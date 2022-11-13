Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Pho Cafe

458 Reviews

$

3851 S Sherwood Forest Blvd

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

P61. Pho Spicy Seafood
A1A. Shrimp Spring Rolls
P14. Pho Rare Eye Round

Apps, Wraps & Dumplings

A1A. Shrimp Spring Rolls

$6.99

A1B. Grilled Chicken

$6.99

A1C. Grilled Pork

$6.99

A1D. Pork Patty Spring Rolls

$7.99

A1E. Shrimp & Pork Springroll

$7.99

A2. Tofu Spring Rolls

$6.99

A3. Vietnamese Egg Rolls

$6.99

A6-L. Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$9.99

D51. Chicken Dumplings

$8.49

D52. Pork Dumplings

$8.49

Veggie Springroll

$4.99

Beef Springroll

$6.99

Clay Pot Rice

CP67. Chicken Clay Pot Rice

$13.99

CP70. Lemon Grass Chicken Clay Pot Rice

$13.99

CP71. Shrimp Clay Pot Rice

$14.99

Egg Noodle Soup

NS.2. Chicken Egg Noodle Soup

$11.99

NS.3. Roast Pork Egg Noodle Soup

$11.99

NS.4. Shrimp Egg Noodle Soup

$13.99

NS.5. Dumpling Egg Noodle Soup

$11.99

Egg Noodle Stir Fry

N64. Roast Pork Noodle Stir Fry

$13.99

N65. Seafood Noodle Stir Fry

$14.99

N66. Shrimp Noodle Stir Fry

$14.99

N67. Chicken Noodle Stir Fry

$12.99

N68. Combo Noodle Stir Fry

$14.99

N69. Tofu Noodle Stir Fry

$12.99

N70. Veggie Noodle Stir Fry

$11.99

Fried Rice

F47. Beef Fried Rice

$12.99

F48. Chicken Fried Rice

$10.99

F49. Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.99

F50. Vegetables Fried Rice

$10.99

F66. Roasted Pork Fried Rice

$11.99

F67. Combination Fried Rice

$13.99

F68. Tofu Fried Rice

$10.99

Kiddie Menu

K1. Kids Fries

$3.99

K2. Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.99

K3. Kids Veggie Fried Rice

$6.99

K4. Kids Pho Rare Eye Round

$7.99

K5. Kids Pho Well Done Flank

$7.99

K6. Kids Pho Well Done Brisket

$7.99

K7. Kids Pho Chicken

$7.99

K8. Kids Pho Meatballs

$7.99

K9. Kid Pho Noodles Only

$6.99

Pho Noodle Soup

P14. Pho Rare Eye Round

$11.99

P15. Pho Well-Done Flank

$11.99

P16. Pho Well-Done Brisket

$11.99

P17. Pho Rare Eye Round & Flank

$11.99

P18. Pho Rare Eye Round & Brisket

$11.99

P19. Pho Brisket & Flank

$11.99

P20. Pho Rare Eye Round, Well-Done Brisket, Flank & Meat Balls

$12.99

P21. Pho Chicken

$11.99

P54. Pho Meat Balls

$11.99

P61. Pho Spicy Seafood

$14.49

P62. Pho Noodles Only Beef Broth

$8.49

P63. Pho Noodles Only Chx Broth

$8.49

P64. Pho Tofu Noodle Soup

$11.99

Mixed Veggies Pho

$11.99

Pho Noodles Veg Broth

$8.49

Pho Tai Bo Vien

$11.99

Shrimp Pho

$14.49

Rice Dishes

R22. Grilled Pork Rice Dish

$11.99

R23. Grilled Chicken Rice Dish

$11.99

R24. Grilled Shrimp Rice Dish

$14.99

R25. Grilled Pork Chop Rice Dish

$12.99

R26. Grilled Beef Rice Dish

$13.99

R27. Grilled Chicken & Shrimp Rice Dish

$13.99

R28. Grilled Pork & Shrimp Rice Dish

$13.99

R29. Grilled Pork Chop & Shrimp Rice Dish

$14.49

R30. Grilled Beef & Shrimp Rice Dish

$14.99

R55. Grilled Tofu Rice Dish

$10.99

R56. Pork Chop, Egg Roll & Fried Egg Rice Dish

$13.49

R63. Roasted Pork Rice Dish

$11.99

R65. Tofu Stir Fry

$11.99

R66. Sauteed Veggie Rice Dish

$10.99

R67. Chicken Stir Fry Rice Dish

$11.99

R68. Shrimp Stir Fry Rice Dish

$14.99

Rice Vermicelli

V31. Vermicelli W/ Egg Rolls

$11.99

V32. Vermicelli W/ Grilled Pork

$11.99

V33. Vermicelli W/ Grilled Shrimp

$14.99

V34. Vermicelli W/ Grilled Chicken

$11.99

V35. Vermicelli W/ Chicken, Pork, Shrimp & Egg Roll

$14.99

V36. Vermicelli W/ Grillled Beef

$14.99

V38. Vermicelli W/ Grllled Tofu & Vegetables

$11.99

V39. Vermicelli With Pork Patty

$12.99

Salads

S1. Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

S2. Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.99

S3. Grilled Pork Salad

$11.99

S4. Grilled Tofu Salad

$11.99

Spicy Vermicelli Soup

NS.1. Spicy Vermicelli Soup

$11.99

Ns1. Spicy Vermicelli Soup W/ Pork Blood

$11.99

Beverages

B6. Fountain Drink

$2.75

B7. Iced Coffee W/ Condensed Milk

$4.25

B8. Black Iced Coffee

$2.99

B9. Hot Coffee W/ Condensed Milk

$3.49

B10. Hot Black Coffee

$2.99

B11. Soy Bean Milk

$2.49

B12*1. Hot Tea For 1

$2.49

B12*2. Hot Tea For 2

$3.49

B13. Bottled Water

$2.49

B14. Chrysanthemum Tea

$2.49

B15. Coconut Juice

$2.49

B16. Fresh Squeezed Limeade

$2.99

Lg Fountain Drink

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3851 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Directions

Gallery
Pho Cafe image
Pho Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ava Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 737
5207 Essen Lane Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
Cafe Mimi
orange star5.0 • 158
329 Florida St Baton Rogue, LA 70801
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
orange star4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
The Chimes - Highland
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
The Chimes
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
Parrain's Seafood
orange star4.5 • 2,683
3225 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Burbank L
orange star4.6 • 1,956
3930 Burbank Dr Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge
orange star4.3 • 1,885
3535 Perkins Rd #375 Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baton Rouge
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston