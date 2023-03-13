PHO-NOMENAL BOWL 7620 Rivers Ave Ste 350

Restaurant header imageView gallery

7620 Rivers Ave Ste 350

North Charleston, SC 29406

Popular Items

A1.Fresh Shrimp Roll (2pc)
P1. Pho-Nomenal
P3. Pho Nam


APPETIZERS

A1.Fresh Shrimp Roll (2pc)

A1.Fresh Shrimp Roll (2pc)

$6.50

Shrimp.Lettuce.Vermicelli.Rice paper

A2.Popcorn Chicken

A2.Popcorn Chicken

$7.50

Taiwansese-Style Deep-Fried

A3.Chicken steak

A3.Chicken steak

$7.50

Taiwansese-Style Deep-Fried

A4.Shrimp & Chicken egg Roll (3pc)

A4.Shrimp & Chicken egg Roll (3pc)

$6.50
A5.Tonkatsu

A5.Tonkatsu

$7.50

Japanese-Style Deep-Fried

A6.Crispy Shrimp Roll (3pc)

A6.Crispy Shrimp Roll (3pc)

$6.50

Pho

P1. Pho-Nomenal

P1. Pho-Nomenal

$17.50

(House Special Combination) Tender Beef.Brisket.Tendon.Tripe.Meat Ball

P2. Pho Tai

P2. Pho Tai

$15.50

Tender beef & Meatballs

P3. Pho Nam

P3. Pho Nam

$15.50

Tender beef & Fat Brisket

P4. Pho Tai Nam

P4. Pho Tai Nam

$15.50

Tripe & Meatballs

P5. Pho Tai Gan

P5. Pho Tai Gan

$15.50

Tender beef & Soft Tendon

P6. Pho Tom

P6. Pho Tom

$15.50

Tender beef & Tripe

P7. Pho Fat Brisket

P7. Pho Fat Brisket

$13.99
P8. Pho Meat Balls

P8. Pho Meat Balls

$13.99
P9. Pho Veggie

P9. Pho Veggie

$13.99

Steamed Rice Plate

S1. Grill House-Rice Plate

S1. Grill House-Rice Plate

$17.25

Fried sunny side-up egg, lettuce, coriander, cucumber, tomato, served with special fish sauce (Grill beef-chicken & shrimp)

S2. Popcorn chicken-Rice Plate

S2. Popcorn chicken-Rice Plate

$14.25

Fried sunny side-up egg, lettuce, coriander, cucumber, tomato, served with special fish sauce (Taiwansese-style deep-fried )

S3. Chicken steak-Rice Plate

S3. Chicken steak-Rice Plate

$14.25

Fried sunny side-up egg, lettuce, coriander, cucumber, tomato, served with special fish sauce (Taiwansese-style deep-fried )

S4. Tonkatsu-Rice Plate

S4. Tonkatsu-Rice Plate

$14.25

Fried sunny side-up egg, lettuce, coriander, cucumber, tomato, served with special fish sauce (Japanese-style deep-fried )

S5. Pork chop-Rice Plate

S5. Pork chop-Rice Plate

$14.25

Fried sunny side-up egg, lettuce, coriander, cucumber, tomato, served with special fish sauce

S6. Fat Beef-Rice Plate

S6. Fat Beef-Rice Plate

$14.25

Fried sunny side-up egg, lettuce, coriander, cucumber, tomato, served with special fish sauce

S7. Grilled Shrimp-Rice Plate

S7. Grilled Shrimp-Rice Plate

$14.25

Fried sunny side-up egg, lettuce, coriander, cucumber, tomato, served with special fish sauce

S8. chicken-Rice Plate

S8. chicken-Rice Plate

$14.25

Fried sunny side-up egg, lettuce, coriander, cucumber, tomato, served with special fish sauce

S9. Vegetarian Delight-Rice Plate

S9. Vegetarian Delight-Rice Plate

$14.25

Fried sunny side-up egg, lettuce, coriander, cucumber, tomato, served with special fish sauce

S10. General Tso‘ Chicken-Rice Plate

$14.25

Fried Rice Bowl

F1.Chicken Fried Rice

F1.Chicken Fried Rice

$9.25
F2.Shrimp Fried Rice

F2.Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.25
F3. Beef Fried Rice

F3. Beef Fried Rice

$9.25
F4. Popcorn Chicken Fried Rice

F4. Popcorn Chicken Fried Rice

$10.25

Taiwansese-Style Deep-Fried

F5. Chicken Steak Fried Rice

F5. Chicken Steak Fried Rice

$10.25

Taiwansese-Style Deep-Fried

F6. Tonkatsu Fried Rice

F6. Tonkatsu Fried Rice

$10.25

Japanese-Style Deep-Fried

F7.General Tso‘ Chicken Fried Rice

$9.25

Vietnamese-Sandwich

V1.Tonkatsu-Sandwich

V1.Tonkatsu-Sandwich

$8.99

Mayonnaise.PorkPate.Cucumber.Cilantro.Onion.Green Onion.Carrot

V2.Chicken Steak-Sandwich

V2.Chicken Steak-Sandwich

$7.99

Mayonnaise.PorkPate.Cucumber.Cilantro.Onion.Green Onion.Carrot

V3.Beef-Sandwich

V3.Beef-Sandwich

$8.99

Mayonnaise.PorkPate.Cucumber.Cilantro.Onion.Green Onion.Carrot

V4.Grilled Shrimp-Sandwich

V4.Grilled Shrimp-Sandwich

$9.99

Mayonnaise.PorkPate.Cucumber.Cilantro.Onion.Green Onion.Carrot

V5.Vegetarian-Sandwich

V5.Vegetarian-Sandwich

$7.99

Mayonnaise.PorkPate.Cucumber.Cilantro.Onion.Green Onion.Carrot

Beverages

Ice soy Milk

Ice soy Milk

$2.75
Ice Coffee

Ice Coffee

$2.75
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.50
Banana Smoothie

Banana Smoothie

$6.75
Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$6.75
Blueberry Smoothie

Blueberry Smoothie

$6.75
Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$6.75

Soda

$1.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
7620 Rivers Ave Ste 350, North Charleston, SC 29406

