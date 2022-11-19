Pho Minh USA

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy an authentic bowl of Pho! Our family has been making and selling Pho since the 1940s. We offer chicken and beef Pho as the "traditional" selections. For those who don't eat meat, you can try our shrimp or vegetarian Pho options instead. Along with the piping hot bowl of Pho, you can compliment your meal with our homemade appetizers (known as Starter Bites). From eggrolls to fried wontons, these starter bites will satisfy all cravings and complete any meals.

Website