Pho-Shi 6735 W Jefferson Blvd

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Fresh Spring Rolls
Avocado Salad

Appetizers

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$4.99

Golden crispy pan fried Japanese dumplings served with homemade gyoza sauce

Chicken Eggrolls

$6.99

Vegetable Eggrolls

$6.99
Crab Rangoon (4 pcs)

Crab Rangoon (4 pcs)

$6.99

Imitation crab meat and cream cheese wrapped in wanton wrap, served with our signature Pho-Shi chili sauce

Korean Crispy Wings

Korean Crispy Wings

$7.99

Golden crispy fried bone in chicken wings served with spicy tangy gochujan sauce

Pho-Shi Sampler

Pho-Shi Sampler

$12.99

Deluxe combination of 2 pcs egg rolls, 2 pcs crab rangoon, 2 pcs chicken gyoza, and 2 pcs tempura shrimp

Fresh Spring Rolls

Fresh Spring Rolls

$6.99

Fresh lettuce, carrots, cucumber, bean sprout, and avocado wrapped in thin rice paper and served with sweet chili sauce

Spicy Shrimp Spring Rolls

Spicy Shrimp Spring Rolls

$8.99

Fresh baby shrimp, imitation crab, lettuce, carrots, and cucumber with a touch of homemade spicy mayo, wrapped in thin rice paper and served with sweet chili sauce

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$8.99

Seaweed Salad

$5.99

Savory-sweet refreshing sesame seaweed salad

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$5.99

Fresh Lettuce, tomato, and avocado with house sweet chili dressing

Edamame

$3.49

Boiled soybean in the pod served with salt

Steam White Rice

$2.00

Soup

Pho Rare beef

$11.99

Pho noodle rich beef broth, served with bean sprouts, Thai basil leaves and onions

Pho Cook Beef

$11.99

Pho Meatball

$11.99

Pho Vegetable

$11.99

Pho Chicken

$11.99

Pho Shrimp

$13.99

Pho Short Rib

$14.49

Pho noodle rich beef broth, served with bean sprouts, Thai basil leaves and onions

Pho Beef slices and Meatball

$12.99

Pho noodle rich beef broth, served with bean sprouts, Thai basil leaves and onions

Pho MIX (meatballs, beef slices, tripe & tendon)

$14.49

Pho noodle rich beef broth, served with bean sprouts, Thai basil leaves and onions

Pho MIX with Short Rib

$17.49

Pho noodle rich beef broth, served with bean sprouts, Thai basil leaves and onions

Tom Yum Soup

$10.99

Tomato, mushrooms, onions, lime leaves, cilantro and lime juice with white rice

Spicy Korean Ramen

$10.99

Ramen noodles, egg, mushrooms, onions, carrots, broccoli, green beans in spicy chicken broth

Pho Tofu

$11.99

Pho Broth

$11.99

Pho noodle rich beef broth, served with bean sprouts, Thai basil leaves and onions

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.99

Stir-fry tender rice noodles, carrots, onion, egg, house tamarind sauce. Side of peanuts, fresh lime bean sprouts

Pad See Iew

Pad See Iew

$11.99

Stir fried flat noodles, egg, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, tomato, onions, house sauce

Yaki Soba

$12.99

Stir fried soba noodles, onions, carrots, mushrooms, bean sprouts and Teriyaki sauce

Singapore Rice Noodle

$11.99

Traditional stir fried rice noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, onions in house sauce

Lo Mein Noodles

$12.99

Stir-fry lo mein noodles, broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, cabbage in our signature house sauce

Yaki Udon

$12.99

Pad Kee Mow

$12.99

Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir fried rice with egg, pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins, fresh onions, broccoli, carrots, and Thai seasoning

Thai Style Fried Rice

$12.99

Stir fried rice with egg, fresh broccoli, cabbage, carrots, green beans, and Thai seasoning paste

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir fried rice with egg, fresh broccoli, cabbage, carrots, bamboo shoots, green onions, bell peppers, and basil leaves

Teriyaki Fried Rice

$15.49

Stir fried rice with egg, fresh onion, carrots and teriyaki sauce

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.99

Stir fried rice with egg, fresh broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, green beans, bell peppers, cabbage, onions, and our house seasoning

Fried Rice

$10.99

Anchovy Fried Rice

$11.99

Entrees

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.49

Pan grilled chicken or beef, vegetables, with house teriyaki sauce. (chicken $15.49 / beef $16.49 / shrimp $18.49)

Beef Teriyaki

$16.49

Orange Chicken

$11.99

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.99

Stir fried crispy chicken with fresh onions, pineapples, and bell peppers.

Pad Kaprao

Pad Kaprao

$15.49

Choice of vegetables, tofu, chicken, beef or *shrimp. Stir-fried with fresh onion, green beans, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and thai basil leaves in our house special Thai sauce.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$15.99

Choice of vegetables, tofu, chicken, beef or *shrimp. With fresh green beans, onions, bamboo shoots, eggplant, and Thai basil leaves in coconut milk sauce.

Red Curry

$15.99
Tom Kha Kai

Tom Kha Kai

$14.99

Choice of vegetables, tofu, chicken, beef or *shrimp. With fresh mushrooms, tomato, onions, cabbage, lime leaves, and cilantroin coconut milk sauce.

Cashew Nut Chicken

Cashew Nut Chicken

$13.99

Stir fried chicken with ginger, onions, bell peppers, raisins, cashew nuts and our signature house sauce.

Shrimp Teriyaki

$18.49

Vegetable Teriyaki

$15.49

Tofu Teriyaki

$15.49

Bulgogi Beef

$15.99

Sushi Simple Rolls

California Roll

$5.99

(8 Pcs cut roll or handroll)

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.49

(8 Pcs cut roll or handroll)

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.49

(8 Pcs cut roll or handroll)

Eel Roll

$7.49

(8 Pcs cut roll or handroll)

Vegetable Roll

$5.99

(8 Pcs cut roll or handroll)

Spicy California

$6.49

CreamCheese Roll

$6.49

(8 Pcs cut roll or handroll)

Salmon Roll

$6.49

(6pcs cut roll or handroll)

Tuna Roll

$4.99

(6pcs cut roll or handroll)

Avocado Roll

$4.99

(6pcs cut roll or handroll)

Yellow Tail Roll

$5.49

(6pcs cut roll or handroll)

Cucumber Roll

$4.99

(6pcs cut roll or handroll)

Sushi Specialty Rolls

Alaskan Roll**

$11.99

Deep fried roll with salmon, avocado, cream cheese top fish eggs, and scallion with sushi sauce and spicy mayo

Double Crunch

$11.99

Crunch Shrimp Tempura

$11.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado top crispy onion, spicy mayo, sushi sauce

Pho-Shi Roll**

$13.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber top with salmon, wasabi dressing, and sushi sauce

Dragon Roll**

$14.99

Shrimp tempura, crispy onion top baked eel, avocado, spicy mayo, and sushi sauce

Volcano Roll**

$14.99

Shrimp tempura, crispy onion and avocado top spicy tuna, red onion, and scallion with spicy mayo and sushi sauce

Yellow Dragon Roll

$13.99

Shrimp tempura, crispy onion, avocado top with fresh mango slices, sushi sauce, and spicy mayo

Gracious Roll

$14.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado on the inside, top with seared salmon, sushi sauce, and spicy mayo

Crunchy Crab Roll

$9.99

Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber top crispy onion with sushi sauce and spicy mayo

God of Fire Roll**

$14.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber top spicy tuna and jalapenos with fire sauce

Magma Roll**

$12.99

Crab, avocado, cucumber and seared salmon, sushi sauce, spicy mayo

Salmon Crazy Roll**

$14.99

Salmon, avocado topped with salmon, jalapenos, spicy mayo and sushi sauce

Sumo Roll**

$13.99

Salmon, tuna, and yellowtail on the inside, top wtih avocado slices

Emperor Roll**

$14.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber on the inside with eel top avocado, sushi sauce, Japanese mayo, and fish eggs

Philadelphia Roll**

$12.99

Asparagus, avocado, and cream cheese with salmon on top

Dynamite Roll

$15.99

Crab, avocado, cucumber topped with crab and mushroom baked in parmesan cream sauce

Vegetable Deep Fried

$9.99

Avocado, carrot, asparagus top sushi sauce and spicy mayo

Crunch Vegggie Roll

$9.99

Avocado, cucumber, carrot top sushi sauce, spicy mayo and crispy onion

Rainbow Roll

$13.99

Sushi Combination

Sushi or Sashimi Sampler

$21.50

10 pcs Chef's Choice

Sushi Platter

$18.99

3 pc Sashimi + 3 pc Sushi and Choice of California or Spicy Tuna Roll

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$31.50

8 pc Sashimi + 8 pc Nigiri

Nigiri Sushi

Tuna (Maguro)

$4.99

(2 pcs)

Salmon (Sake)

$4.99

(2 pcs)

Yellow Tail (Hamachi)

$5.49

(2 pcs)

Eel (Unagi)

$5.49

(2 pcs)

Shrimp (Ebi)

$4.99

(2 pcs)

Crab (Kani)

$4.99

(2 pcs)

Desserts

Sweet Sticky Rice (Mango)

$6.99

Choice of mango or pineapple and coconut sauce

Sweet Sticky Rice (Pineapple)

$6.99

Choice of mango or pineapple and coconut sauce

Kids Menu

Chicken Fried Egg Noodle

$6.99

Chicken, beef, or shrimp served with fresh bean sprouts, green onions, and carrots.

Beef Kids Pho

$6.99

Rice Noodle, beef served with broth.

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$6.99

stir fried rice served with assortment of fresh mixed vegetables.

Kid's Orange Chicken

$6.99

Homemade crispy chicken with our special orange sauce served with steamed rice.

Chef's Specials

Flaming Dragon Roll

Flaming Dragon Roll

$17.99

Our signature special sushi roll with asparagus, shrimp tempura, and spicy tuna on the inside, and spicy mayo, sushi sauce, and crunchy onions on top. Fire cook with clear spring grain alcohol.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$11.99

Stir fried crispy chicken with homemade orange sauce, garnished with scallions and orange slices.

Double Crunch Roll

Double Crunch Roll

$11.99

A deep fried sushi roll in Japanese tempura with crab, jalapeno, and cream cheese on the inside. Then we top it off with spicy mayo, sushi sauce, and crunchy onions.

The PhoShi Fried Rice

The PhoShi Fried Rice

$15.99

A stir fry mixture of chicken, beef, and shrimp with broccoli, green beans, carrots and house seasoning.

Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)

Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)

$12.99

Choice of vegetables, tofu, chicken, beef or *shrimp. Stir-fry flat noodles, egg, bamboo shoots, cabbage, onions, carrots, broccoli, tomato, bell peppers, basil leaves in special house sauce

Fountain Drink

Coke

$2.99

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mellow Yellow, Sweet Tea, Lemonade

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mellow Yellow, Sweet Tea, Lemonade

Sprite

$2.99

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mellow Yellow, Sweet Tea, Lemonade

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mellow Yellow, Sweet Tea, Lemonade

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mellow Yellow, Sweet Tea, Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mellow Yellow, Sweet Tea, Lemonade

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Bubble Tea

Thai Tea BT

$5.99

Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut

Mango BT

$5.99

Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut

Strawberry BT

$5.99

Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut

Taro BT

$5.99

Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut

Avocado BT

$5.99

Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut

Green Tea BT

$5.99

Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut

Lemon BT

$5.99

Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut

Litchi BT

$5.99

Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut

Banana BT

$5.99

Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut

Honeydew BT

$5.99

Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut

Coconut BT

$5.99

Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut

House Special Drinks

Thai Ice Tea

$2.49

Thai Ice Tea, Sweet Ginger Hot Tea, Vietnamese Milk Coffee, Burmese Milk Tea

Sweet Ginger Hot Tea

$2.49

Thai Ice Tea, Sweet Ginger Hot Tea, Vietnamese Milk Coffee, Burmese Milk Tea

Vietnamese Milk Coffee

$2.49

Thai Ice Tea, Sweet Ginger Hot Tea, Vietnamese Milk Coffee, Burmese Milk Tea

Burmese Milk Tea

$2.49

Thai Ice Tea, Sweet Ginger Hot Tea, Vietnamese Milk Coffee, Burmese Milk Tea

SP Drink S

$9.99

SP Drink

$4.99

Tea

Tea (Hot) Jasmine

$2.49

Jasmine, Green Tea

Tea (Hot) Green Tea

$2.49

Jasmine, Green Tea

Water

Water Evian Natural Spring Water 1 Liter

$2.49

Evian Natural Spring Water 1 Liter, Perrier Sparkling Water Small

Water Perrier Sparkling Water Small

$2.49

Evian Natural Spring Water 1 Liter, Perrier Sparkling Water Small

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6735 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Directions

