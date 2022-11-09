- Home
Pho-Shi 6735 W Jefferson Blvd
6735 W Jefferson Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Gyoza
Golden crispy pan fried Japanese dumplings served with homemade gyoza sauce
Chicken Eggrolls
Vegetable Eggrolls
Crab Rangoon (4 pcs)
Imitation crab meat and cream cheese wrapped in wanton wrap, served with our signature Pho-Shi chili sauce
Korean Crispy Wings
Golden crispy fried bone in chicken wings served with spicy tangy gochujan sauce
Pho-Shi Sampler
Deluxe combination of 2 pcs egg rolls, 2 pcs crab rangoon, 2 pcs chicken gyoza, and 2 pcs tempura shrimp
Fresh Spring Rolls
Fresh lettuce, carrots, cucumber, bean sprout, and avocado wrapped in thin rice paper and served with sweet chili sauce
Spicy Shrimp Spring Rolls
Fresh baby shrimp, imitation crab, lettuce, carrots, and cucumber with a touch of homemade spicy mayo, wrapped in thin rice paper and served with sweet chili sauce
Shrimp Spring Rolls
Seaweed Salad
Savory-sweet refreshing sesame seaweed salad
Avocado Salad
Fresh Lettuce, tomato, and avocado with house sweet chili dressing
Edamame
Boiled soybean in the pod served with salt
Steam White Rice
Soup
Pho Rare beef
Pho noodle rich beef broth, served with bean sprouts, Thai basil leaves and onions
Pho Cook Beef
Pho Meatball
Pho Vegetable
Pho Chicken
Pho Shrimp
Pho Short Rib
Pho noodle rich beef broth, served with bean sprouts, Thai basil leaves and onions
Pho Beef slices and Meatball
Pho noodle rich beef broth, served with bean sprouts, Thai basil leaves and onions
Pho MIX (meatballs, beef slices, tripe & tendon)
Pho noodle rich beef broth, served with bean sprouts, Thai basil leaves and onions
Pho MIX with Short Rib
Pho noodle rich beef broth, served with bean sprouts, Thai basil leaves and onions
Tom Yum Soup
Tomato, mushrooms, onions, lime leaves, cilantro and lime juice with white rice
Spicy Korean Ramen
Ramen noodles, egg, mushrooms, onions, carrots, broccoli, green beans in spicy chicken broth
Pho Tofu
Pho Broth
Pho noodle rich beef broth, served with bean sprouts, Thai basil leaves and onions
Noodles
Pad Thai
Stir-fry tender rice noodles, carrots, onion, egg, house tamarind sauce. Side of peanuts, fresh lime bean sprouts
Pad See Iew
Stir fried flat noodles, egg, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, tomato, onions, house sauce
Yaki Soba
Stir fried soba noodles, onions, carrots, mushrooms, bean sprouts and Teriyaki sauce
Singapore Rice Noodle
Traditional stir fried rice noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, onions in house sauce
Lo Mein Noodles
Stir-fry lo mein noodles, broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, cabbage in our signature house sauce
Yaki Udon
Pad Kee Mow
Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins, fresh onions, broccoli, carrots, and Thai seasoning
Thai Style Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, fresh broccoli, cabbage, carrots, green beans, and Thai seasoning paste
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, fresh broccoli, cabbage, carrots, bamboo shoots, green onions, bell peppers, and basil leaves
Teriyaki Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, fresh onion, carrots and teriyaki sauce
Vegetable Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, fresh broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, green beans, bell peppers, cabbage, onions, and our house seasoning
Fried Rice
Anchovy Fried Rice
Entrees
Chicken Teriyaki
Pan grilled chicken or beef, vegetables, with house teriyaki sauce. (chicken $15.49 / beef $16.49 / shrimp $18.49)
Beef Teriyaki
Orange Chicken
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Stir fried crispy chicken with fresh onions, pineapples, and bell peppers.
Pad Kaprao
Choice of vegetables, tofu, chicken, beef or *shrimp. Stir-fried with fresh onion, green beans, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and thai basil leaves in our house special Thai sauce.
Green Curry
Choice of vegetables, tofu, chicken, beef or *shrimp. With fresh green beans, onions, bamboo shoots, eggplant, and Thai basil leaves in coconut milk sauce.
Red Curry
Tom Kha Kai
Choice of vegetables, tofu, chicken, beef or *shrimp. With fresh mushrooms, tomato, onions, cabbage, lime leaves, and cilantroin coconut milk sauce.
Cashew Nut Chicken
Stir fried chicken with ginger, onions, bell peppers, raisins, cashew nuts and our signature house sauce.
Shrimp Teriyaki
Vegetable Teriyaki
Tofu Teriyaki
Bulgogi Beef
Sushi Simple Rolls
California Roll
(8 Pcs cut roll or handroll)
Spicy Salmon Roll
(8 Pcs cut roll or handroll)
Spicy Tuna Roll
(8 Pcs cut roll or handroll)
Eel Roll
(8 Pcs cut roll or handroll)
Vegetable Roll
(8 Pcs cut roll or handroll)
Spicy California
CreamCheese Roll
(8 Pcs cut roll or handroll)
Salmon Roll
(6pcs cut roll or handroll)
Tuna Roll
(6pcs cut roll or handroll)
Avocado Roll
(6pcs cut roll or handroll)
Yellow Tail Roll
(6pcs cut roll or handroll)
Cucumber Roll
(6pcs cut roll or handroll)
Sushi Specialty Rolls
Alaskan Roll**
Deep fried roll with salmon, avocado, cream cheese top fish eggs, and scallion with sushi sauce and spicy mayo
Double Crunch
Crunch Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura, avocado top crispy onion, spicy mayo, sushi sauce
Pho-Shi Roll**
Spicy tuna, cucumber top with salmon, wasabi dressing, and sushi sauce
Dragon Roll**
Shrimp tempura, crispy onion top baked eel, avocado, spicy mayo, and sushi sauce
Volcano Roll**
Shrimp tempura, crispy onion and avocado top spicy tuna, red onion, and scallion with spicy mayo and sushi sauce
Yellow Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, crispy onion, avocado top with fresh mango slices, sushi sauce, and spicy mayo
Gracious Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado on the inside, top with seared salmon, sushi sauce, and spicy mayo
Crunchy Crab Roll
Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber top crispy onion with sushi sauce and spicy mayo
God of Fire Roll**
Spicy tuna, cucumber top spicy tuna and jalapenos with fire sauce
Magma Roll**
Crab, avocado, cucumber and seared salmon, sushi sauce, spicy mayo
Salmon Crazy Roll**
Salmon, avocado topped with salmon, jalapenos, spicy mayo and sushi sauce
Sumo Roll**
Salmon, tuna, and yellowtail on the inside, top wtih avocado slices
Emperor Roll**
Spicy tuna, cucumber on the inside with eel top avocado, sushi sauce, Japanese mayo, and fish eggs
Philadelphia Roll**
Asparagus, avocado, and cream cheese with salmon on top
Dynamite Roll
Crab, avocado, cucumber topped with crab and mushroom baked in parmesan cream sauce
Vegetable Deep Fried
Avocado, carrot, asparagus top sushi sauce and spicy mayo
Crunch Vegggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, carrot top sushi sauce, spicy mayo and crispy onion
Rainbow Roll
Sushi Combination
Nigiri Sushi
Desserts
Kids Menu
Chicken Fried Egg Noodle
Chicken, beef, or shrimp served with fresh bean sprouts, green onions, and carrots.
Beef Kids Pho
Rice Noodle, beef served with broth.
Kids Chicken Fried Rice
stir fried rice served with assortment of fresh mixed vegetables.
Kid's Orange Chicken
Homemade crispy chicken with our special orange sauce served with steamed rice.
Chef's Specials
Flaming Dragon Roll
Our signature special sushi roll with asparagus, shrimp tempura, and spicy tuna on the inside, and spicy mayo, sushi sauce, and crunchy onions on top. Fire cook with clear spring grain alcohol.
Orange Chicken
Stir fried crispy chicken with homemade orange sauce, garnished with scallions and orange slices.
Double Crunch Roll
A deep fried sushi roll in Japanese tempura with crab, jalapeno, and cream cheese on the inside. Then we top it off with spicy mayo, sushi sauce, and crunchy onions.
The PhoShi Fried Rice
A stir fry mixture of chicken, beef, and shrimp with broccoli, green beans, carrots and house seasoning.
Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)
Choice of vegetables, tofu, chicken, beef or *shrimp. Stir-fry flat noodles, egg, bamboo shoots, cabbage, onions, carrots, broccoli, tomato, bell peppers, basil leaves in special house sauce
Fountain Drink
Coke
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mellow Yellow, Sweet Tea, Lemonade
Diet Coke
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mellow Yellow, Sweet Tea, Lemonade
Sprite
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mellow Yellow, Sweet Tea, Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mellow Yellow, Sweet Tea, Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mellow Yellow, Sweet Tea, Lemonade
Lemonade
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mellow Yellow, Sweet Tea, Lemonade
Unsweet Tea
Bubble Tea
Thai Tea BT
Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut
Mango BT
Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut
Strawberry BT
Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut
Taro BT
Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut
Avocado BT
Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut
Green Tea BT
Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut
Lemon BT
Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut
Litchi BT
Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut
Banana BT
Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut
Honeydew BT
Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut
Coconut BT
Thai tea, Avocado, Taro, Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Lemon, Litchi, Banana, Honeydew, Coconut
House Special Drinks
Thai Ice Tea
Thai Ice Tea, Sweet Ginger Hot Tea, Vietnamese Milk Coffee, Burmese Milk Tea
Sweet Ginger Hot Tea
Thai Ice Tea, Sweet Ginger Hot Tea, Vietnamese Milk Coffee, Burmese Milk Tea
Vietnamese Milk Coffee
Thai Ice Tea, Sweet Ginger Hot Tea, Vietnamese Milk Coffee, Burmese Milk Tea
Burmese Milk Tea
Thai Ice Tea, Sweet Ginger Hot Tea, Vietnamese Milk Coffee, Burmese Milk Tea
SP Drink S
SP Drink
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
6735 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804