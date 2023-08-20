Small Dishes

PopCorn Chicken

$10.00

Snack on addictive bite-sized Vietnamese Popcorn Chicken coated in an incredibly crisp and light crust. They are tossed in a homemade roasted seasoning mix while the classic marinade makes each bite ultra-juicy.

Vietnamese Egg Rolls

$12.00

An authentic, crispy, golden-brown roll of delicate hors d’oeuvre with flavors of ground pork, shrimp, carrot, taro, and mushroom, dipped in a homemade sweet and sour sauce with a savory flavor.

Spring Rolls

$10.00

A fresh, healthy, soft, chewy rice paper roll that consists of lean pork, prawn, lettuce, rice vermicelli, and herbs dipped in a rich, creamy hoisin peanut sauce with the right balance of sweet and savory

Sai Gon Wing

$10.00

The wings are coated with golden garlic bits and a sticky sweet-savory sauce that will rock your taste to the next level

Sautéed Corn

$10.00

It is a fun street food snack in Sai Gon. Each bite is filled with sweetness from corn, slight saltiness from dried shrimp, and richness from butter.

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Golden, sweet, and crisp coconut shrimp is a crowd-favorite finger food for every party in Vietnam, and it always flies off the serving platter. It will be served with our homemade sweet and sour sauce.

The Ultimate Ball

$10.00

One of our famous childhood Street foods. It includes deep-fried Fish balls, Beef meatballs, and Seafood balls that serve with hoisin sauce or sweet and sour sauce.

Pho - Vietnamese Beef Noodle Soup

Pho is a good, deep, beefy broth that is slightly sweet and hints of caramel from charred onions and ginger. Our restaurant uses a blend of special spices, simmering our broth for eight hours plus to get a rich, layered, cozy blend of flavors. Experience a bowl of hearty pho with steamy fresh rice noodles and the beef cuts of your choice.

Single Cut of Beef Choice

$15.00

Double Cut of Beef Choice

$17.00

Triple Cut of Beef Choice

$19.00

Extreme Cut of Beef Choice

$21.00

Shrimp Pho

$17.00

Chicken Pho

$15.00

Vegetarian Pho

$17.00

Com Tam - Broken Rice

Broken rice (Cơm Tấm) is a traditional Vietnamese dish typically sold as street food. It consists of broken and imperfect rice grains traditionally chucked away after milling, but nowadays, it's a signature dish of Sai Gon City. Broken rice dishes are served with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled carrots, scallions, homemade fish sauce, and delicious proteins such as beef, chicken, and shrimp.

Broken Rice with Shrimp

$17.00

Broken Rice with Beef

$17.00

Broken Rice with Chicken

$15.00

Broken Rice with Pork

$15.00

Broken Rice with Pork Chop

$17.00

Broken Rice with Tofu

$15.00

Bun - Rice Vermicelli

This Vietnamese noodle bowl makes for a refreshing meal. It has a savory flavor and is served cold. Made with delicious proteins such as beef, chicken, and shrimp; rice vermicelli; fresh herbs; and raw vegetables, it is topped with homemade sweet and sour fish sauce. Includes ONE Egg Roll

Rice Vermicelli with Pork

$15.00

Rice Vermicelli with Shrimp

$17.00

Rice Vermicelli with Beef

$17.00

Rice Vermicelli with Chicken

$15.00

Rice Vermicelli with Tofu

$15.00

Desserts and Drinks

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Vietnamese coffee is an intensely strong and sweet coffee that will dissolve your morning daze and perk you up for the day. Dark roast coffee and potent condensed milk slowly dripped through a metal filter (phin) make this a unique coffee. It will be served as hot or iced.

Tri-Color Bean Pudding on Ice

$8.00

This is a refreshing Vietnamese dessert of ice slush, a contrast of soft mung beans, red beans, and bouncy Panda Leaves favored jelly bites, topped with layers of rich coconut sauce

Preserved Logan Fruit

$6.00

Preserved longan is simply dried fresh longan fruit that has been shelled and pitted. It has a deep brown color and a sweet taste, somewhat like dates. The drink has a pleasant aroma and sweetness, creating a relaxing effect.

Vietnamese Herbal Drink

$5.00

Vietnamese Herbal Drink is usually served with ice, which makes it a refreshing drink in the middle of a hot and humid summer day. This drink is inspired by Chinese medicine focusing on ingredients with “cooling” properties such as Artichoke, Pandan Leaves, Lemon Roots, and Sugar Cane.

Coffee Flan

$6.00Out of stock

This silky, velvety smooth Vietnamese crème caramel flan or bánh flan is our family’s favorite dessert! It is delicate, creamy, and has just the right amount of sweetness for an ultra-luxurious experience.

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Bubble Tea

Small Flavor Tea

$5.50Out of stock

Large Flavor Tea

$7.00Out of stock

Small Milk Tea

$5.50Out of stock

Large Milk Tea

$7.00Out of stock

Small Slush

$6.00Out of stock

Large Slush

$7.50Out of stock

Small Smoothie

$6.00Out of stock

Large Smoothie

$7.50Out of stock