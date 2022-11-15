- Home
- /
- Boston
- /
- Vietnamese
- /
- Pho Hoa- Dorchester
Pho Hoa- Dorchester
No reviews yet
1370 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02122
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
1 Fried Egg Rolls (2)
Cha Gio - Hot crispy egg rolls filled with ground pork, shrimp, taro, shiitake mushrooms and vermicelli noodle. Served with sweet fish sauce.
2 Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)
Goi Cuon Tom - Freshly wrapped spring rolls filled with shrimp, mint, lettuce and vermicelli noodle. Served chilled, wrapped in soft rice paper with peanut sauce.
3 Grilled Pork Spring Rolls (2)
Goi Cuon Thit Nuong - Fresh wrapped spring rolls filled with grilled pork, mint, lettuce and vermicelli noodle. Served chilled, wrapped in soft rice paper with peanut sauce.
4 Grilled Pork Meatball Spring Rolls (2)
Goi Cuon Nem Nuong - Freshly wrapped spring rolls filled with a crispy crunch, grilled pork meatball, pickled carrot, daikon, mint and cucumber. Served chilled, wrapped in soft rice paper with peanut sauce.
6 Spring Roll Tasting (3)
Goi Cuon 3 Mon - Can’t decide, why not try all three? The tasting comes with one shrimp spring roll, one grilled pork spring roll, and one grilled pork meatball spring roll. Served with peanut sauce.
10 Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Skewers (2)
Ga Lui - Lemongrass-soy marinated chicken breast skewers are grilled, served with a side of pickled carrot, daikon, vermicelli noodle, lettuce and sweet fish sauce.
11 Sugar Cane Shrimp
Chao Tom - Steamed shrimp paste wrapped around sugar cane then deep fried.
12 Fried Shrimp Tofu
Dau Hu Ky - Fried shrimp wrapped with bean curd skin.
Fried Marinated Chicken Wings
Vietnamese Noodle Soups
30 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak
Pho Tai - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
31 Noodle Soup w/ Brisket
Pho Chin Nac - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
32 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak & Brisket
Pho Tai Chin Nac - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
33 Noodle Soup w/ Beef Meatballs
Pho Bo Vien - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
34 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak & Meatballs
Pho Tai Bo Vien - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
36 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak & Flank
Pho Tai Nam - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
37 Noodle Soup w/ Brisket & Flank
Pho Chin Nam - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
38 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak & Tripe
Pho Tai Sach - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
39 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak, Flank, & Fatty Flank
Pho Tai Nam Gau - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
40 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak & Tendon
Pho Tai Gan - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
41 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak, Fatty Flank, & Tendon
Pho Tai Gau Gan - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
42 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak, Tendon, & Tripe
Pho Tai Gan Sach - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
44 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak, Flank, Tendon, & Tripe
Pho Tai Nam Gan Sach - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
45 Noodle Soup w/ Brisket, Flank, Fatty Flank, Tendon, & Tripe
Pho Chin Nam Gau Gan Sach - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
46 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak, Brisket, Flank, Fatty Flank, Tendon, & Tripe
Pho Dac Biet - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
47 Chicken Noodle Soup
Pho Ga - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
48 Seafood Noodle Soup
Pho Hai San - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
49 Beef Stew w/ Pho Noodle
Pho Bo Kho - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
50 Filet Mignon Noodle Soup
Pho Filet - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
35 Noodle Soup w/ Brisket & Meatballs
Pho Chin Bo Vien - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
43 Noodle Soup w/ Flank, Tendon, & Tripe
Pho Nam Gan Sach - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
Traditional Soups
60 Hue Special Soup
Bun Bo Hue Dac Biet - Famous soup from the Hué region of Vietnam. Sliced shank, shrimp & pork meatballs, beef tendon, and pork knuckle in a beef broth with minced lemongrass, served with a thick rice noodle. All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and hot chili pepper.
64 Nam Van Style Soup
Hu Tieu Nam Vang - Shrimp, sliced steamed pork, ground pork, fish cake, imitation crab, and quail egg in a light seafood broth, served with clear noodles. All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and hot chili pepper.
67 Dry Seafood Noodle
Hu Tieu Kho - Shrimp, sliced steamed pork, ground pork, fish cake and imitation crab, over rice noodles, with homemade soy sauce and light chicken and shrimp broth served on the side. All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and hot chili pepper.
68 Crabmeat, Shrimp, Pork, Tofu & Tomato Soup
Bun Rieu - Crabmeat, shrimp, pork, tomato & tofu soup.
69 Duck Leg, Bamboo Shoot Soup
Bun Mang Vit - Duck Leg and Bamboo Shoot Soup
61 Shrimp Meatball Soup
Bun Bo Cha - Shrimp & Pork Meatball in a beef broth with minced lemongrass, served with thick rice noodle. All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and hot chili pepper.
Beef Congee
Bun Bo Hue Bo Bap Cha ONLY
Bun Bo Bap
Vermicelli Bowls
70 House Special Vermicelli
Bun Dac Biet, Chao Tom, Thit Nuong, Nem Nuong, Cha Gio - Shrimp baked on sugarcane, grilled sliced pork, pork meatball and egg roll. Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
71 Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
Bun Ga Nuong - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
72 Grilled Pork Vermicelli
Bun Thit Nuong - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
74 Grilled Shrimp & Pork Vermicelli
Bun Tom Thit Nuong - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
77 Grilled Onion Beef Vermicelli
Bun Bo Nuong - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
79 Grilled Sliced Pork and Egg Roll Vermicelli
Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
120 Grilled Sliced Pork and Shrimp Tofu Vermicelli
Bun Thit Nuong Dau Hu Ky - Grilled sliced pork and fried shrimp tofu. Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
121 Grilled Sliced Pork and Shrimp on Sugarcane Vermicelli
Bun Thit Nuong Chao Tom - Grilled sliced pork and shrimp baked on sugarcane. Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
Grilled Betel Leaf Vermicelli Bowls
Grilled Sliced Pork and Julienne Pork Skin Vermicelli
Grilled Sliced Pork and Pork Meatball Vermicelli
Grilled Pork Meatball and Shrimp Tofu Vermicelli
Grilled Shrimp Sugarcane and Shrimp Tofu Vermicellu
Bun Dau Hu Ky
Bun Suon Nuong
Bun Cha Gio
Broken Rice Plates
100 House Special Rice Plate
Com Dac Biet, Suon, Bi, Tau, Hu Ky, Cha, Trung - Grilled pork chop, julienne pork skin, shrimp tofu, Vietnamese meatloaf and a fried egg. Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
101 Grilled Pork Chop Rice Plate
Com Suon Nuong - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
102 Grilled Pork Chop, Julienne Pork Skin, & Vietnamese Meatloaf Rice Plate
Com Suon Bi Cha - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
103 Grilled Pork Chop, Julienne Pork Skin, Vietnamese Meatloaf, Fried Egg Rice Plate
Com Suon Bi Cha Trung - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
104 Grilled Chicken Rice Plate
Com Ga Nuong - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
105 Grilled Chicken & Egg Roll Rice Plate
Com Ga Nuong Chi Gio - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
106 Grilled Chicken Leg Rice Plate
Com Dui Ga Nuong - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
107 Grilled Sliced Pork Rice Plate
Com Thit Nuong - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
108 Grilled Sliced Pork and Shrimp Tofu Rice Plate
Com Thit Nuong Dau Hu Ky - Grilled Sliced Pork and Shrimp Tofu
109 Grilled Sliced Pork and Shrimp Sugarcane Rice Plate
Com Thit Nuong Chao Tom - Grilled Sliced Pork and Shrimp Sugarcane. Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
110 Grilled Onion Beef Rice Plate
Com Bo Nuong - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
Fried Shimp Tofu Rice Plate
Grilled Betel Leaf Rice Plate
Grilled Pork Chop And Shrimp Tofu Rice Plate
Grilled Pork Chop And Shrimp Sugarcane Rice Plate
Grilled Pork Chop, Julienne Pork Skin, & Fried Egg Rice Plate
Grilled Pork Sliced And Vietnamese Meatloaf Rice Plate
Grilled Pork Sliced And Julienne Pork Skin Rice Plate
Grilled Pork Chop And Julienne Pork Skin Rice Plate
Com Chao Tom
Girll Shrimp Rice Plate
Com Dau Hu Ky Chao Tom
Com Bi . Dau Hu Ky
Com Tom Nuong . Dau Hu Ky
Vegetarian Dishes
151 Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)
Goui Cuon Chay - Fresh wrapped spring rolls filled with tofu, mushroom, carrots, lettuce, and vermicelli noodle. Served chilled, wrapped in soft rice paper with peanut sauce.
152 Vegetable Noodle Soup
Pho Chay - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
153 Vegetable Vermicelli Bowl
Bun Chay - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
Tofu Stir Fried With Vegetables
Vegetables Stir Fried Lemongrass
Vegetables Stir Fried Curry
Vegetables Fried Rice
Family Style Chef Specials
200 Sweet & Sour Soup
Green Mustard Soup with Shrimp and Pork
Canh Cai Be Xanh Tom Thit - Green Mustard Soup with Shrimp and Pork. Mustard greens with julienned ginger, ground pork and ground shrimp cooked in chicken stock and topped with scallions and black pepper.
207 Caramelized Pork
Thit Heo Kho To - Caramelized Pork, Sliced pork caramelized in cast iron pot topped with scallions and black pepper.
207 Caramelized Sliced Fish
Ca Kho To - Caramelized Sliced Fish, Sliced bone-in catfish caramelized in a cast iron pot topped with scallions and black pepper.
207 Caramelized Pork and Sliced Fish
Ca Thit Kho To - Caramelized Pork and Sliced Fish. Sliced pork and bone-in catfish caramelized in a cast iron pot topped with scallions and black pepper.
Caramelized Chopped Chicken Wings with Curry Lemongrass
Canh Ga Kho Ca Ri Sa Ot - Chopped chicken wings caramelized with curry and lemongrass. Chicken wings chopped into small pieces and cooked in a cast iron pot with curry and lemongrass.
Wok Seared Pepper Steak
Bo Luc Lac - Wok Seared Pepper Steak. Beef tenderloin marinated in a pepper soy sauce then stir-fried with onions, peppers, tomatoes and presented on a bed of watercress or lettuce.
205 Curry Stir-Fry
Bo, Ga, Tom Hay San Xao Ca Ri= Curry Stir-Fry with beef, chicken, shrimp or seafood. Our coconut curry sauce is stir-fried with snow peas, broccoli, peppers, onions and your choice of protein.
House Special Rice Sizzling Pot
Com Tay Cam Dac Biet - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
Rice Sizzling Pot w/ Seafood
Com Tay Cam Hai San - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Duong Chau Style Fried Rice
Com Chien Duong Chu - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
Stir Fried Vegetables
Large Rice
Stir Fried Garlic
Fried Rice (Com Chien)
Cai Ro Xao Bo
Caramelized Pork Chop and Scallion - Suon Ram Man
Broccoli Xao Bo
Grill Meat Noodle Soup
Extra Add Ons
7 Beef Special Combination Menu
Hot Pot
Refreshments
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Sunkist
Cafe Sua Da
Cafe Sua Nong
Avocado Smoothie
Ripe avocado, condensed milk, milk, sugar cane.
Strawberry Smoothie
Imported strawberry jam.
Durian Smoothie
Durian, condensed milk, milk
Mango Smoothie
Imported mango jam.
Thai Tea
Spiced black Ceylon tea with milk.
Fresh Orange Juice
Salted Lime Juice
Soda Salted Lime Juice
Cafe Den Da
Cafe Den Nong
Soy Bean Milk
Pennywort (Nuoc Rau Ma)
Pennywort Mung Bean (Rau Ma Dau Xanh)
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!!
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02122