Pho Kitchen & Grill Bar

review star

No reviews yet

4505 West Walnut Street

Rogers, AR 72756

Order Again

Small Plates

Crispy Chicken Wings

$10.00

Fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of lemon pepper or honey garlic sauce

Cucumber Butteryfly Shrimp

$10.00

Cajun seasoned cold-boiled shrimp, served atop a crisp cucumber slice

Egg Rolls (2)

$5.00

pork, egg, carrots, taro, green onions, wood ears mushrooms and spices. Hand rolled and served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrots, fresh herbs and chili lime fish sauce for dipping

Egg Rolls (4)

$9.00

pork, egg, carrots, taro, green onions, wood ears mushrooms and spices. Hand rolled and served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrots, fresh herbs and chili lime fish sauce for dipping

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Hand seasoned and breaded jumbo shrimp. Served with yum-yum sauce for dipping.

Rocket Shrimp

$10.00

Jumbo shrimp, seasoned, wrapped in an egg roll and fried until crispy. Served with yum-yum sauce.

Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00

Poached shrimp, vermicelli, lettuce and mint wrapped in a rice paper wrapping. served with peanut sauce

Pho

Pho broth made from spices, beef, bones, or vegetables, and rice noodles, served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeños and cilantro for garnishing, choice of protein

Pho Kitchen Signature

$18.00

Beef and bone broth served with short ribs, vermicelli noodles, basil, sprouts, jalapeños, limes and choice of additional protein

P1 - Short Ribs

$15.00

P2 - Combination

$13.50

P3 - Tenderloin + Meatball

$13.00

P4 - Tenderloin + Brisket

$13.00

P5 - Brisket

$12.00

P6 - Meatball

$12.00

P7 - Chicken

$12.00

Soups

Spicy Beef Soup

$13.00

Beef cheek and tenderloin, with vermicelli noodles in a spicy beef broth, topped with fresh herbs

Side Spicy Beef Broth

$3.00

House Specialties

Traditional Banh Mi

$16.00

Served combo pan style. Meatball egg and beef filling, two eggs cooked medium well and blistered tomatoes, served with a toasted baguette and a small house salad.

Street-Style Banh Mi

$7.00

Choice of chashu pork, tofu or lemongrass pork, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon radishes, cilantro, jalapeños and house spicy aioli on a toasted baguette

Fried Rice

$9.00

Large plate of fried rice with seasonal vegetables, tofu, and mushrooms. Add proteins for additional charge.

Combination Fried Rice

$14.00

Signature Rice Plates

served with steamed rice, vegetables and a bowl of house soup

C1 - Grilled Lemongrass Pork

$13.00

C2 - Thin Sliced Sirloin

$15.00

C3- Grilled Lemongrass Pork and Egg Cake

$17.00Out of stock

Vermicelli Noodle Bowls

Vermicelli bowls come with your protein choice, rice noodles, sliced cucumbers, pickled daikon radishes and carrots, peanuts and fresh herbs.

B1 - Grilled Lemongrass Pork and Egg Roll

$12.00

Rice noodles, sliced cucumber, daikon radishes and carrots, topped with peanuts and fresh herbs

B2 - Grilled Lemongrass Pork, Shrimp and Egg Roll

$14.00

choice of protein, mixed greens, watercress, shredded cabbage, mint, cucumber, tomato, onions, and a hardboiled egg. served with signature sesame dressing

Stir-Fried Noodles

Egg noodles stir fried with broccoli, carrots, and bell peppers

F1 - Shrimp

$13.50

F2 - Thin-Sliced Sirloin

$13.50

F3 - Chicken

$12.00

F4 - Tofu

$11.00

F5 - Vegetable

$11.00

Egg Noodle Bowls

Egg noodles, green onions, cilantro, and baby bok choy

M1 - Chashu Pork

$12.00Out of stock

M2 - Chashu Pork and Shrimp

$13.00Out of stock

M3 - Chashu Pork, Shrimp and Fish Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pho

$8.00

A smaller portion of our house meatball pho.

Kid's Fried Rice

$6.00

Fried rice with only eggs and butter. Add chicken, +3

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Egg noodles stir-fried with butter. Add chicken, +3

Kid's Stir Fried Noodles

$6.00

Dessert

Creme Brûlée

$9.00Out of stock

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Sides

Steamed Rice

$2.00

House Soup

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

Stir-fried vegetables

$4.00

Egg Roll (1)

$2.50

Fish Cake

$1.50

Egg Cake

$3.00

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

Side Spicy Beef Broth

$3.00

Sauces

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

House Spicy Aioli

$0.50

Chili-Lime Fish Sauce

$1.00

Creamy Tartar

$0.50

Yum-Yum Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Soda, Coffee, Tea

Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Fruit Juices

Orange Juice, Glass

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice, Glass

$4.00

Cranberry Juice, Glass

$3.00

Pineapple Juice, Glass

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Pho Kitchen is a modern Vietnamese Grill & Bar, elevating traditional Vietnamese dishes and serving Eastern-Inspired cocktails

4505 West Walnut Street, Rogers, AR 72756

