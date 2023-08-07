Appetizer

Appetizers

1. Spring roll ( 4PCS )

1. Spring roll ( 4PCS )

$8.75

4 Pieces Pork

2. Summer Roll ( 2PCS )

2. Summer Roll ( 2PCS )

$8.25

2 Pieces Shrimp

3. Gyoza Beef ( 6PCS )

3. Gyoza Beef ( 6PCS )

$8.75

6 Pieces Beef

3a. Gyoza (veggie) ( 6PCS)

$8.75

4a. French Fries

$7.50
4b. French Fries Provenzal (Garlic & Parsley)

4b. French Fries Provenzal (Garlic & Parsley)

$8.50

Garlic and Parsley

Pho

5. House combo

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.
5. Sm House Combo

5. Sm House Combo

$14.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

5. Lg House Combo

5. Lg House Combo

$15.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

6. Rare steak

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.
6. Sm Rare steak

6. Sm Rare steak

$12.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

6. Lg Rare steak

6. Lg Rare steak

$13.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

7. Brisket

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

7. Sm Brisket

$14.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

7. Lg Brisket

$15.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

8. Rare Steak & Brisket

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

8. Sm Rare Steak & Brisket

$12.99

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

8. Lg Rare Steak & Brisket

$13.99

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

9. Rare Steak & Brisket & Tendon

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.
9. Sm Rare Steak & Brisket & Tendon

9. Sm Rare Steak & Brisket & Tendon

$13.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

9. Lg Rare Steak & Brisket & Tendon

9. Lg Rare Steak & Brisket & Tendon

$14.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

10. Rare Steak & Meat Ball

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

10. Sm Rare Steak & Meat ball

$12.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

10. Lg Rare Steak & Meat ball

$13.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

11. Meat Ball

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.
11. Sm Meat ball

11. Sm Meat ball

$12.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

11. Lg Meat ball

11. Lg Meat ball

$13.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

12. Brisket & Tendon

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

12. Sm brisket & tendon

$13.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

12. Lg brisket & tendon

$14.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

13. Rare Steak & Tendon

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

13. Sm rare steak & tendon

$12.99

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

13. Lg rare steak & tendon

$13.00

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

14. Tendon & Meat Ball

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

14. Sm Tendon & Meat Ball

$13.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

14. Lg Tendon & Meat Ball

$14.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

15. Shrimp

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

15. Sm Shrimp

$14.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

15. Lg Shrimp

$15.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

16. Tendon

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

16. Sm Tendon

$13.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

16. Lg Tendon

$14.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

17. Veggie & Tofu

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

17. Sm Veggie & Tofu

$11.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

17. Lg Veggie & Tofu

$12.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

17a. Veggie & Tofu (Beef Broth)

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

17a. Sm veggie & tofu (beef broth)

$12.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

17a. Lg veggie & tofu (beef broth)

$13.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

18. Dumpling Pho

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.
18. Sm Dumpling

18. Sm Dumpling

$11.99

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

18. Lg Dumpling

18. Lg Dumpling

$12.99

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

19. Plain

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

19. Sm Plain

$10.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

19. Lg Plain

$11.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

20. Brisket & Meat Ball

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

20. Sm Brisket & Meat ball

$13.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

20. Lg Brisket & Meat ball

$14.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

C1. Chicken

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

C1. Sm Chicken

$13.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

C1. Lg Chicken

$14.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

S1. Spicy

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

S1. Sm Spicy

$15.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

S1. Lg Spicy

$16.49

Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.

Banh mi

21. BBQ Beef Banh mi

21. BBQ Beef Banh mi

$10.99

Banh Mi served with pickled carrots & daikon, jalapeños, cucumber, cilantro, and mayonaise.

22. BBQ Pork Banh mi

22. BBQ Pork Banh mi

$10.99

Banh Mi served with pickled carrots & daikon, jalapeños, cucumber, cilantro, and mayonaise.

23. BBQ Chicken Banh mi

23. BBQ Chicken Banh mi

$10.99

Banh Mi served with pickled carrots & daikon, jalapeños, cucumber, cilantro, and mayonaise.

