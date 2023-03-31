Pho Saigon imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Pho Saigon 4869 Okeechobee Blvd #2

715 Reviews

$

4869 Okeechobee Blvd #2

West Palm Beach, FL 33417

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

2. Spring R (C Gio)
1. Summer R (G Cuon)
26. Chicken Pho (Pho Ga)

Main Menu

Appetizer (Khai V!)

1. Summer R (G Cuon)

$6.99

Shrimp and/ or pork, vermicelli, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and chive wrapped in Vietnamese rice paper. Served with peanut sauce

2. Spring R (C Gio)

$6.99

Minced pork and vegetables wrapped in eggroll wrapper and deep fried to crispy perfection. Served with lettuce, cucumber and savory (nuoc mam) dipping sauce

3. Garlic G Shrimp (TNT)

$9.99

4. G Papaya Salad (GDD)

$12.99

Shredded green papaya, shrimp and pork, chopped herbs finished with crushed roasted peanuts, served with house dressing

Rice Plates

5. Grilled Pork Chop (C S N)

$14.99

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

6. Grilled Pork (C T N)

$13.99

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

7. Grilled Chicken (C Ga N)

$14.99

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

8. Grilled Shrimp (C Tom N)

$15.99

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

9. Lemongrass Chicken (C Ga X O)

$14.99

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

10. Korean Short Ribs (C Kabi)

$17.99

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

11. Fried Rice Pork (C-C Heo)

$13.99

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

11. Fried Rice Chicken (C-C Ga)

$13.99

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

12. Fried Rice Shrimp (C-C Tom)

$14.99

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

13. House SP Fried Rice (C-C D B)

$15.99

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

CC Trung

$10.99

Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2

Vermicelli (Bun)

14. Spring Roll (B C Gio)

$13.99

Rice vermicelli noodle, choice of meat served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and our savory (nuoc mam) sauce finished with crushed roasted peanuts

15. Grilled Pork (B Thit N)

$13.99

Rice vermicelli noodle, choice of meat served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and our savory (nuoc mam) sauce finished with crushed roasted peanuts

16. Grilled Chicken (B Ga N)

$13.99

Rice vermicelli noodle, choice of meat served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and our savory (nuoc mam) sauce finished with crushed roasted peanuts

17. Grilled Shrimp (B Tom N)

$15.99

Rice vermicelli noodle, choice of meat served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and our savory (nuoc mam) sauce finished with crushed roasted peanuts

18. Bun Combo

$16.99

Rice vermicelli noodle, choice of meat served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and our savory (nuoc mam) sauce finished with crushed roasted peanuts

Grilled Pork Spring Roll (B Thit N CG)

$16.99

Vegetable +Tofu(B-Rau-Tau hu)

$12.99

Vegetable Only(B-Rau)

$9.99

Vietnamese Noodle Soup (Pho) (TO GO)

USED FOR TO-GO/ONLINE Pho - $15.99 Seafood Pho - $16.99 (All Pho To Go - 1 Size Only) Hu Tieu - $15.99 Seafood Hu Tieu - $16.99 (All Hu Tieu To Go - 1 Size Only) Bun Bo Hue - $15.99 (Bun Bo Hue To Go - Large size $3 extra) IF NOT CORRECT PRICES, WE WILL ADJUST THEM AT THE RESTAURANT - Thank you

20. Eye Round Steak and Beef Brisket (Tai Chin)

$15.99

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

21. Eye Round Steak and Beef Flank (Tai Nam)

$15.99

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

22. Eye Round Steak and Soft Tendon (Tai Gan)

$15.99

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

23. Eye Round Steak and Beef Meatballs (Tai Bo Vien)

$15.99

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

24. Eye Round Steak, Fatty Brisket (Tai Gau)

$15.99

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

25. Eye Round Steak, Tripe (Tai Sach)

$15.99

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

26. Chicken Pho (Pho Ga)

$15.99

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

27. House Combo Special (Pho Dac Biet)

$16.99

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

28. Seafood Pho (Pho Hai Vi)

$17.99

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

29. Vegetable Pho (Pho Rau)

$14.99

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

Pho Meatballs (BV)

$15.99

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

Pho Khong

$11.99

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

Pho Chin

$15.99

*DISCLAIMER* All for Pho TO-GO, you need to boil soup in a pot, then add the noodles and stir, then add the meat in the pot (for eye-round steak, need to separate in pieces of meat), and stir for 1-2 minutes. *DISCLAIMER*^^^ Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodles. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.

