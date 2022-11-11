Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Bars & Lounges

Pho T&N

review star

No reviews yet

19689 7th Ave NE STE 135

Poulsbo, WA 98370

Popular Items

Pho
Spring Roll (G)
Egg Roll

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Oxtail Pho

Oxtail Pho

$22.00

Oxtail, steak, rice noodles, white onion, scallion, cilantro, scallion stalk, 18hr oxtail broth.

Hu Tieu Nam Vang

Hu Tieu Nam Vang

$18.00

Rice noodles, spareribs, ground pork, pork, lardon, fried garlic, scallions, cilantro, garlic chives, fried shallot, pork broth.

Beef Stew

Beef Stew

$18.00

Vietnamese style beef stew is served with beef chunk, carrots, rice noodle, garnished with onions, green onions, cilantro in a rich and hearty beef stew broth. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option

Shaking Beef

Shaking Beef

$20.00

Stir-fry sirloin steak w/ onions, green & red bell peppers w/ jasmine rice.

Pan Fried Lemongrass Rockfish

Pan Fried Lemongrass Rockfish

$19.00

Rockfish, lemongrass, chili oil, lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro, green onions, basil, pickled daikon and carrot, rice.

APPETIZERS

Spring Roll (G)

Spring Roll (G)

$5.00

Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, beansprouts, cilantro, cucumber, rice paper, served w/ peanut sauce. Options: pork & shrimp, pork only; shrimp only. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$4.00

Fried roll w/ ground pork, onions, glass noodles, carrots, egg, seasoning, wheat flour wrapped.

Butter Garlic Wings

Butter Garlic Wings

$10.00

Five wings sauté w/ butter, garlic, onions, jalapeno & cilantro served w/ sweet chili sauce.

Butter Garlic Tofu

Butter Garlic Tofu

$10.00

Add 2oz sauce

$0.50

4oz Fish Sauce

$1.00

16oz Fish Sauce

$5.00

24oz Fish Sauce

$6.00Out of stock

32oz Fish Sauce

$10.00Out of stock

4oz Peanut Sauce

$1.00

16oz Peanut Sauce

$5.00

24oz Peanut Sauce

$6.00Out of stock

16oz Sauté Chili Oil

$10.00Out of stock

Small Chili Oil

$1.00

Large Chili Oil

$3.00

SANDWICHES

Banh Mi Sandwiches

Banh Mi Sandwiches

$11.00

Vietnamese style baguettes served w/ pork liver pate & mayo, pickled carrots & daikon radish, cilantro, salt, pepper & soy sauce. Option: Special (cured pork and ham); grilled beef; grilled pork; grilled chicken.

Lemongrass Banh Mi Sandwiches

$12.00
Banh Mi Bread (Bread Only)

Banh Mi Bread (Bread Only)

$3.50

Toasted Vietnamese style baguettes.

Dau Chao Quay/Chinese Donut

$3.50

NOODLE SOUPS

Pho

Pho

$15.00

Rice noodles, broth, white onion, green onion, cilantro, beansprouts, basil, lime & jalapeno. Add hoisin sauce & sriracha for added flavor. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option

Special Pho

Special Pho

$18.00

Special Pho includes steak, flank, fatty flank, tendon and tripe serves with rice noodles, broth, white onion, green onion, cilantro, beansprouts, basil, lime & jalapeno. Add hoisin sauce & sriracha for added flavor * (G) Available in Gluten Free Option

Phở and Broth

$12.00

Rice noodles, broth, white onion, green onion, cilantro, beansprouts, basil, lime & jalapeno. Add hoisin sauce & sriracha for added flavor *(G) Available in Gluten Free Option

Hue Noodle Soup

Hue Noodle Soup

$17.00

Thick vermicelli noodles, Vietnamese ham, beef shank, lemongrass, shrimp paste w/ beef broth & chili oil.

NOODLES

Dry Noodle Bowl

Dry Noodle Bowl

$18.00

Steamed rice noodles, fried eggs, shrimp, pork, ground beef, beansprouts, cilantro, garnished w/ fried shallots, green onions, chili oil served w/ a small bowl of chicken broth.

Egg Noodles Stir-fry

Egg Noodles Stir-fry

$15.00

Stir-fry egg noodles w/ broccoli, cabbages, onions & cilantro. Options: chicken, beef, pork, or tofu. 12 | Shrimp. +2 *

Rice Noodles Stir-fry

Rice Noodles Stir-fry

$15.00

Stir-fry w/ broccoli, cabbages, carrots onions & cilantro. Options: chicken, beef, pork, or tofu. 12 | Shrimp. +2 * (G) Available in Gluten Free Option

Vermicelli Bowl, No Egg Roll

$15.00

Vermicelli rice noodles, beansprouts, lettuce, cucumber, basil; garnished w/ green onion oil, peanuts, fried shallots, & served w/ sweet & sour fish sauce. Choice of chicken only; chicken & egg roll; pork only; pork & egg roll; beef only; or beef and egg roll.

Vermicelli Bowl with Egg Roll

Vermicelli Bowl with Egg Roll

$15.00
Special Vermicelli bowl

Special Vermicelli bowl

$18.00

Special Vermicelli noodles bowl, beansprouts, lettuce, cucumber, basil; garnished w/ green onion oil, peanuts, fried shallots, & served w/ sweet & sour fish sauce. Choice of: Chicken or pork or beef with shrimp and egg roll.

Lemongrass Bowl

Lemongrass Bowl

$15.00

Stir-fry Lemongrass with your favorite protein, onions, chili oil served on a vermicelli bowl. Options: beef, chicken, or tofu 12 | Shrimp +2 (G) Available in Gluten Free Option

VEGAN

Tofu Spring Roll (G)

Tofu Spring Roll (G)

$5.00

Tofu Spring roll with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, beansprouts, cilantro, cucumber, rice paper, served w/ peanut sauce. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option

Vegan Pho (G)

Vegan Pho (G)

$15.00

Vegan pho served w/ tofu, straw mushrooms, onions, green onions, cilantro, fried shallot & our signature vegan broth served with bean sprout, basil, lime and jalapeño. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option

Vegan Stir-fry Tofu Rice Noodles (G)

Vegan Stir-fry Tofu Rice Noodles (G)

$15.00

Vegan stir-fry rice noodle with tofu, broccoli, cabbages, carrots onions & cilantro. (G)

Vegan Stir-fry Rice Noodles (No Tofu) (G)

$15.00
Vegan Tofu Lemongrass Vermicelli Bowl (G)

Vegan Tofu Lemongrass Vermicelli Bowl (G)

$15.00

Vegan tofu stir fry with lemongrass on a Vermicelli noodles bowl with beansprouts, lettuce, cucumber, basil; garnished w/ green onion oil, peanuts, fried shallots, & served w/ gluten free and vegan soy sauce. (G)

Vegan Tofu Curry (G)

Vegan Tofu Curry (G)

$15.00

Stir-fry tofu w/ curry served with jasmine rice. (G)

Vegan Tofu Mixed Veggies (G)

Vegan Tofu Mixed Veggies (G)

$18.00

Vegan stir-fry tofu with red & green bell peppers, broccolis, carrots, mushrooms, onions and snow peas served with jasmine rice. (G)

(No Tofu) Vegan Mix Veggie (G)

$18.00

Vegan stir-fry mixed vegies with red & green bell peppers, broccolis, carrots, mushrooms, onions and snow peas served with jasmine rice. (G)

Vegan Tofu Fried Rice (G)

Vegan Tofu Fried Rice (G)

$15.00

Fried rice w/ tofu, onions, & peas & carrots or cabbage.(G)

(No Tofu) Vegan Veggie Fried Rice (G)

$15.00
Vegan Tofu Stir Fry w/ Broccoli (G)

Vegan Tofu Stir Fry w/ Broccoli (G)

$17.00

Vegan Stir-fry broccoli with tofu served with jasmine rice. (G)

RICE PLATTERS

Rice Platter, No Egg Roll

$16.00

Steamed jasmine rice, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, garnished w/ green onion oil & sweet & sour fish sauce. Choices of: chicken only; chicken & egg roll; pork skewer only; pork skewer and egg roll; beef skewers only; beef skewers and egg roll; short rib only and short rib and egg roll.

Rice Platter with Egg Roll

$16.00

Lemongrass Rice Platter

$16.00
Curry

Curry

$15.00

Stir-fry curry w/ chicken or tofu served w/ jasmine rice. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option

Mixed Vegetables Stir-fry

Mixed Vegetables Stir-fry

$18.00

Stir-fry mixed vegetables w/ beef, chicken, tofu, or shrimp served w/ jasmine rice. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option

Stir-fry Broccoli

Stir-fry Broccoli

$17.00

Stir-fry broccoli w/ beef, chicken, or tofu served w/ jasmine rice. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$15.00

Fried rice w/ eggs, onions, & peas & carrots or cabbage. Choice of : beef, chicken, pork, tofu or veggies. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option

Special Fried Rice

Special Fried Rice

$18.00

Special w/ eggs, onions, & peas & carrots or cabbage— Combination of chicken, pork, Chinese sausage & shrimp.

Special Rice Platter

Special Rice Platter

$19.00

SIDE ORDERS & ADD ONS

Side Steam Rice

$3.00

Steam Veggies

$4.00

Side Noodles

$3.00

Side Of Basil

$4.00

Pho Sprout Garnish Plate

$4.00

Beef Skewer

$6.00

Pork Skewer

$6.00

Shrimp Skewer

$6.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side Order Meatball

$12.00

Side of Tofu

$5.00

S Broth- Dine in Only

$3.00

L Broth

$9.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Hanh Giam- Pickled White Onions

$0.85

Nuoc Beo (Fat Broth)

$0.85

S Pickle Veggies

$2.00

L. 16oz Pickle Veggies

$8.00

Lime Slice

$0.25

Misc

$3.00

Side Of Jalapeno

$0.50

Extra Bowl

$0.50

Side of Beansprout

$3.00

Vietnamese Style Coffee

A popular drink in Vietnam using the Vietnamese style coffee press or the "Phin" for brewing. Served on ice, with sweetened condensed milk hot or over ice.

Black Coffee

$4.00

Hot Milk Coffee

$5.00

Iced Milk Coffee

$5.00

Bubble Tea

A popular drink originated from Taiwan. Bubble tea is a recipes contain a tea base mixed with milk or fruit. At Pho T&N, you can choose different flavors containing tea or just fruit flavors served with your favorite topping such as tapioca, jelly or popping boba . Available in Soy Option.

Almond Bubble Tea

$6.00

Avocado Bubble Tea

$7.00

Black Milk Bubble Tea

$6.00

Blueberry Bubble Tea

$6.00

Coconut Bubble Tea

$6.00

Coffee Bubble Tea

$6.00

Matcha Green Tea Bubble Tea

$6.00

Honeydew Bubble Tea

$6.00

Kiwi Bubble Tea

$6.00

Lavender Black Milk Tea Bubble Tea

$6.00

Lychee Bubble Tea

$6.00

Mango Bubble Tea

$6.00

Papaya Bubble Tea

$6.00

Passion Fruit Bubble Tea

$6.00

Peach Bubble Tea

$6.00

Pineapple Bubble Tea

$6.00

Raspberry Bubble Tea

$6.00

Red Bean Bubble Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Bubble Tea

$6.00

Taro Bubble Tea

$6.00

Thai Milk Tea Bubble Tea

$6.00

Vanilla Bubble Tea

$6.00

*NEW* Red Guava Bubble Tea

$6.00

*NEW* Tiger Monster Boba Latte

$6.50

Soda & Other Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soymilk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Milk

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock

Fruit Teas

Green Tea NO Fruit

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

19689 7th Ave NE STE 135, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Directions

Gallery
Pho T&N image
Pho T&N image
Pho T&N image
Pho T&N image

