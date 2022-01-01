Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Pho V Noodle House & Sushi

678 Reviews

$$

3504 HARWOOD RD

BEDFORD, TX 76021

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Pho
Beef Pho
Egg Rolls

Snacks & Appetizers

Grand Appetizer Plate

$17.95

A combination of the house appetizer: 2 traditional spring rolls, 2 egg rolls, 4 torpedo shrimp, 4 pot stickers, and a side of Vietnamese vinaigrette salad. (No substitutions)

Egg Rolls

$2.50

Authentic Vietnamese egg rolls made with pork and freshest ingredients. Fried to a cirspy golden brown. Served with our traditional dipping sauce

Torpedo Shrimp

$11.95

Jumbo shrimp rolled in a light wrap with cheese and green onions, fried to a crisp. Served with sweet chili sauce

Agedashi Tofu

$8.50

Silken firm tofu, cut into triangular cubes, lightly dusted with cornstarch & deep fried until golden brown, served with tempura sauce.

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$12.95

White chicken stir fried with garlic & lemongrass. Wrapped with fresh lettuce, vermicelli, carrots, bean sprout topped with crushed peanuts.

Calamari

$11.95

Panko style, served with sweet chili sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$11.95

Jumbo shrimp covered in a light tempura batter. Fried to a crisp served with a sweet chili sauce.

1/2 Order Torpedo Shrimp

$7.25

Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$6.95

Platter Of Fries

$5.00

Edamame

$5.95

Young soybeans steamed and lightly salted or have it flavored in a spicy brown sauce

Hawaiian Poke Salad

$10.50

Assorted sashimi & seaweed salad tossed in eel sauce, wasabi cream & spicy mayo. Topped with avocado, sesame seeds & black caviar.

Orange Shrimp

$11.95

Pot Sticker Soup

$9.95

Pot stickers in a savory chicken broth with mushrooms, scallions & cilantro.

Pot Stickers

$7.95

Order fired or steamed, with a choice of pork of chicken and vegetables. Served with Ponzu sauce.

1/2 Order Pot Stickers

$5.05

Stuffed Jalapeno

$11.95

Imitation crab mixed with cheese on a jalapeno pepper dipped in a light tempura & panko batter. Fried to a light brown & topped with eel sauce, wasabi cream & Sriracha.

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.95

Hand battered baby shrimp fried to a crisp. Served with sweet chili sauce

Teriyaki Shrimp

$11.95

Veggie Tempura

$10.95

Combination of assorted vegetables covered in a light tempura batter. Fried to a crisp & served with tempura sauce.

Spring Rolls

Traditional Spring Roll

$7.95

Poached shrimp & sliced steamed pork, served with peanut sauce

Traditional Spring Roll 1/2

$4.50

Chicken Avocado Spring Roll

$7.95

Thinly sliced grilled marinated chicken, rolled with fresh creamy avocado. Served with peanut sauce

Chicken Avocado Spring Roll 1/2

$4.50

Grilled Chicken Spring Roll

$7.50

Thinly sliced grilled chicken breast, served with peanut sauce

Grilled Chicken Spring Roll 1/2

$4.25

Shrimp Spring Roll

$7.50

Steamed shrimp sliced in half, served with peanut sauce

Shrimp Spring Roll 1/2

$4.25

Grilled Shrimp Spring Roll

$7.95

Shrimp marinated & grilled on open flame, served with peanut sauce

Grilled Shrimp Spring Roll 1/2

$4.25

Grilled Pork Spring Roll

$7.50

Seasoned grilled pork. Served with a house sauce

Grilled Pork Spring Roll 1/2

$4.25

California Spring Roll

$7.50

Imitation crab, rolled with fresh avocado. Served with a spicy soy sauce

California Spring Roll 1/2

$4.25

Tofu (Vegetarian) Spring Roll

$7.25

Lightly fried tofu. Served with soy sauce

Tofu (Vegetarian) Spring Roll 1/2

$4.00

Avocado Spring Roll

$7.25

Creamy avocado rolled with fresh vegetables, served with peanut sauce

Avocado Spring Roll 1/2

$4.00

Smoked Salmon Spring Roll

$8.95

Fresh cut salmon, smoked. Served with soy sauce

Smoked Salmon Spring Roll 1/2

$5.00

Seared Salmon Spring Roll

$8.95

Fresh cut salmon, seared. Served with soy sauce

Seared Salmon Spring Roll 1/2

$5.00

Seared Tuna Spring Roll

$8.95

Seared fresh tuna. Served with soy sauce

Seared Tuna Spring Roll 1/2

$5.00

Vegetable Spring Roll

$5.95

Pho

Beef Deluxe Pho

$9.95

Topped with thinly sliced eye round steak, brisket, beef tendon & beef tripe (upon request)

Beef Pho

$9.50

Topped with eye round steak

Brisket Pho

$9.50

Meatball Pho

$9.50

Topped with beef meatball

Tendon Pho

$9.50

Tripe Pho

$9.50

Chicken Pho

$9.50

Topped with thinly sliced chicken breast

Seafood Pho

$10.95

Topped with shrimp, imitation crab, squid & fish patties

Shrimp Pho

$10.95

Tofu Pho (Vegetarian)

$9.50

Topped with fried tofu & fresh vegetables in a vegetable broth

Curry Pho

$12.50

Rice noodles topped with your choice of protein in a rich and creamy curry broth

No Meat Curry Pho

$10.95

Grilled Pork Pho

$9.95

No Meat Pho

$9.50

No meat Pho

Brisket & Eye round Pho

$9.95

Other Noodles

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$11.50

Thick rice noodle in a spicy lemongrass beef broth. Topped with beef shank, brisket, and pork roll

Combination Noodle Soup

$11.95

Combination of crystal & egg noodles topped with shrimp, BBQ pork, seasoned ground pork, imitation crab & squid in seafood flavored broth

Crystal Noodle Soup

$11.95

Crystal noodles topped with shrimp, BBQ Pork, seasoned ground pork, imitation crab & squid in seafood flavored broth

Egg Noodle Soup

$11.95

Yellow egg noodles topped with shrimp, BBQ pork, seasoned ground pork, imitation crab & squid in seafood flavored broth

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$11.95

A hot sour savory lime leaf & lemon grass broth, served with egg noodles and your choice of protein

Fried Rice

V's Fried Rice

$12.95

A Combination of white rice, pork, shrimp & Chinese sausage. (no substitutions)

V's Fried Rice Small

$10.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.75

A combination of white rice & white chicken

Chicken Fried Rice Small

$9.75

Beef Fried Rice

$11.75

A combination of white rice & beef

Beef Fried Rice Small

$9.75

Pork Fried Rice

$11.75

A combination of white rice & beef

Pork Fried Rice Small

$9.75

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

A combination of white rice & shrimp

Shrimp Fried Rice Small

$10.95

Tofu Fried Rice

$11.75

A combination of white rice & tofu

Tofu Fried Rice Small

$9.75

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.75

A Combination of white rice, assorted vegetables.

Vegetable Fried Rice Small

$9.75

Plain Fried Rice

$10.75

Plain Fried Rice Small

$8.75

Rice Entrees

Beef & Onions with Rice

$13.50

Tender marinated beef sautéed with white & green onions in a brown mushroom sauce.

Charbroiled Beef with Rice

$13.50

Thinly sliced beef, marinated with a special blend of herbs & spices, charbroiled over an open flame. Served with a house sauce.

Fries & Beef Stir Fry with Rice

$14.95

French fries & beef tossed in a dark brown sauce with sweet onions.

Teriyaki... with Rice

$13.25

Sliced chicken grilled & glazed with teriyaki sauce.

Grilled Chicken with Rice

$12.95

Marinated chicken breast grilled over an open flame , sliced and served with a house sauce

Curry... with Rice

$12.95

Select protien sautéed in a yellow curry sauce with white onion & garlic

Spicy Pepper... with Rice

$12.95

Select meat or Tofu sautéed with spicy dried pepper, crunchy cabbage on a bed of rice & side of broth.

Grilled Pork with Rice

$12.95

Thinly sliced grilled pork marinated with twelve different herbs & spices. Served with a house sauce.

Pork Chop with Rice

$13.95

Marinated bone-in pork chop, pan seared to a golden brown.

Korean BBQ Ribs with Rice

$15.95

Thinly sliced, marbled bone-in beef ribs, marinated with a Korean style barbecue sauce grilled over an open flame. Served with a sweet n’ tangy garlic onion soy sauce.

Shaken Beef with Rice

$14.95

Tendered, diced marinated beef sautéed with sweet onions in a mildly sweet sauce. Served with a sweet n’ tangy garlic onion soy sauce.

