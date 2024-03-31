Restaurant info

Founded in 1999 in Virginia Beach, our Vietnamese restaurant brings the authentic flavors of Vietnam to Hampton. Specializing in traditional favorites like pho and grilled Vietnamese dishes, our menu also boasts a variety of vegetarian options to cater to diverse palates. Quench your thirst with our refreshing boba teas, and unwind with a drink from our full bar, offering a selection of cocktails and spirits. With a commitment to quality ingredients and exceptional service, we invite you to savor the vibrant tastes of Vietnam in every dish at our establishment.