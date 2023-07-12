Mama's Kitchen 2200 W International Speedway Blvd

Restaurant info

At our Vietnamese restaurant, we offer a unique culinary experience that combines the bold and vibrant flavors of Vietnam with the freshest seafood available. Our menu is carefully crafted to showcase the best of both worlds, featuring traditional Vietnamese dishes like pho, banh mi, and vermicelli bowls alongside fresh seafood options like shrimp, crab, and lobster. We take pride in using only the highest quality ingredients and authentic Vietnamese recipes to create our dishes. Our chefs are skilled in the art of Vietnamese cooking, and they work tirelessly to ensure that every dish is cooked to perfection and bursting with flavor. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch or a leisurely dinner, our restaurant is the perfect place to enjoy delicious Vietnamese cuisine and fresh seafood in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere. With our friendly staff, comfortable seating, and unbeatable menu, we're confident that you'll love dining with us and will come back again and again.