Pho Kim 919 W Alameda St
919 W Alameda St
Santa Fe, NM 87501
Appetizers
- SR1-Shrimps-Goi Cuon Tom$5.99
Fresh Spring rolls with shrimp, lettuce, and vermicelli noodles with a side of peanut sauce or fish sauce.
- SR1-Tofu-Goi Cuon Tau Hu$5.99
Fresh Spring Roll with tofu.veggies, lettuce, vermicelli noodles, and a side of peanut sauce or fish sauce.
- SR1-Pork & Shrimps-Goi Cuon Tom va Thit$7.99
Fresh Spring roll with shrimp, pork, lettuce, vermicelli noodles, and a side of peanut sauce or fish sauce.
- SR3-Grilled Pork-Goi CuonThit Nuong$5.99
Fresh Spring roll with grilled meat, lettuce, vermicelli and a side of fish sauce or peanut sauce.
- SR5-Pork Sausage-Goi Cuon Nem Nuong$5.99
Fresh Spring roll with pork sausage, lettuce, vermicelli noodles, and a side of fish sauce.
- FE2-Pork-Cha Gio Thit Heo$7.99
Fried Pork Eggroll with a side of fish sauce or sweet and sour sauce.
- FE2-Vegan-Cha Gio Chay$7.99
Fried Vegetarian egg rolls with a side of fish sauce or sweet and sour sauce.
- MB4 Soup-Soup Bo Vien$6.49
Meatball soup with green onions and cilantro.
- WT4 Soup-Soup Hoanh Thanh$6.49
Wonton Soup with green onions and cilantro.
- FW6-Wonton-Wonton Chien$7.99
Fried Pork Wonton with a side of fish sauce.
- Extra Fish Sauce-Nuoc Mam$1.00
Extra fish sauce
- Extra Peanut Sauce-Tuong den$1.00
Extra peanut sauce
- Extra Sweet & Sour-Sot Chua Ngot$1.00
Extra sweet and sour sauce
Entree
Pho Noodle Soup
- P7.Combo Pho-Pho Dac Biet$17.59
Combo Beef noodle soup with well-done flank, rare steak, tripe, tendon, and meatball. With a side of beansprout, basil leaves, jalapeños, green onions, cilantro, and lime.
- P8. Rare S & Tripe-PhoTai Sach$15.59
Beef noodle soup with rare steak, and tripe. With a side of beansprout, basil leaves, green onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and lime.
- P9. Rare Steak-Pho Tai$15.59
Beef noodle soup with rare steak. With a side of beansprout, basil leaves, green onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and lime.
- P10. Rare S & Crunchy Flank-Pho Tai ve don$15.59
Beef noodle soup with rare steak, and crunchy flank. With a side of beansprout, basil leaves, green onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and lime.
- P11. Rare S & Tendon-Pho tai Gan$15.59
Beef noodle soup with rare steak and tendon. With a side of beansprout, basil leaves, green onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and lime.
- P12. WD Flank & CF-Pho Chin Nam Ve Don$15.59
Beef noodle soup with well-done flank, and tendon. With a side of beansprout, basil leaves, green onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and lime.
- P13. Meatball-Pho Bo Vien$15.59
Beef noodle soup with meatballs. With a side of beansprout, basil leaves, green onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and lime.
- P14. Chicken-Pho Ga$15.59
Chicken noodle soup. With a side of beansprout, basil leaves, green onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and lime.
- P15. Seafood-Pho Do Bien$17.29
Seafood noodle soup. With a side of beansprout, basil leaves, green onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and lime.
- P16. Shrimps-PhoTom$17.29
Shrimp noodle soup. With a side of beansprout, basil leaves, green onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and lime.
- P17. Vegan-Pho Chay$15.59
Vegetarian tofu and veggies noodle soup. With a side of beansprout, basil leaves, green onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and lime.
- Extra Soup-Them Nuoc$3.00
Extra soup
- Extra Veggies-Them Rau$3.00
Extra beansprout and basil leaves
- Extra Lime-Them Chanh$1.00
Extra lime
- Extra Meat-Them Thit
Add extra any type of meat upon request.
Rice Or Egg Noodle Soup
- E18. Seafood-Do Bien$17.59
Seafood egg noodle soup.
- E19. Shrimps-Tom$17.59
Shrimp egg noodle soup.
- E20. Imitation Crab-Cua$15.59
Imitation Crab egg noodle soup.
