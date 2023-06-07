Pho Vi Hoa 4546 El Camino Real

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho Vi Hoa

No reviews yet

4546 El Camino Real

Los Altos, CA 94022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food Menu

Appetizers

1 Roll GOI CUON - Freshly Roll

$3.00

Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls with shrimp, pork, and vegetables. Served with peanuts sauce

2 Rolls GOI CUON - Freshly Roll

$6.00

Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls with shrimp, pork, and vegetables. Served with peanuts sauce

4 Rolls GOI CUON- Freshly Roll

$11.00

Fresh Vietnamese spring rolls with shrimp, pork, and vegetables. Served with peanuts sauce

1 Roll CHA GIO - Deed-Fried Egg Rolls

$3.00

Ground pork, shrimp, and vegetables in rice paper. Served with lime sauce

2 Rolls CHA GIO - Deep-Fried Egg Rolls

$6.00

Ground pork, shrimp, and vegetables in rice paper. Served with lime sauce

4 Rolls CHA GIO- Deep-Fried Egg Rolls

$11.00

Ground pork, shrimp, and vegetables in rice paper. Served with lime sauce

GOI DU DU CHAY

$14.00

Papaya salad (served cold)

GOI DU DU TOM

$16.00

Papaya and shrimp salad (served cold)

GOI NGO SEN CHAY

$14.00

Lotus root salad with tofu (served cold)

GOI NGO SEN TOM THIT

$16.00

Lotus, shrimp, and pork salad (served cold)

Rice Vermicelli Bowl

BUN THIT NUONG

$17.50

Grilled marinated pork

BUN BO NUONG

$17.50

Grilled marinated rolls beef

BUN TOM NUONG CHA GIO

$17.50

Grilled marinated shrimp, egg roll

BUN TOM BO NUONG

$18.50

Grilled marinated shrimp and rolls beef

BUN TOM THIT NUONG

$18.50

Grilled marinated shrimp and pork

BUN THIT NUONG CHA GIO

$18.50

Grilled marinated pork and egg roll

BUN TOM THIT NUONG CHA GIO

$18.50

Grilled marinated shrimp and pork egg roll

BUN GA NUONG

$17.50

Grilled marinated chicken (boneless)

BUN CHA GIO

$17.50

Egg rolls with vermicelli

BUN TOM GA NUONG CHA GIO

$18.50

Grilled marinated chicken, shrimp, and egg roll

BUN TOM NUONG

$17.50

Shrimp marinated vermicelli

Do chay

2 goi cuon chay

$5.50

Served with peanut sauce

4 Rolls goi cuon chay

$10.25

Served with peanut sauce

2 cha gio chay

$5.50

Served with lime sauce

4 cha gio chay

$10.25

Served with lime sauce

Small Vegetables Noodle Soup

$13.50

Your choice of rice noodle or egg noodle

Large Vegetables Noodle Soup

$14.50

Your choice of rice noodle or egg noodle

Com xao chay

$16.00

Com chien chay

$16.00

Mi xao chay

$16.00

Rice Plates

COM THIT NUONG

$17.50

Grilled marinated pork

COM SUON NUONG

$17.50

Grilled marinated pork chop

COM GA NUONG

$17.50

Grilled marinated chicken (dark meat)

COM TOM THIT NUONG

$18.50

Grilled marinated shrimp and pork

COM TOM SUON NUONG

$18.50

Grilled marinated pork chop and shrimp

COM TOM GA NUONG CHA GIO

$18.50

Grilled marinated shrimp, chicken, and egg roll

COM TOM NUONG

$17.50

Grilled marinated shrimp

New York Steak Over Rice

$24.50

COM GA XAO BONG CAI

$17.50

Chicken & broccoli

COM GA XAO RAU CAI

$17.50

Chicken & mixed vegetables

COM GA XAO HOT DIEU

$17.50

Chicken cashew nuts

COM GA NUONG SATE

$17.50

Thai chicken sate

COM GA XAO SA OT

$17.50

Lemongrass chicken

COM CA RI GA

$17.50

Curry chicken

COM BO XAO BONG CAI

$17.50

Beef & broccoli

COM BO XAO CAI

$17.50

Beef & mixed vegetable

COM TOM XAO BONG CAI

$18.50

Shrimp & broccoli

COM TOM XAO RAU CAI

$18.50

Shrimp with mixed vegetables

COM XAO THAP CAM

$18.50

Chicken, shrimp, squid, fish cake, with vegetables

Chow Mein

MI XAO TOM

$17.50

Shrimp chow mein

MI XAO GA

$17.50

Chicken chow mein

MI XAO BO

$17.50

Beef chow mein

MI XAO THAP CAM

$18.50

Combination chow mein

Fried Rice

COM CHIEN BO

$17.50

Beef fried rice

COM CHIEN GA

$17.50

Chicken fried rice

COM CHIEN TOM

$17.50

Shrimp fried rice

COM CHIEN THAP CAM

$17.50

Combination fried rice

COM TAY CAM

$17.50

Clay pot

Dinner - A La Carte

BO XAO BONG CAI

$19.00

Beef with broccoli

BO XAO RAU CAI

$19.00

Beef with mixed vegetables

BO XAO MONG CO

$19.00

Mongolian beef

BO XAO NAM DONG CO

$19.00

Black mushroom with beef

BO XAO SA OT

$19.00

Lemongrass beef

TOM XAO BONG CAI

$19.50

Shrimp with broccoli

TOM XAO RAU CAI

$19.50

Shrimp with mixed vegetables

TOM XAO CHUA NGOT

$19.50

Sweet & sour shrimp

TOM XAO NAM DONG CO

$19.50

Shrimp with black mushroom

GA RAM GUNG

$19.50

Chicken with ginger

TOM RANG MUOI

$20.50

Salted shrimp

GA XAO BONG CAI

$19.00

Chicken with broccoli

GA XAO RAU CAI

$19.00

Chicken with mixed vegetables

GA XAO HOT DIEU

$19.00

Cashew nuts chicken

GA SATE THAI LAN

$19.00

Thai satay chicken

GA XAO SA OT

$19.00

Lemongrass chicken

GA XAO NAM DONG CO

$19.00

Chicken with black mushroom

THIT HEO NUONG

$19.50

Grilled marinated pork

GA NUONG

$19.50

Grilled marinated chicken

BO NUONG

$19.50

Grilled beef rolls

Small Pho

P1 PHO TAI (small)