24. Veggie-Fried Egg Banh mi

24. Veggie-Fried Egg Banh mi

$10.99

Banh Mi served with pickled carrots & daikon, jalapeños, cucumber, cilantro, and mayonaise.

Drinks

Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Soda

$1.75
Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00
Vietnamese Ice Coffee

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$5.00

Bubble Tea

Milk Tea

$4.49+

Flavored Tea

$4.49+
Slush

Slush

$4.99+

Vermicelli

Vermicelli (Deep Copy)

#34 vermicelli with 4 spring rolls

$15.49

4 Piece Pork

#35 vermicelli chicken Spring Roll(1pcs)

#35 vermicelli chicken Spring Roll(1pcs)

$15.49

Served with salad, vermicelli noodles with fish sauce topped with scallions, crushed peanuts, and sauteed shallots.

#36 vermicelli pork Spring Roll(1pcs)

#36 vermicelli pork Spring Roll(1pcs)

$15.49

Served with salad, vermicelli noodles with fish sauce topped with scallions, crushed peanuts, and sauteed shallots.

# 37vermicelli beef Spring Roll(1pcs)

# 37vermicelli beef Spring Roll(1pcs)

$15.49

Served with salad, vermicelli noodles with fish sauce topped with scallions, crushed peanuts, and sauteed shallots.

# 38 vermicelli Shrimp ( 6PCS )

$16.49

Served with salad, vermicelli noodles with fish sauce topped with scallions, crushed peanuts, and sauteed shallots.

# 39 vermicelli Veggie Special w/ Tofu

$14.99

Served with salad, vermicelli noodles with fish sauce topped with scallions, crushed peanuts, and sauteed shallots.

Rice dish

Rice Dishes (Deep Copy)

25. BBQ Pork Rice Dish

$14.49

Served with salad, rice, and soup topped with crushed peanuts, sautéed shallots, scallions, and cilantro.

26. BBQ Chicken Rice Dish

26. BBQ Chicken Rice Dish

$14.49

Served with salad, rice, and soup topped with crushed peanuts, sautéed shallots, scallions, and cilantro.

27. BBQ Beef Rice Dish

27. BBQ Beef Rice Dish

$14.49

Served with salad, rice, and soup topped with crushed peanuts, sautéed shallots, scallions, and cilantro.

Pork only (2)

$9.00

Chicken only(2)

$9.00

Beef only(2)

$9.00

Fried rice

Fried Rice (Deep Copy)

28. House Combo Fried Rice

28. House Combo Fried Rice

$16.49

Served with salad, topped with scallions and cilantro.

29. Chicken Fried Rice

29. Chicken Fried Rice

$14.49

Served with salad, topped with scallions and cilantro.

30. Beef Fried Rice

30. Beef Fried Rice

$14.49

Served with salad, topped with scallions and cilantro.

31. Shrimp Fried Rice

31. Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.49

Served with salad, topped with scallions and cilantro.

32. Pork Fried Rice

32. Pork Fried Rice

$14.49

Served with salad, topped with scallions and cilantro.

33. Veggie Fried Rice

$12.99

Served with salad, topped with scallions and cilantro.

Pork chop

40. Pork Chop Only

40. Pork Chop Only

$12.49
41. Pork Chop Rice & Salad

41. Pork Chop Rice & Salad

$17.49

2 slices pork chop,rice,salad,scallion,cilantro

42 Pork Chop Vermicelli

$17.99

Extra rice

$3.50

Extra fried egg

$2.50

Extra small soup

$1.00

Extra vermicelli noodle

$3.50

Extra

Extras (Deep Copy)

Extra – Fried egg

$2.50

Extra – Meat

$4.75

Extra - Shrimp

$4.75

Extra - bbq Tofu

$3.50

Extra - Salad

$4.00

Extra - Noodle

$3.75

Extra - Rice

$3.50

Extra - small soup

$1.00

Extra - vermicelli noodle

$3.50

Extra - pho tofu

$3.00

Extra - large soup

$5.00