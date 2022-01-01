A map showing the location of Pho House Brews & More 4216 Decker Dr.View gallery

Popular Items

Banh Mi Pork #2
Spring Rolls
Vietnamese Fried Egg Rolls

Appetizers

Vietnamese Fried Egg Rolls

$4.69

Pork, Shrimp, Veg Wrapped and Fried

Spring Rolls

$4.99

Broiled pork, shrimp, lettuce, basil & vermicelli wrapped in clear rice sheet

Tofu Spring Roll

$5.29

Tofu, lettuce, basil & vermicelli wrapped in clear rice sheet

Fried Shrimp Rolls

$4.69

Shrimp and scallion, wrapped & fried

PH roll: grilled pork

$5.29

Grilled pork, lettuce, basil & vermicelli wrapped in clear rice sheet

PH roll: grilled beef

$5.29

PH roll: grilled chicken

$5.29

PH roll: grilled shrimp

$5.29

Pho House Wings

$8.49

Fried Wings marinated in house special sauce

Birria Tacos (4)

$10.99

Chao Long - Pork Porridge

$12.99

Vietnamese Sandwiches - Banh Mi

Banh Mi Beef #1

$6.79

Grilled Beef with cucumber, cilantro,pickled carrots, PH homemade mayo, pate and jalapenos in toasted french bread

Banh Mi Pork #2

$6.79

Grilled Pork with cucumber, cilantro,pickled carrots, PH homemade mayo, pate and jalapenos in toasted french bread

Banh Mi Chicken #3

$6.79

Grilled Chicken with cucumber, cilantro,pickled carrots, PH homemade mayo, pate and jalapenos in toasted french bread

Banh Mi Shrimp #3A

$7.79

Banh Mi Tofu #3V

$7.79

Fried Tofu with cucumber, cilantro,pickled carrots, PH homemade mayo, pate and jalapenos in toasted french bread

Banh Mi No Meat

$4.79

Banh Mi Pork Belly - Thit Nguoi

$6.79

Rice Dishes - Com

RICE Beef #4

$11.29

Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber

RICE Pork #5

$11.29

Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber

RICE Chicken #6

$11.29

Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber

RICE Shrimp #7

$11.29

Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber

RICE Combo Rice #8

$12.79

Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber

RICE Veggie Tofu #8A

$12.79

Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber

Pho House Noodle Soup - Pho

PHO Beef Brisket #9 (R)

$13.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Filet Mignon #10 (R)

$13.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Beef Flank #11 (R)

$13.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Beef Tendon #12 (R)

$13.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Fatty Brisket #13 (R)

$13.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Meatball #14 (R)

$13.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Chicken #15 (R)

$13.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Combo #16 (R)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Skirt Flank #17 (R)

$13.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Seafood #18 (R)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO No Meat Noodle Soup #18A (R)

$9.29

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Tofu #18V (R)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (L)

$13.79

PHO Bo Kho - Beef Noodle Stew (L)

$13.79

BANH MI Bo Kho - Beef Stew w/ Baguette

$12.79

PHO Beef Brisket #9 (L)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Filet Mignon #10 (L)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Beef Flank #11 (L)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Beef Tendon #12 (L)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Fatty Brisket #13 (L)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Meatball #14 (L)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Chicken #15 (L)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Combo #16 (L)

$15.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Skirt Flank #17 (L)

$14.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Seafood #18 (L)

$15.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO Tofu #18V (L)

$15.49

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

PHO No Meat Noodle Soup #18A (L)

$10.29

Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro

Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (L)

$13.79

PHO Bo Kho - Beef Noodle Stew (L)

$13.79

Vermicelli (Rice Noodle) Bowls - Bun

VERMI Chicken - #19

$12.29

Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies

VERMI Grilled Beef - #20

$12.29

Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies

VERMI Grilled Pork - #21

$12.29

Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies

VERMI Grilled Pork w/ Eggroll - #22

$13.29

Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies

VERMI Grilled Pork & Shrimp - #23

$13.29

Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies

VERMI Grilled Shrimp - #24

$12.29

Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies

VERMI Pho House Combo - #25

$14.29

Combo of grilled pork, cihcken and beef over rice noodles and fresh veggies

VERMI Veggie Tofu - #25A

$14.29

Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies

Seafood

Garlic Butter Crabs

$15.99

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$14.99

Garlic Butter Snow Crabs

$24.99

Corn

$1.00

Potatoes

$0.75

Extras/Sides

Side Meatball no broth

$2.69

Side Meatball w/ Broth

$4.69

Filet Steak for Pho

$4.25

Other Meat Add-On for Pho

Seafood Add On to Pho

$4.25

Side Pho Noodle

$2.25

Side Soup Tofu

$4.25

Side Broth (small)

$2.25

Side Broth (large)

$5.25

Side Eggroll

$1.25

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.25

Fried Egg

$1.85

Grilled Meat

$4.49

Side Fried Tofu

$4.29

Plain French Bread

$2.69

Side Vermicelli

$2.25

Kid's

Kid's Nugget Meal

$4.49

Chicken Nugget Only (7)

$4.29

French Fries Only

$2.79

Kid's PHO

$4.79

Kid's PHO with MEAT

$6.79

MISC

TO-GO Packagings

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

fortune cookies (10)

$1.00Out of stock

Soda

Coke

$2.45

Dr Pepper

$2.45

Sprite

$2.45

Diet Coke

$2.45

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.45

PH Soda

$5.00

Tea/Coffee

Jasmine Hot Tea Pot (1 Person) - Tra Nong

$3.75

Hot Tea Cup

$0.50

Jasmine Iced Tea - Tra Da

$3.00

Vietnamese Black Coffee

$3.25

Vietnamese Iced Coffee w/ Condensed Milk - Cafe Sua Da

$4.00

Flavored Teas

Boba Milk Tea

$5.50

Includes honey boba

Lychee Tea

$5.00

Includes lychee jelly

PH Peach Green Tea

$5.00

Includes Peach Jam

Thai Tea Boba

$5.00

Includes honey boba

Thai Tea ( no boba)

$4.25

Thai Green Tea Boba

$5.00

Thai Green Tea (no boba)

$4.25

Your Flavor Black/Green Tea

$5.00

Includes 1 add on

Your Flavor Milk Tea

$5.00

Includes 1 add on

Honey Green Tea

$5.00

Taro Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.50

PH Soda

$5.00

Smoothies/Slushies

Banana-Berries

$6.25

Cookies & Cream

$6.25

Lava Colada

$6.25

Matcha Blast

$6.25

Mocha Cream

$6.25

Orange Creamsicle

$6.25

PH Tropics Slush

$6.25

Strawberry Lychee Slush

$6.25

Taro Cream

$6.25

Your Flavor Smoothie

$6.25

Your Flavor Slushie

$6.25

Beers

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller LIte

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Crawford Bock

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Hopadillo

$4.50

Rocket Fuel

$4.50

Vietnamese Black Coffee Infused

Tiger

$5.00

Yellow Rose

$5.00

Kirin Light

$4.50

Sapporo

$4.50

Wine

Cabernet

$6.50

A needed glass of wine!

Merlot

$6.50

A needed glass of wine!

Chardonnay

$6.50

A needed glass of wine!

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.50

A needed glass of wine!

Plum Wine

$6.50

A needed glass of wine!

Cab-Bottle

$28.00

Merlot-Bottle

$28.00

Chard-Bottle

$28.00

S.Blanc-Bottle

$28.00

Plum-Bottle

$26.00

Happy Hour 3-7

Bud Light HH

$3.00

Budweiser HH

$3.00

Michelob Ultra HH

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Corona HH

$4.00

Crawford Bock HH

$4.00

Dos Equis HH

$4.00

Hopadillo HH

$3.50

Rocket Fuel HH

$3.50

Tiger HH

$4.00

Yellow Rose HH

$4.50

Kirin

$4.00

Sapporo

$4.00

Cabernet HH

$4.50

Chardonnay HH

$4.50

Merlot HH

$4.50

Sauvignon Blanc HH

$4.50

Plum HH

$4.50

BEERS by BUCKET

Domestic (bucket)

$18.49

5 bottles per bucket

Imported (bucket)

$21.49

5 bottles per bucket

Yellow Rose (bucket)

$23.49

5 bottles per bucket

SOJUS

Apple Soju

$9.50

Grapefruit Soju

$9.50

Grape Soju

$9.50

Peach Soju

$9.50

Plum Soju

$9.50

Strawberry Soju

$9.50

COCKTAILS

Strawberry Sake Smash

$12.50

Green Tea Vibes

$12.50

Yoju Refresher

$12.50

Moju Cocktail

$12.50

Passion Infusion

$12.50

Mango Tango

$12.50

Very Berry Chill Out

$12.50

Melon Cooler

$12.50

Lychee Green Tea

$12.50

Lychee Pineapple

$12.50

SHOOTERS

Sake Shots

$3.00

Nigiri Shots

$3.00

Soju Shots

$3.00

Lemondrop

$4.50

Lychee Shooter

$4.50

Watermelon Shot

$4.50

Create Your Own Shot

$4.50

Sake BOMB Set (1 beer/2 sake shots)

$9.50

Additional CLASSICS

Twisted Milk Tea

$9.50

Twisted Viet Coffee

$9.50

Twisted Flavored Green Tea

$9.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4216 Decker Dr., Baytown, TX 77520

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
