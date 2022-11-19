Chinese
Phoenix Food Boutique City of Industry
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Southeast Asian drinks, food and desserts. Serving City of Industry since 2010. Welcome!
Location
17575 Colima Road, City of Industry, CA 91748
Gallery