Orange Beef with Rice

$14.95

Crispy pieces of beef glazed in a savory & tangy orange flavored sauce, sautéed with orange peel & dried pepper.

Orange Chicken with Rice

$14.95

Crispy pieces of white chicken glazed in a savory & tangy orange flavored sauce, sautéed with orange peel & dried pepper.

Orange Shrimp with Rice

$15.95

Orange Tofu with Rice

$14.95

Stir Fry... with Rice

$11.95

Assorted vegetables stir fried with selected meat in a thick white gravy sauce. Served over a bed of white rice.

Grilled Shrimp with Rice

$12.50

Stir-Fried Noodles

Flat Noodle Stir-Fried

$13.95

Flat noodles are a white lush noodle. Thin & wide-cut, made with rice flour and water. Stir-fried in a rich brown sauce

Soft Noodles Stir-Fried

$13.95

This traditional fresh egg noodle is thin and a slimmer cut, made from wheat flour and egg. Stir-fried in a rich brown sauce

Udon Noodle Stir-Fried

$14.95

Udon noodles are a thick and chewy Japanese wheat noodle. Stir-fried in a rich brown sauce

Crispy Noodle Stir-Fried

$13.95

Crispy Egg Noodles deep fried to a crunch. Topped with a rich white gravy-like sauce

Plain Noodle Stir-Fried

$8.95

Vermicelli

Charbroiled Beef Vermicelli

$14.50

Vermicelli served with thin slices of beef, marinated with a special blend of herbs & spices, grilled over an open flame.

Fried Tofu Vermicelli (Vegetarian)

$13.50

Vermicelli served with thin slices of fried tofu. Served with soy sauce

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

$13.50

Vermicelli served with grilled chicken breast.

Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$13.50

Vermicelli served with grilled pork marinated in twelve different herbs & spices over an open flame.

Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli

$14.50

Vermicelli served with marinated shrimp, grilled over an open flame.

Egg Roll Vermicelli

$12.25

Salad

Chicken Vinaigrette Salad

$11.95

Our Vietnamese style chicken vinaigrette salad is tossed with white chicken, onions, crunchy cucumber, shredded cabbage & cilantro, topped with crushed peanuts, fried crunchy onions & fresh basil

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Served with sesame ginger dressing

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Served with a choice of sesame ginger or spicy lime Thai dressing

Salmon Salad

$15.95Out of stock

Seared with roasted garlic tomato rub. Served with a choice of sesame ginger or spicy lime Thai dressing

Shaken Beef Salad

$14.95

Tender beef, sautéed with sweet onion in a mildly sweet and savory marinade. Served with sesame ginger dressing

Korean BBQ Salad

$15.95

Thai Beef Salad

$13.95

Thin slices of marinated beef, grilled on an open flame. Served with spicy lime Thai dressing

House Salad Regular

$6.95

Assorted salad served with sesame dressing

House Salad Large

$9.50

Grilled Pork Salad

$12.95

Tilapia Salad

$15.50

Fish-N-Rice

Creamy Curry Tilapia

$14.95Out of stock

A filet of tilapia cooked in a creamy yellow curry sauce with white onions. Served over white rice.

Roasted Garlic Tilapia

$14.95Out of stock

A filet of tilapia seared with roasted garlic tomatoes & grilled onions. Served over white rice.

Salmon with Rice

$17.95Out of stock

Salmon sautéed with roasted garlic tomatoes & grilled onions. Served over white rice.

Dessert

Cinnamon Puffs

$5.95Out of stock

Fried Brownie with Ice Cream

$6.95Out of stock

Fried Peach Cobbler with Ice Cream

$6.95Out of stock

Fried Apple Cobbler with Ice Cream

$6.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.95

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

M&M Sugar Cookie

$2.95Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Brownie

$3.25Out of stock

Oatmeal Walnut Raisin

$2.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$3.25

Red Velvet

$2.95

Double Chocolate Cream Puff

$3.25

Pumpkin Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread

$3.25

Pumpkin Cookie

$2.95Out of stock

Cininimon Sugar Cookie

$2.95

Maki (Rolls)

California Roll

$8.00

(8) Avocado, cucumber and shredded crab meat

Asparagus Roll

$6.50

(6) Rice and asparagus wrapped in seaweed

Avocado Roll

$7.00

(6) Avocado and rice wrapped in seaweed

Vegetable Roll

$8.00

(6) Kampyo (japanese marinade fruit candy), yamagobo, asparagus, avacado, pickled radish and cucumber with rice wrapped in seaweed

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

(6) Cucumber and rice wrapped in seaweed

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

(6) Tempura shrimp, avocado, crab topped with eel sauce

Cajun Roll

$11.00

(8) Tempura crawfish, avocado and masago topped with spicy mayo sauce

Spider Roll

$10.00

(6) Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, lettuce and masago topped with eel sauce

Veggie Tempura Roll

$9.00

(6) Sweet potato, zucchini, onion, red bell peper, broccoli all tempura fried with rice wrapped in seaweed and topped with eel sauce

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

(6) Salmon

Philadelphia Roll

$11.50

(8) Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado

Tuna Roll

$8.50

(6) Tuna

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

(6) Yellowtail

Spicy California Roll

$8.50

(8) Avocado, cucumber and spicy crab meat

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

(8) Spicy salmon and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

(8) Spicy tuna and cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

(8) Spicy yellowtail and cucumber

Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri (Sake)

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Tuna Nigiri (Maguro)

$7.50

Yellowtail Nigiri (Hamachi)

$7.50

White Tuna Nigiri

$7.50

Eel Nigiri (Unagi)

$7.50

Crab Nigiri (Kani)

$6.00

Snow Crab Nigiri

$7.50

Shrimp Nigiri (Ebi)

$6.00

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$7.50

Flying Fish Roe Nigiri

$7.00

Smelt Roe Nigiri (Masago)

$7.00

Octopus Nigiri (Tako)

$7.00Out of stock

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi (Sake)

$14.00

Tuna Sashimi (Maguro)

$16.00

Yellowtail Sashimi (Hamachi)

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$15.50

White Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

Eel Sashimi (Unagi)

$16.00

Crab Sashimi (Kani)

$13.50

Snow Crab Sashimi

$16.00

Octopus Sashimi (Tako)

$16.00Out of stock

Specialty Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$12.00

Crab meat, avocado, cucumber w/ salmon on top

Black Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with eel and eel sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$13.00

Eel topped with avocado, cucumber and eel sauce

Crunchy Cali Roll

$9.00

California Roll served tempura style topped with eel sauce

Crunchy Philly Roll

$13.00

Philly Roll served tempura style topped with eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$11.00

Shrimp tempura topped with avocado and eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$17.00

Baked spicy salmon and yellowtail w/ onions and jalapeno mixed with spicy mayo on top of a California roll with eel sauce and sriracha

Fire Cracker Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado w/ spicy tuna and tempura flakes topped with masago and spicy mayo

Fire Fly

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese topped w/ spicy crab mix, seared yellowtail w/ ponzu sauce, tempura flakes, masago and eel sauce

Hawaiian Roll

$11.00

Crab meat, avocado and cucumber w/ tuna on top

Hidden Shrimp

$16.00

Panko smoked salmon, avacado, cream cheese topped w/ spicy tuna, shrimp tempura flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Lady Bug Roll

$17.00

Spicy crab, cilantro and jalapeno wrapped in thin tuna topped w/ ponzu sauce and wasabi cream

Lizard Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado and asparagus topped with smoked salmon, eel and eel sauce

New York Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura topped w/ crab meat, avocado and eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Chef’s choice of four fish on top of califonia roll

Red Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna topped with tuna, jalapenos, spicy mayo and sriracha

Red Mountain

$17.00

10 peice panko style deep fried with spicy smoked salmon, cream cheese and jalapeno topped with spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Rock N’ Roll

$17.00

Samurai Roll

$11.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and jalapeno served tempura style topped with eel sauce and wasabi cream

Summer Roll (No Rice)

$16.00

Salmon, tuna, Shrimp, masago, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, lettuce in rice paper served with ponzu sauce

Stacy's Mom

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and avocado topped w/ seared spicy salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce and fried onion

Tiger Roll

$13.00

Spicy salmon and cucumber topped with shrimp, avocado and spicy mayo

Twin Tuna Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber topped w/ tuna and sriracha

V's Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, inside w/ sesame seared tuna on top with sweet chili sauce

V's Tower

$17.00

Deconstructed sushi roll with/ spicy tuna, crab meat, avacado, rice, wasabi cream, eel sauce, masago and scallion layered into a tower

Wasabi Roll

$12.00

Yellowtail, crab meat, cucumber topped w/ wasabi tobiko with wasabi cream

Sakura Roll

$14.00

Ocean Roll

$18.00Out of stock

Aussie Roll

$15.00

Starters

Sashimi Sampler

$20.00

8 peice assorted sashimi

Sushi Sampler

$14.00

5 peice assorted nigiri

Sesame Tuna Tataki

$19.00

Seared tuna served with ponzu sauce & scallions

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Squid Salad

$6.00

Hawaiian Poke Salad

$10.50

Assorted sashimi w/ cucumbers, seaweed salad w/ eel sauce and spicy mayo

V's Ceviche

$8.50

Assorted sashimi w/ jalapeno, onions, cilantro, basil all tossed in a spicy citrus soy

Tako Salad (Octopus)

$15.00

Boba

Mocha

$4.95

Carmel Toffe

$4.95

Hazelnut

$4.95

French Vanilla

$4.95

V's Ice Coffee

$5.45

V's Grass Jelly Coffee

$5.95

Mud Slide

$5.50

Mocha Madness

$5.50

Lavender Iced Coffee

$5.45

White Chocolate Chiller

$4.95

Cappuccino

$4.95

Pumpkin Spice Chiler

$5.00

Oreo Snow

$5.50

Strawberry Banana

$5.50

Strawberry Avalanche

$5.50

Peppermint White Chocolate

$5.50

Raspberry White Chocolate

$5.50

Oreo Mint Chip

$5.50

Mango

$4.95

Peach

$4.95

Pineapple

$4.95

Strawberry

$4.95

Lychee

$4.95

Cantaloupe

$4.95

Watermelon

$4.95

Blueberry

$4.95

Passion Fruit

$4.95

Cherry

$4.95

Honeydew

$4.95

Kiwi

$4.95

Orange

$4.95

Banana

$4.95

Coconut

$4.95

Green Apple

$4.95

Mangonada

$4.95

Taro

$5.50

Avocado

$5.50

Raspberry Smoothie

$4.95

Cafe Latte (H)

$4.55

Cafe Mocha (H)

$4.55

Vanilla Latte (H)

$4.55

Carmel Latte (H)

$4.55

Cappuccino Hot

$4.55

Cafe Americano (H)

$3.75

Chai Spice Latte (H)

$4.55

Hot Chocolate

$3.65

Hot Jasmine Tea Cup

$1.95

V's Hot Coffee

$4.95

Single Shot Espresso

$2.15

Double Shot Espresso

$2.45

Milk

$1.75

Pumpin Spice Latte (H)

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.95

White Chocolate Matcha Latte

$5.95

Coconut Matcha Latte

$5.95

Green Jasmine Tea Matcha

$5.95

Milk Tea

$4.75

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.75

Green Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.75

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.75

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.75

Watermelon Milk Tea

$4.75

Papaya Milk Tea

$4.75

Grass Jelly Milk Tea

$4.75

Lavender Milk Tea

$4.75

Taro Milk Tea

$4.75

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$4.75

Strawberry Mango

$5.50

Mangonada

$5.50

Peaches-n-cream

$5.50

Lychee Colada

$5.50

Pina Colada

$5.50

Pineapple Banana

$5.50

Raspberry Banana

$5.50

Raspberry Peach

$5.50

Orange Frost

$5.50

Passion Orange

$5.50

Taro

$5.50

Avocado

$5.50

Chocolate Shake

$5.50

Peppermint Mocha

$5.50

Thai Tea

$4.50

Green Jasmine Tea

$4.50

Thai Tea Slush

$4.95

Green Thai Tea

$4.75

Chai Spice Tea

$4.75

Mango Green Tea

$4.75

Peach Green Tea

$4.75

Passion Fruit Black Tea

$4.75

Green Apple Black Tea

$4.75

Grass Jelly Cream

$4.75

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.75

Thai Tea Shake

$4.95

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.09

Coke Diet

$2.09

Dr. Pepper

$2.09

IBC Root Beer

$2.09

Kids Apple Juice Box

$1.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.09

Ozarka Water Bottle

$2.09

Powerade Lemon Lime

$2.09

Sprite

$2.09

Topo Chico

$2.09Out of stock

Topo Chico Lime

$2.09Out of stock

Tropicana Grapefruit Juice

$2.09Out of stock

Perrier

$2.09

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Tropico

$2.09
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3504 HARWOOD RD, BEDFORD, TX 76021

Directions