No hanh ngo

No hanh

Specialty Noodle Soup

USED FOR TO-GO/ONLINE Pho - $15.99 Seafood Pho - $16.99 (All Pho To Go - 1 Size Only) Hu Tieu - $15.99 Seafood Hu Tieu - $16.99 (All Hu Tieu To Go - 1 Size Only) Bun Bo Hue - $15.99 (Bun Bo Hue To Go - Large size $3 extra) IF NOT CORRECT PRICES, WE WILL ADJUST THEM AT THE RESTAURANT - Thank you

30. Bun Bo Hue

$16.99

Thick vermicelli spicy noodle soup with beef brisket, beef shank, pork patty, and pig feet in beef broth

31. Mi Tom Thit

$15.99

Egg noodle soup with shrimp and sliced pork in pork broth

32. Mi Hai San

$17.99

Egg noodle soup with shrimp, scallop, squid, and fish cake in pork broth

Hu Tieu Ga h Heo (Chikn or Pork)

$14.99

Clear noodle soup with chicken in pork broth

Hu Tieu Tom h Muc (Sh or Cal)

$16.99

Clear noodle soup with shrimp or calamari, in pork broth

Hu Tieu Hai San (Seafood)

$17.99

Clear noodle soup with shrimp, scallop, calamari, and fish cake in pork broth

Hu Tieu Thap Cam (Pk-Sh-Cal)

$16.99

Clear noodle soup with sliced pork, shrimp, and calamari in pork broth

Hu Tieu TO GO

$16.99

TO GO Hu Tieu HS (Seafood)

$17.99

Mi Tom Thit TO GO

$16.99

Specialty Order

33. Ribeye

$24.99

Comes with 9oz steak, sauteed onion, special chef seasoning, and white rice (Hibachi Fried Rice $2.99 extra)

34. Sauteed Calamari (Muc)

$21.99

Comes with onions, celery, and white rice (Hibachi Fried Rice $2.99 extra)

35. Grilled Clams or Steam *Seasonal*

Served with melted butter. salt-pepper-lime, or sriracha sauce

Fried Rice Order

36. Side FR

$3.99

37. Chicken FR (C-C Ga Nhat)

$14.99

38. Shrimp FR (C-C Tom Nhat)

$15.99

39. Steak FR (C-C Bo Nhat)

$15.99

Pho Saigon Special Dishes

N

Muc Tom Chay Toi

$24.99

Grilled shrimp & calamari with garlic sauce

Bo Lu Lac

$24.99

Diced filet mignon on a bed of onion

Mi Xao Singapore

$24.99

Mi Xao Chay

$16.99

egg noodle, fried tofu, cooked with mixed vegetables)

Com Chien Ca Man

$15.99

salted fish fried rice

Cuc Quay (Rt Quail)

$27.99

Bo Tai Chanh

$34.99

T-Bone Steak

$24.99

New York Steak

$21.99

Desserts

Tempura Cheesecake (Pho Mat Chien)

$6.99

Tempura Ice Cream (Kem Chien)

$6.99

Tempura Banana (Chuoi Chien)

$5.99

Vanilla Ice

$3.49

Chocolate Ice

$3.49

Strawberry Ice

$3.49

Red Bean

$3.99

Green Tea

$3.99

Sesame Japanese Ice

$3.99

Chè Thái

$6.99

Lunch Hibachi Menu

Hibachi Lunch Special Order

36. Side FR

$4.99

HBC Side Rau

$8.99

36. Side FR /w Lunch

$3.99

37. Chicken FR (C-C Ga N)

$14.99

38. Shrimp FR (C-C Tom N))

$15.99

39. Steak FR (C-C Bo N)

$15.99

40. HBC Vegetarian (R X Nhat)

$13.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

41. HBC Chicken (Ga)

$14.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

42. HBC Steak (Bo)

$15.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

43. HBC Filet Mignon (Bo Mem)

$16.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

44. HBC Calamari (Muc)

$15.99

44. HBC Shrimp (Tom)

$15.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

45. HBC Scallop (S D)

$16.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

46. HBC Lobster (T H)

$29.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

47. HBC Salmon (C H)

$16.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

48. HBC Chic & St (Ga-Bo) )

$19.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

49. HBC Chic & Shrimp (Ga-Tom)

$19.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

50. HBC ST & Shrimp (Bo-Tom)

$20.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

51. HBC FM & Chic (B M-Ga)

$21.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

52. HBC FM & Shrimp (B M-Tom)

$22.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

53. HBC FM & Scallop (B M-S D)

$24.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

54. HBC Shrimp & Calamari (Tom-Muc)

$20.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

55. HBC Shrimp & Scallop (Tom-S D)

$21.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

Drink Menu

Beverages

Unsweetened Iced Tea (Tra Da)

