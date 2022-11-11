- Home
- Pho T&N
Pho T&N
No reviews yet
19689 7th Ave NE STE 135
Poulsbo, WA 98370
Popular Items
CHEF'S SPECIAL
Oxtail Pho
Oxtail, steak, rice noodles, white onion, scallion, cilantro, scallion stalk, 18hr oxtail broth.
Hu Tieu Nam Vang
Rice noodles, spareribs, ground pork, pork, lardon, fried garlic, scallions, cilantro, garlic chives, fried shallot, pork broth.
Beef Stew
Vietnamese style beef stew is served with beef chunk, carrots, rice noodle, garnished with onions, green onions, cilantro in a rich and hearty beef stew broth. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option
Shaking Beef
Stir-fry sirloin steak w/ onions, green & red bell peppers w/ jasmine rice.
Pan Fried Lemongrass Rockfish
Rockfish, lemongrass, chili oil, lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro, green onions, basil, pickled daikon and carrot, rice.
APPETIZERS
Spring Roll (G)
Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, beansprouts, cilantro, cucumber, rice paper, served w/ peanut sauce. Options: pork & shrimp, pork only; shrimp only. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option
Egg Roll
Fried roll w/ ground pork, onions, glass noodles, carrots, egg, seasoning, wheat flour wrapped.
Butter Garlic Wings
Five wings sauté w/ butter, garlic, onions, jalapeno & cilantro served w/ sweet chili sauce.
Butter Garlic Tofu
Add 2oz sauce
4oz Fish Sauce
16oz Fish Sauce
24oz Fish Sauce
32oz Fish Sauce
4oz Peanut Sauce
16oz Peanut Sauce
24oz Peanut Sauce
16oz Sauté Chili Oil
Small Chili Oil
Large Chili Oil
SANDWICHES
Banh Mi Sandwiches
Vietnamese style baguettes served w/ pork liver pate & mayo, pickled carrots & daikon radish, cilantro, salt, pepper & soy sauce. Option: Special (cured pork and ham); grilled beef; grilled pork; grilled chicken.
Lemongrass Banh Mi Sandwiches
Banh Mi Bread (Bread Only)
Toasted Vietnamese style baguettes.
Dau Chao Quay/Chinese Donut
NOODLE SOUPS
Pho
Rice noodles, broth, white onion, green onion, cilantro, beansprouts, basil, lime & jalapeno. Add hoisin sauce & sriracha for added flavor. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option
Special Pho
Special Pho includes steak, flank, fatty flank, tendon and tripe serves with rice noodles, broth, white onion, green onion, cilantro, beansprouts, basil, lime & jalapeno. Add hoisin sauce & sriracha for added flavor * (G) Available in Gluten Free Option
Phở and Broth
Rice noodles, broth, white onion, green onion, cilantro, beansprouts, basil, lime & jalapeno. Add hoisin sauce & sriracha for added flavor *(G) Available in Gluten Free Option
Hue Noodle Soup
Thick vermicelli noodles, Vietnamese ham, beef shank, lemongrass, shrimp paste w/ beef broth & chili oil.
NOODLES
Dry Noodle Bowl
Steamed rice noodles, fried eggs, shrimp, pork, ground beef, beansprouts, cilantro, garnished w/ fried shallots, green onions, chili oil served w/ a small bowl of chicken broth.
Egg Noodles Stir-fry
Stir-fry egg noodles w/ broccoli, cabbages, onions & cilantro. Options: chicken, beef, pork, or tofu. 12 | Shrimp. +2 *
Rice Noodles Stir-fry
Stir-fry w/ broccoli, cabbages, carrots onions & cilantro. Options: chicken, beef, pork, or tofu. 12 | Shrimp. +2 * (G) Available in Gluten Free Option
Vermicelli Bowl, No Egg Roll
Vermicelli rice noodles, beansprouts, lettuce, cucumber, basil; garnished w/ green onion oil, peanuts, fried shallots, & served w/ sweet & sour fish sauce. Choice of chicken only; chicken & egg roll; pork only; pork & egg roll; beef only; or beef and egg roll.
Vermicelli Bowl with Egg Roll
Special Vermicelli bowl
Special Vermicelli noodles bowl, beansprouts, lettuce, cucumber, basil; garnished w/ green onion oil, peanuts, fried shallots, & served w/ sweet & sour fish sauce. Choice of: Chicken or pork or beef with shrimp and egg roll.
