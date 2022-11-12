Restaurant header imageView gallery

Phoebe's Restaurant & Coffee Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

900 East Genesee Street

Syracuse, NY 13244

Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00+
Latte

Latte

$3.50+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50
Chai Tea

Chai Tea

$3.50+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50
Espresso

Espresso

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
apple cider

apple cider

$3.00+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Travel Mug Refill

Travel Mug Refill

$1.50
Can of Coke

Can of Coke

$1.50
Can of Diet Coke

Can of Diet Coke

$1.50
Can of Gingerale

Can of Gingerale

$1.50
Can of Sprite

Can of Sprite

$1.50

Karma Water

$5.00
Milk

Milk

$1.75+
Nantucket Nectar

Nantucket Nectar

$2.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00
Perrier

Perrier

$3.75Out of stock
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.50
Saranac Ginger Beer

Saranac Ginger Beer

$3.50
Saranac Root Beer

Saranac Root Beer

$3.50
Saratoga

Saratoga

$3.75

Steamer

$2.75+

Americano

$2.50+
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Phoebe's serves lunch Monday - Friday and dinner Tuesday through Saturday. Enjoy their seasonally changing menus featuring a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches and entrees. They are known for their famous french onion soup and delectable creme brulee. They are located in the heart of Syracuse, near Syracuse University, across from Syracuse Stage and moments from Upstate Medical Hospital.

