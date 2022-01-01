A map showing the location of Pho House 175 3rd AvenueView gallery

Pho House 175 3rd Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

175 3rd Avenue

New York, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

P2 Pho Tai
P4 Pho Ga
B4 Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio

PHO

P1 Pho Dac Biet

$17.95

P2 Pho Tai

$14.95

P3 Pho Chin

$14.95

P4 Pho Ga

$14.95

P5 Pho Seafood

$16.95

P8 Pho Vegan

$15.95

P6 Pho Bo kho

$15.95

Beef rough flank with sauce, onion radish and carrot

P7 Pho Curry

$13.95

Chicken, Lemongrass, onions, Potatoes, Carrot and curry sauce

BANH MI

All made with freshly baked French bread and dressed with homemade mayonnaise, julienne carrots, onions, cucumber.

S1 Banh Mi Special

$13.95

S3 Banh Mi Ga Nuong

$12.95

S4 Banh Mi Thit Nuong

$12.95

S8 Banh Mi Vegan

$12.95

S2 Banh mi Original

$12.95

S9 Banh Mi Nem Nuong

$12.95

S7 Banh Mi Shrimp Ball

$13.95

S6 Banh Mi Curry

$13.95

French bread, Chicken, Lemongrass, onions, Potatoes, Carrot and curry sauce

S5 Banh Mi Bo Kho

$15.95

French bread, Beef rough flank with sauce, onion radish and carrot

S10 Banh Mi Tom

$15.95

S11 Banh Mi Chao Tom

$13.95

AN CHOI

A1 Shrimp Summer Roll

$9.95

A2 Pork and Shrimp Summer Roll

$9.95

A3 Vegetarian Summer Roll

$10.95

A4 Grill Pork Sausage Summer Roll

$11.95

A5 Spring Rolls

$11.95

A7 Shrimp Spring Rolls

$13.00

A8 Pork/chicken and Vegetable Dumpling

$8.99

A6 Bao Bun

$10.95

BEVERAGES

Bottled water

$1.00

Canned soda

$1.50

Vietnamese iced coffe

$5.50

RICE

C1 Com Ga Nuong

$16.95

Seasoned char-grilled chicken breast, served with a small vinaigrette lettuce and tomato salad, steamed rice, and our house special sauce on the side.

C2 Com Thit Nuong

$16.95

Seasoned char-grilled sliced pork over steamed white rice and sliced cucumbers and tomatoes, served with our house special nuoc mam sauce on the side.

C6 Com Suon Nuong

$16.95

Seasoned char-grilled pork chop over steamed white rice with sliced cucumbers and tomatoes, served with our house special nuoc mam sauce on the side

C3 Com Dac Biet

$20.95

Grilled Pork with Shrimp paste, Spring Roll, Pork Sausage

C4 Com Curry

$13.95

White rice, chicken, lemongrass, onion potatoes, carrot with curry sauce

C5 Com Bo Kho

$15.95

White rice, rough beef flank, with Beef sauce, onion, radish and carrot

Bun

B1 Bun Thit Nuong

$15.95

B4 Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio

$16.95

B5 Bun Dac Biet

$20.95

B2 Bun Bo Lui

$16.95

B3 Bun Ga Nuong

$15.95

B6 Bun Bo Kho

$15.95

Vermicelli, Rough Beef flank, with beef sauce, onion, Radish and Carrot

B7 Bun Curry

$13.95

Vermicelli, Chicken, lemongrass, onions, potatoes, Carrot and curry sauce

Salad

SP1 Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

VEGAN

V1 PHO CHAY

$15.95

Vegetarian broth with cabbage, mushroom, radish, carrot, tofu, veggies tapioca tofu, veggies ball.

V2 BUN CHAY

$16.95

Vermicelli with cabbage, mushroom, radish, carrot, tofu, veggies tapioca tofu, veggies ball and nuoc mam sauce

V3 BANH MI VEGAN

$12.95

Sandwich with mushroom, radish, carrot, tofu, veggies tapioca tofu, veggies balls, cilantro, cucumber

V4 COM VEGAN

$15.95

Rice with cabbage, mushroom, radish, carrot, tofu, veggies tapioca tofu, veggies ball and nuoc mam sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

175 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bronx Brewery & Bastard Burgers - East Village - 64 2nd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
64 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Ruby's Cafe - East Village
orange starNo Reviews
198 East 11th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
58 3rd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Chippery - NYC - 85 1st Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
85 1st Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Soba Mama - 289 Mercer st
orange starNo Reviews
289 Mercer st new york, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
14 West 4th Street NY, NY 10012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston