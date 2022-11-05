Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho No.1 Brewing Co. 7958 W Belmont Ave

No reviews yet

7958 W Belmont Ave

Chicago, IL 60634

Popular Items

1. Egg Rolls
2. Shrimp Spring Rolls
33. Chicken Noodles Soup

Pho 1 Brewing Appetizers

1. Egg Rolls

1. Egg Rolls

$5.50

pork, carrots, taro served with sweet & sour sauce ( 3 pieces)

2. Shrimp Spring Rolls

2. Shrimp Spring Rolls

$5.50

Shrimp, rice noodles, lettuce wrapped with rice paper served with peanut sauce ( 2 pieces)

3. Tofu Spring Rolls

$5.50

Tofu, rice noodles, lettuce wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce ( 2 pieces)

13. Crispy Crab Rangoon

13. Crispy Crab Rangoon

$5.99

cream cheese, crab meat served with sweet & sour sauce (5 pieces)

4a. Green Papaya Salad - SHRIMP

4a. Green Papaya Salad - SHRIMP

$10.50

Refreshing salad made with shred papaya, carrot, onion, herds, peanut, served with fish-sauce.

4b. Green Papaya Salad - TOFU

4b. Green Papaya Salad - TOFU

$10.50

Refreshing salad made with shred papaya, carrot, onion, herbs, peanut, served with fish-sauce.

4. Lotus Salad - Shrimp

$10.50
14. Clay Pot Clams

14. Clay Pot Clams

$10.99

juicy clams cooked in clay pot with lemongrass, chili pepper, and basil

Phở : Beef Noodle Soups

22. Special Combination Beef Noodles Soup

22. Special Combination Beef Noodles Soup

$14.50

– Combination of Sliced Beef, Flank, Tripe, Meatball, Tendon

23. Sliced Beef, Flank & Meatball Noodles Soup

$13.50

24. Sliced Beef, Flank & Tendon Noodles Soup

$13.50

25. Sliced Beef and Flank Noodles Soup

$12.99

26. Sliced Beef and Tripe Noodles Soup

$12.99

27. Sliced Beef and Tendon Noodles Soup

$12.99

28. Sliced Beef and Meatball Noodles Soup

$12.99

29. Sliced Beef Noodles Soup

$12.50

30. Meatball Noodles Soup

$12.50
21b. Ribeye Beef Noodle Soup

21b. Ribeye Beef Noodle Soup

$14.50
21a. Filet Mignon Beef Noodle Soup

21a. Filet Mignon Beef Noodle Soup

$15.50

32. Seafood Beef Noodle Soup

$14.50

with Shrimp and Squid

31. Vegetable Noodles Soup

31. Vegetable Noodles Soup

$12.99

with tofu and vegetables ( Beef broth or vegetable vegetable)

33. Chicken Noodles Soup

$12.99

with shredded chicken breast served in beef broth

30a. Tendon Noodles Soup

$12.50

30b. Tripe Noodles Soup

$12.50

19. NY Dry-Age Beef Noodles Soup

$21.99

21c. Oxtail Beef Noodles Soup

$15.99

21d. Picanha (top sirloin) Beef Noodles Soup

$15.99

made with tender and flavorful brazil cut of meat

Vermicelli Noodle Salad

Vermicelli Noodle Salad with a choice of grilled protein and 1 egg roll, shredded lettuce, peanut & served with sweet and sour fish sauce
34. Grilled Beef Vermicelli Noodle Salad

34. Grilled Beef Vermicelli Noodle Salad

$12.99

with egg roll, veggies, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce

35. Grilled Pork Vermicelli Noodle Salad

35. Grilled Pork Vermicelli Noodle Salad

$12.99

with egg roll, veggie, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce

36. Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Noodle Salad

$12.99

with egg roll, veggie, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce

37. Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli Noodle Salad

$13.99

with egg roll, veggies, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce

38. Grilled Tofu Vermicelli Noodle Salad

$12.99

with egg roll, veggie, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce

Vietnamese Style Chicken Wings

Deep fried chicken wings (6 pieces) served with steamed rice and pickle cabbage, with choices of vietnamese flavors
39. Caramelized Fish Sauce Wings

39. Caramelized Fish Sauce Wings

$12.99
40. Passion Fruit Wings

40. Passion Fruit Wings

$12.99
41. Orange Wings

41. Orange Wings

$12.99
42. Caramelized Soy Sauce Wings

42. Caramelized Soy Sauce Wings

$12.99

Grilled

Grilled choice of protein on stick (2 sticks) served pickled cabbage.
43. Grilled Beef

43. Grilled Beef

$8.50

44. Grilled Pork

$8.50

45. Grilled Chicken

$8.50
46. Grilled Shrimp

46. Grilled Shrimp

$9.50

47. Grilled Tofu

$8.50

Fried Rice

Wok fried rice with egg, bean sprouts, green onion and with choices of toppings.
56a. Combination Fried Rice (bbq PORK)

56a. Combination Fried Rice (bbq PORK)

$14.99

Flavorful wok fried rice with shrimp, (BBQ pork), sausage, egg, bean sprout and other vegetables.

56b. Combination Fried Rice (BEEF)

56b. Combination Fried Rice (BEEF)

$14.99

Flavorful wok fried rice with shrimp, (Beef), sausage, egg, bean sprout and other vegetables.

56c. Combination Fried Rice (CHICKEN)

56c. Combination Fried Rice (CHICKEN)

$14.99

Flavorful wok fried rice with shrimp, (chicken), sausage, egg, bean sprout and other vegetables.

57. Shrimp Fried Rice

57. Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.99

Flavorful wok fried rice with shrimp, egg, bean sprout and other vegetables.

58. Chicken Fried Rice

$13.50

Flavorful wok fried rice with chicken, egg, bean sprout and other vegetables.

59. Beef Fried Rice

$13.50

Flavorful wok fried rice with beef, egg, bean sprout and other vegetables.

60. B.B.Q. Pork Fried Rice

60. B.B.Q. Pork Fried Rice

$13.50

Flavorful wok fried rice with BBQ pork, egg, bean sprout and other vegetables.

61. Vegetables Fried Rice

$13.50

Flavorful wok fried rice with in-season vegetables, egg and bean sprout.

Chef Specials

93. Spicy Chili Roasted Quails

93. Spicy Chili Roasted Quails

$17.99

Quails (6 peices) roasted in chili oil, served with salt and pepper and lime. Optional steamed rice.

94. Butter Roasted Quails

94. Butter Roasted Quails

$17.99

Quails (6 peices) roasted in butter and onion, served with salt and pepper and lime. Optional steamed rice.

78. Salt & Pepper Shrimps

78. Salt & Pepper Shrimps

$17.99

Crispy Shrimps (9-10 pcs) seasoned with asian spices served with jalapenos, salt, pepper and fresh lime. Steamed rice optional.

97. Crispy Whole Tilapia

97. Crispy Whole Tilapia

$17.99

Whole tilapia fried until crispy and golden topped with Vietnamese salsa, served with steam rice

113. Curry Chicken Noodles Soup

$12.99

with curry chicken, sweet potato, coconut milk, peanut, basil

Mixed Stir-Fry

62. Stir-fried Baby Bok Choy with Garlic

$12.50

seasoned with fish sauce, served with steam rice

63. Stir-fried Combination of Vegetables

$13.50

served with steam rice

64a. Stir-fried Chicken with Basil

64a. Stir-fried Chicken with Basil

$15.00

Chicken breast in coconut curry sauce and seasoned with fresh basil leaves. served with steam rice

64b. Stir-fried Shrimps with Basil

$16.00

Shrimp in coconut curry sauce and seasoned with fresh basil leaves. served with steam rice

64c. Stir-fried Beef with Basil

$15.00

served with steam rice

65. Stir-fried Tofu with Basil

65. Stir-fried Tofu with Basil

$12.00

Tofu in coconut curry sauce and seasoned with fresh basil leaves. served with steam rice. (vegetarian dish)

66a. Hot and Spicy Stir-fried Chicken

66a. Hot and Spicy Stir-fried Chicken

$15.00

Chicken breast with spicy chili sauce, seasoned with fish sauce, served with steam rice

66b. Hot and Spicy Stir-fried Shrimps

$16.00

Shrimps stir-fry with spicy chili sauce, seasoned with fish sauce, served with steam rice

66c. Hot and Spicy Stir-fried Beef

$15.00

Sliced Beef stir-fry with spicy chili sauce, seasoned with fish sauce, served with steam rice

67. Hot and Spicy Stir-fried Tofu

$12.00

Tofu stir-fry with spicy chili sauce, seasoned with fish sauce, served with steam rice. (Vegetarian)

68a. Chicken Stir-fried with Assorted Vegetables

$15.50

served with steam rice

68b. Shrimp Stir-fried with Assorted Vegetables

$16.50

served with steam rice

68c. Beef Stir-fried with Assorted Vegetables

$15.50

69a. Orange Beef

$15.50

Sliced Beef in tangy orange sauce, served with steamed rice.

69b. Orange Chicken

69b. Orange Chicken

$15.50

Chicken breast in tangy orange sauce, served with steamed rice.

Stir-fry Egg Noodles

71. Egg Noodles Stir-fried Assorted Vegetables & Tofu

$16.50

72a. Egg Noodles Stir-fried Combination with Beef

$17.50

include shrimp, squid and vegetables

72b. Egg Noodles Stir-fried Combination with BBQ Pork

$17.50

include shrimp, squid and vegetables

72c. Egg Noodles Stir-fried Combination with Chicken

$17.50

include shrimp, squid and vegetables

73. Egg Noodles Stir-fried with Seafood

73. Egg Noodles Stir-fried with Seafood

$17.50

shrimp, squid and vegetables stir fry with in season vegetables and served with soft egg noodle.

74. Egg Noodle Stir-fried with Shrimps and Assorted Vegetables

$17.50

75. Egg Noodles Stir-fried with Chicken and Vegetables

$16.50
76. Egg Noodles Stir-fried with Beef and Vegetables

76. Egg Noodles Stir-fried with Beef and Vegetables

$16.50

Egg Noodle stirfry with beef and in season vegetables.

77. Egg Noodles Stir-fried with Pork and Vegetables

$16.50

Dessert

Coconut Jelly

$4.00Out of stock

Refreshing jelly made with coconut water and milk and almond

Non-Alcoholic

Sugar Cane Juice

Sugar Cane Juice

$5.50
Vietnamese Coffee with Sweet Condensed Milk served with Ice

Vietnamese Coffee with Sweet Condensed Milk served with Ice

$5.50

Strong Vietnamese coffee with sweet condensed milk, served iced.

Passion Fruit Juice

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.50

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Tea

$1.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Vietnamese Noodle and Craft Beer Bar.

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60634

