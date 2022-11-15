Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Pho Hoa- Dorchester

review star

No reviews yet

1370 Dorchester Ave

Dorchester, MA 02122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

47 Chicken Noodle Soup
1 Fried Egg Rolls (2)
2 Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

Appetizers

1 Fried Egg Rolls (2)

1 Fried Egg Rolls (2)

$4.95

Cha Gio - Hot crispy egg rolls filled with ground pork, shrimp, taro, shiitake mushrooms and vermicelli noodle. Served with sweet fish sauce.

2 Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

2 Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

$5.50

Goi Cuon Tom - Freshly wrapped spring rolls filled with shrimp, mint, lettuce and vermicelli noodle. Served chilled, wrapped in soft rice paper with peanut sauce.

3 Grilled Pork Spring Rolls (2)

$5.95

Goi Cuon Thit Nuong - Fresh wrapped spring rolls filled with grilled pork, mint, lettuce and vermicelli noodle. Served chilled, wrapped in soft rice paper with peanut sauce.

4 Grilled Pork Meatball Spring Rolls (2)

4 Grilled Pork Meatball Spring Rolls (2)

$6.50

Goi Cuon Nem Nuong - Freshly wrapped spring rolls filled with a crispy crunch, grilled pork meatball, pickled carrot, daikon, mint and cucumber. Served chilled, wrapped in soft rice paper with peanut sauce.

6 Spring Roll Tasting (3)

$7.95

Goi Cuon 3 Mon - Can’t decide, why not try all three? The tasting comes with one shrimp spring roll, one grilled pork spring roll, and one grilled pork meatball spring roll. Served with peanut sauce.

10 Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Skewers (2)

10 Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Skewers (2)

$7.95

Ga Lui - Lemongrass-soy marinated chicken breast skewers are grilled, served with a side of pickled carrot, daikon, vermicelli noodle, lettuce and sweet fish sauce.

11 Sugar Cane Shrimp

$11.95

Chao Tom - Steamed shrimp paste wrapped around sugar cane then deep fried.

12 Fried Shrimp Tofu

$11.95

Dau Hu Ky - Fried shrimp wrapped with bean curd skin.

Fried Marinated Chicken Wings

$10.95

Vietnamese Noodle Soups

30 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak

30 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak

$10.95+

Pho Tai - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

31 Noodle Soup w/ Brisket

$10.95+

Pho Chin Nac - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.

32 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak & Brisket

$10.95+

Pho Tai Chin Nac - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

33 Noodle Soup w/ Beef Meatballs

$10.95+

Pho Bo Vien - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.

34 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak & Meatballs

$10.95+

Pho Tai Bo Vien - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

36 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak & Flank

$10.95+

Pho Tai Nam - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

37 Noodle Soup w/ Brisket & Flank

$10.95+

Pho Chin Nam - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.

38 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak & Tripe

$10.95+

Pho Tai Sach - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

39 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak, Flank, & Fatty Flank

$10.95+

Pho Tai Nam Gau - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

40 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak & Tendon

$10.95+

Pho Tai Gan - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

41 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak, Fatty Flank, & Tendon

$10.95+

Pho Tai Gau Gan - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

42 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak, Tendon, & Tripe

$10.95+

Pho Tai Gan Sach - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

44 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak, Flank, Tendon, & Tripe

$10.95+

Pho Tai Nam Gan Sach - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

45 Noodle Soup w/ Brisket, Flank, Fatty Flank, Tendon, & Tripe

$10.95+

Pho Chin Nam Gau Gan Sach - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.

46 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak, Brisket, Flank, Fatty Flank, Tendon, & Tripe

46 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak, Brisket, Flank, Fatty Flank, Tendon, & Tripe

$11.95+

Pho Dac Biet - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

47 Chicken Noodle Soup

47 Chicken Noodle Soup

$10.95+

Pho Ga - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.

48 Seafood Noodle Soup

$11.95+

Pho Hai San - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.