- E21. Chicken- Ga$17.59
Chicken rice noodle soup.
- E22. Tofu & Veggies-Tau Hu Rau$17.59
Tofu and veggie egg noodle soup.
- Extra Soup-Them Nuoc$3.00
Extra soup
Udon
- U23-Udon Pork-Banh Canh Thit Heo$17.59
Udon pork tenderloin noodle soup.
- U24-Udon Seafood-Banh Canh Do Bien$17.59
Udon Seafood noodle soup.
- U25-Udon Shrimp-Banh Canh Tom$18.89
Udon shrimp noodle soup.
- U26-Udon Imitation Crab-Banh Canh Cua$15.59
Udon imitation crab noodle soup.
- U27-Udon Chicken-Banh Canh Ga$17.59
Udon chicken noodle soup.
- U28-Udon Tofu-Banh Canh Tau Hu$17.59
Udon Tofu & Veggies noodle soup.
Spicy Beef Noodle
Vermicelli Noodle Salad
- V30-Vermicelli Special Combo-Bun Dac Biet$18.59
Special combination of fresh vermicelli noodles with grilled shrimp, pork, eggrolls, and pork sausage.
- V31-Vermicelli Grilled Chicken-Bun Ga Nuong$17.59
Vermicelli grilled chicken salad bowl with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, daikon, and a side of fish sauce and peanuts.
- V32-Vermicelli Grilled Meat-Bun Thit Bo Nuong$17.59
Vermicelli grilled meat salad bowl with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, daikon, and a side of fish sauce and peanuts.
- V33-Vermicelli Grilled Pork-Bun Thit Heo Nuong$17.59
Vermicelli grilled pork salad bowl with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, daikon, and a side of fish sauce and peanuts.
- V34-Vermicelli Grilled Shrimp-Bun Tom Nuong$18.99
Vermicelli shrimp salad bowl with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, daikon, and a side of fish sauce and peanuts.
- V35-Vermicelli Pork Eggroll-Bun Cha Gio Thit Heo$17.59
Vermicelli egg roll salad bowl with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, daikon, and a side of fish sauce and peanuts.
- V36-Vermicelli Tofu-BunTau Hu$17.59
Vermicelli tofu salad bowl with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, daikon, and a side of fish sauce and peanuts.
- V37-Vermicelli Vegan Eggroll-Bun Cha Gio Chay$17.59
Vermicelli egg roll salad bowl with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, daikon, and a side of fish sauce and peanuts.
Vermicelli Patties
- VP38- Egg roll Pork-Banh Hoi Cha Gio Pork$16.59
Vermicelli patties egg rolls with lettuce, carrots, daikon, beansprouts, onions, peanuts, and a side of fish sauce.
- VP39- Egg roll Vegan-Banh Hoi Cha Chay$16.59
Vermicelli patties vegan egg rolls with lettuce, carrots, daikon, beansprouts, onions, peanuts, and a side of fish sauce.
- VP40- Grilled Pork-Banh Hoi Heo$16.59
Vermicelli patties grilled pork with lettuce, carrots, daikon, beansprouts, onions, peanuts, and a side of fish sauce.
- VP41- Grilled Beef-Banh Hoi Thit$16.59
Vermicelli patties grilled beef with lettuce, carrots, daikon, beansprouts, onions, peanuts, and a side of fish sauce.
- VP42- Grilled Shrimp-Banh Hoi Tom$18.59
Vermicelli patties shrimp with lettuce, carrots, daikon, beansprouts, onions, peanuts, and a side of fish sauce.
- VP43- Grilled Chicken-Banh Hoi Ga$16.59
Vermicelli patties grilled chicken with lettuce, carrots, daikon, beansprouts, onions, peanuts, and a side of fish sauce.
- VP44- Tofu-Banh Hoi Tau Hu$16.59
Vermicelli patties tofu with lettuce, carrots, daikon, beansprouts, onions, peanuts, and a side of fish sauce.
Jasmine Rice Plates
- C45-Rice Grilled Meat-Com Thit Nuong$16.59
Jasmine grilled meat rice plate served with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, daikon, and a side of fish sauce.
- C46-Rice Grilled Shrimp-Com Tom Nuong$17.99
Jasmine grilled shrimp rice plate served with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, daikon, and a side of fish sauce.
- C47-Rice Grilled Chicken-Com Ga Nuong$16.59
Jasmine grilled chicken rice plate served with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, daikon, and a side of fish sauce.
- C48-Rice Tofu-Com Tau Hu$16.59
Jasmine tofu rice plate served with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, daikon, and a side of fish sauce.
- C49-Rice Lemon Grass Beef-Com Bo XX Ot$15.59
Stir Fy Beef with spicy lemon grass, served with Jasmine rice.
- C50-Rice Lemon Grass Chicken-Com Ga XX Ot$15.59
Stir fry Chicken with spicy lemon grass, and serve with Jasmine Rice.
- C51-Rice Lemon Grass Shrimp-Com Tom XX Ot$18.95
Stir fry shrimp with spicy lemon grass, served with Jasmine Rice.
- Extra Meat Choices
Add extra any type of meat upon request.
Fried Rice
- FR52-Combo Fried Rice-Com Chien Dac Biet$18.99
A combination of fried rice includes Chinese sausage, shrimp, peas, and carrots.
- FR53-Fried Rice Shrimp-Com ChienTom$18.79
Shrimp Fried Rice
- FR54-Fried Rice Chicken-Com Chien Ga$15.99
Chicken Fried Rice
- FR55-Fried Rice Beef-Com Chien Thit$15.99
Meat Fried Rice
- FR56-Fried Rice Chinese Sausage-Com Chien Lap Xuong$15.99
Chinese Sausage Fried Rice
- FR57-Fried RiceTofu-Com Chien Tau Hu$15.99
Tofu Fried Rice
Viet Sandwiches
- BM58-SW Combo-Banh Mi Dac Biet$13.59
Combo Meat Vietnamese sandwich with pate, butter, cucumber, carrots, daikon, cilantro, and jalapeños.
- BM59- SW Grilled Pork-Banh Mi Heo Nuong$12.59
Grilled Pork Vietnamese sandwich with pate, butter, cucumber, carrots, daikon, cilantro, and jalapeños.
- BM60-SW Grilled Chicken-Banh Mi Ga Nuong$12.59
Grilled Chicken Vietnamese sandwich with pate, butter, cucumber, carrots, daikon, cilantro, and jalapeños.
- BM61-SW Grilled Beef-Banh Mi Thit Bo$12.59
Grilled Beef Vietnamese sandwich with pate, butter, cucumber, carrots, daikon, cilantro, and jalapeños.
- BM62-SW Tofu-Banh Mi Tau Hu$12.59
Tofu Vietnamese sandwich with pate, butter, cucumber, carrots, daikon, cilantro, and jalapeños.
Drinks
- Diet Coke Can$2.25
Diet Coke Can
- Coco Cola$2.97
20oz Soda
- Diet Coke$2.97
20oz Soda
- Coke Zero$2.97
20 oz Soda
- Dr. Pepper$2.97
20 oz Soda
- Sprite$2.97
20 oz Soda
- Fanta$2.97
20 oz Soda
- Dasani Water Bottle$2.75
16.9 oz Water bottle
- Apple Juice$3.25
12oz Minute Maid Apple juice
- Fresh SQ Lemonade-Da Chanh$4.95
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
- Coconut Water- Nuoc Dua$4.95
Coconut Water 17.6 FL ounce
- Strawberry Shake-Sinh to Dau$6.99
Strawberry Shake
- Coconut Shake-Sinh To Dua$6.99
Coconut Shake
- Avocado Shake-Sinh To Bo$6.99
Avocado Shake
- Jackfruit Shake-Sinh To Mit$6.99
Jackfruit Shake
- Taro Shake-Sinh To Khoi Mon$6.99
Taro Shake
- Iced Black Coffee-Cafe Den Da$5.75
Iced Black Coffee
- Hot Black Coffee-Cafe Den Nong$5.75
Hot Vietnamese Black Coffee
- Iced Coffee Milk-Cafe Sua Da$5.75
Iced Vietnamese Milk Coffee
- Hot Coffee Milk-Cafe Sua Nong$5.75
Hot Vietnamese Milk Coffee
- Crysan Tea-Tra Cuc$5.59
Chrysanthemum Tea
- Iced Jasmine Tea-Tra Hoa Nhai Nong$4.59
Jasmine Tea
- Oolong Tea Pot- Am Tra O long$9.00
Oolong Tea Pot
919 W Alameda St, Santa Fe, NM 87501