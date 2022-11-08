- Home
Pho House Baytown
No reviews yet
10424 I-10 #450
Baytown, TX 77520
Order Again
Appetizers
Vietnamese Fried Egg Rolls
Pork, Shrimp, Veg Wrapped and Fried
Spring Rolls
Broiled pork, shrimp, lettuce, basil & vermicelli wrapped in clear rice sheet
Tofu Spring Roll
Tofu, lettuce, basil & vermicelli wrapped in clear rice sheet
Fried Shrimp Rolls
Shrimp and scallion, wrapped & fried
PH roll: grilled pork
Grilled pork, lettuce, basil & vermicelli wrapped in clear rice sheet
PH roll: grilled beef
PH roll: grilled chicken
PH roll: grilled shrimp
Pho House Wings
Fried Wings marinated in house special sauce
Vietnamese Sandwiches - Banh Mi
Banh Mi Beef #1
Grilled Beef with cucumber, cilantro,pickled carrots, PH homemade mayo, pate and jalapenos in toasted french bread
Banh Mi Pork #2
Grilled Pork with cucumber, cilantro,pickled carrots, PH homemade mayo, pate and jalapenos in toasted french bread
Banh Mi Chicken #3
Grilled Chicken with cucumber, cilantro,pickled carrots, PH homemade mayo, pate and jalapenos in toasted french bread
Banh Mi Shrimp #3A
Banh Mi Tofu #3V
Fried Tofu with cucumber, cilantro,pickled carrots, PH homemade mayo, pate and jalapenos in toasted french bread
Banh Mi No Meat
Rice Dishes - Com
RICE Beef #4
Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber
RICE Pork #5
Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber
RICE Chicken #6
Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber
RICE Shrimp #7
Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber
RICE Combo Rice #8
Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber
RICE Veggie Tofu #8A
Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber
Pho House Noodle Soup - Pho
PHO Beef Brisket #9 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Filet Mignon #10 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Beef Flank #11 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Beef Tendon #12 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Fatty Brisket #13 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Meatball #14 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Chicken #15 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Combo #16 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Skirt Flank #17 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Seafood #18 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Tofu #18V (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO No Meat Noodle Soup #18A (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Beef Brisket #9 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Filet Mignon #10 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Beef Flank #11 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Beef Tendon #12 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Fatty Brisket #13 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Meatball #14 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Chicken #15 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Combo #16 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Skirt Flank #17 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Seafood #18 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Tofu #18V (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO No Meat Noodle Soup #18A (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
Vermicelli (Rice Noodle) Bowls - Bun
VERMI Chicken - #19
Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies
VERMI Grilled Beef - #20
Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies
VERMI Grilled Pork - #21
Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies
VERMI Grilled Pork w/ Eggroll - #22
Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies
VERMI Grilled Pork & Shrimp - #23
Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies
VERMI Grilled Shrimp - #24
Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies
VERMI Pho House Combo - #25
Combo of grilled pork, cihcken and beef over rice noodles and fresh veggies
VERMI Veggie Tofu - #25A
Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies
Extras/Sides
Rare Filet Steak for Pho
Other Meat Add-On for Pho
Seafood Add On to Pho
Side Meatball w/ Broth
Side Meatball no broth
Side Broth (small)
Side Broth (large)
Side Pho Noodle
Side Steamed Rice
Fried Egg
Side Eggroll
Grilled Meat
Plain French Bread
SIDE FISH BALLS ONLY
Side Fried Tofu
Side Soup Tofu
Side Vermicelli
VINEGAR~ONION
MISC
Tea/Coffee
Flavored Teas
Smoothies/Slushies
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
10424 I-10 #450, Baytown, TX 77520
