Thai
Asian Fusion

Thai 54

review star

No reviews yet

10290 Chapel Hill Rd

Ste 100

Morrisville, NC 27560

Popular Items

N1. Pad Thai
A1. VEGETARIAN SPRING ROLLS (3 pcs.)
N2. Pad See Ew

Appetizers

A1. VEGETARIAN SPRING ROLLS (3 pcs.)

$4.95

Three homemade crisp, fried vegetarian rolls served with Thai 54’s sweet and sour sauce.

A2. VEGETARIAN DUMPLING (5 pcs.)

$4.95

Steam dumplings filled with mixed vegetables served with house dipping sauce.

A3. CRISPY FRIED TOFU (6 pcs.)

$4.95

Delicious tofu fried to a golden brown served with sweet and sour peanut sauce.

A4. PORK AND SHRIMP SPRING ROLL (3 pcs.)

$5.95

Three homemade crisp, fried pork and shrimp rolls served with Thai 54’s sweet and sour sauce.

A5. SUMMER ROLL (2 Rolls)

$5.95

Two rolls filled with green leaf lettuce, fresh basil, cucumber, and shrimp accompanied with plum sauce.

A6. CRAB ANGLE (5 pcs.)

$6.95Out of stock

Fried wontons filled with crabmeat, cream cheese, onion, carrot, and scallion

A7. THAI ANGEL WING

$6.95Out of stock

Boneless chicken wing stuff with ground pork, mushroom, onion, and glass noodle then deep fried served with sweet chili sauce.

A8. THAI DUMPLING (4 pcs.)

$6.95

Ground pork and shrimp mixed with chopped water chestnuts, mushrooms, bamboo, and garlic served with chef’s special sauce.

A9. SHRIMP IN BLANKET (4.pcs)

$7.95

Four shrimps with ground chicken stuffing, wrapped in spring roll skin, deep fried

A10. SATAY CHICKEN (4 pcs.)

$7.95Out of stock

Chicken skewers marinated in Thai spices, char-grilled, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

A11. POT STICKERS (6 pcs.)

$7.95

Delicate dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables, Deep fried serve with red curry sauce.

A12. THAI 54 HOT WING (5 pcs.)

$8.95

Served with celery and ranch.

Salad

SL1. HOUSE SALAD

$4.95+

Lettuce, cucumber, carrot, and tomatoes served with peanut sauce or ginger dressing.

SL2. PAPAYA SALAD

$8.95

Shredded green papaya, green beans, and tomatoes mixed with fresh garlic, fish sauce, lime juice, fresh chilies and topped with peanuts.

SL3. NAM TOK BEEF

$10.95

Grilled Beef and seasoned with perfect blend of chilies, mint, fish sauce, and red onions

SL4. LARB GAI

$9.95

Ground chicken, red onion, green onion, cilantro, mint, ground roasted rice, and chili powder dress in lime juice dressing served on top of crispy lettuce.

SL5. BEEF SALAD

$10.95

Grilled. beef served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and lime juice spiced with Thai chili sauce.

Soups

S1. Tom kha Chicken

$3.95+

S1A. Tom kha tofu

$3.95+

S2. Tom kha shrimp

$4.95+

S3. Tom yum chicken

$3.95+

S3A. Tom yum tofu

$3.95+

S4. Tom yum shrimp

$4.95+

S5. Tom yum seafood

$11.95

Curry Entrees

C1. Yellow Curry

$14.95+

A popular curry dish with potatoes, onion and carrots.

C2. Red Curry

$14.95+

Our popular curry dish, red curry mixed with kaffir lime leaves, bell peppers, zucchini, and basil leaves.

C3. Green Curry

$14.95+

Zucchini, green beans, napa cabbage, and bell peppers cooked in green curry sauce.

C4. Massaman Curry

$14.95+

Massaman curry with potatoes, onion, and cashews

Noodle Bowl

B1. KWAY TEOW GAI (Chicken noodle soup)

$11.95

Rice Noodle with steam chicken, onion, and clear chicken broth.

B2. KWAY TEOW NEUA (Beef noodle soup)

$13.95

Rice Noodle with Meatballs, Flank steak, onion, scallion, cilantro and fired garlic in Beef broth.

B3. YELLOW NOODLE BOWL (Chicken)

$14.95

Thin rice noodle, bean sprouts, lettuces, and fresh ginger in a yellow curry.

B4. SALMON EGGPLANT NOODLE BOWL

$14.95Out of stock

Grilled salmon, thin rice noodles with eggplant and bell peppers in a red curry.

Noodle or Rice Entrees

N1. Pad Thai

$14.95+

Known for being most popular noodle dish of Thailand, this entree uses thin rice noodles pan fried with scallions, bean sprouts, eggs and peanut.

N2. Pad See Ew

$14.95+

Thai flat rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, and Thai soy sauce.

N3. Pad Woon Sen

$14.95+

Mungbean noodles sautéed with egg, tomatoes, cabbage, onions, and scallions in our brown sauce. (Recommended with beef or shrimp

N4. Drunken Noodle

$14.95+

Stir fried Flat rice noodle with combination of green beans, tomatoes, basil, egg, onions and bell pepper.

N5. Lo Mein

$14.95+

Stir fried egg noodle with, carrot, cabbage, onion, bean sprouts and scallion

N7. Lad Na

$14.95+

Stir Fried wide rice noodle in thick gravy and broccoli.

N8. Fried Rice

$14.95+

Egg, white onions, peas, carrot, scallion, and your choice of meat stir fried with Thai Jasmine rice.

Stir Fry Entrees

E1. BROCCOLI LOVER

$14.95+

Fresh broccoli and shitake mushrooms in a mild brown sauce.

E2. VEGGIE MEDLEY

$14.95+

A medley of broccoli, carrots, onion, baby corn, cabbage, and zucchini

E3. GINGER & MUSHROOM

$14.95+

White onions, scallions, zucchini, and carrots in a ginger sauce.

E4. SPICY EEGPLANT

$14.95+

Eggplant stir fried with Thai chilies, garlic, basil, and bell peppers in a peppercorn sauce

E5. SPICY CASHEW NUT

$13.95+

Bell peppers, garlic, onions, and cashew nuts stir fried in a spicy pepper sauce.

E6. SPICY BASIL LEAVES

$14.95+

Stir fry with bell peppers, onion, green beans, and basil leaves in a spicy Thai Basil sauce.

E7. PAD PRIK

$14.95+

Delicious combination of red and green bell peppers, onions,garlic, and straw mushrooms in a pepper sauce.

Special Entrees

SE1. Ka proud chicken

$15.95

Well, known as Thai street food, stir-fried ground chicken, green beans, bell peppers, jalapeños, and basil in our spicy basil sauce saved with a fried egg over rice

SE2. Sweet & Sour Chicken or Tofu

$15.95+

SE3. Volcano chicken or Tofu

$15.95+

Chicken breast or tofu fingers stir-fried crispy with Thai roasted chili paste and garlic sauce, served on a bed of steamed vegetable

SE4. House Fried Rice (Chicken,Beef and Shrimp)

$16.95

Egg, white onions, peas, carrot, scallion stir fried with Thai Jasmine rice.

SE5. Thai basil fried rice

$14.95+

Combination of green beans, tomatoes, basil, egg, onions, chili sauce, red and green bell peppers.

SE6. Pineapple fried rice

$16.95+

Fresh pineapple, shrimp, onions, scallion, raisins, cashew, curry powder, and peas & carrots.

SE7. Thai BBQ chicken

$18.95Out of stock

Half Chicken marinated overnight in our homemade BBQ sauce, then oven roast and served with shrimp fried rice

SE8. Thai crispy catfish

$18.95

Boneless Catfish Filets fried to a perfect tenderness, topped with a Thai ginger soy sauce, and scallions.

SE9. Spicy catfish

$18.95

Boneless Catfish Filets fried to a perfect tenderness, topped with a Thai spicy basil, wild ginger, and fresh. peppercorn sauce.

SE10. Catfish Black Pepper Sauce

$18.95

SE11. Mango Salmon

$19.95

grilled sushi grade salmon steak served with steam vegetables and Thai 54 mango and pineapple chili sauce.

SE12. Ka proud lamb

$21.95

Fresh Lamb chops char-grilled and seasoned in Thai basil sauce with chopped bell pepper, onions, mushroom and fresh basil leaves, Very flavorful.

SE13. Basil duck

$21.95Out of stock

Thai crispy Duck in Thai basil sauce with chopped bell pepper, onions, mushroom, and fresh basil leaves, served on bed of broccoli and topped with crispy basil.

SE14. Duck red curry

$21.95Out of stock

Boneless Roasted Duck, slow cooked overnight in a red curry sauce, combined with the perfect combination of pineapples, tomatoes, bell peppers, and basil leaves.

SE15. Soft shell crab with green curry sauce

$22.95

Soft Shell Crabs fried to a moist fakeness, topped with shrimp in a light green, curry sauce with bell peppers, zucchini, and basil leaves.

SE16. Thai Chili fish

$26.95Out of stock

Deep fried whole red snapper served with Thai chili sauce.

Side

Sticky Rice

$2.00

White Rice

$1.50

Red Curry Sauce 16 oz

$6.00

Green Curry Sauce 16 oz

$6.00

Massaman Curry Sauce 16 oz

$6.00

Yellow Curry Sauce 16 oz

$6.00

Spring Roll Sauce

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Egg Fried Rice

$2.00

Lime

$0.50

Brown Rice

$2.00

Extra

Extra Chicken

$2.00

Extra Tofu

$2.00

Extra Veggie

$2.00

Extra Pork

$2.00

Extra Beef

$3.00

Extra Shrimp

$3.00

Extra Scallop

$3.00

Extra Mussels

$3.00

Extra Squid

$3.00

Extra Mixed Seafood

$7.00

Extra Broccoli

$2.00

Extra Basil

$1.00

Extra Baby Corn

$1.00

Extra White Onion

$1.00

Extra Scallion

$1.00

Extra Straw Mushroom

$1.00

Extra Fresh Mushroom

$1.00

Extra Zucchini

$1.00

Extra Green Bean

$1.00

Extra Bell Pepper

$1.00

Extra Napa

$1.00

Extra Cabbage

$1.00

Extra Carrot

$1.00

Extra Potatoes

$1.00

Extra Tomatoes

$1.00

Extra Pineapple

$2.00

Extra Bean Sprout

$1.00

Extra Egg

$1.00

Extra Rice

$1.50

Extra Cashew nut

$2.00

Extra Noodle

$2.00

Extra Eggplant

$2.00

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.95

Hot tea

$2.95

Thai Ice tea

$4.00

Thai Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Dessert

D1. Mango sticky rice

$5.95

D2. Thai custard sticky rice

$5.95Out of stock

D3. Fried Banana with ice cream

$5.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
10290 Chapel Hill Rd, Ste 100, Morrisville, NC 27560

Thai 54 image