$2.99

Hot Tea (Tra Nong)

$2.99

Raspberry Iced Tea (Tra Dau Rung)

$2.99

Sweet Iced Tea Lemonade

$2.99

Vietnamese Iced Coffee (Ca Fe Da)

$5.99

Boba with Black Tapioca Pearls (Tea or Smoothie)

$5.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Boba Coffe

$6.99

Peach Tea

$5.99

Lychee Tea

$5.99

Crystal Boba

$1.00

Brown Sugar Boba

$5.99

Passion Fruit Ice Tea

$5.99

Beer

Bud Light

$4.49

Budweiser

$4.49

Corona

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Heineken Silver

$4.99

Kirin Ichiban

$4.99

Kirin Light

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Miller Lite

$4.49

Modelo

$4.99

Sapporo

$4.99

Sapporo Light

$4.99

Stella

$4.99

Stella Light

$4.99

Tsingtao

$4.99

Wine

Candoni Pinot Grigio

$6.99

Chloe Prosecco

$23.99

Cupcake Chardonney

$6.99

Tribute Chardonney

$9.99

Firesteed P.N.

$9.99

Maschio

$6.99

Mcmanis Cabernet

$7.99

The Seeker Cabernet

$9.99

Santa Margarita

$14.99

Silvergate

$6.99

Plum Wine

$5.99

Sake

Sho Chiku Bai Sake

$7.99

Hakutsuru Sake

$7.99

Hot Sake

$5.99

Hibachi Dinner Menu

Hibachi Dinner Order

36. Side FR

$4.99

HBC Side Rau

$8.99

36. Side FR w/Dinner

$3.99

37. Chicken FR (C-C Ga Nhat)

$14.99

38. Shrimp FR (C-C Tom Nhat)

$15.99

39. Steak FR (C-C Bo Nhat)

$15.99

56. HBC Vegetarian (R x Nhat)

$14.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

57. HBC Chicken (Ga)

$19.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $2.99 extra

58. HBC Steak (Bo)

$22.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

59. HBC Filet Mignon (Bo Mem)

$26.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

60. HBC Calamari (Muc)

$22.99

60. HBC Shrimp (Tom)

$22.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

61. HBC Scallop (S D)

$27.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

62. HBC Lobster (T H)

$31.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

63. HBC Salmon (Ca Hoi)

$25.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

64. HBC Chic & St (Ga-Bo)

$26.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

65. HBC Chic & Shrimp (Ga-Tom)

$26.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

66. HBC ST & Shrimp (Bo-Tom)

$27.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

67. HBC FM & Chic (B M-Ga)

$27.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

68. HBC FM & Shrimp (Bo Mem-Tom)

$28.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

69. HBC FM & Scallop (BM-SD)

$31.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

70. HBC Shrimp & Calamari (Tom-Muc)

$26.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

71. HBC Shrimp & Scallop (Tom-S D)

$28.99

Comes with white rice & mixed vegetables (broccoli, zucchini, onion, carrot, and mushroom) Hibachi Fried Rice- $3.99 extra

72. HBC Triple Combo (B-G-T)

$35.99

Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp. (to substitue steak w/ filet mignon, $2.99 extra)

73. HBC Super Combo (B-G-T-TH)

$59.99

Steak, Chicken, Lobster, and Shrimp. (to substitue steak w/ filet mignon, $2.99 extra)

