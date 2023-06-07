Pho Vi Hoa 4546 El Camino Real
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy some authentic Vietnamese restaurant in Los Altos!
Location
4546 El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA 94022
Gallery
