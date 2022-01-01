Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho Craft

3307 Oak Springs Dr.

Austin, TX 78721

Popular Items

Beef Pho
Banh Mi Sandwich
Vermicelli Bowl

N/A Drinks

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Cafe du Monde chicory coffee with sweetened condensed milk. Served over ice. 16oz.

Vietnamese Iced Black Coffee

$3.50

$3.50

Cafe du Monde chicory coffee black served unsweetened with ice and your choice of cream. 16oz.

Nitro Thai Tea

$6.00

$6.00

Nitrogen infused Thai sweetened black tea. Served iced. 16oz.

Iced Fresh Hibiscus Limeade

$5.00

$5.00

Fresh squeezed limeade. Served iced. 16oz.

Topo Chico

$3.00

Topo Chico

Topo Twist

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Twist of Lime 500mL

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican coke.

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

Fanta

$3.00

Mexican Fanta

Liquid Death Canned Water

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.00

Levercraft Coffee Beans

$16.00Out of stock

$16.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Fried Egg Rolls (2)

$4.00

$4.00

(2) Vietnamese egg rolls with taro, carrot, mushroom, and glass noodles, in wheat wrapper and deep fried. Served with lettuce, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrot, and fish sauce. *Contains gluten. *Vegetarian

Fresh Spring Rolls (2)

$5.00

$5.00

(2) Vietnamese spring rolls. Lettuce, cilantro, carrot, and vermicelli noodles wrapped in soft rice paper. Served with peanut sauce. *Contains gluten & peanuts.

Pho Craft Special Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00

Soft spring roll with a crispy egg roll shell, cucumber, jalapeño, green onion, lettuce, carrot, onion. Your choice of protein. Served with fish sauce.

Bao Buns (2)

$8.00

$8.00

(2) Rice buns with spicy hoisin sauce, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro and green onion. Your choice of fried or steamed bun. *Contains gluten.

Crab Rangoons

$8.00

$8.00

(6) Fried wontons filled with imitation crab, cream cheese, green onion and red onion. Served with sweet & sour sauce. *Contains gluten.

Pork Dumplings

$8.00

$8.00

(6) Ground pork, cabbage, and onion dumplings. Steamed or fried. Served with ginger soy sauce. *Contains gluten.

Pho Noodle Soups

Beef Pho

$12.00

$12.00

Pho with your choice of 3 cuts of beef with red onion, green onion, and rice noodles. Beef broth. Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeno, hoisin sauce, and sriracha on the side. (*beef meatball & hoisin sauce contains gluten) If steak is desired, please choose rare or well done steak. **consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase your risk of food born illness**

Pho Craft Special - Pho Dac Biet

$14.00

$14.00

Pho Craft Special - Pho Dac Biet. "The works" beef pho. Steak, brisket, meatballs, tendon, and tripe with red onion, green onion, and rice noodles. Beef broth. Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeno, hoisin sauce, and sriracha. (*meatballs and hoisin sauce contains gluten) **consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase your risk of food born illness**

Vegan Pho

$12.00

$12.00

Fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, carrot, red onion, green onion, and rice noodles. Vegan broth. Served with bean sprouts, cilantro, basil, lime, jalapeno, hoisin sauce, and sriracha. (*hoisin sauce contains gluten)

Chicken Pho

$12.00

Sliced chicken with red onion, green onion, and rice noodles and beef broth. Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeno, hoisin sauce, and sriracha on the side.

Banh Mi Sandwiches

Banh Mi Sandwich

$9.00

$9.00

Your choice of protein, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrot, cucumber, jalapeno, spicy mayo in a mini baguette. *contains gluten

Vermicelli Bowls

Vermicelli Bowl

$12.00

$12.00

Your choice of grilled marinated protein, lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrots, roasted peanuts, spring onions, and angel hair vermicelli rice noodles. Served with fish sauce on the side. *contains fish and peanuts

Rice Bowl

$12.00

$12.00

Grilled pork, lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrots, green onions and white jasmine steamed rice. Served with fish sauce on the side. *contains fish

Dessert

Baognets

$4.00

Asian twist on a beignet. (2) Rice buns fried and dusted with your choice of flavor. Taro powdered sugar or churro.

SPECIALS

Banh Mi Bo Kho

$15.00Out of stock

$15.00Out of stock

French dip meets birria, Vietnamese style. Spicy braised brisket banh mi — spicy mayo, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrot. Served with a side of Bo Kho broth.

Pho Bo Kho

$14.00Out of stock

Pho’s spicy little sister. Cubes of brisket, garlic, shallots, ginger, paprika, chili pepper, cilantro, red & green onions. Served with beansprouts, cilantro, basil, lime and Thai chili.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pho Thaison, the family that has been providing South Austin with authentic Vietnamese Cuisine since 1994, presents our first East Austin location, Pho Craft. Located at the corner of Oak Springs and Airport, a converted 50's Spartan RV now serves as an authentic Vietnamese kitchen. Fast, healthy, and fresh favorites, from our family to yours.

3307 Oak Springs Dr., Austin, TX 78721

