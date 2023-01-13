Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho 99 EATONTOWN

review star

No reviews yet

55 New Jersey Highway 36

Eatontown, NJ 07724

Order Again

Popular Items

004. GỎI CUỐN - TÔM
201. PHỞ - TÁI
002. CHẢ GIÒ

APPETIZERS

Egg Rolls, Summer Rolls, Fried Foods, Salads, Sandwiches
001. BÁNH ÍT TRẦN

001. BÁNH ÍT TRẦN

$7.95

STICKY RICE DUMPLING. Stuffed Ground Pork & Mung Bean

007. BÁNH ÍT TRẦN - CHIÊN

007. BÁNH ÍT TRẦN - CHIÊN

$7.95

Deep-Fried STICKY RICE DUMPLING

002. CHẢ GIÒ

002. CHẢ GIÒ

$5.95

CRISPY FRIED PORK EGG ROLL. Side of Sweet Fish Sauce. Wrapped w/ Lettuce

008. BÁNH BAO - KẸP THỊT NƯỚNG

008. BÁNH BAO - KẸP THỊT NƯỚNG

$7.95

MINI BAO BUN w/ Grilled Pork, Pickle Carrots & Cilantro

019. BÁNH BAO CHIÊN CHẤM SỮA

019. BÁNH BAO CHIÊN CHẤM SỮA

$4.95

CRISPY BAO BUN DESSERT w/ Condensed Milk

003. GỎI CUỐN - TÔM THỊT

003. GỎI CUỐN - TÔM THỊT

$6.95

SUMMER ROLLS w/ SHRIMP & PORK. Side of Peanut Sauce

004. GỎI CUỐN - TÔM

004. GỎI CUỐN - TÔM

$6.95

SUMMER ROLLS w/ SHRIMP. Side of Peanut Sauce

009. GỎI CUỐN - THỊT NƯỚNG

009. GỎI CUỐN - THỊT NƯỚNG

$6.95

SUMMER ROLLS w/ Grilled Pork. Side of First Sauce

010. GỎI CUỐN - GÀ NƯỚNG

010. GỎI CUỐN - GÀ NƯỚNG

$6.95

SUMMER ROLLS w/ Grilled Chicken. Side of Fish Sauce

020. GỎI CUỐN - CUA

020. GỎI CUỐN - CUA

$9.95

SUMMER ROLLS W/ KANI. Served w/ our Special Spicy Mayo Sauce

011. CÁNH GÀ CHIÊN - GIÒN

011. CÁNH GÀ CHIÊN - GIÒN

$11.95

DEEP FRIED CHICKEN WINGS. Side of Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce

013. CÁNH GÀ CHIÊN GIÒN - SA TẾ

013. CÁNH GÀ CHIÊN GIÒN - SA TẾ

$11.95

SWEET & SPICY Deep Fried Chicken Wings

014. CÁNH GÀ CHIÊN GIÒN - NƯỚC TƯƠNG

014. CÁNH GÀ CHIÊN GIÒN - NƯỚC TƯƠNG

$11.95

HONEY SOY SAUCE Deep Fried Chicken Wings

015. CÁNH GÀ CHIÊN - XOÀI CAY

$11.95

SWEET & SPICY MANGO Chicken Wings

016. MỰC TÔM CHIÊN - GIÒN

016. MỰC TÔM CHIÊN - GIÒN

$16.95

FRIED CALAMARI & SHRIMP. Side of Sweet Chili Sauce

017. MỰC TÔM CHIÊN - SA TẾ

$16.95

FRIED CALAMARI & SHRIMP Tossed w/ Special Sweet & Spicy Sauce

018. POPCORN CHICKEN & FRENCH FRIES

018. POPCORN CHICKEN & FRENCH FRIES

$10.95

Breaded Popcorn Chicken & Crispy Fries

023. GỎI - ĐU ĐỦ TÔM THỊT

023. GỎI - ĐU ĐỦ TÔM THỊT

$13.95

VIETNAMESE GREEN PAPAYA SALAD w/ Shrimp, Pork & Shrimp Cracker. Side of Sweetened Fish Sauce Dressing

025. GỎI - ĐU ĐỦ KHÔ BÒ

025. GỎI - ĐU ĐỦ KHÔ BÒ

$13.95

VIETNAMESE GREEN PAPAYA SALAD w/ Beef Jerky & Shrimp Cracker. Side of Sweetened Soy Sauce Dressing

SANDWICHES

101. BÁNH MÌ - ĐẶC BIỆT

101. BÁNH MÌ - ĐẶC BIỆT

$8.50

Classic Vietnamese Pork Roll Bánh Mì

103. BÁNH MÌ - THỊT NƯỚNG

103. BÁNH MÌ - THỊT NƯỚNG

$8.50

Grilled Pork Vietnamese Sandwich

104. BÁNH MÌ - GÀ NƯỚNG

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Vietnamese Sandwich

106. BÁNH MÌ - BÒ SA TẾ

106. BÁNH MÌ - BÒ SA TẾ

$8.50

Sweet & Spicy Beef Vietnamese Sandwich

PHỞ & SPECIALTY NOODLES SOUP

Beef Phở, Chicken Phở, Specialty Noodles Soup

BYO PHỞ

$12.95

Build Your Own Phở w/ Up To 3 Toppings

500. BÚN BÒ HUẾ

500. BÚN BÒ HUẾ

$15.95

Lemongrass Noodle Soup w/ Sliced Rare Beef, Oxtail, Flank, Brisket, Beef Tendon, Meatball & Pork Patties. w/ Spicy Oil on the side

256. HOT & SOUR - BEEF PHỞ

256. HOT & SOUR - BEEF PHỞ

$15.95

Our Specialty Spicy Phở w/ Sliced Rare Beef, Flank, Brisket, Beef Tendon, Meatballs. Top w/ Napa Cabbage, Sliced Onion, Scallions, Cilantro, Bean Sprout, Thai Basil, & Lime

257. HOT & SOUR - CHICKEN PHỞ

257. HOT & SOUR - CHICKEN PHỞ

$14.95

Our Specialty Spicy Phở w/ Chicken Breast. Top w/ Napa Cabbage

251. PHỞ - GÀ ỨC

251. PHỞ - GÀ ỨC

$12.95

Sliced Chicken Breast Phở Top w/ Sliced Onion, Scallions, Cilantro

252. PHỞ - GÀ ĐÙI

$12.95

Sliced Chicken Thigh Phở Top w/ Sliced Onion, Scallions, Cilantro

254. PHỞ - TÔM

254. PHỞ - TÔM

$14.95

Shrimp Phở w/ Beef Broth Top w/ Sliced Onion, Scallions, Cilantro

255. PHỞ - ĐỒ BIỂN

$16.95

Seafood Phở Beef Broth w/ Shrimp, Scallop, Calamari, Clams & Top w/ Sliced Onion, Scallions, Cilantro

200. PHỞ ĐẶC BIỆT

200. PHỞ ĐẶC BIỆT

$15.95

HOUSE SPECIAL Beef Phở w/ Sliced Rare Beef, Flank, Brisket, Tendon, Meatball, Tripe & Oxtail

200-2. PHỞ ĐẶC BIỆT (No Oxtail)

200-2. PHỞ ĐẶC BIỆT (No Oxtail)

$14.95

HOUSE SPECIAL Beef Phở (NO OXTAILS)

201. PHỞ - TÁI

201. PHỞ - TÁI

$12.95

Phở w/ Rare Beef

202. PHỞ - TÁI, NẠM

202. PHỞ - TÁI, NẠM

$12.95

Phở w/ Sliced Rare Beef, Flank

204. PHỞ - TÁI, GẦU

204. PHỞ - TÁI, GẦU

$12.95

Phở w/ Sliced Rare Beef, Fatty Brisket

205. PHỞ - TÁI, GÂN

$12.95

Phở w/ Sliced Rare Beef, Beef Tendon

206. PHỞ - TÁI, BÒ VIÊN

206. PHỞ - TÁI, BÒ VIÊN

$12.95

Phở w/ Sliced Rare Beef, Meatball

207. PHỞ - TÁI, NẠM, GẦU

207. PHỞ - TÁI, NẠM, GẦU

$12.95

Phở w/ Sliced Rare Beef, Flank, Fatty Brisket

208. PHỞ - TÁI, NẠM, BÒ VIÊN

208. PHỞ - TÁI, NẠM, BÒ VIÊN

$12.95

Phở w/ Sliced Rare Beef, Flank, Meatball

210. PHỞ - TÁI, NẠM, SÁCH

$12.95

Phở w/ Sliced Rare Beef, Flank, Tripe

211. PHỞ - NẠM, SÁCH, GÂN

$12.95

Phở w/ Flank, Tripe, Beef Tendon

212. PHỞ - NẠM, BÒ VIÊN

$12.95

Phở w/ Flank, Meatball

213. PHỞ - NẠM, GẦU

$12.95

Phở w/ Flank, Fatty Brisket

214. PHỞ - BÒ VIÊN

$12.95

Phở w/ Meatball

216. PHỞ - BÒ VIÊN, GẦU

$12.95

Phở w/ Meatball, Fatty Brisket

217. PHỞ - BÒ VIÊN, GÂN

$12.95

Phở w/ Meatball, Beef Tendon

220. PHỞ - RAU

$12.95

(Beef Broth) Vegetables Phở w/ Broccoli & Carrots

221. PHỞ - KHÔNG THỊT

$9.95

No Meat Phở, Only Beef Broth & Noodle

STIR-FRIED NOODLES

Crispy Fried Noodles, Stir Fried Egg Noodles, Pad Thai and More
340. MÌ XÀO GIÒN - HẢI SẢN

340. MÌ XÀO GIÒN - HẢI SẢN

$17.95

Crispy Deep Fried Egg Noodles Topped w/ Stir-Fried Shrimps, Fish Meatballs, Clams, Scallop, Squids & Vegetables

350. MÌ XÀO - HẢI SẢN

$17.95

Stir Fried Egg Noodles w/ Shrimps, Fish Meatballs, Clams, Scallop, Squids & Vegetables

351. MÌ XÀO - TÔM

351. MÌ XÀO - TÔM

$16.95

Stir Fried Egg Noodles w/ Shrimp & Vegetables

352. MÌ XÀO - GÀ

$16.95

Stir-Fried Egg Noodles w/ Chicken & Vegetables

353. BÚN XÀO CÀ RI - GÀ

$16.95

Stir-Fried CURRY Vermicelli Noodles w/ Chicken & Vegetables

370. PAD THÁI - HẢI SẢN

370. PAD THÁI - HẢI SẢN

$17.95

Vietnamese Pad Thái w/ Shrimps, Fish Meatballs, Clams, Scallop, Squids, Bean Sprouts. Side of PEANUTS & lime

371. PAD THÁI - TÔM

371. PAD THÁI - TÔM

$16.95

Vietnamese Pad Thái w/ Shrimp & Bean Sprouts. Side of Peanut & lime

372. PAD THÁI - GÀ

372. PAD THÁI - GÀ

$16.95

Vietnamese Pad Thái w/ Chicken & Bean Sprouts Side of Peanut & lime

RICE DISH

White Rice Dish with Grilled Meats
452. C Ơ M - SƯỜN NƯỚNG, BÌ, CHẢ, ỐP LA

452. C Ơ M - SƯỜN NƯỚNG, BÌ, CHẢ, ỐP LA

$14.95

Rice w/ Grilled PORK CHOP, Shredded Pork Skin, Pork Roll & Fried Egg. Side of Mixed Fish Sauce.

453. C Ơ M - THỊT NƯỚNG, BÌ, CHẢ, ỐP LA

$14.95

Rice w/ Grilled PORK, Shredded Pork Skin, Pork Roll & Fried Egg. Side of Mixed Fish Sauce.

454. C Ơ M - THỊT NƯỚNG, TÔM NƯỚNG, ỐP LA

454. C Ơ M - THỊT NƯỚNG, TÔM NƯỚNG, ỐP LA

$15.95

Rice w/ Grilled PORK, Grilled Shrimp & Fried Egg. Side of Mixed Fish Sauce.

456. C Ơ M - GÀ NƯỚNG, ỐP LA

456. C Ơ M - GÀ NƯỚNG, ỐP LA

$13.95

Rice w/ Grilled CHICKEN & Fried Egg. Side of Mixed Fish Sauce.

457. C Ơ M - SƯỜN BÒ NƯỚNG, ỐP LA

457. C Ơ M - SƯỜN BÒ NƯỚNG, ỐP LA

$16.95

Rice w/ Grilled BEEF SHORT RIBS & Fried Egg. Side of Mixed Fish Sauce.

458. C Ơ M - BÒ LÚC LẮC, ỐP LA

458. C Ơ M - BÒ LÚC LẮC, ỐP LA

$16.95

Rice w/ Cube SIRLOIN STEAK, Fried Egg, Peppers & Onions

462. C Ơ M - SƯỜN NƯỚNG

$12.95

Rice w/ Grilled Pork Chop

464. C Ơ M - GÀ NƯỚNG

$12.95

Rice w/ Grilled Chicken

FRIED RICE

Fried Rice Dishes
480. CƠM CHIÊN - HẢI SẢN

480. CƠM CHIÊN - HẢI SẢN

$16.95

COMBINATION FRIED RICE w/ Shrimps, Fish Meatballs, Clams, Scallop, Squids, Eggs, Peas & Carrots

481. CƠM CHIÊN - THẬP CẨM

481. CƠM CHIÊN - THẬP CẨM

$16.95

COMBINATION FRIED RICE w/ Mini Shrimps, Cubed Pork Sausage, Cubed Pork Roll, Eggs, Peas & Carrots

482. CƠM CHIÊN - TÔM

$15.95

FRIED RICE w/ SHRIMP, Eggs, Peas & Carrots

484. CƠM CHIÊN - GÀ

$14.95

FRIED RICE w/ CHICKEN, Eggs, Peas & Carrots

VERMICELLI BOWLS

Vermicelli Noodles Bowls with Grilled Meats
501. BÚN - CHẢ HÀ NỘI

501. BÚN - CHẢ HÀ NỘI

$14.95

HÀ NỘI STYLE VERMICELLI NOODLES w/ Grilled Pork, Pork Roll, Pork Sausage in mixed Fish Sauce. Side of Vegetables

503. BÚN - THỊT NƯỚNG, CHẢ GIÒ

503. BÚN - THỊT NƯỚNG, CHẢ GIÒ

$13.95

VERMICELLI NOODLES w/ GRILLED PORK, Crispy Fried Pork Egg Roll & Vegetables. Side of Mixed Fish Sauce

505. BÚN - THỊT NƯỚNG, TÔM NƯỚNG

505. BÚN - THỊT NƯỚNG, TÔM NƯỚNG

$14.95

VERMICELLI NOODLES w/ GRILLED PORK, Grilled Shrimp & Vegetables. Side of Mixed Fish Sauce

508. BÚN - SƯỜN BÒ NƯỚNG

508. BÚN - SƯỜN BÒ NƯỚNG

$15.95

VERMICELLI NOODLES w/ Grilled BEEF SHORT RIBS & Vegetables. Side of Mixed Fish Sauce

511. BÚN - TÔM NƯỚNG, CHẢ GIÒ

511. BÚN - TÔM NƯỚNG, CHẢ GIÒ

$14.95

VERMICELLI NOODLES w/ GRILLED SHRIMP, Fried Pork Spring Rolls & Vegetables. Side of Mixed Fish Sauce

VEGETARIAN

Vegetarian Version of our main dishes

701. CHẢ GIÒ CHAY (2)

$5.95

VEGETARIAN DEEP FRIED SPRING ROLLS (2) Side of Vegetarian Fish Sauce

702. GỎI CUỐN CHAY (2)

$5.95

VEGETARIAN SUMMER ROLLS w/ Lettuce, Vermicelli Noodles & Tofu. Side of Peanut Sauce

703. PHỞ CHAY

703. PHỞ CHAY

$13.95

VEGETARIAN PHỞ w/ Veggie Broth, Fried Tofu, Broccoli & Carrots. Top w/ Sliced Onion, Scallions, Cilantro

704. GỎI - ĐU ĐỦ, ĐẬU HỦ

$13.95

VIETNAMESE GREEN PAPAYA SALAD w/ Fried Tofu. Side of Sweetened Vegetarian Fish Sauce Dressing

705. CƠM CHAY - ĐẬU HỦ, RAU

705. CƠM CHAY - ĐẬU HỦ, RAU

$13.95

VEGETARIAN RICE w/ Stir Fried Tofu & Vegetables

706. CƠM CHIÊN CHAY - ĐẬU HỦ, RAU

$14.99

VEGETARIAN FRIED RICE w/ Stir Fried Tofu & Vegetables

707. BÚN CHAY - ĐẬU HỦ, CHẢ GIÒ CHAY

$13.95

VEGETARIAN VERMICELLI NOODLES w/ Fried Tofu, Fried Vegetarian Spring Roll. Side of Vegetarian Mixed Fish Sauce

708. PAD THÁI CHAY

$16.95

VEGETARIAN VIETNAMESE PAD THAI w/ Fried Tofu, Broccoli, Carrot, Bean Sprouts. Side of PEANUTS & Lime

DRINKS & SMOOTHIES

Bubble Teas, Smoothies, Coffee, and Soda
SODA

SODA

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale, Seltzer

ICED COFFEE W/ CONDENSED MILK

$6.45
TIGER MILK TEA

TIGER MILK TEA

$6.45
THAI MILK TEA

THAI MILK TEA

$6.45
BLACK MILK TEA

BLACK MILK TEA

$6.45
GREEN TEA MATCHA

GREEN TEA MATCHA

$6.45
TARO MILK TEA

TARO MILK TEA

$6.45
TARO COCONUT MILK

TARO COCONUT MILK

$6.45

COCONUT MILK TEA

$6.45
DRAGON FRUIT GREEN TEA

DRAGON FRUIT GREEN TEA

$6.45

KUMQUAT GREEN TEA

$6.45
LYCHEE GREEN TEA

LYCHEE GREEN TEA

$6.45
MANGO GREEN TEA

MANGO GREEN TEA

$6.45
PASSION GREEN TEA

PASSION GREEN TEA

$6.45

PEACH GREEN TEA

$6.45
STRAWBERRY GREEN TEA

STRAWBERRY GREEN TEA

$6.45
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

PHỞ, pronounced "fuh". Pho 99 @ Eatontown we serve a large variety of Vietnamese cuisine such as Banh Mi (sandwiches), Phở (noodle soups), Mi Xao (Stir Fried Noodles), Com Chien (Fried Rice), and many more!

Website

Location

55 New Jersey Highway 36, Eatontown, NJ 07724

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

