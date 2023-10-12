Popular Items

#67 House Fried Rice

$12.95
#8 Fried Egg Rolls

$9.95

Ground Pork, egg paper, taro, wood ear mushrooms, onions, noodle

#49 Stir Fried Egg Noodle (Chow Mein)

$13.95


Appetizers

#1 Vietnamese Sandwich

$8.95
#2 Chicken Wings in Fish Sauce

$12.50
#4 Pork Spring Rolls

$7.95
#5 Tofu Spring Rolls

$7.95

#6 Fried Tofu in Soy Sauce

$8.95
#7 Shrimp Spring Rolls

$7.95
#8 Fried Egg Rolls

$9.95

Ground Pork, egg paper, taro, wood ear mushrooms, onions, noodle

#9 Fried Banana

$8.95
#10 Crispy Green Bean

$8.95
#11 Spicy Garlic Shrinps

$10.95
#12 Fried Wontons

$8.95

Ground pork, egg wrapper, carrots, onions, sweet & sour sauce

Soups

#23 Beef Pho Combo

$12.95

Steak, Brisket, Tendon, Meatball

#24 Beef Pho w/ Rare Steak

$11.95
#25 Beef Pho w/ Brisket

$11.95
#26 Chicken Pho

$11.95

Noodle soup with sliced chicken breast and beef broth

#27 Shrimp Pho

$11.95
#28 Seafood Pho

$11.95
#29 Beef Ball Pho

$11.95
#30 Beef Noodle Soup No Meat

$7.95
#31 Tendon Pho

$11.95
#32 Beef Stew Pho

$12.95
#33 Veggie Pho w/ Tofu

$11.95

Veggie Pho w/ Beef Broth & Tofu

#35 Wonton Noodle Soup

$12.50

Pork Wonton Soup w Egg Noodle

#36 BBQ Pork Egg Noodle Soup

$12.50
#37 BBQ Pork & Wonton Egg Noodle Soup

$12.95
#41 Spicy & Sour Seafood Vermicelli Soup

$12.95
#21 Vegetarian Pho

$11.95

Vegetarian Pho with Veggie broth and Tofu

Rice Entrees

#57 Pork Chops w Rice

$12.95
#58 Beef Filet Mignon w Fried Rice

$13.95
#59 Lemon Grass Chix w Rice

$12.95
#64 Charbroiled Meat w Rice

$12.95
#65 Fried Salmon w Steam Rice

$12.95
#67 House Fried Rice

$12.95
#68 Orange Chicken w Fried Rice

$12.95

#20 Lemon Grass Tofu w/ Steam Rice

$11.95
#61 Garlic Bok Choy w Rice

$11.95

Noodle Entrees

#38 Dry Noodle

$12.95
#39 Vermicelli

$12.95
#46 Pan Fried Rice Noodle

$13.95
#47 Crispy Egg Noodle (Bird Nest)

$13.95
#48 Stir Fried Rice Noodle (Pad Thai)

$13.95
#49 Stir Fried Egg Noodle (Chow Mein)

$13.95

#19 Stir Fried Egg Noodle w Tofu

$11.95

Kid Meal

#52 Kid Beef Pho

$7.95

Beef brisket, rice noodle, beef broth

#53 Kid Chix Pho

$7.95

Chicken breast, rice noodle, beef broth

#54 Kid Wonton Soup

$7.95

#55 Kid Grilled Chix w/ Rice

$7.95

Salads

#13 Chicken Cabbage Salad

$14.50
#14 Beef Filet Mignon Salad

$14.50
#15 Shrimp Papaya Salad

$14.50
#16 Fries & Steak

$14.50

Dessert

Cheese Cake Xango

$6.50

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda

$2.95

Soda Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Coconut Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Jasmine Hot Tea

$1.95

Jasmine Iced Tea

$2.95

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.00

Juice Box

$2.00

Party Tray

25 Egg Rolls. No Lettuce

Egg Roll Tray

$45.00

25 Egg Rolls. No Sauce. No Lettuce

Spring Roll Tray

$50.00

25 Spring Rolls Tray with Peanut Sauce

Fried Rice Tray

$60.00

Serve 8 - 10 People

Chow Mein Noodle Tray

$60.00

Serve 8 - 10 People

Shrimp Papaya Salad Tray

$50.00

Serve 8 - 10 People