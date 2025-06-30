- Home
Pho Saigon 10190 W. Broad Street
10190 W. Broad Street
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Featured Items
#1 Goi Cuon (Spring Roll)
Two Vietnamese Spring Roll with fresh iceberg lettuce, bean sprout, basil, cilantro, with choice of meat and served with hoisin and peanut dipping sauce.$5.50
#25 Bun Ga Cha Gio (chicken rice noodle bowl)
Vermicelli noodles with grilled chicken and an egg roll.$14.50
#4B Banh Bao (Steamed Chicken)
5 pieces steamed chicken Banh Bao.$7.00
Beverage Menu
Beverages
Vietnamese Ice Coffee
ice coffee$6.00
Vietnamese Egg Coffee$6.95
Hot Tea$2.50
Ice Tea$2.50
Limeade$4.00
Pellegrino Sparkling Water$2.50
Orange Juice$2.50
Cranberry Juice$2.50
Soda$2.95
Thai Tea$4.95
Passion Fruit$4.95
Strawberry Yogurt Drink
This beverage is a mixture of strawberry yogurt, half and half, and Hershey's syrup with bursting boba.$5.50
Mango Yogurt Drink
This beverage is a mixture of mango yogurt, half and half, and Hershey's syrup. with bursting boba.$5.50
Lychee Yogurt Drink
This beverage is a mixture of lychee yogurt, half and half, and Hershey's syrup. with bursting boba.$5.50
Water bottle$1.00
Bubble Tea
Food Menu (3PD)
Appetizers
#2 Cha Gio (Crispy Roll)
Two crispy egg rolls$5.50
#3 Sup Hoanh Thanh (Wonton Soup)
dumplings, pho broth$6.50
#4 Dumplings
5 pieces steamed/fried dumplings or 4 steamed/fried veggie dumplings.$6.50
Muc Chien Gion (Crispy Fried Calamari)$13.00
#6 Bot Chien (Fried Taro Cakes)
Fried up taro rice flour cubes with egg, green onions, and oil with tangy soy sauce$12.00
#6A Banh Xeo (Vietnamese Crepe)
Rice batter with Indian saffron stuffed with pork and shrimp or vegetarian (tofu and mushroom), beans sprouts serving with Thai basil, cilantro, lettuce for wrapping and chili fish sauce.$16.00
Banh Hoi Heo Quay (Crispy Pork Belly)
Crispy pork belly with woven fine rice vermicelli noodles with basil lettuce, and fish sauce
#6C Tom Chien Dua (Crispy Coconut Shrimp)
Jumbo shrimp coated in a sweet coconut coating$8.00
Canh Ga Chien Nuoc Mam (Fish Sauce Chicken Wings)
Crispy, golden wings are coated in a sweet and savory fish sauce glaze.$8.00
Khoai Lang Chien (Sweet Potato Fries)$5.00
Crab Rangoon
Crispy fried wontons stuffed with crab imitation, cream cheese, and seasonings.$5.00
Appetizer Platter
The platter includes: pork crispy egg roll (1), pork and shrimp soft spring roll (1), rocket shrimp (2), fried pork dumpling (3) crab rangoon (3)$12.00
Pho
#7 Pho Ga (chicken)
Chicken Pho noodle soup. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 4 veggies types (green onions, white onion, cilantro, and culantro), basils, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.$12.95
#8 Pho Tai
pho with eye of round. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 4 veggies types (green onions, white onion, cilantro, and culantro), basils, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.$12.95
#9 Pho Tai Bo Vien (eye round & meatballs)
Pho with eye of round and meatballs. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 4 veggies types (green onions, white onion, cilantro, and culantro), basils, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.$13.50
#10 Pho Tai Chin (eye of round & brisket)
Pho with eye of round and brisket. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 4 veggies types (green onions, white onion, cilantro, and culantro), basils, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.$13.50
#11 Pho Tai Chin Bo Vien (eye round, brisket, meatballs)
Pho with eye of round, brisket and meatballs. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 4 veggies types (green onions, white onion, cilantro, and culantro), basils, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.$13.95
#12 Pho Tai Lan (shaking beef)
Pho with shaking beef, ginger, fried garlic, and long scallion. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 4 veggies types (green onions, white onion, cilantro, and culantro), basils, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.$16.00
#13 Pho Tai Chin Gan Sach Bo Vien
Pho with eye of round, brisket, tendon, omasa and meatballs. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 4 veggies types (green onions, white onion, cilantro, and culantro), basils, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.$15.50
#14 Pho Chin Gan Bo Vien
Pho with brisket, tendon and meatballs. Pho with eye of round and brisket. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 4 veggies types (green onions, white onion, cilantro, and culantro), basils, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.$14.50
#15 Pho Chay (vegetarian)
Vegetarian pho w/ mushrooms, tofu, broccoli, carrots, nappa (chinese cabbage) & onions. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 4 veggies types (green onions, white onion, cilantro, and culantro), basils, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.$12.95
#16 Pho Bo Hanoi (Flank Steak)
Pho with finely ground raw flank steak. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 4 veggies types (green onions, white onion, cilantro, and culantro), basils, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.$16.00
#17 Pho Do Bien (Seafood Pho)