Sushi Menu

App

74. Sushi App

$13.99

75. Sashimi App

$15.99

76. Tuna Tataki App

$13.99

77. Spicy Tuna App

$13.99

78. Narutomaki App

$13.99

79. Sunomono App

$13.99

Seaweed Salad

$7.99

Sashimi Salad

$13.99

Angel Hair Salad

$11.99

Sushi

80. Tuna Su

$3.49

80. Salmon Su

$3.49

80. Hamachi Su

$3.49

80. White Tuna Su

$3.49

80. Conch Su

$3.49

80. Octopus Su

$3.49

80. Eel Su

$3.49

80. Ikura Su

$3.49

80. Shrimp Su

$3.49

81. White Fish Su

$2.99

81. Crab Su

$2.99

81. Masago Su

$2.99

81. Surf Clam Su

$2.99

81. Tamago Su

$2.99

Sashimi

80. Tuna Sa

$3.49

80. Salmon Sa

$3.49

80. Hamachi Sa

$3.49

80. White Tuna Sa

$3.49

80. Conch Sa

$3.49

80. Octopus Sa

$3.49

80. Eel Sa

$3.49

80. Ikura Sa

$3.49

80. Shrimp Sa

$3.49

81. White Fish Sa

$2.99

81. Crab Sa

$2.99

81. Masago Sa

$2.99

81. Surf Clam Sa

$2.99

81. Tamago Sa

$2.99

Handrolls

82. Tuna HR

$5.99

82. Salmon HR

$5.99

82. Hamachi HR

$5.99

82. White Tuna HR

$5.99

82. Eel HR

$5.99

82. Spicy Tuna HR

$5.99

82. JB HR

$5.99

82. California HR

$5.99

83. Shrimp HR

$5.99

83. Crab HR

$4.99

83. Avocado HR

$4.99

83. Cucumber HR

$4.99

83. Mixed Veggie HR

$4.99

Regular Rolls

84. Tuna R

$7.99

84. Salmon R

$7.99

84. Hamachi R

$7.99

84. California R

$7.99

85. Avocado R

$5.49

85. Cucumber R

$5.49

Special Rolls

86. Mix Veggie R

$7.99

87. Spicy Tuna R

$8.99

88. JB Roll

$8.99

88. JB Deluxe

$12.99

89. Rainbow Roll

$12.99

90. Eel Roll

$8.99

90. Salmon Skin R

$8.99

90. Shrimp Tempura R

$8.99

91. Dancing Eel R

$12.99

91. Dancing Shrimp R

$12.99

92. Birthday Roll

$11.99

93. Black Dragon R

$13.99

Dinner Special

94. Sushi Dinner

$25.99

95. Sashimi Dinner

$27.99

96. Chirashi

$24.99

97. Tekka Don

$24.99

97. Salmon Don

$24.99

97. Unagi Don

$24.99

98. Sushi & Sashimi for 2

$59.99

99. Sushi & Sashimi for 3

$84.99

100. Sushi & Sashimi for 4

$109.99

Extra Add-ons

Vietnamese Add-ons

Side Fried Egg (Trung Chien)

$1.99

Side Egg Soup (Trung Soup)

$1.99

Side WR (C Trang)

$1.99

Side FR (C Chien)

$4.99

Side Banh Pho

$2.99

Side Hu Tieu

$3.99

Side Mi

$3.99

Side Bun Nho

$2.99

Side Bun Lon

$2.99

Side Rau

$4.99

Side Tofu

$2.99

Side Cha

$2.49

Side GC

$3.99

Side CG

$2.49

Side Kabi

$13.99

Side ThN

$10.99

Side GN

$10.99

Side SN

$10.99

Side TomN

$7.99

Side Gio Heo

$1.99

Side Soup BBH

$6.99

Side Soup Pho(L)

$5.99

Side Soup Pho(S)

$3.99

Ex Eye Round(Tai)

$6.99

Ex Brisket(Chin)

$7.99

Ex Flank( Nam)

$7.99

Ex Tendon( Gan)

$7.99

Ex F Brisket ( Gau)

$7.99

Ex Tripe( Sach)

$7.99

Ex Chicken (Ga)

$7.99

Ex Meatballs( BV)

$7.99

Ex Tom Pho

$7.99

Side Muc

$7.99

Side Fish Cake (CV)

$7.99

Lay Mi

$1.00

Japanese Add-ons

Side Steak

$10.99

Side Filet Mignon

$12.99

Side Chicken

$9.99

Side Shrimp

$9.99

Side Calamari

$9.99

Side Scallop

$12.99

Side Lobster

$25.99

Side Salmon

$12.99

HBC Side Rau

$8.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4869 Okeechobee Blvd #2, West Palm Beach, FL 33417

Directions

Gallery
Pho Saigon image

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo - Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Hook Fish & Chicken - Belvedere
orange star4.5 • 959
955 sansburys way West palm beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Palm Beach
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston