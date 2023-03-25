Restaurant header imageView gallery

PHO LIFE

review star

No reviews yet

5865 Weber Road

Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Iced Thai Tea
Lumpia Beef Eggroll
Crab Meat Ragoon

PHO LIFE MAIN

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$5.25

Steamed soy bean pods seasoned with salt

Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$5.95

Steamed soy bean pods seasoned with garlic sauce

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$5.95

Rice Paper roll filled with rice noodles, shredded lettuce and bean sprouts. Served with a peanut sauce. Max of Two Proteins can be picked. Shrimp, grilled chicken, grilled pork, or fried tofu.

Pork Eggrolls

Pork Eggrolls

$5.95

Hand rolled Fried eggrolls filled with pork and minced vegetables. Served with a nouc cham, a sweet vinegar sauce.

Dumpling Soup

Dumpling Soup

$4.95
Dumplings

Dumplings

$5.95

Our Special Dumpling can be served steam or fried with home-made dumpling sauce. Choice of chicken or veggie dumpling.

Crab Meat Ragoon

Crab Meat Ragoon

$7.95

Crispy wonton wrappers filled with cream cheese and imitation crab.

Lumpia Beef Eggroll

Lumpia Beef Eggroll

$6.50

Hand Rolled Beef Filipino eggrolls served with sweet chili garlic sauce

PHO #9-#17

#9 Combination

#9 Combination

$10.95

Brisket, Eye round, steak and meatballs

#10 Eye Round Steak

#10 Eye Round Steak

$10.95

Thinly Slice Eye round beef steak cooked in hot house made pho broth served over vermicelli noodle, onion, spring onion and topped with cilantro bean sprouts and jalapeno.

#11 Brisket

#11 Brisket

$10.95

Vietnamese Noodle Soup With Vermicelli, Spring onion, onion, Thin sliced beef brisket in our Home made Vietnamese beef broth.

#12 Meatballs

#12 Meatballs

$10.95
#13 Steak and Meatballs

#13 Steak and Meatballs

$10.95

Eye Round Steak sliced thin, Vietnamese beef style meat ball cut in half with Vermicelli noodle, onions, spring onions in our Home made Vietnamese Beef Broth.

#14 Brisket and Meatballs

#14 Brisket and Meatballs

$10.95

Beef Brisket sliced thin, Vietnamese beef style meat ball cut in half with Vermicelli noodle, onions, spring onions in our Home made Vietnamese Beef Broth.

#15 Brisket and Steak

$10.95
#16 Chicken/Shrimp

#16 Chicken/Shrimp

$10.95

Steamed Chicken, fresh cilantro, jalapeno, bean sprouts, and lime served over vermicelli noodle in the House mad beef broth.

#17 Fried Tofu W/ Veg Broth

#17 Fried Tofu W/ Veg Broth

$10.95

Tofu served in a vegetable broth with onions, spring onions, cilantro and bean sprouts.

Bun Bowls #18 - #24

#18 Chargrilled Chicken

#18 Chargrilled Chicken

$10.95

Chargrilled Chicken, Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers , and bean sprouts on a beg of dry rice noodles. Topped with Cilantro, Peanuts, pickled carrots and radish

#19 Chargrilled Pork

#19 Chargrilled Pork

$10.95

Chargrilled thin slice pork served on a bed of vermicelli noodle. Served with pickled radish and carrots, Cilantro, cucumbers and peanuts. House Sweet vinegar fish sauce.

#20 Sautéed Tofu

$10.95
#21 Chargrilled Shrimp

#21 Chargrilled Shrimp

$10.95

Chargrilled Shrimped served on a bed of vermicelli noodle. Served with pickled radish and carrots, Cilantro, cucumbers and peanuts. House Sweet vinegar fish sauce.

#22 Fried Eggrolls

#22 Fried Eggrolls

$10.95

Hand rolled Fried Eggrolls(4pcs) served on a bed of vermicelli noodle. Served with pickled radish and carrots, Cilantro, cucumbers and peanuts. House Sweet vinegar fish sauce.

#23 Chargrilled Eye Round Steak

$10.95
#24 Chargrilled Beef Short Ribs

#24 Chargrilled Beef Short Ribs

$12.95

Chargrilled Beef Short Ribs served on a bed of vermicelli noodle. Served with pickled radish and carrots, Cilantro, cucumbers and peanuts. House Sweet vinegar fish sauce.

Rice Plates #25 - #29

#25 CHARGRILLED CHICKEN

#25 CHARGRILLED CHICKEN

$10.95

Vietnamese Chargrilled Chicken on top of bed of rice served with pickled radish and carrots, lettuce, and cucumbers.

#26 CHARGRILLED PORK

#26 CHARGRILLED PORK

$10.95

Chargrilled thin slice pork on a bed of rice. Served with pickled carrots, radish, fresh cucumbers and lettuce with house fish sauce on side.

#27 CHARGRILLED SHORT RIBS

#27 CHARGRILLED SHORT RIBS

$12.95

Vietnamese Chargrilled Chargrilled Short Ribs on top of bed of rice served with pickled radish and carrots, lettuce, and cucumbers.

#28 SAUTEED TOFU

#28 SAUTEED TOFU

$10.95

Fried Tofu cubes Stir fried in house sauce served on a bed of white rice, pickled carrots and radish, fresh cucumbers and Cilantro.

#29 CHARGRILLED SHRIMP

#29 CHARGRILLED SHRIMP

$10.95

Vietnamese Chargrilled Shrimp on top of bed of rice served with pickled radish and carrots, lettuce, and cucumbers.

Low Carb/Specialty #30 - #37

#31 Beef Basil Salad

$11.95

Eye Round Steak sautéed with Thai basil and onion. Served over a bed of mixed greens.

#32 Ramen Noodle Soup

#32 Ramen Noodle Soup

$11.95

Vietnamese style ramen with a mix of Vietnamese instant ramen and rice noodles simmered in a savory spiced broth, topped with BBQ baked pork and a fried egg. Served with a side of cilantro, bean sprouts, jalapeno, and lime.

#33 Garlic Tofu

#33 Garlic Tofu

$11.95

Crispy fried tofu stir-fried with garlic, onions, and tomatoes in garlic pepper sauce. plated on top of lettuce and cucumber tossed in a citrus lime sauce.

#34 Garlic Beef Steak

#34 Garlic Beef Steak

$13.95

Seasoned sliced steak stir fried with garlic and onions. Served over a bed of lettuce.

#35 Tofu Basil Salad

$11.95

Crispy fried tofu sautéed with Thai basil and onion. Served over a bed of mixed greens

#36 Lemon Grass Tofu

#36 Lemon Grass Tofu

$12.95

Fried tofu cubes stir fried in a zesty sauce simmered lemongrass, jalapenos, onions and served with a side of rice.

#37 Lemon Grass Chicken

$12.95

Sliced chicken stir fried in a zesty sauce simmered lemongrass, jalapenos, onions and served with a side of rice.

#38 Chicken Salad

$9.95

Chargrilled Chicken served over a bed of mixed greens and peanut sauce.

Side Items

Side Rice Or Noodles

$1.95

Side Fried Egg or Eggroll

$1.75

Fried Tofu

$2.95

Pickled Veggies

$2.55

Side of Meat

$3.95

Side 0f Short Ribs

$4.95

Additional Pho Veggies

$1.55

Pho Life Drink Menu

Special Drinks

Iced Jasmine Tea

Iced Jasmine Tea

$3.25

House brewed Jasmine tea. Jasmine tea typically has a sweet, floral taste and delicate subtle aroma

Iced Jasmine Milk Tea

Iced Jasmine Milk Tea

$3.55

House brewed Jasmine tea topped with cream.

Iced Thai Tea

Iced Thai Tea

$3.55

House brewed Thai tea topped with cream. Thai tea is iced black tea with milk and spices. It has a unique flavor profile that's distinct from other teas: pleasant and earthy, enjoyed for its rich, sweet taste. Since black tea contains strong groups of polyphenols with disease-fighting potential, Thai tea may offer some health advantages

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.95

Your Choice of JASMINE tea typically has a sweet, floral taste and delicate subtle aroma or GREEN TEA a grassy, flowery, vegetal with a light aroma.

Regular Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Water

Soda(Canned)

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

7up

$2.25

PHO LIFE SPECIAL Online

Special Menu

S1. Stir Fried Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

S1. Stir Fried Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

$12.95

Chicken, Fried Tofu, Beef or Shrimp. Vermicelli noodle with lettuce, bean sprout, bamboo, mushroom and onion stir fried in delicious coconut milk with a hint of lemongrass.

S2. Deluxe Combo Vermicelli Bowl

S2. Deluxe Combo Vermicelli Bowl

$12.95

Chargrilled (Chicken and Pork) or (Chicken and Shrimp) in a Vermicelli noodle bowl with lettuce, bean sprout, Pickled radish, Carrots, Cilantro and 2 fried eggrolls.

S3. Porkchop Rice Plate

S3. Porkchop Rice Plate

$11.95

House Special Seasoned Pork Chop served with white rice, pickled radish and carrot.

S4. Rice In a Clay Pot

S4. Rice In a Clay Pot

$12.95

Chicken, Fried Tofu, Beef, or Shrimp and rice stir fried with creamy coconut milk, onion and mushroom with a hint of lemongrass.

S5. Vermicelli Pork Roll

S5. Vermicelli Pork Roll

$12.95

Grilled Pork rolled inside vermicelli noodle. Top with peanuts and green onion. Served with lettuce, cilantro, pickle radish and carrot. House sauce on side

S6. Yellow Thai Curry

S6. Yellow Thai Curry

$12.95

Chicken, Fried Tofu, Beef, or Shrimp meat simmered in yellow curry, cocunut milk, carrot, bamboo, onion, and bell pepper sauce.

S7. Thai Tom Yum Soup

S7. Thai Tom Yum Soup

$12.95

Chicken, Fried Tofu, or Shrimp simmered in a tangy spicy Thai soup with tamato, mushroom, bamboo, onion and a hint of lemongrass

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally own business. Authentic Vietnamese restaurant with homemade food. We also have good variety of Thai food. Food are being made with fresh ingredient daily.

Location

5865 Weber Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Blue Clove Seafood Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5884 Everhart Rd suite A and B Corpus Christi, TX 78413
View restaurantnext
Quasars Arcade
orange starNo Reviews
5862 Everhart Road Corpus Christi, TX 78413
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Jalisco - Kostoryz
orange star4.2 • 545
5358 Kostoryz Rd Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View restaurantnext
London Bar & Grill - Corpus Christi
orange starNo Reviews
Corpus Christi Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View restaurantnext
La Playa Saratoga
orange starNo Reviews
5017 Saratoga Blvd #131 Corpus Christi, TX 78413
View restaurantnext
Sam & Louie's - Corpus Christi
orange starNo Reviews
4117 South Staples Street STE 290 Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corpus Christi

Water Street Oyster Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,885
309 North Water Street, Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Jalisco - Kostoryz
orange star4.2 • 545
5358 Kostoryz Rd Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View restaurantnext
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE & OYSTER BAR -
orange star4.2 • 488
4124 South Staples Street Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Hester's Café - Lamar Park
orange star4.5 • 482
3812 S Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Tannins Wine Bar & Tapas Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 481
3855 S Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Executive Surf Club
orange star4.0 • 433
306 North Chaparral St. Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corpus Christi
Portland
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Victoria
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston