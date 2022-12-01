Main picView gallery

Pho Saigon - Tomball

12661 Tomball parkway, suite 800

Houston, TX 77086

Appetizers

A1. Cha Gio/Eggrolls (2)

$4.50

Pork, shrimp, clear vermicelli, and carrots. Wrapped in thin wonton paper and deep-fried until crisp. Served with lettuce leaves and fish sauce dip.

A5. Goi Cuon Bo Nuong/Beef Spring Roll (2)

$4.75

Shrimp, lettuce, and vermicilli wrapped in rice paper. Served fresh with peanut sauce.

A6. Goi Cuon Thit Nuong/Pork Spring Roll (2)

$4.75

Grilled beef, lettuce, and vermicilli wrapped in rice paper. Served fresh with peanut sauce.

Vietnamese Sandwich

Toasted French baguette w/ protein of choice, mayo, soy sauce, jalapeños, cucumber, picked carrots and cilantro

Banh Mi Tom/Shrimp

$5.00

Beef Pho

beef broth served with different kinds of thinly sliced meats

Pho Veggie Plate

Pho Bo

$9.75+

P17. Pho Tai Nam Gan/Eye Round, Flank & Tendon

$9.75+

Pho Tai Nam Gan

P29. Pho Bo Kho/Beef Stew

$9.75+

Noodle with beef stew

Chicken & Seafood Pho

Pho Veggie Plate

Pho Tom/Shrimp

$9.75+

Pho Cha Ca/Fishball

Pho Tom/Shrimp (Copy)

$9.75+

Beef & Pork Noodles

P30. Banh Mi Bo Kho/Beef Stew & Bread

$9.75+

BBH Veggies Plate

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy Vietnamese cuisine!

12661 Tomball parkway, suite 800, Houston, TX 77086

