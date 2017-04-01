Main picView gallery

Pho Nomenal Vietnamese restaurant

20 hawley

Binghamton, NY 13901

Appetizer

1. Spring Rolls

$6.00

Hot and crispy rolls served with homeade vinaigrette. Stuffed with wood-ear mushrooms, carrots, sweet potatoes, pork and shrimp

2. Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$6.00

Veggie rolls fried to a crisp served with vegetarian vinaigrette. Stuffed with wood-ear mushrooms, carrots, sweet potatoes and cabbage

3. Wonton Soup

$6.00

Fresh house dumplings in homeade chicken/pork broth

4. Grilled Pork Summer Rolls

$7.00

Fresh rolls served with homemade vinaigrette stuffed with our marinated grilled pork, cucumbers, lettuce and vermicelli noodles.

5. Summer Rolls

$6.00

Two fresh rolls served with special peanut sauce. Tightly wrapped with rice paper stuffed with Pork, Shrimp and Vermicelli noodles.

6. Vegetarian Summer Rolls

$6.00

Fresh rolls served with homemade vinaigrette wrapped in rice papers with cucumbers, lettuce and vermicelli noodles.

7. Shredded Pork Summer Rolls

$6.00

Two fresh rolls served with homemade vinaigrette. Wrapped in rice paper with shredded pork dusted in rice flour, cucumbers, lettuce and vermicelli noodles.

8. Pho-Nomenal Wings

$9.00

Crispy wings tossed in our flavorful sticky savory sauce (Known as our fish sauce Chicken Wings)

9. Tamarind Soup

$7.00

Fresh and tasty sweet and sour soup, with cabbage, tomatoes, pineapples, shrimp. All Topped with dried onions and culantro.

Entrees

32. Tamarind Soup

$15.00

Entree portion of our sweet and sour soup served with your choice of rice or noodles and protein. With fresh beansprouts, tomatoes, pineapples, celery and topped with fried onions and Culantro.

33. Fried Rice

$15.00

Chinese sausage, eggs, and mixed vegetables. Your choice of protein fried with rice.

10. Extra Large Pho Special

$17.00

Hearty and flavorful Beef Bone broth simmered for hours with special vietnamese herbs and spices. Served with noodles and your choice of toppings and fresh vegtables

11. Pho Special

$15.00

12. Eye round steak and flank Pho

$14.00

13. Eye round steak and flank Pho and Tendon

$15.00

14. Meatball Pho

$14.00

15. Shrimp Pho

$16.00

16. Eye round Steak Pho

$14.00

17. Eye round Steak and Tripe Pho

$14.00

18. Eye round Steak and Meatball Pho

$14.00

Pho and Broth Only

$10.00

19. Special Vermicelli

$16.00

20. Spring Roll Vermicelli

$14.00

21. Pork and Chicken Vermicelli

$15.00

22. Pork Vermicelli

$14.00

23. Shrimp Vermicelli

$16.00

24. Spicy Noodle Soup

$15.00

25. House Special Broken Rice

$15.00

26. Grilled Porkchop/Shredded Pork Broken Rice

$13.00

27. Double Porkchop Broken Rice

$15.00

28. Grilled Porkchop/Shredded Pork/Meatloaf Broken Rice

$14.00

29. Grilled Porkchop/Shredded Pork/Egg Broken Rice

$14.00

30. Grilled Chicken Broken Rice

$15.00

31. Short Ribs

$20.00

34. Vegetarian Spring Roll Vermicelli

$14.00

This simple noodle salad combines with our crispy vegetarian spring roll, fresh lettuce, beansprouts, pickled daikons and carrots, topped with crushed peanuts.

35. Lemongrass Stir Fry

$15.00

Our lemongrass dish has a citrus and lemon flavor. Although it is not strong or overpowering, it does give it a nice boost of fragrance to your meal. Serve with your choice of rice or noodles, mixed vegetables and choice of protein.

36. Vietnamese Yellow Curry

$15.00

This Aromatic dish is made of Vietnamese yellow curry, combined with the subtle sweetness and creaminess from coconut milk is a great combination giving it a little kick to your meal. Served with your choice of rice of noodles, mixed veggetables and choice of protein.

37. Broccoli Stir Fry

$15.00

This nutrient dense dish comes with your choice of rice or noodles and choice of protein. Combined with other seasonal mixed vegetables and our brown sauce.

38. Eggplant Stir Fry

$15.00

Eggplant stir fried in garlic combing with our flavorful house sauce and mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of rice or noodles, and choice of protein.

39. Pho Noodle Stir Fry

$15.00

Using our rice noodles for pho, this dish is stir fried with your choice of protein, mixed vegetables garnished with fresh beansprouts, dried onions and sprinkled with black peppers.

40. Wonton Noodle Soup

$15.00

The wonton dumplings are filled with a juicy pork and shrimp filling, over a bed of egg noodles, slices of pork and shrimp. Served in a Chicken broth, garnished with cilantro and onions and a kick of ground black peppers.

41. Chicken Sate

$14.00

This fabulous chicken sate is infused with our brown sauce, sautéed with pineapple and onions, topped with crushed peanuts. Can be served with rice or noodles. *if not specified this dish would be made a level 3 spicy*

42. Nam Vang Noodle Soup

$15.00

A Combination of Chicken and Pork broth served with rice noodles, slices of pork, shrimp, quail eggs, ground pork, garnished with cilantro and onions, fried garlic and cracked black peppers

Grilled Pork Hoagie

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$8.00

Chicken Sate Hoagie

$8.00

Lemongrass Hoagie

$8.00

Beverages

Fresh Limeade

$4.00

Fresh squeezed lime crafted into a refreshing icey beverage

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai tea brewed for hours and served over ice with a splash of creamer

Coconut Juice

$5.00

Fresh young coconut juice served over ice with real coconut peices for a delightful bite

Soy Bean Milk

$3.00

sweetened soy bean milk served chilled

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Redbull

$3.00

Vietnamese Ice Coffee With Condensed Milk

$5.00

Vietnamese Black Coffee

$4.00

Bac Xiu Coffee (extra Sweetened)

$6.00

Green Tea

$1.50

Black Tea

$1.50

Orange

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Passion Fruit

$3.00

Pink Guava

$3.00

Chili Oil

Chili Oil

$1.50

Dessert

black eye peas sticky rice pudding

$6.00

Sweet sticky with black eye peas topped with coconut milk

sweet corn pudding

$6.00

sweet sticky rice pudding with corn and coconut milk topping.

Tri Color Dessert

$7.00

Bar Food

Shaking Beef

$14.00

Lotus Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Rare Beef Lime Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Pho Nomenal Wings

$9.00

Summer Roll

$7.00

Spring Rolls

$6.00

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Eyeround Steak

$14.00

Eyeround Steak and meatballs

$14.00

Pho and Broth only

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine. Come in and enjoy!

20 hawley, Binghamton, NY 13901

Main pic

