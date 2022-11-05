A map showing the location of Phoenicia 343 North Central AvenueView gallery
Greek
Middle Eastern
Sandwiches

Phoenicia 343 North Central Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

343 North Central Avenue

Glendale, CA 91203

COLD APPETIZERS

BABA GHANOUJ

$10.95

CAULIFLOWER

$11.95

CHEESE PLATTER

$11.95

CUCUMBER PLATE

$4.95

HUMMOS

$10.95

KIBBEH NAYEH

$15.95

LABNI

$9.95

MOUHAMMARA

$11.95

MOUSSAKA

$10.95

NAYEH OFRALI W/MEAT

$19.95

SHANKLISH

$11.95

VEGETABLE TRAY

$13.95

VEGGIE DELIGHT DINNER

$23.95

VEGGIE DELIGHT LUNCH

$20.95

WARAK ENAB

$11.95

DAILY SPECIALS

DOLMA

$20.95

FAROUJ AL FAHEM

$22.95

HARISA CHICKEN

$19.95

KIBBEH SANIYEH

$20.95

MANTEE

$20.95

MULUKHIYI

$19.95

VEGETERIAN DOLMA

$18.95

DESSERTS

AISH EL SARAYA

$9.95

ASHTA

$8.95

BAKHLAVA

$8.95

CHOC

$9.95

FRUIT PLATE

$12.99

KENAFEH

$9.95

LAYALI PHOENICIA

$9.00

OSMALIA

$9.95

WATERMELON

$12.99

FRUIT PLATE 2 GUESTS

$24.99

FRUIT PLATE 4 GUESTS

$44.99

FRUIT PLATE LARGE 6+

$64.99

DINNER & ENTERTAINMENT

FRIDAY & SATURDAY INDOOR

$45.00

FRIDAY & SATURDAY PATIO

$45.00

Set Menu Weekdays LUNCH

$38.00

Set Menu Weekdays DINNER

$40.00

DINNER - GRILL SELECTION

BEEF KAFTA DINNER

$21.95

BEEF SHAWARMA DINNER

$21.95

CHICKEN SHAWARMA DINNER

$21.95

KASTALLETA DINNER

$30.95

LAHEM MESHWI DINNER

$26.95

LAMB SHANK DINNER

$25.95

LAMB SHISH KEBA DINNER

$27.95

PHOENICIA MIXED GRILL DINNER

$27.95

SHISH TAOUK/CHICKEN KEBAB

$21.95

HOLIDAY MENU

TRI TIP ROAST

$19.95

CORNISH HEN

$19.95

SEABASS

$30.95

BARBOUNIA

$30.95

HOT APPETIZERS

ARAYES

$12.95

BALILA

$10.95

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.95

FALAFEL

$11.95

FIRRI

$15.95

FOUL

$12.95

FROG LEGS WITH FRIES

$18.95

HOMMOS KAWARMA

$14.95

KELLAJ

$11.95

KIBBEH MAKLI

$12.95

MAANEK

$12.95

RAKAKAT

$12.95

SAN BOUSEK

$11.95

SOUJOUK

$12.95

SPICY POTATO

$11.95

SPINACH FATAYER

$11.95

FRESH CUT FRIES

$12.95

LEBANESE GOURMET SPECIALTIES

BEID KAWARMA

$12.95

LESSANAT (COLD)

$12.95

LESSANAT (HOT)

$12.95

NEKHAAT (COLD)

$12.95

NEKHAAT (HOT)

$12.95

SAWDA DJEJ/CHICKEN LIVER

$12.95

LUNCH - GRILL SELECTION

BEEF KAFTA LUNCH

$19.95

BEEF SHAWARMA LUNCH

$19.95

CHICKEN SHAWARMA LUNCH

$19.95

KASTALLETA LUNCH

$25.95

LAHEM MESHWI LUNCH

$20.95

LAMB SHANK LUNCH

$20.95

LAMB SHISH KEBAB LUNCH

$22.50

PHOENICIA MIXED GRILL LUNCH

$21.95

SHISH TAOUK/CHICKEN KEBAB LUNCH

$19.95

PHOENICIA FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE

MEZZA FOR TWO

$45.00

MEZZA FOR FOUR

$85.00

MEZZA FOR SIX

$115.00

SALAD & SOUPS

ARMENIAN SALAD

$11.95

CABBAGE SALAD

$11.95

CUCUMBER & YOGURT

$11.95

FATTOUSH

$11.95

FATTOUSH CHICKEN SALAD

$20.95

GREEK SALAD

$11.95

ITCH

$11.95

LENTIL SOUP

$10.50

MUJADDARAH

$11.95

OLIVE SALAD

$11.95

PRIEST'S SALAD

$11.95

SOUP DU JOUR

$10.50

TABBOULEH

$11.95

YOGURT SOUP

$11.50

SEAFOOD

GRILLED FILET SALMON

$25.95

JUMBO SHRIMP (SCAMPI STYLE)

$29.95

SEA BASS

$32.95

SHRIMP KEBAB

$27.95

SHRIMP SAUTEE

$27.95

SMELT (FRIED)

$20.95

SULTAN IBRAHIM

$32.95

SIDES

FRIES

$6.99

OLIVE SALAD.

$5.95

RICE

$4.95

TAKE OUT SPECIALS

BEEF SHAWERMA #1

$16.00

CHICKEN FATOUSH SALAD #4

$15.00

CHICKEN SHAWERMA #3

$15.00

FALAFEL PLATE #8

$15.00

FEAST #1 MIXED

$30.00

FEAST #2 BEEF

$30.00

FEAST #2 CHICKEN

$30.00

FEAST #2 LULEH

$25.00

FEAST #3 LAMB

$35.00

KIBBEH SANIYEH #5

$16.00

MANTEE PLATE #2

$16.00

MEAT DOLMA #7

$16.00

VEGGIE DOLMA #6

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Location

343 North Central Avenue, Glendale, CA 91203

