Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho Minh USA

review star

No reviews yet

6461 Brockton Ave

Riverside, CA 92506

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

The OG Chick
Pho Duo
Pho Solo

Appetizers

Crispy Star Bites (6)

$4.99

Fried Wontons made with ground pork and shrimp

Dynamite Bites (5)

$6.99

Eggrolls made with ground pork, shrimp, mushrooms, and clear vermicelli

French Squared Bites (2)

$3.99

French-Inspired Vietnamese meat pies, made with ground pork, onions and egg yolks

Refreshing Bites

$4.99+

Tamale Bites (6)

$5.99

Pork, shrimp, mushrooms, and flour wrapped in banana leaves

Chicken Your Way

Chicken Your Way

$6.99

Beef Pho

Pho All-In

$13.99

4 choices of beef selections

Pho Trio

$13.49

3 choices of beef selections

Pho Duo

$12.79

2 choices of beef selections

Pho Solo

$11.99

1 choice of beef selection

Non-beef Pho

The OG Chick

$11.99

Chicken pho

The Surfer

$12.99

Shrimp pho in chicken broth

The Green House

$10.99

Tofu and veggies in vegetable broth

The Plain Jane

$7.99

Only pho noodles in either chicken or vegetable broth

Drinks

Cafe Sua Da

$4.00

Vietnamese iced coffee

Milk Tea

$4.00

Milk Tea with or without boba

Thai Tea

$4.00

Black tea with half&half with/without boba

Soda Chanh

$3.50

Soda water with lime and sugar

Sodas (free refills)

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, Sprite, Dr Pepper, and Rasberry Tea

Cafe Den

$3.00

Fruit Tea

$4.00

Regular Tea

$2.50

Weekly Special

Tony's Famous Fried Rice

$10.99+

Rice, spam, eggs, and green onions stir-fried with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or both.

Annie's Crunchy Shrimp Tempura

Annie's Crunchy Shrimp Tempura

$6.99

Huge prawns deep fried in a golden tempura batter.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy an authentic bowl of Pho! Our family has been making and selling Pho since the 1940s. We offer chicken and beef Pho as the "traditional" selections. For those who don't eat meat, you can try our shrimp or vegetarian Pho options instead. Along with the piping hot bowl of Pho, you can compliment your meal with our homemade appetizers (known as Starter Bites). From eggrolls to fried wontons, these starter bites will satisfy all cravings and complete any meals.

Website

Location

6461 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marie Callender’s - 005 - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3505 Merrill St. Riverside, CA 92506
View restaurantnext
Pier 76 Fish Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3555 Riverside Plaza Drive Riverside, CA 92506
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3540 Riverside Plaza Drive Riverside, CA 92506
View restaurantnext
Coffee Court Bistro - 3607 10th Street
orange starNo Reviews
-360. 7 Tenth St Riverside, CA 92504
View restaurantnext
Cafe Esquina
orange starNo Reviews
4280 Brockton Avenue Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Roots Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3700 12th Street Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverside

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
orange star4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Riverside
orange star4.5 • 1,265
10082 MAGNOLIA AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverside
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston