Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho House DC 637 T Street Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

637 T Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

A2. Vegi Spring Rolls (2 rolls)

$5.25

Fresh spring roll w/ tofu

A3. Egg Rolls (3 rolls)

$6.25

Fried roll with pork and shrimp

A4. Veggi Egg Rolls (3 rolls)

$6.25

Fried roll with veggie

A5. Fried Shrimp Dumpling (5 pieces)

$6.25

Shrimp only

A6. Spicy Fried Tofu

$6.25

A7. Vietnamese Sandwich (Chicken /tofu)

$8.75

Grilled pork/Grilled chicken/ Grill beef/Crispy tofu

A10. Fried Chicken (6 pieces) with french fries

$11.99

A1. Spring Rolls

$5.25

A8. Vietnamese Sandwich ( Pork)

$9.25

A9. Vietnamese Sandwich (Beef)

$10.50

Noodles Soup

1. Combo Pho

$13.75

Sliced eye round steak, well-done brisket, soft tendon, meatball and tripe

2. Pho Tai, Gau, Gan

$13.25

Sliced eye round steak, well-done brisket, soft tendon, meatball and tripe

3. Pho Tai, Gan, Sach

$13.25

Sliced eye round steak, soft tendon, and tripe

4. Pho Tai, Gau, Sach

$12.99

Sliced eye round steak, and tripe

5. Pho Tai, Gan

$13.25

Sliced eye round steak, and tendon

6. Pho Tai, Gau

$12.99

Sliced eye round steak, and well-done brisket

7. Pho Tai, Bo Vien

$12.99

Sliced eye round steak, and meatball

8. Pho Tai, Sach

$12.99

Sliced eye round steak, and tripe

9. Pho Bo Vien

$12.99

Meatball Pho

10. Pho Chin

$12.99

Well-done brisket

11. Pho Tai

$13.25

Sliced eye round steak

12. Pho Ga

$12.99

White meat chicken

13. Pho Chay

$12.99

Carrots, broccoli, mushroom, tofu and cauliflower

14. Plain Noodle Soup

$11.99

15. Pho Tom

$13.75

Shrimp Pho

16. Pho Seafood

$13.75

Shrimp, Fish balls and Crab meats

19. Pho Sate

$13.75

Spicy Lemongrass Pho - Sliced eye round steak, and well-done brisket

17 Kid Pho

$9.99

18 Kid Pho Plain Noodle

$7.99

Rice Dishes

20. Grilled Pork with Rice

$15.25

Grilled pork, lettuce, cucumner, and vietnamese pickled

21. Grilled Beef

$16.75

Grilled beef, lettuce, cucumner, and vietnamese pickled

22. Grilled Shrimp and Fried Egg Roll

$16.25

Grilled Shrimp, egg roll, lecttuce, cucumber, and vietnamese picked

23. Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, lecttuce, cucumber, and vietnamese picked

Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.99

Shrimp, egg, carrot, onion and bean spout

Fried Noodles

Shrimp Stir Fried Noodles

$14.99

Chicken Stir Fried Noodles

$14.25

Vegan (Tofu) Fried Noodles

$14.25

Drink

Soft Drink

$1.99

Coke/ Sprite/ Diet Coke/ Pepsi/ Ginger Ale/ Fanta Orange

Coconut Juice

$3.75

Vietnamese coconut juice

Soy Milk

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Fresh Lemon Juice

$4.50

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$4.50

Boba Tea

$5.50

Coconut/ Honeydew/ Mango/ Papaya/ Strawberry/ Pineapple/ Taro/ Lychee/ Black Tea/ Green Tea/ Milk Tea

Thai Tea

$4.50

Avocado Smoothie

$6.99

Vietnamese Hot Coffee

$4.50

Extra Boba

$0.50

Extra

Noodle

$3.25

Steak

$3.50

Meat

$2.99

Meatball

$2.50

Shrimp

$3.50

Veggie

$2.99

Vinega Onion

$1.99

Lemon

$0.50

French Fries

$3.50

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Extra Spicy Sauce

$1.50

Basil

$0.50

Soup

$8.99

To Go

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vietnamese Traditional Restaurant - Pho

Location

637 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Right Proper Brewing Company - Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,603
624 T Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Jojo's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
905 U Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
EMMY SQUARED Shaw
orange starNo Reviews
1924 8th Street, NW WASHINGTON, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Cracked Eggery (Shaw)
orange starNo Reviews
1921 8th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Haikan
orange star4.6 • 2,255
805 V St. NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
The Royal
orange starNo Reviews
501 Florida Ave NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (439 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston