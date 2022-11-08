A map showing the location of Pho House BaytownView gallery
Vietnamese

Pho House Baytown

No reviews yet

10424 I-10 #450

Baytown, TX 77520

Popular Items

Vietnamese Fried Egg Rolls
Spring Rolls
RICE Chicken #6

Appetizers

Vietnamese Fried Egg Rolls

$4.69

Pork, Shrimp, Veg Wrapped and Fried

Spring Rolls

$4.99

Broiled pork, shrimp, lettuce, basil & vermicelli wrapped in clear rice sheet

Tofu Spring Roll

$5.29

Tofu, lettuce, basil & vermicelli wrapped in clear rice sheet

Fried Shrimp Rolls

$4.69

Shrimp and scallion, wrapped & fried

PH roll: grilled pork

$5.29

Grilled pork, lettuce, basil & vermicelli wrapped in clear rice sheet

PH roll: grilled beef

$5.29

PH roll: grilled chicken

$5.29

PH roll: grilled shrimp

$5.29

Pho House Wings

$8.49

Fried Wings marinated in house special sauce

Vietnamese Sandwiches - Banh Mi

Banh Mi Beef #1

$6.79

Grilled Beef with cucumber, cilantro,pickled carrots, PH homemade mayo, pate and jalapenos in toasted french bread

Banh Mi Pork #2

$6.79

Grilled Pork with cucumber, cilantro,pickled carrots, PH homemade mayo, pate and jalapenos in toasted french bread

Banh Mi Chicken #3

$6.79

Grilled Chicken with cucumber, cilantro,pickled carrots, PH homemade mayo, pate and jalapenos in toasted french bread

Banh Mi Shrimp #3A

$7.79

Banh Mi Tofu #3V

$7.79

Fried Tofu with cucumber, cilantro,pickled carrots, PH homemade mayo, pate and jalapenos in toasted french bread

Banh Mi No Meat

$4.79

Rice Dishes - Com

RICE Beef #4

$11.29

Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber

RICE Pork #5

$11.29

Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber

RICE Chicken #6

$11.29

Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber

RICE Shrimp #7

$11.29

Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber

RICE Combo Rice #8

$12.79

Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber

RICE Veggie Tofu #8A

$12.79

Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber

Pho House Noodle Soup - Pho

PHO Beef Brisket #9 (R)

$13.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Filet Mignon #10 (R)

$13.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Beef Flank #11 (R)

$13.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Beef Tendon #12 (R)

$13.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Fatty Brisket #13 (R)

$13.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Meatball #14 (R)

$13.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Chicken #15 (R)

$13.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Combo #16 (R)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Skirt Flank #17 (R)

$13.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Seafood #18 (R)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Tofu #18V (R)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO No Meat Noodle Soup #18A (R)

$9.29

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Beef Brisket #9 (L)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Filet Mignon #10 (L)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Beef Flank #11 (L)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Beef Tendon #12 (L)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Fatty Brisket #13 (L)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Meatball #14 (L)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Chicken #15 (L)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Combo #16 (L)

$15.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Skirt Flank #17 (L)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Seafood #18 (L)

$15.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Tofu #18V (L)

$15.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO No Meat Noodle Soup #18A (L)

$10.29

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

Vermicelli (Rice Noodle) Bowls - Bun

VERMI Chicken - #19

$12.29

Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies

VERMI Grilled Beef - #20

$12.29

Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies

VERMI Grilled Pork - #21

$12.29

Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies

VERMI Grilled Pork w/ Eggroll - #22

$13.29

Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies

VERMI Grilled Pork & Shrimp - #23

$13.29

Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies

VERMI Grilled Shrimp - #24

$12.29

Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies

VERMI Pho House Combo - #25

$14.29

Combo of grilled pork, cihcken and beef over rice noodles and fresh veggies

VERMI Veggie Tofu - #25A

$14.29

Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies

Extras/Sides

Rare Filet Steak for Pho

$4.25

Other Meat Add-On for Pho

Seafood Add On to Pho

$4.25

Side Meatball w/ Broth

$4.69

Side Meatball no broth

$2.69

Side Broth (small)

$2.25

Side Broth (large)

$5.25

Side Pho Noodle

$2.25

Side Steamed Rice

$2.25

Fried Egg

$1.85

Side Eggroll

$1.25

Grilled Meat

$4.49

Plain French Bread

$2.69

SIDE FISH BALLS ONLY

$4.25

Side Fried Tofu

$4.29

Side Soup Tofu

$4.25

Side Vermicelli

$2.25

VINEGAR~ONION

$1.25

Kid's

Kid's Nugget Meal

$4.89

Chicken Nugget Only (7)

$4.29

French Fries Only

$2.79

Kid's Pho

$5.00

MISC

TO-GO Packagings

$0.50

Extra Sauces-SRIRACHA-Minimum 5 packets

$0.50

Extra Sauces-HOISIN-Minimum 5 pakcets

$0.50

SQUID BOTTLE SAUCE

$6.00

HOISIN/SRIRACHA BOTTLE

$7.00

PEANUT SAUCE (1 EA.)

$0.30

FISH SAUCE (1 EA.)

$0.30

CHILI PASTE (1 EA)

$0.25

CHILI OIL (1 EA)

$0.25

Soda

Coke

$2.45

Dr Pepper

$2.45

Sprite

$2.45

Diet Coke

$2.45

CUP OF ICE WATER

Tea/Coffee

Coco Juice - Nuoc Dua

$2.75

Jasmine Hot Tea Pot (1 Person) - Tra Nong

$3.75

Hot Tea Cup

$0.50

Jasmine Iced Tea - Tra Da

$3.00

Thai Tea (no boba)

$3.95

Vietnamese Black Coffee

$3.25

Vietnamese Iced Coffee w/ Condensed Milk - Cafe Sua Da

$4.00

Vietnamese Coffee Deluxe Frappe

$6.25

Flavored Teas

Boba Milk Tea

$5.00

Includes honey boba

Lychee Tea

$5.00

Includes lychee jelly

PH Peach Green Tea

$5.00

Includes Peach Jam

Thai Tea Boba

$5.00

Includes honey boba

Your Flavor Black/Green Tea

$5.00

Includes 1 add on

Your Flavor Milk Tea

$5.00

Includes 1 add on

Smoothies/Slushies

Banana-Berries

$6.25

Cookies & Cream

$6.25

Lava Colada

$6.25

Matcha Blast

$6.25

Mocha Cream

$6.25

Orange Creamsicle

$6.25

PH Tropics Slush

$6.25

Strawberry Lychee Slush

$6.25

Taro Cream

$6.25

Your Flavor Smoothie

$6.25

Your Flavor Slushie

$6.25

SPECIAL CUPS SALES

24oz. Cup w/Drink

$18.00

24oz. Cup ONLY

$13.00

17oz. Carton w/Drink

$25.00

17oz. Carton Cup ONLY

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

10424 I-10 #450, Baytown, TX 77520