49 Beef Stew w/ Pho Noodle

$10.95+

Pho Bo Kho - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.

50 Filet Mignon Noodle Soup

$16.95+

Pho Filet - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

35 Noodle Soup w/ Brisket & Meatballs

$10.95+

Pho Chin Bo Vien - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.

43 Noodle Soup w/ Flank, Tendon, & Tripe

$10.95+

Pho Nam Gan Sach - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.

Traditional Soups

60 Hue Special Soup

60 Hue Special Soup

$11.95+

Bun Bo Hue Dac Biet - Famous soup from the Hué region of Vietnam. Sliced shank, shrimp & pork meatballs, beef tendon, and pork knuckle in a beef broth with minced lemongrass, served with a thick rice noodle. All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and hot chili pepper.

64 Nam Van Style Soup

$11.95+

Hu Tieu Nam Vang - Shrimp, sliced steamed pork, ground pork, fish cake, imitation crab, and quail egg in a light seafood broth, served with clear noodles. All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and hot chili pepper.

67 Dry Seafood Noodle

$11.95+

Hu Tieu Kho - Shrimp, sliced steamed pork, ground pork, fish cake and imitation crab, over rice noodles, with homemade soy sauce and light chicken and shrimp broth served on the side. All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and hot chili pepper.

68 Crabmeat, Shrimp, Pork, Tofu & Tomato Soup

$11.95+

Bun Rieu - Crabmeat, shrimp, pork, tomato & tofu soup.

69 Duck Leg, Bamboo Shoot Soup

$11.95+

Bun Mang Vit - Duck Leg and Bamboo Shoot Soup

61 Shrimp Meatball Soup

$12.50+

Bun Bo Cha - Shrimp & Pork Meatball in a beef broth with minced lemongrass, served with thick rice noodle. All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and hot chili pepper.

Beef Congee

$10.95

Bun Bo Hue Bo Bap Cha ONLY

$11.95

Bun Bo Bap

$11.95

Vermicelli Bowls

70 House Special Vermicelli

70 House Special Vermicelli

$14.95

Bun Dac Biet, Chao Tom, Thit Nuong, Nem Nuong, Cha Gio - Shrimp baked on sugarcane, grilled sliced pork, pork meatball and egg roll. Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.

71 Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

$11.95

Bun Ga Nuong - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.

72 Grilled Pork Vermicelli

72 Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$11.95

Bun Thit Nuong - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.

74 Grilled Shrimp & Pork Vermicelli

$12.50

Bun Tom Thit Nuong - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.

77 Grilled Onion Beef Vermicelli

$11.95

Bun Bo Nuong - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.

79 Grilled Sliced Pork and Egg Roll Vermicelli

$12.50

Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.

120 Grilled Sliced Pork and Shrimp Tofu Vermicelli

$12.95

Bun Thit Nuong Dau Hu Ky - Grilled sliced pork and fried shrimp tofu. Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.

121 Grilled Sliced Pork and Shrimp on Sugarcane Vermicelli

$12.95

Bun Thit Nuong Chao Tom - Grilled sliced pork and shrimp baked on sugarcane. Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.

Grilled Betel Leaf Vermicelli Bowls

$15.95

Grilled Sliced Pork and Julienne Pork Skin Vermicelli

$12.50

Grilled Sliced Pork and Pork Meatball Vermicelli

$12.50

Grilled Pork Meatball and Shrimp Tofu Vermicelli

$12.95

Grilled Shrimp Sugarcane and Shrimp Tofu Vermicellu

$14.95

Bun Dau Hu Ky

$12.95

Bun Suon Nuong

$12.95

Bun Cha Gio

$11.95

Broken Rice Plates

100 House Special Rice Plate

100 House Special Rice Plate

$14.95

Com Dac Biet, Suon, Bi, Tau, Hu Ky, Cha, Trung - Grilled pork chop, julienne pork skin, shrimp tofu, Vietnamese meatloaf and a fried egg. Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

101 Grilled Pork Chop Rice Plate

$11.95

Com Suon Nuong - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.

102 Grilled Pork Chop, Julienne Pork Skin, & Vietnamese Meatloaf Rice Plate

$11.95

Com Suon Bi Cha - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.

103 Grilled Pork Chop, Julienne Pork Skin, Vietnamese Meatloaf, Fried Egg Rice Plate

$12.95

Com Suon Bi Cha Trung - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

104 Grilled Chicken Rice Plate

$11.95

Com Ga Nuong - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.

105 Grilled Chicken & Egg Roll Rice Plate

105 Grilled Chicken & Egg Roll Rice Plate

$12.95

Com Ga Nuong Chi Gio - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.

106 Grilled Chicken Leg Rice Plate

$11.95

Com Dui Ga Nuong - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.

107 Grilled Sliced Pork Rice Plate

$11.95

Com Thit Nuong - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.

108 Grilled Sliced Pork and Shrimp Tofu Rice Plate

$12.95

Com Thit Nuong Dau Hu Ky - Grilled Sliced Pork and Shrimp Tofu

109 Grilled Sliced Pork and Shrimp Sugarcane Rice Plate

$12.95

Com Thit Nuong Chao Tom - Grilled Sliced Pork and Shrimp Sugarcane. Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.

110 Grilled Onion Beef Rice Plate

$10.95

Com Bo Nuong - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.

Fried Shimp Tofu Rice Plate

$12.95

Grilled Betel Leaf Rice Plate

$15.95

Grilled Pork Chop And Shrimp Tofu Rice Plate

$12.95

Grilled Pork Chop And Shrimp Sugarcane Rice Plate

$12.95

Grilled Pork Chop, Julienne Pork Skin, & Fried Egg Rice Plate

$11.95

Grilled Pork Sliced And Vietnamese Meatloaf Rice Plate

$11.95

Grilled Pork Sliced And Julienne Pork Skin Rice Plate

$11.95

Grilled Pork Chop And Julienne Pork Skin Rice Plate

$11.95

Com Chao Tom

$12.95

Girll Shrimp Rice Plate

$11.95

Com Dau Hu Ky Chao Tom

$14.95

Com Bi . Dau Hu Ky

$12.95

Com Tom Nuong . Dau Hu Ky

$14.95

Vegetarian Dishes

151 Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$5.50

Goui Cuon Chay - Fresh wrapped spring rolls filled with tofu, mushroom, carrots, lettuce, and vermicelli noodle. Served chilled, wrapped in soft rice paper with peanut sauce.

152 Vegetable Noodle Soup

$9.95

Pho Chay - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.

153 Vegetable Vermicelli Bowl

153 Vegetable Vermicelli Bowl

$9.95

Bun Chay - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.

Tofu Stir Fried With Vegetables

$14.95

Vegetables Stir Fried Lemongrass

$12.95

Vegetables Stir Fried Curry

$12.95

Vegetables Fried Rice

$11.75

Family Style Chef Specials

200 Sweet & Sour Soup

$15.95+

Green Mustard Soup with Shrimp and Pork

$15.95+

Canh Cai Be Xanh Tom Thit - Green Mustard Soup with Shrimp and Pork. Mustard greens with julienned ginger, ground pork and ground shrimp cooked in chicken stock and topped with scallions and black pepper.

207 Caramelized Pork

$15.95

Thit Heo Kho To - Caramelized Pork, Sliced pork caramelized in cast iron pot topped with scallions and black pepper.

207 Caramelized Sliced Fish

$15.95

Ca Kho To - Caramelized Sliced Fish, Sliced bone-in catfish caramelized in a cast iron pot topped with scallions and black pepper.

207 Caramelized Pork and Sliced Fish

$15.95

Ca Thit Kho To - Caramelized Pork and Sliced Fish. Sliced pork and bone-in catfish caramelized in a cast iron pot topped with scallions and black pepper.

Caramelized Chopped Chicken Wings with Curry Lemongrass

$15.95

Canh Ga Kho Ca Ri Sa Ot - Chopped chicken wings caramelized with curry and lemongrass. Chicken wings chopped into small pieces and cooked in a cast iron pot with curry and lemongrass.

