Pho House Brews & More 4216 Decker Dr.
4216 Decker Dr.
Baytown, TX 77520
Appetizers
Vietnamese Fried Egg Rolls
Pork, Shrimp, Veg Wrapped and Fried
Spring Rolls
Broiled pork, shrimp, lettuce, basil & vermicelli wrapped in clear rice sheet
Tofu Spring Roll
Tofu, lettuce, basil & vermicelli wrapped in clear rice sheet
Fried Shrimp Rolls
Shrimp and scallion, wrapped & fried
PH roll: grilled pork
Grilled pork, lettuce, basil & vermicelli wrapped in clear rice sheet
PH roll: grilled beef
PH roll: grilled chicken
PH roll: grilled shrimp
Pho House Wings
Fried Wings marinated in house special sauce
Birria Tacos (4)
Chao Long - Pork Porridge
Vietnamese Sandwiches - Banh Mi
Banh Mi Beef #1
Grilled Beef with cucumber, cilantro,pickled carrots, PH homemade mayo, pate and jalapenos in toasted french bread
Banh Mi Pork #2
Grilled Pork with cucumber, cilantro,pickled carrots, PH homemade mayo, pate and jalapenos in toasted french bread
Banh Mi Chicken #3
Grilled Chicken with cucumber, cilantro,pickled carrots, PH homemade mayo, pate and jalapenos in toasted french bread
Banh Mi Shrimp #3A
Banh Mi Tofu #3V
Fried Tofu with cucumber, cilantro,pickled carrots, PH homemade mayo, pate and jalapenos in toasted french bread
Banh Mi No Meat
Banh Mi Pork Belly - Thit Nguoi
Rice Dishes - Com
RICE Beef #4
Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber
RICE Pork #5
Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber
RICE Chicken #6
Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber
RICE Shrimp #7
Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber
RICE Combo Rice #8
Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber
RICE Veggie Tofu #8A
Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber
Pho House Noodle Soup - Pho
PHO Beef Brisket #9 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Filet Mignon #10 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Beef Flank #11 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Beef Tendon #12 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Fatty Brisket #13 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Meatball #14 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Chicken #15 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Combo #16 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Skirt Flank #17 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Seafood #18 (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO No Meat Noodle Soup #18A (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Tofu #18V (R)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (L)
PHO Bo Kho - Beef Noodle Stew (L)
BANH MI Bo Kho - Beef Stew w/ Baguette
PHO Beef Brisket #9 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Filet Mignon #10 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Beef Flank #11 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Beef Tendon #12 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Fatty Brisket #13 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Meatball #14 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Chicken #15 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Combo #16 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Skirt Flank #17 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Seafood #18 (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO Tofu #18V (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PHO No Meat Noodle Soup #18A (L)
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (L)
PHO Bo Kho - Beef Noodle Stew (L)
Vermicelli (Rice Noodle) Bowls - Bun
VERMI Chicken - #19
Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies
VERMI Grilled Beef - #20
Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies
VERMI Grilled Pork - #21
Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies
VERMI Grilled Pork w/ Eggroll - #22
Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies
VERMI Grilled Pork & Shrimp - #23
Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies
VERMI Grilled Shrimp - #24
Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies
VERMI Pho House Combo - #25
Combo of grilled pork, cihcken and beef over rice noodles and fresh veggies
VERMI Veggie Tofu - #25A
Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies
Seafood
Extras/Sides
Side Meatball no broth
Side Meatball w/ Broth
Filet Steak for Pho
Other Meat Add-On for Pho
Seafood Add On to Pho
Side Pho Noodle
Side Soup Tofu
Side Broth (small)
Side Broth (large)
Side Eggroll
Steamed Jasmine Rice
Fried Egg
Grilled Meat
Side Fried Tofu
Plain French Bread
Side Vermicelli
Kid's
Tea/Coffee
Flavored Teas
Boba Milk Tea
Includes honey boba
Lychee Tea
Includes lychee jelly
PH Peach Green Tea
Includes Peach Jam
Thai Tea Boba
Includes honey boba
Thai Tea ( no boba)
Thai Green Tea Boba
Thai Green Tea (no boba)
Your Flavor Black/Green Tea
Includes 1 add on
Your Flavor Milk Tea
Includes 1 add on
Honey Green Tea
Taro Milk Tea w/ Boba
PH Soda
Smoothies/Slushies
Beers
Wine
Happy Hour 3-7
BEERS by BUCKET
SOJUS
COCKTAILS
SHOOTERS
Additional CLASSICS