$16.50

P2 PHO TAI BO VIEN (small)

$17.50

P3 PHO TAI CHINH (small)

$16.50

P4 PHO CHINH (small)

$16.50

P5 PHO BO (small)

$16.50

P6 PHO TAI CHINH NAM (small)

$16.50

P7 PHO TAI NAM (small)

$16.50

P8 PHO TAI GAU (small)

$16.50

P9 PHO TAI GAN (small)

$16.50

P10 PHO TAI (small)

$16.50

P11 PHO NAM GAU (small)

$16.50

P12 PHO DAC BIET BO VIEN (small)

$17.50

P13 PHO TAI NAM GAN GAU SACH (small)

$16.50

P14 PHO CHINH NAM GAU GAN SACH BO VIEN (small)

$17.50

P15 PHO NAM GAU GAN SACH (small)

$17.50

p16 Pho Ga (small)

$17.50

Large Pho

P1 PHO TAI (large)

$17.50

P2 PHO TAI BO (large)

$18.50

P3 PHO TAI CHINH (large)

$17.50

P4 PHO CHINH (large)

$17.50

P5 PHO BO VIEN (large)

$17.50

P6 PHO TAI CHINH NAM (large)

$17.50

P7 PHO TAI NAM (large)

$17.50

P8 PHO TAI GAU (large)

$17.50

P9 PHO TAI GAN (large)

$17.50

P10 PHO TAI SACH (large)

$17.50

P11 PHO NAM GAU (large)

$17.50

P12 PHO DAC BIET BO VIEN (large)

$18.50

P13 PHO TAI NAM GAU GAN SACH (large)

$17.50

P14 PHO CHIN NAM GAU GAN SACH BO VIEN (large)

$18.50

P15 PHO NAM GAU GAN SACH (large)

$17.50

P16 Pho Ga (large)

$18.50

Kid Meals

KID'S PHO

$11.00

Kid beef noodle soup

HU TIEU TOM

$12.00

Kid seafood rice noodle soup

MI TOM

$12.00

Kid seafood egg noodle soup

MI HOANH THANH

$10.00

Kid wonton noodle soup

SEAFOOD NOODLE SOUP

small hu tieu tom

$18.00

large hu tieu tom

$19.00

small mi tom

$18.00

large mi tom

$19.00

small mi hoanh thanh

$15.50

large mi hoanh thanh

$16.50

Pho chay lon

$14.50

Pho chay nho

$13.50

Drink Menu

Traditional Coffee!

CA PHE SUA DA NONG

$6.50

Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk

CA PHE DA/ NONG

$6.50

Vietnamese coffee

Refreshments

DA CHANH

$5.25

Fresh lemonade

Soda Chanh

$6.50

Lemonade soda

SODA XI MUOI

$6.50

Plum soda

SUA DAU NANH

$3.00

Soybean drink

NUOC SUOI

$2.50

Bottle water

TRA DA

$3.00

Iced tea

TRA NONG

$3.00

Hot tea (pot)

Snapple

$2.75

Snapple

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Strawberry & Mango Smoothie

$6.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Beer

Corona Extra

$6.75

Heineken

$6.75

Tsingtao

$6.75

Wine

Glass Merlot

$6.00

Glass Chardonnay

$6.00

Glass White Zinfandel

$6.00

Bottle Merlot

$22.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$22.00

Bottle White Zinfandel

$22.00

BOBA TEA

MILK TEA

MILK TEA

$5.25

PEARL MILK TEA

$5.50

PANDA MILK TEA

$6.00

BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA

$5.50

MANGO MILK TEA

$6.25

STRAWBERRY MILK TEA

$6.25

MARBLE MATCHA

$6.25

MARBLE MANGO

$6.25

MARBLE STRAWBERRY

$6.25

MATCHA MILK TEA

$5.75

TARO MILK TEA

$5.75

THAI ICE TEA

$6.00

BLACK ICE TEA

$5.25

GREEN ICE TEA

$5.25

FRESH MILK

MATCHA FRESH MILK

$5.75

BROWN SUGAR FRESH MILK

$5.75

SLUSHIES

TARO SMOOTHIE

$6.50

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$6.50

MATCHA SMOOTHIE

$6.00

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$6.25

CREME BRULEE STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$7.00

STARJELLY GRAPEFRUIT SMOOTHIE

$6.75

BROWN SUGAR BOBA MILK SHAKE

$6.50

SPECIALTIES

STAR JELLY GRAPEFRUIT GREEN TEA

$6.25

HONEY GREEN TEA

$5.25

MANGO GREEN TEA

$5.25

LEMON WINTERMELON WITH BASIL SEEDS

$5.75

LYCHEE GREEN TEA

$5.25

PASSIONFRUIT GREEN TEA WITH COCONUT JELLY AND BOBA

$6.00

STAR JELLY GRAPEFRUIT SPARKLING

$6.25

SPARKLING RAINBOW LYCHEE

$6.25

SPARKLING PASSSION FRUIT WITH BOBA AND COCONUT JELLY

$6.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy some authentic Vietnamese restaurant in Los Altos!

4546 El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA 94022