Lemongrass Bowl
Stir-fry Lemongrass with your favorite protein, onions, chili oil served on a vermicelli bowl. Options: beef, chicken, or tofu 12 | Shrimp +2 (G) Available in Gluten Free Option
VEGAN
Tofu Spring Roll (G)
Tofu Spring roll with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, beansprouts, cilantro, cucumber, rice paper, served w/ peanut sauce. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option
Vegan Pho (G)
Vegan pho served w/ tofu, straw mushrooms, onions, green onions, cilantro, fried shallot & our signature vegan broth served with bean sprout, basil, lime and jalapeño. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option
Vegan Stir-fry Tofu Rice Noodles (G)
Vegan stir-fry rice noodle with tofu, broccoli, cabbages, carrots onions & cilantro. (G)
Vegan Stir-fry Rice Noodles (No Tofu) (G)
Vegan Tofu Lemongrass Vermicelli Bowl (G)
Vegan tofu stir fry with lemongrass on a Vermicelli noodles bowl with beansprouts, lettuce, cucumber, basil; garnished w/ green onion oil, peanuts, fried shallots, & served w/ gluten free and vegan soy sauce. (G)
Vegan Tofu Curry (G)
Stir-fry tofu w/ curry served with jasmine rice. (G)
Vegan Tofu Mixed Veggies (G)
Vegan stir-fry tofu with red & green bell peppers, broccolis, carrots, mushrooms, onions and snow peas served with jasmine rice. (G)
(No Tofu) Vegan Mix Veggie (G)
Vegan stir-fry mixed vegies with red & green bell peppers, broccolis, carrots, mushrooms, onions and snow peas served with jasmine rice. (G)
Vegan Tofu Fried Rice (G)
Fried rice w/ tofu, onions, & peas & carrots or cabbage.(G)
(No Tofu) Vegan Veggie Fried Rice (G)
Vegan Tofu Stir Fry w/ Broccoli (G)
Vegan Stir-fry broccoli with tofu served with jasmine rice. (G)
RICE PLATTERS
Rice Platter, No Egg Roll
Steamed jasmine rice, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, garnished w/ green onion oil & sweet & sour fish sauce. Choices of: chicken only; chicken & egg roll; pork skewer only; pork skewer and egg roll; beef skewers only; beef skewers and egg roll; short rib only and short rib and egg roll.
Rice Platter with Egg Roll
Lemongrass Rice Platter
Curry
Stir-fry curry w/ chicken or tofu served w/ jasmine rice. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option
Mixed Vegetables Stir-fry
Stir-fry mixed vegetables w/ beef, chicken, tofu, or shrimp served w/ jasmine rice. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option
Stir-fry Broccoli
Stir-fry broccoli w/ beef, chicken, or tofu served w/ jasmine rice. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option
Fried Rice
Fried rice w/ eggs, onions, & peas & carrots or cabbage. Choice of : beef, chicken, pork, tofu or veggies. (G) Available in Gluten Free Option
Special Fried Rice
Special w/ eggs, onions, & peas & carrots or cabbage— Combination of chicken, pork, Chinese sausage & shrimp.
Special Rice Platter
SIDE ORDERS & ADD ONS
Side Steam Rice
Steam Veggies
Side Noodles
Side Of Basil
Pho Sprout Garnish Plate
Beef Skewer
Pork Skewer
Shrimp Skewer
Side of Chicken
Side Order Meatball
Side of Tofu
S Broth- Dine in Only
L Broth
Fried Egg
Hanh Giam- Pickled White Onions
Nuoc Beo (Fat Broth)
S Pickle Veggies
L. 16oz Pickle Veggies
Lime Slice
Misc
Side Of Jalapeno
Extra Bowl
Side of Beansprout
Vietnamese Style Coffee
Bubble Tea
Almond Bubble Tea
Avocado Bubble Tea
Black Milk Bubble Tea
Blueberry Bubble Tea
Coconut Bubble Tea
Coffee Bubble Tea
Matcha Green Tea Bubble Tea
Honeydew Bubble Tea
Kiwi Bubble Tea
Lavender Black Milk Tea Bubble Tea
Lychee Bubble Tea
Mango Bubble Tea
Papaya Bubble Tea
Passion Fruit Bubble Tea
Peach Bubble Tea
Pineapple Bubble Tea
Raspberry Bubble Tea
Red Bean Bubble Tea
Strawberry Bubble Tea
Taro Bubble Tea
Thai Milk Tea Bubble Tea
Vanilla Bubble Tea
*NEW* Red Guava Bubble Tea
*NEW* Tiger Monster Boba Latte
Soda & Other Drinks
Fruit Teas
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