Seafood Pho with shrimp, scallops, crab stick & calamari (veggie, beef, or chicken broth). All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 4 veggies types (green onions, white onion, cilantro, and culantro), basils, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.$18.50
#18 Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Vietnamese Beef)
Balance of salty and sweet flavors, lemongrass, brisket, Vietnamese ham w or w/o pork red pudding. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include4 veggies types (green onions, white onion, cilantro, and culantro), basils, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.$16.00
#19 Mi Hoanh Thanh (Wonton Noodle Soup)
Egg noodles, roasted pork, shrimp, wontons, chives, fried onions. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 4 veggies types (green onions, white onion, cilantro, and culantro), basils, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.$16.00
#19A Mi Kho Xa Xiu (Dry noodles w/ char siu pork)
Dry egg noodle w/ Pho Saigon specialty sauce, char siu pork, ground pork, and chicken broth on the side.$14.50
#19B Mi Kho Hai San (Dry noodles w/ seafood)
Dry egg noodles with ground pork, calamari, scallop, shrimp, Saigon specialty sauce with on side chicken broth.$19.00
#20A Oxtail Pho
Oxtail, eye of round and brisket. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 4 veggies types (green onions, white onion, cilantro, and culantro), basils, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.$17.50
#20A Pho Suon Bo - Short Rib Pho
Pho with bone in short rib and brisket. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 4 veggies types (green onions, white onion, cilantro, and culantro), basils, and bean sprouts.$24.50
#21 Pho Bo Kho
Flavorful beef stew in low cook brisket with herbs, minced ginger, lemongrass, and carrots. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 4 veggies types (green onions, white onion, cilantro, and culantro), basils, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.$16.50
Large Beef Broth$7.00
Large Chicken Broth$7.00
Large Vegetarian Broth$6.00
Bun
#22 Bun Cha Gio Chay (vegetarian)
Vermicelli noodles with grilled tofu and a vegetarian egg roll.$13.50
#23 Bun Thit Cha Gio (grilled pork rice noodle bowl)
Vermicelli noodles with grilled pork and an egg roll.$14.50
#24 Bun Bo Nuong Cha Gio (grilled beef rice noodle bowl)
Vermicelli noodles with grilled beef and an egg roll.$15.00
#26 Bun Tom Cha Gio (shrimp rice noodle bowl)
Vermicelli noodles with grilled shrimp and an egg roll.$15.50
#27 Bun Tom Thit Cha Gio (grilled pork and shrimp rice noodle bowl)
Vermicelli noodles with grilled pork and shrimp and an egg roll.$16.50
Bun Cha Hanoi (Hanoi-Style grilled pork)
Northern Vietnam dish with grilled pork patties (cha) and crispy spring roll (nem ran), and thinly sliced grilled pork butt. It's served with rice vermicelli noodles , pickled (carrot, radish) and fresh herbs (basil, cilantro, leaf lettuce, beansprouts), and a fish sauce-based sweet dipping broth to bring all the flavors and textures together.$18.50
Com
#28 Com Thit Nuong
Rice platter with grilled meat (pork, chicken, beef or tofu).$14.95
#29 Com Suon
Rice platter with grilled pork chop.$15.95
#30 Curry Tom
Coconut curry shrimp with vegetables (broccoli, carrots, and onion).$18.00
#31 Curry Dau Hu
Coconut curry tofu with vegetables (broccoli, carrots, and onion).$13.95
#32 Curry Chicken
Coconut curry chicken with vegetables (broccoli, carrots, and onion).$15.00
Wok
#33 Com Chien
fried rice$15.00
#33A Com Chien Saigon
Saigon-style stir-fried rice with shrimp, grilled chicken, mixed vegetables, and pineapple.$18.95
#34 Bo Luc Lac - Vietnamese Shaking Beef
Tender marinated and seared beef cubes. Paired with a flavorful sauce.$17.00
#35 Ga xao sa ot
Lemongrass with choice of meat (chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, or tofu) with broccoli, carrot, and onion. Serve with jasmine rice.$15.50
#36 Ga xao gung
Ginger with a choice of meat (chicken, pork, beef, shrimp or tofu) with broccoli, carrot, onion. Served with jasmine rice.$15.50
#41 Pho Xao (pad thai)
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with shrimp, char siu, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, and crushed peanuts.$15.95
#42 Mi Xao (Stir Fry egg noodles with seafood)$19.95
#43 Mi Xao Don Hai San (Crispy Fried Egg Noodles with seafood)
Deep fried egg noodles with stir-fried vegetable, seafood, and the special sauce on the top.$22.00
Banh Mi
Salad
Children
54. Chicken Noodles (Bun Ga-Kid)
grilled chicken rice noodles$8.00
55. Shrimp Noodles (Bun Tom-Kid)
Grilled shrimp and rice noodles$9.00
56. Chicken Rice (Com Ga -Kid)
Grilled chicken and rice$8.00
57. Shrimp Rice (Com Tom-Kid)
Grilled chicken and rice$8.00
58. Chicken Pho (Pho Ga-Kid)$9.00
59. Beef Pho (Pho Bo-Kid)$9.00
Dessert
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Founded in 2011, Pho Saigon continues to proudly serve Richmond authentic Vietnamese delicacies. Rich savory pho, delicious Banh Mi Cha Lua, Com (rice dishes), Bun (rice noodle bowls), curries, summer rolls, Banh Xeo, Bot Chien, bubble teas. All sauces are made in house. Select beer wine and alcohol choices are also provided. Come in and enjoy a great Vietnamese dining experience with great service and a friendly environment.
10190 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, VA 23060