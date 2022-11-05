Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho Real Littleton 2399 W Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

2399 Main Street

Littleton, CO 80120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Crab Cheese Wontons (6)

$6.25

Edamame

$5.50

Pork Dumplings (6)

$6.95

Spring rolls (2)

$5.75

Avocado Spring Rolls (2)

$6.95

Summer Rolls

$5.95

Eggrolls (3)

$6.75

Grilled Mussels (8)

$9.95

Fried Shrimp (6)

$7.95

Coconut Shrimp (6)

$8.50

Root Salad

$8.50

Mixture of shredded cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, pickled carrot, fried onion, and peanuts.

Soft Shell Crabs (3)

$23.95

Lightly battered and deep fried.

The Pho Real Special Plate

$19.95

portions of rice noodles, veggies and rice pappers.

The Pho Real Special Platter

$34.95

Servings of grilled beef, chicken, shrimp, one soft shell crab and eggrolls

Banh Mi (Viet Sandwich)

$8.25

Crepe Banh Mi

$9.95

Wings

$8.25

Pork Fried Wonton

$6.95

Shrimp and Pork Springrolls

$6.00

Pho

A1.Tai - Rare Eye Of Steak

A2. Chin - Brisket

A3. Bo Vien - Meatballs

A4. Ga - Chicken

A5. Do Bien - Seafood

A6. Chay - Vegetarian

A7. Tai Chin - Rare Steak& Brisket

A8. Tai Bo Vien- Rare Steak&Meatball

A9. Tai Gan- Rare Steak&Tendon

A10.Tai Nam - Rare Steak& Flank

A11. Tai Sach - Rare Steak & Tripe

A12. Nam Gan - Flank & Tendon

A13. Chin Bo Vien - Brisket & Meatball

A14. Chin Gan - Brisket & Tendon

A15. Chin Nam - Brisket & Flank

A16. Chin Sach - Brisket & Tripe

A17. Dac Biet - Combination

Rare Steak, Brisket, Meatball, Tendon, Tripe

Noodle Only

Kid Pho

Pho Tom

$12.45+

Noodle Bowls

B1. Grilled Pork

$12.50

B2. Grilled Shrimp

$12.50

B3. Grilled Chicken

$12.50

B4. Grilled Beef

$12.50

B5. Grilled Combo

$14.95

B6. Mixed Vegetables

$12.50

B7. Pad Thai with Chicken

$12.50

B8. Pad Thai with Shrimp

$13.50

B9. Pad Thai with Tofu

$12.50

B10. Kid Noodle Bowl

$7.00

Kid Pad Thai

$8.00

B11. Eggroll- bun cha gio

$12.50

Rice Plates

C1. Grilled Pork

$12.50

C2. Grilled Shrimp

$12.50

C3. Grilled Chicken

$12.50

C4. Grilled Beef

$12.50

C5. Special Combo

$14.95

C6. Steamed Vegetable

$12.50

C7. Sesame Chicken

$12.50

C8.Kid Rice Plate

$7.00

kids Sesame chicken

$8.50

Fried Rice

F1. Pork Fried Rice

$12.50

F2. Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.50

F3. Chicken Fried Rice

$12.50

F4. Beef Fried Rice

$12.50

F5. Combo Fried Rice

$13.50

F6. Veggie Fried Rice

$12.50

F7. Sesame Chicken Fried Rice

$12.95

F8. Kids Fried Rice

$7.00

F9. Fried Rice Only

Kid Sesame Chicken Fried Rie

$9.00

Dessert

D1.Mochi Ice Cream

$5.95

Drinks

Boba Smoothies

$4.95

Soda

$2.50

Thai Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$1.75

Ice Coffee

$4.50

Limeade

$3.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2399 Main Street, Littleton, CO 80120

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Smokin Fins - Littleton
orange starNo Reviews
2575 W Main St, Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Littleton - 2680 West Main Street
orange star3.5 • 623
2680 West Main Street Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Palenque Cocina y Agaveria - 2609 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
2609 Main St Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Bacon Social House
orange starNo Reviews
2100 W. Littleton Blvd Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
orange star4.3 • 3,175
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100 Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
Walter's303 Bow Mar - Littleton
orange star4.7 • 4,329
5194 S Lowell Blvd Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Littleton

Walter's303 Bow Mar - Littleton
orange star4.7 • 4,329
5194 S Lowell Blvd Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
orange star4.3 • 3,175
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100 Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Littleton CO
orange star4.5 • 2,898
2707 West Main Street Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
orange star4.6 • 2,451
2660 E County Line Rd #B Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurantnext
Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery
orange star4.0 • 1,063
2990 Brewery Ln Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
orange star4.0 • 769
10025 West San Juan Way Littleton, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Littleton
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston