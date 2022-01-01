- Home
Pho V Noodle House & Sushi
678 Reviews
$$
3504 HARWOOD RD
BEDFORD, TX 76021
Popular Items
Snacks & Appetizers
Grand Appetizer Plate
A combination of the house appetizer: 2 traditional spring rolls, 2 egg rolls, 4 torpedo shrimp, 4 pot stickers, and a side of Vietnamese vinaigrette salad. (No substitutions)
Egg Rolls
Authentic Vietnamese egg rolls made with pork and freshest ingredients. Fried to a cirspy golden brown. Served with our traditional dipping sauce
Torpedo Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp rolled in a light wrap with cheese and green onions, fried to a crisp. Served with sweet chili sauce
Agedashi Tofu
Silken firm tofu, cut into triangular cubes, lightly dusted with cornstarch & deep fried until golden brown, served with tempura sauce.
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
White chicken stir fried with garlic & lemongrass. Wrapped with fresh lettuce, vermicelli, carrots, bean sprout topped with crushed peanuts.
Calamari
Panko style, served with sweet chili sauce
Shrimp Tempura
Jumbo shrimp covered in a light tempura batter. Fried to a crisp served with a sweet chili sauce.
1/2 Order Torpedo Shrimp
Chicken Nuggets with Fries
Platter Of Fries
Edamame
Young soybeans steamed and lightly salted or have it flavored in a spicy brown sauce
Hawaiian Poke Salad
Assorted sashimi & seaweed salad tossed in eel sauce, wasabi cream & spicy mayo. Topped with avocado, sesame seeds & black caviar.
Orange Shrimp
Pot Sticker Soup
Pot stickers in a savory chicken broth with mushrooms, scallions & cilantro.
Pot Stickers
Order fired or steamed, with a choice of pork of chicken and vegetables. Served with Ponzu sauce.
1/2 Order Pot Stickers
Stuffed Jalapeno
Imitation crab mixed with cheese on a jalapeno pepper dipped in a light tempura & panko batter. Fried to a light brown & topped with eel sauce, wasabi cream & Sriracha.
Popcorn Shrimp
Hand battered baby shrimp fried to a crisp. Served with sweet chili sauce
Teriyaki Shrimp
Veggie Tempura
Combination of assorted vegetables covered in a light tempura batter. Fried to a crisp & served with tempura sauce.
Spring Rolls
Traditional Spring Roll
Poached shrimp & sliced steamed pork, served with peanut sauce
Traditional Spring Roll 1/2
Chicken Avocado Spring Roll
Thinly sliced grilled marinated chicken, rolled with fresh creamy avocado. Served with peanut sauce
Chicken Avocado Spring Roll 1/2
Grilled Chicken Spring Roll
Thinly sliced grilled chicken breast, served with peanut sauce
Grilled Chicken Spring Roll 1/2
Shrimp Spring Roll
Steamed shrimp sliced in half, served with peanut sauce
Shrimp Spring Roll 1/2
Grilled Shrimp Spring Roll
Shrimp marinated & grilled on open flame, served with peanut sauce
Grilled Shrimp Spring Roll 1/2
Grilled Pork Spring Roll
Seasoned grilled pork. Served with a house sauce
Grilled Pork Spring Roll 1/2
California Spring Roll
Imitation crab, rolled with fresh avocado. Served with a spicy soy sauce
California Spring Roll 1/2
Tofu (Vegetarian) Spring Roll
Lightly fried tofu. Served with soy sauce
Tofu (Vegetarian) Spring Roll 1/2
Avocado Spring Roll
Creamy avocado rolled with fresh vegetables, served with peanut sauce
Avocado Spring Roll 1/2
Smoked Salmon Spring Roll
Fresh cut salmon, smoked. Served with soy sauce
Smoked Salmon Spring Roll 1/2
Seared Salmon Spring Roll
Fresh cut salmon, seared. Served with soy sauce
Seared Salmon Spring Roll 1/2
Seared Tuna Spring Roll
Seared fresh tuna. Served with soy sauce
Seared Tuna Spring Roll 1/2
Vegetable Spring Roll
Pho
Beef Deluxe Pho
Topped with thinly sliced eye round steak, brisket, beef tendon & beef tripe (upon request)
Beef Pho
Topped with eye round steak
Brisket Pho
Meatball Pho
Topped with beef meatball
Tendon Pho
Tripe Pho
Chicken Pho
Topped with thinly sliced chicken breast
Seafood Pho
Topped with shrimp, imitation crab, squid & fish patties
Shrimp Pho
Tofu Pho (Vegetarian)
Topped with fried tofu & fresh vegetables in a vegetable broth
Curry Pho
Rice noodles topped with your choice of protein in a rich and creamy curry broth
No Meat Curry Pho
Grilled Pork Pho
No Meat Pho
No meat Pho
Brisket & Eye round Pho
Other Noodles
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
Thick rice noodle in a spicy lemongrass beef broth. Topped with beef shank, brisket, and pork roll
Combination Noodle Soup
Combination of crystal & egg noodles topped with shrimp, BBQ pork, seasoned ground pork, imitation crab & squid in seafood flavored broth
Crystal Noodle Soup
Crystal noodles topped with shrimp, BBQ Pork, seasoned ground pork, imitation crab & squid in seafood flavored broth
Egg Noodle Soup
Yellow egg noodles topped with shrimp, BBQ pork, seasoned ground pork, imitation crab & squid in seafood flavored broth
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
A hot sour savory lime leaf & lemon grass broth, served with egg noodles and your choice of protein
Fried Rice
V's Fried Rice
A Combination of white rice, pork, shrimp & Chinese sausage. (no substitutions)
V's Fried Rice Small
Chicken Fried Rice
A combination of white rice & white chicken
Chicken Fried Rice Small
Beef Fried Rice
A combination of white rice & beef
Beef Fried Rice Small
Pork Fried Rice
A combination of white rice & beef
Pork Fried Rice Small
Shrimp Fried Rice
A combination of white rice & shrimp
Shrimp Fried Rice Small
Tofu Fried Rice
A combination of white rice & tofu
Tofu Fried Rice Small
Vegetable Fried Rice
A Combination of white rice, assorted vegetables.
Vegetable Fried Rice Small
Plain Fried Rice
Plain Fried Rice Small
Rice Entrees
Beef & Onions with Rice
Tender marinated beef sautéed with white & green onions in a brown mushroom sauce.
Charbroiled Beef with Rice
Thinly sliced beef, marinated with a special blend of herbs & spices, charbroiled over an open flame. Served with a house sauce.
Fries & Beef Stir Fry with Rice
French fries & beef tossed in a dark brown sauce with sweet onions.
Teriyaki... with Rice
Sliced chicken grilled & glazed with teriyaki sauce.
Grilled Chicken with Rice
Marinated chicken breast grilled over an open flame , sliced and served with a house sauce
Curry... with Rice
Select protien sautéed in a yellow curry sauce with white onion & garlic
Spicy Pepper... with Rice
Select meat or Tofu sautéed with spicy dried pepper, crunchy cabbage on a bed of rice & side of broth.
Grilled Pork with Rice
Thinly sliced grilled pork marinated with twelve different herbs & spices. Served with a house sauce.
Pork Chop with Rice
Marinated bone-in pork chop, pan seared to a golden brown.
Korean BBQ Ribs with Rice
Thinly sliced, marbled bone-in beef ribs, marinated with a Korean style barbecue sauce grilled over an open flame. Served with a sweet n’ tangy garlic onion soy sauce.
Shaken Beef with Rice
Tendered, diced marinated beef sautéed with sweet onions in a mildly sweet sauce. Served with a sweet n’ tangy garlic onion soy sauce.
Orange Beef with Rice
Crispy pieces of beef glazed in a savory & tangy orange flavored sauce, sautéed with orange peel & dried pepper.
Orange Chicken with Rice
Crispy pieces of white chicken glazed in a savory & tangy orange flavored sauce, sautéed with orange peel & dried pepper.
Orange Shrimp with Rice
Orange Tofu with Rice
Stir Fry... with Rice
Assorted vegetables stir fried with selected meat in a thick white gravy sauce. Served over a bed of white rice.
Grilled Shrimp with Rice
Stir-Fried Noodles
Flat Noodle Stir-Fried
Flat noodles are a white lush noodle. Thin & wide-cut, made with rice flour and water. Stir-fried in a rich brown sauce
Soft Noodles Stir-Fried
This traditional fresh egg noodle is thin and a slimmer cut, made from wheat flour and egg. Stir-fried in a rich brown sauce
Udon Noodle Stir-Fried
Udon noodles are a thick and chewy Japanese wheat noodle. Stir-fried in a rich brown sauce
Crispy Noodle Stir-Fried
Crispy Egg Noodles deep fried to a crunch. Topped with a rich white gravy-like sauce
Plain Noodle Stir-Fried
Vermicelli
Charbroiled Beef Vermicelli
Vermicelli served with thin slices of beef, marinated with a special blend of herbs & spices, grilled over an open flame.
Fried Tofu Vermicelli (Vegetarian)
Vermicelli served with thin slices of fried tofu. Served with soy sauce
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
Vermicelli served with grilled chicken breast.
