1lb short rib bone-in, cilantro, green onions, ginger, noodles$18.85
- P8. Rare Steak & Boneless Short Rib Meat Pho (Phở Tái Thịt Sườn)
Contains raw meat, onions, cilantro, ginger, noodles$18.85
- P09. No Meat Pho with Beef Broth (Phở Bò Không Thịt)
Beef broth, noodles, onions, cilantros, ginger, noodles$10.00
- P11. Oxtail Pho (Phở Đuôi Bò)
Cilantro, green onions, ginger, noodles$18.85
- P12. Rare Steak & Oxtail Pho (Phở Tái Đuôi Bò)
Contains raw meat, noodles, onions, cilantro, ginger$18.85
- P13. Rare Steak & Tendon Pho (Phở Tái Gân)
Contains raw meat, onions, cilantro, mince ginger, noodles$17.85
- P14. Vegetable Pho with Beef Broth (Phở Rau Củ Soup Bò)
Beef broth, carrot, broccoli, tofu, green onions, cilantro, ginger and choice of noodle$17.85
- P15. Custom Pho (Phở Tự Chọn)
Contains raw meat, noodles, onions, cilantros, ginger$17.85
CHICKEN PHO
- C1. Combination Chicken Pho (Phở Gà ĐB)
Chicken breast, thigh, green onions, cilantro, ginger and choice of noodle$17.95
- C2. Chicken Thigh Pho (Phở Gà Đùi)
Chicken breast, thigh, green onions, cilantro, ginger and choice of noodle$17.95
- C3. No Meat Pho with Chicken Broth (Phở Gà Không Thịt)
Chicken broth, green onions, cilantro, ginger and choice of noodle$10.00
- C4. Chicken Breast Pho (Phở Ức Gà)
Chicken breast, green onions, cilantro, ginger and choice of noodle$17.95
- C5. Vegetable Pho with Chicken Broth (Phở Rau Củ Soup Gà)
Chicken broth, carrot, broccoli, tofu, green onions, cilantros, ginger and choice of noodle$17.95
SPECIALTIES
- S1. Roasted Kui Fei Chicken with Egg Noodle
Chicken, fried egg, tomato, lettuce, fried shallots, egg noodle$20.00
- S2. Roasted Kui Fei Chicken with Garlic Noodle
Chicken, fried egg, tomato, lettuce, fried shallots, garlic noodle$20.00
- S3. Roasted Kui Fei Chicken with Tomato Rice
Chicken, fried egg, tomato, lettuce, tomato rice$20.00
- S4. Roasted Kui Fei Chicken with Sticky Rice
Chicken, fried egg, green onions, fried shallots, sticky rice$20.00
- S5. Roasted Kui Fei Chicken with Crispy Sticky Rice
Chicken, fried egg, fried shallots, green onions, crispy sticky rice$22.00
- S6. Ha Noi Grilled Pork Vermicelli
Pork, pork meatball, fish sauce, lettuce, herbs, vermicelli$18.00
- S7. R & R Steak with Garlic Noodle
Cube steak, white onions, tomato, lettuce$27.95
- S8. R & R Steak with Tomato Rice
Cube steak, white onions, tomato, lettuce$27.95
- S9. Spicy Hue Noodle with 1lb Short Rib
Beef short rib, pork, pork ham, white onions, green onions$19.50
- S10. Vietnamese Beef Stew
Beef short ribs, carrot, white onion$17.00
- S11. Korean BBQ Prime Short Rib with White Rice
Beef short ribs, sesame seeds, green onions$23.00
- S12. Vietnamese Sizzling Steak
Fillet mignon, pate, fried egg, pork ham, fries$28.95
- S14. Tamarind Prawns
Prawns, fried shallots, lettuce$22.50
VEGAN
SIDE ORDERS
- X1. 1 Egg York with Soup$2.50
- 1 Sunny Side Egg$2.50
- X2. Chicken Meat for Pho
Chicken breast or thigh$8.50
- X3. Side noodle$3.50
- X3. Garlic Noodle$3.50
- X3. Vermicelli$3.50
- X4. Bowl of Oxtail$9.50
- X5. Side of Rare Steak$9.00
- X6 .Side of Rice$3.50
- X7. Beef Meat for Pho$6.50
- X8. 1lb Beef Short Rib$12.00
- X9. Breadsticks$2.75
- X10. Vietnamese Baguette$2.00
- X11. Crispy Sticky Rice$8.00
- Beef Broth Togo$6.00
- Chicken Broth Togo$6.00
DRINKS
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Fanta$2.50
- Fresh Lemon Soda$6.50
- Salty Lemon Soda$6.50
- Salty Plum Soda$6.50
- Egg Coffee
Equivalent of 3 shots of espresso and up$6.50
- Ube Coffee
Equivalent of 3 shots of espresso and up$6.50
- Salted Cream Coffee
Equivalent of 3 shots of espresso and up$6.50
- Iced Coffee Condensed Milk
Equivalent of 3 shots of espresso and up$6.50
- Black Coffee
Equivalent of 3 shots of espresso and up$5.50
- Hot Tea$1.75
- Ice Tea$1.75
- Arnold Palmer$6.00
- Thai Tea$6.50
- Strawberry Smoothie$7.50
- Mango Smoothie$7.50
- Ube Smoothie$7.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.50
- Fresh Lemonade$5.50
- Fresh Orange Juice$8.00
- Fresh Orange Juice No Ice$9.00
- Coconut Juice$6.50
- Coconut Juice with Kumquat$7.00
- Three Color Dessert
red beans, white beans, mung beans, jelly, coconut milk$7.50
- Special Healthy Drink
grass jelly, coconut juice, basil seeds$7.50
- Sparkling Water$6.00
- Hot Honey Ginger Lemonade$6.00
- Passionfruit drink$6.50
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
185 University Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301