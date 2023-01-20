Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho Hana Torrance 22815 Hawthorne Blvd

No reviews yet

22815 Hawthorne Blvd

Torrance, CA 90505

Order Again

Rice Plate (Toast)

24. Fried Rice

$13.99

24. Fried Rice_Combo

$13.50
25. Char-Broiled Pork

$12.99
26. BBQ Beef

$13.50

Vermicelli (Toast)

27. Vermicelli

$13.99

Rolls (Toast)

28. Egg Rolls (4pcs)

$10.99
29. Spring Rolls (3pcs)

$10.99

30. Roll Combo (3pcs each)

$14.99

Beverages (Toast)

1. Vietnamese Coffee (Iced)

$4.25

1. Vietnamese Coffee (Hot)

$4.25
2. Thai Iced Tea

$4.25

3. Green Tea (Hot)

$1.99

4. Green Tea (Iced)

$2.99

5. Iced Tea

$2.99

6. Fresh Iced Lemonade

$3.99

7. Fresh Iced Lemonade w/ Sprite

$4.25

8. Coconut Juice

$3.99

9. Bottled Water

$1.99

10-1. Coke

$1.99

10-2. Sprite

$1.99

10-3. Diet Coke

$1.99

10-4. Sunkist

$1.99

10-5. Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Extra (Toast)

Rice

$2.99

To-go Soup

$4.50

DRINK

Vietnamese Coffee (hot)

$5.00

Pho hana's sinature coffee brewed in the traditional Vietnamese way

Vietnamese Coffee (cold)

$5.00

Ice Thai Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Vietnamese restaurant since 1997. Come in and enjoy!

Location

22815 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505

Directions

