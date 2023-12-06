Restaurant info

🍜 Welcome to HN Pho on Brookhurst and Katella! 🍜 In 2015, we opened HN Pho to share Mama Tran's culinary magic with you. Nestled at the lively corner of Brookhurst and Katella, we offer more than just food; we offer a taste of home. Why do people keep coming back? It starts with Mama Pham's pho—a secret blend of spices and herbs that creates a bowl of comfort and love. But don't miss out on our Garlic Noodles with Shaking Beef, a dish that’s as flavorful as it sounds. Looking for the perfect drink? From Vietnamese coffee to exotic shakes, Mama Tran crafts each one as a stand-alone celebration. Step into HN Pho, and you'll feel like family. Our atmosphere is cozy and welcoming, just like our meals. We're not just serving food; we're extending an invitation into our family home. We can't wait to welcome you to our table. Warm regards, The HN Pho Family ❤️