Wok Seared Pepper Steak

$15.95

Bo Luc Lac - Wok Seared Pepper Steak. Beef tenderloin marinated in a pepper soy sauce then stir-fried with onions, peppers, tomatoes and presented on a bed of watercress or lettuce.

205 Curry Stir-Fry

$13.50

Bo, Ga, Tom Hay San Xao Ca Ri= Curry Stir-Fry with beef, chicken, shrimp or seafood. Our coconut curry sauce is stir-fried with snow peas, broccoli, peppers, onions and your choice of protein.

House Special Rice Sizzling Pot

$14.95

Com Tay Cam Dac Biet - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.

Rice Sizzling Pot w/ Seafood

$14.95

Com Tay Cam Hai San - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Duong Chau Style Fried Rice

$11.75

Com Chien Duong Chu - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.

Stir Fried Vegetables

$14.95

Large Rice

$5.00

Stir Fried Garlic

$14.95

Fried Rice (Com Chien)

$11.75

Cai Ro Xao Bo

$14.95

Caramelized Pork Chop and Scallion - Suon Ram Man

$15.95

Broccoli Xao Bo

$14.95

Grill Meat Noodle Soup

Grill Pork Chop Noodle Soup

$14.00

Grill Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.00

Grill Slice Pork Noodle Soup

$14.00

Grill Onion Beef Noodle Soup

$14.00

Extra Add Ons

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Fish Sauce

$0.50

Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Chili Oil

$0.50

Chili Paste

$0.50

Basil (1 Serving)

$1.00

Culantro (1 serving)

$1.00

Vegetable Bag ( Bich Rau Gia ) (1 Serving)

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Limes

$1.00

7 Beef Special Combination Menu

All courses are served with assorted vegetable plate, vermicelli and rice wrapping paper.

Bo 7 Mon (L)

$57.95

7 Beef Special Combination Large Custom

$57.95

Beef Lime Juice

$15.95

Hot Pot

Lau- Hot Pot. All courses are served with assorted vegetables, vermicelli or yellow noodle.

Goat Hot Pot

$47.95

Lau De- Goat Hot Pot. A broth consisting of bine-in smoked goat with skin simmered with taro and bean curd skin.

Goat Hot Pot Large

$62.95

Lau Bo

$47.95

Refreshments

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Ginger Ale

$1.95

Sunkist

$1.95

Cafe Sua Da

$3.50

Cafe Sua Nong

$3.50

Avocado Smoothie

$5.50

Ripe avocado, condensed milk, milk, sugar cane.

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Imported strawberry jam.

Durian Smoothie

$5.50Out of stock

Durian, condensed milk, milk

Mango Smoothie

$5.00

Imported mango jam.

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.50

Spiced black Ceylon tea with milk.

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.50

Salted Lime Juice

$3.95

Soda Salted Lime Juice

$3.95

Cafe Den Da

$2.95

Cafe Den Nong

$2.95

Soy Bean Milk

$4.50Out of stock

Pennywort (Nuoc Rau Ma)

$4.50Out of stock

Pennywort Mung Bean (Rau Ma Dau Xanh)

$4.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02122

Directions

Gallery
Pho Hoa - Dorchester image
Pho Hoa - Dorchester image
Pho Hoa - Dorchester image
Pho Hoa - Dorchester image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pho Linh
orange star4.4 • 1,140
409 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02171
View restaurantnext
Phinista - Fenway
orange star4.5 • 112
96 Peterborough St Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Pho Express - Boston
orange starNo Reviews
1 Brighton ave Allston, MA 02134
View restaurantnext
Nguyen's Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 375
156 King St Cohasset, MA 02025
View restaurantnext
Blu Mussel Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
156 King St Cohasset, MA 02025
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dorchester

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Sorellina
orange star4.7 • 6,161
One Huntington Ave Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
South End Buttery
orange star4.5 • 5,906
312 Shawmut Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dorchester
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston