Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho Lovers

review star

No reviews yet

3900 Newpark Mall Rd, Suite 102

Newark, CA 94560

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

1. Pho Special Noodle Soup
2. Pho Tai Noodle Soup
14. Goi Cuon - Spring Rolls

Pho Noodle Soup Group

1. Pho Special Noodle Soup

1. Pho Special Noodle Soup

$15.50

Rare Steak, Brisket, Flank, Tendon, Beef Ball Noodle Soup

2. Pho Tai Noodle Soup

$14.50

Rare Steak Noodle Soup

3. Pho Chin Noodle Soup

$14.50

Well-done Lean Brisket Noodle Soup

4. Pho Tai & Chin Noodle Soup

$14.50

Rare Steak and Well-done Brisket Noodle Soup

5. Pho Tai, Nam, Gau, Gan Noodle Soup

$14.50

Rare Steak, Flank, Brisket, Tendon Noodle Soup

6. Pho Bo Vien Noodle Soup

$14.50

Beef Ball Noodle Soup

7. Pho Ga Noodle Soup

7. Pho Ga Noodle Soup

$14.50Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup

8. Pho Chay - Veggie Pho Noodle Soup

8. Pho Chay - Veggie Pho Noodle Soup

$14.25Out of stock

Tofu, Mushroom & Vegetables w/Vegetable based Noodle Soup

9. Pho Khong Thit Noodle Soup

$9.00

Any Noodle Soup without Meat

Combos Meals

1. Combo - Pho Special

$25.75

2. Combo - Pho Tai

$24.75

Rare Steak Noodle Soup

3. Combo - Pho Chin

$24.75

Well-done Lean Brisket Noodle Soup

4. Combo - Pho Tai & Chin

$24.75

Rare Steak and Brisket Noodle Soup

5. Combo - Pho Tai, Nam, Gau, Gan

$24.75

Rare Steak, Flank, Brisket, Tendon and Tripe Noodle Soup

6. Combo - Pho Bo Vien

$24.75

Beef Ball Noodle Soup

7. Combo - Pho Ga

$24.75Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup

8. Combo - Pho Chay

$24.75Out of stock

Tofu, Mushroom & Vegatables w/ Vegetable based Noodle Soup

9. Combo - Pho Khong Thit

$19.35

Any Noodle Soup without Meat

Appetizers Group

13. Cha Gio & Rau - Egg rolls & Lettuce

13. Cha Gio & Rau - Egg rolls & Lettuce

$6.50

Crispy Pork Egg Rolls with Lettuce and House Fish Sauce (3 Rolls)

14. Goi Cuon - Spring Rolls

14. Goi Cuon - Spring Rolls

$6.50

Shrimp, Pork and Green Salad wrapped in Rice Paper with House Peanut Sauce (2 Rolls)

15. Goi Cuon Chay - Veggie Spring Rolls

$6.50

Stir Fried Tofu & Vegetable wrapped in Rice Paper served w/ Peanut Sauce (2 Rolls)

16. Dau Hu Xa Ot Chien Gion

16. Dau Hu Xa Ot Chien Gion

$7.25

Deep fried spicy lemongrass Tofu sauteed served w/ house sauce

17. Canh Ga Chien Me - Sesame Chicken Wings

17. Canh Ga Chien Me - Sesame Chicken Wings

$6.95

Sesame Deep Fried Chicken served with House Special Sauce (4 Pcs)

Drinks Group

18. Tra Thai

18. Tra Thai

$5.25

Thai Iced Tea

19. Cafe Sua Da

19. Cafe Sua Da

$5.75

Vietnamese Iced Coffee with Condensed Milk

20. Nuoc Dua

20. Nuoc Dua

$5.25

Fresh Young Coconut Juice

21. Da Chanh

21. Da Chanh

$5.00

Fresh Lemonade

22. Soda Chanh

22. Soda Chanh

$5.50

Carbonated Water w/Fresh Lemon

23. Suong Sao Nuoc Dua

$4.50Out of stock

Grass Jelly w/ Coconut Milk

24. Nuoc Ngot

$2.25

Lovers Hot Jasmine Green Tea

25. Tra Lai / Tra Da

25. Tra Lai / Tra Da

$1.50

Lovers Hot / Iced Jasmine Green Tea

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Vietnamese Pho and other authentic dishes!

Location

3900 Newpark Mall Rd, Suite 102, Newark, CA 94560

Directions

Gallery
Pho Lovers image
Pho Lovers image
Pho Lovers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jack's Restaurant and Bar - Newark
orange starNo Reviews
1029 Newpark Mall Rd Newark, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - 2086 Newpark Mall #1024
orange starNo Reviews
2086 Newpark Mall #1024 Newark, CA 94560
View restaurantnext
Massimo's Restaurant - 5200 Mowry Avenue, Fremont CA
orange starNo Reviews
5200 Mowry Avenue Fremont, CA 94538
View restaurantnext
Little Madfish - Fremont
orange starNo Reviews
43337 Christy St. Fremont, CA 94538
View restaurantnext
PARADISE BIRYANI - FREMONT
orange starNo Reviews
5029 Mowry Avenue Fremont, CA 94538
View restaurantnext
Bear Bitez - Newark
orange star4.6 • 1,012
5486 Central Ave Newark, CA 94560
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newark

Tastea - Newark
orange star4.7 • 2,445
5970 Mowry Ave Suite N Newark, CA 94560
View restaurantnext
Bear Bitez - Newark
orange star4.6 • 1,012
5486 Central Ave Newark, CA 94560
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newark
Fremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Menlo Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Hayward
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston