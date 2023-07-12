Mama's Kitchen 2200 W International Speedway Blvd

A map showing the location of Mama's Kitchen 2200 W International Speedway BlvdView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

Egg Rolls

$7.00

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Pork Skewers

$8.00

Main

Bun Thit Nuong

$16.00

Bun Dac Biet

$18.00

Com Suon Nuong

$16.00

Com Chien

$16.00

Bo Ne

$20.00

Banh Mi

$13.00

Pho

Pho Mama's

$18.00

Pho Tai Nam Large

$16.00

Pho Tai Nam Small

$14.00

Pho Ga Large

$16.00

Pho Ga Small

$14.00

Pho Rau Large

$16.00

Pho Rau Small

$14.00

Pho Supreme

$25.00

Pho Tom Hum

$30.00

Pho Hoang De

$80.00

Seafood

I Love Shrimp

$50.00

I Love Crawfish

$50.00

I Love Shellfish

$60.00

King of The Sea

$130.00

Queen of The Sea

$80.00

Crawfish

$14.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$19.95

Lobster Tail

$21.95

Clams

$16.95

Green Mussels

$16.95

Scallops

$24.95

Snow Crab Legs

$21.95

King Crab Legs

$69.99

Dungeness Crab

$23.99

Blue Crabs

$9.99

Fried Platters

Seafood Combination Platter

$18.99

Fried Shrimps Platter

$12.99

Catfish Platter

$11.99

Tilapia Platter

$11.99

Calamari Platter

$11.99

New Orleans Gumbo

$6.99

Side Order

Noodle

$2.99

Meat

$5.99

Rice

$3.00

Bread

$3.00

Veggie

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Boiled Egg

$2.00

French Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Sweet Fries

$4.99

Hush Puppies

$4.99

Sausage

$3.99

Potato

$1.00

Corn

$1.00

Drinks

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$3.00

Ice Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

SaiGon

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Bucket of Beer

$20.00

Coconut Island

$18.00

Summer Cup

$10.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Specialty Fruit Drinks

$6.00

Cafe Du Monde

$6.00

Regular shot

$7.00

Premium shot

$10.00

Cocktail

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At our Vietnamese restaurant, we offer a unique culinary experience that combines the bold and vibrant flavors of Vietnam with the freshest seafood available. Our menu is carefully crafted to showcase the best of both worlds, featuring traditional Vietnamese dishes like pho, banh mi, and vermicelli bowls alongside fresh seafood options like shrimp, crab, and lobster. We take pride in using only the highest quality ingredients and authentic Vietnamese recipes to create our dishes. Our chefs are skilled in the art of Vietnamese cooking, and they work tirelessly to ensure that every dish is cooked to perfection and bursting with flavor. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch or a leisurely dinner, our restaurant is the perfect place to enjoy delicious Vietnamese cuisine and fresh seafood in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere. With our friendly staff, comfortable seating, and unbeatable menu, we're confident that you'll love dining with us and will come back again and again.

Location

2200 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