Grilled Pork Vermicelli
Vermicelli served with grilled pork marinated in twelve different herbs & spices over an open flame.
Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli
Vermicelli served with marinated shrimp, grilled over an open flame.
Egg Roll Vermicelli
Salad
Chicken Vinaigrette Salad
Our Vietnamese style chicken vinaigrette salad is tossed with white chicken, onions, crunchy cucumber, shredded cabbage & cilantro, topped with crushed peanuts, fried crunchy onions & fresh basil
Grilled Chicken Salad
Served with sesame ginger dressing
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Served with a choice of sesame ginger or spicy lime Thai dressing
Salmon Salad
Seared with roasted garlic tomato rub. Served with a choice of sesame ginger or spicy lime Thai dressing
Shaken Beef Salad
Tender beef, sautéed with sweet onion in a mildly sweet and savory marinade. Served with sesame ginger dressing
Korean BBQ Salad
Thai Beef Salad
Thin slices of marinated beef, grilled on an open flame. Served with spicy lime Thai dressing
House Salad Regular
Assorted salad served with sesame dressing
House Salad Large
Grilled Pork Salad
Tilapia Salad
Fish-N-Rice
Creamy Curry Tilapia
A filet of tilapia cooked in a creamy yellow curry sauce with white onions. Served over white rice.
Roasted Garlic Tilapia
A filet of tilapia seared with roasted garlic tomatoes & grilled onions. Served over white rice.
Salmon with Rice
Salmon sautéed with roasted garlic tomatoes & grilled onions. Served over white rice.
Dessert
Cinnamon Puffs
Fried Brownie with Ice Cream
Fried Peach Cobbler with Ice Cream
Fried Apple Cobbler with Ice Cream
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies
M&M Sugar Cookie
Peanut Butter Chocolate Brownie
Oatmeal Walnut Raisin
Chocolate Chip Brownie
Red Velvet
Double Chocolate Cream Puff
Pumpkin Roll
Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin Cookie
Cininimon Sugar Cookie
Maki (Rolls)
California Roll
(8) Avocado, cucumber and shredded crab meat
Asparagus Roll
(6) Rice and asparagus wrapped in seaweed
Avocado Roll
(6) Avocado and rice wrapped in seaweed
Vegetable Roll
(6) Kampyo (japanese marinade fruit candy), yamagobo, asparagus, avacado, pickled radish and cucumber with rice wrapped in seaweed
Cucumber Roll
(6) Cucumber and rice wrapped in seaweed
Shrimp Tempura Roll
(6) Tempura shrimp, avocado, crab topped with eel sauce
Cajun Roll
(8) Tempura crawfish, avocado and masago topped with spicy mayo sauce
Spider Roll
(6) Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, lettuce and masago topped with eel sauce
Veggie Tempura Roll
(6) Sweet potato, zucchini, onion, red bell peper, broccoli all tempura fried with rice wrapped in seaweed and topped with eel sauce
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon Roll
(6) Salmon
Philadelphia Roll
(8) Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado
Tuna Roll
(6) Tuna
Yellowtail Roll
(6) Yellowtail
Spicy California Roll
(8) Avocado, cucumber and spicy crab meat
Spicy Salmon Roll
(8) Spicy salmon and cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
(8) Spicy tuna and cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
(8) Spicy yellowtail and cucumber
Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri (Sake)
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri (Maguro)
Yellowtail Nigiri (Hamachi)
White Tuna Nigiri
Eel Nigiri (Unagi)
Crab Nigiri (Kani)
Snow Crab Nigiri
Shrimp Nigiri (Ebi)
Salmon Roe Nigiri
Flying Fish Roe Nigiri
Smelt Roe Nigiri (Masago)
Octopus Nigiri (Tako)
Sashimi
Specialty Rolls
Alaskan Roll
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber w/ salmon on top
Black Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with eel and eel sauce
Caterpillar Roll
Eel topped with avocado, cucumber and eel sauce
Crunchy Cali Roll
California Roll served tempura style topped with eel sauce
Crunchy Philly Roll
Philly Roll served tempura style topped with eel sauce
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura topped with avocado and eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
Baked spicy salmon and yellowtail w/ onions and jalapeno mixed with spicy mayo on top of a California roll with eel sauce and sriracha
Fire Cracker Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado w/ spicy tuna and tempura flakes topped with masago and spicy mayo
Fire Fly
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese topped w/ spicy crab mix, seared yellowtail w/ ponzu sauce, tempura flakes, masago and eel sauce
Hawaiian Roll
Crab meat, avocado and cucumber w/ tuna on top
Hidden Shrimp
Panko smoked salmon, avacado, cream cheese topped w/ spicy tuna, shrimp tempura flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Lady Bug Roll
Spicy crab, cilantro and jalapeno wrapped in thin tuna topped w/ ponzu sauce and wasabi cream
Lizard Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and asparagus topped with smoked salmon, eel and eel sauce
New York Roll
Shrimp tempura topped w/ crab meat, avocado and eel sauce
Rainbow Roll
Chef’s choice of four fish on top of califonia roll
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna topped with tuna, jalapenos, spicy mayo and sriracha
Red Mountain
10 peice panko style deep fried with spicy smoked salmon, cream cheese and jalapeno topped with spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Rock N’ Roll
Samurai Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and jalapeno served tempura style topped with eel sauce and wasabi cream
Summer Roll (No Rice)
Salmon, tuna, Shrimp, masago, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, lettuce in rice paper served with ponzu sauce
Stacy's Mom
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and avocado topped w/ seared spicy salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce and fried onion
Tiger Roll
Spicy salmon and cucumber topped with shrimp, avocado and spicy mayo
Twin Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber topped w/ tuna and sriracha
V's Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, inside w/ sesame seared tuna on top with sweet chili sauce
V's Tower
Deconstructed sushi roll with/ spicy tuna, crab meat, avacado, rice, wasabi cream, eel sauce, masago and scallion layered into a tower
Wasabi Roll
Yellowtail, crab meat, cucumber topped w/ wasabi tobiko with wasabi cream
Sakura Roll
Ocean Roll
Aussie Roll
Starters
Sashimi Sampler
8 peice assorted sashimi
Sushi Sampler
5 peice assorted nigiri
Sesame Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna served with ponzu sauce & scallions
Seaweed Salad
Squid Salad
Hawaiian Poke Salad
Assorted sashimi w/ cucumbers, seaweed salad w/ eel sauce and spicy mayo
V's Ceviche
Assorted sashimi w/ jalapeno, onions, cilantro, basil all tossed in a spicy citrus soy
Tako Salad (Octopus)
Boba
Mocha
Carmel Toffe
Hazelnut
French Vanilla
V's Ice Coffee
V's Grass Jelly Coffee
Mud Slide
Mocha Madness
Lavender Iced Coffee
White Chocolate Chiller
Cappuccino
Pumpkin Spice Chiler
Oreo Snow
Strawberry Banana
Strawberry Avalanche
Peppermint White Chocolate
Raspberry White Chocolate
Oreo Mint Chip
Mango
Peach
Pineapple
Strawberry
Lychee
Cantaloupe
Watermelon
Blueberry
Passion Fruit
Cherry
Honeydew
Kiwi
Orange
Banana
Coconut
Green Apple
Mangonada
Taro
Avocado
Raspberry Smoothie
Cafe Latte (H)
Cafe Mocha (H)
Vanilla Latte (H)
Carmel Latte (H)
Cappuccino Hot
Cafe Americano (H)
Chai Spice Latte (H)
Hot Chocolate
Hot Jasmine Tea Cup
V's Hot Coffee
Single Shot Espresso
Double Shot Espresso
Milk
Pumpin Spice Latte (H)
Iced Matcha Latte
White Chocolate Matcha Latte
Coconut Matcha Latte
Green Jasmine Tea Matcha
Milk Tea
Coconut Milk Tea
Green Jasmine Milk Tea
Strawberry Milk Tea
Honeydew Milk Tea
Watermelon Milk Tea
Papaya Milk Tea
Grass Jelly Milk Tea
Lavender Milk Tea
Taro Milk Tea
Wintermelon Milk Tea
Strawberry Mango
Mangonada
Peaches-n-cream
Lychee Colada
Pina Colada
Pineapple Banana
Raspberry Banana
Raspberry Peach
Orange Frost
Passion Orange
Taro
Avocado
Chocolate Shake
Peppermint Mocha
Thai Tea
Green Jasmine Tea
Thai Tea Slush
Green Thai Tea
Chai Spice Tea
Mango Green Tea
Peach Green Tea
Passion Fruit Black Tea
Green Apple Black Tea
Grass Jelly Cream
Passion Fruit Green Tea
Thai Tea Shake
Bottled Drinks
Coke
Coke Diet
Dr. Pepper
IBC Root Beer
Kids Apple Juice Box
Minute Maid Lemonade
Ozarka Water Bottle
Powerade Lemon Lime
Sprite
Topo Chico
Topo Chico Lime
Tropicana Grapefruit Juice
Perrier
Horizon Chocolate Milk
Tropico
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
3504 HARWOOD RD, BEDFORD, TX 76021