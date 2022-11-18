Phoenix Food & Spirits - Blondo
12015 Blondo St.
Omaha, NE 68164
APPETIZERS
Basket of Fries (Full Order)
Your choice of Crinkle Cut Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Waffle Fries, or Golden Fried Tater Tots.
Basket of Fries (Half Order)
Your choice of Crinkle Cut Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Waffle Fries, or Golden Fried Tater Tots.
Basket of Kettle Chips
Made to Order Kettle Chips. Served with our homemade Spicy Sour Cream Dip.
Basket of Tots (Full Order)
Basket of Tots (Half Order)
Breaded Mushrooms
Golden-Fried button mushrooms served with Ranch or Cheese Sauce
Cheese Curds
Battered Wisconsin Cheddar bites served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Gizzards
Full Pound of Golden Fried Gizzards. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Combo Platter
Combination of Boneless Wings, Fried Pickles, Fried Mushrooms, Onion Rings. Served with Ranch, BBQ, and Nacho Cheese Sauce - NO SUBS
Corby's BBQ Nachos
Tortilla Chips Layered with our famous BBQ Pulled Pork or Chicken, Grilled Jalapenos, Onions, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese; with a side of Sour Cream
Crispy Portabello Slices
Panko Breaded Portabello Mushroom Slices, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Pickles
Fried Pickle Spears. Served with Ranch on the side.
Garlic Bread Loaf
Rotellas Bread Topped with Garlic Butter and Bacio Sharp Provolone Mozzarella Blend, served with Marinara Sauce
Jen's Nachos
Tortilla Chips with Onions, Jalapenos, Tomatoes and Cheese; Side of Salsa and Sour Cream.
Loaded Nachos (Full Order)
Tortilla Chips Covered with Seasoned Ground Beef, Monterey Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tri-Colored Peppers, Jalapenos. With a side of Sour Cream and Salsa.
Loaded Nachos (Half Order)
Tortilla Chips Covered with Seasoned Ground Beef, Monterey Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tri-Colored Peppers, Jalapenos. With a side of Sour Cream and Salsa.
Mini Chicken Tacos
10 mini fried tacos served with your choice of sauce.
Mozarella Sticks
Crispy Cheese Sticks with Marinara Sauce
Onion Petals
Golden-Fried Onion Petals served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Onion Rings (Full Order)
Golden Fried, Thick Cut Onion Rings.
Onion Rings (Half Order)
Golden Fried, Thick Cut Onion Rings
Potato Skins
Made in House. Topped with Bacon, Cheddar blend and Chives. Sour Cream on the side.
Pretzel Bites
Quesadilla
Grilled Flour Tortillas smothered with our Cheddar cheese blend. Your choice of meat. Lettuce, Tomato, Salsa and Sour Cream on the side.
Queso Dip
Tortilla Chips and a bowl of meaty queso.
Spicy Fried Pickles
Spicy Fried Pickles with a Side of Ranch.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Tortilla Chips and a bowl of Creamy Spinach Dip. Salsa served on the side.
Spring Rolls
Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls, served with Sweet Chili Pepper Sauce.
Tortilla Chips and Salsa
Tortilla Chips and a Bowl of salsa
BURGERS
Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with Slices of Peppered Bacon and Melted Cheddar Cheese
Bleu Burger
Covered with Melted Bleu Cheese
Boberts Burger
Made with special spices and Onions
Guacamole Burger
Smothered with Guacamole, Peppered Bacon and Melted Swiss Cheese
Jalapeno Burger
Melted Swiss Cheese with Grilled Jalapenos
Mushroom Burger
Smothered with Sauteed Mushrooms and Melted Swiss Cheese
Patty Melt
Melted Swiss and American Cheese with Caramelized Onions on Toasted Marble Rye.
Phoenix Burger
1/2lb of Our Finest Ground Beef, Hand Pattied. Served Med. Well unless otherwise specified.
Phusion Burger
1/3 lb Angus/Wagyu Beef Burger Topped with a Grilled Tomato, Sauteed Onions in a Balsamic Glaze and Havarti Cheese on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
Remedy Burger
The Cure-All for the night before - Melted Cheddar Cheese, Peppered Bacon, with a fried egg, Phoenix Style add Peanut Butter
Western Burger
Topped with Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce and Melted Cheddar Cheese
CLASSICS
Add a Taco
1 Fried or Soft Tortillas with Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese. Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side
Beer Battered Cod
2 Beer-Battered Cod Fillets Served with Your Choice of Side and Tartar Sauce or Cocktail Sauce.
Butterfly Shrimp
Golden-Fried Shrimp with your Choice of Side and Cocktail Sauce.
Chicago Hot Dog
Yellow Mustard, Chopped Onions, Dill Pickles, Tomato and Celery Salt
Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded Steak, Golden-Fried and Covered in White Gravy, Served with Yukon Mashed Potatoes and a dinner Roll
Chicken Tender Basket
4 Golden Fried Tenders served with Dipping Sauce and a choice of One Side
Coney Hot Dog
Chili, Onions and Cheese
Fuego Hot Dog
Guacamole, Jalapeno, Onion, Shredded Cheese and Sriracha Hot Sauce
Hot Beef
Roast Beef Thinly Sliced and Served on Toasted Italian Sandwich Bread, with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes & Smothered with Brown Gravy
Hot Dog
All Beef Stadium dog, Served with your choice of one side. Relish and Onions available upon Request. Make it a Phoenix Specialty Dog - Add 2.99
Meatloaf Sandwich
Homestyle Meatloaf, Served on a toasted Italian Sandwich Bread along with a side of Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes and Brown Gravy
NY Hot Dog
Sauerkraut and Spicy Mustard
Phoenix Reuben Dog
Thousand Island Dressing, Sauerkraut, and Melted Swiss
Smoked Chicken Thighs
1 Pound of Marinated Smoked Chicken Thighs, Served with Choice of One Side
Steak Dinner
8oz. Bobert's Seasoned Grilled Steak, Served with a Dinner Roll and One Side Along with Your Choice of Salad or Cup of Soup
Tacos Basket
4 Fried or Soft Tortillas with Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese. Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side - Sub Chicken or Carnitas 2.99
KIDS MENU
Kids Hot Dog
Your All-American Favorite
Kids Kraft Mac and Cheese
Hefty Serving of a Classic Favorite
Kids Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla. Salsa or Ranch on the side.
Kids Tacos
2 Beef and Cheese Soft Tacos served with a side of Salsa or Sour Cream
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 Chicken Tenders served with Choice of Dipping Sauce
Mini Phoenix Burger
Just the Right Size Burger Topped with American Cheese
PIZZA
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sassy BBQ Sauce, Diced Chicken, Red Onions, and Bacio Sharp Provolone Mozzarella Blend
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Sauce, Cream Cheese, Diced Chicken, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Bacio Sharp Provolone Mozzarella Blend
Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground Beef. Special Sauce. Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Dill Pickles. Drizzled with Ketchup and Mustard
Chicken Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Tender chunks of chicken with our Bacio Sharp Provolone Mozzarella Cheese Blend.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch base. with Diced Chicken. Crumbled Bacon, Bacio Sharp Provolone Mozzarella Blend, and Drizzled with Our Housemade Ranch
Chicken Spinach Artichoke Pizza
A Creamy Blend Spinach, Artichoke, Chicken, Diced Tomatoes and Bacio Sharp Provolone Mozzarella Blend
Combo Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Tri-colored Peppers and Bacio Sharp Provolone Mozzarella Blend on a golden crust.
Create Your Own Pizza Medium
Create your own medium pizza. Gluten free crust available by request.
Create Your Own Pizza Large
Create your own large pizza. Gluten free crust available upon request.
Taco Pizza
Taco Meat, Salsa, Refried Beans, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese and Shredded Lettuce.
Thai Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Thai Peanut Sauce, Red Onions, Tri-colored Peppers, and Bacio Sharp Provolone Mozzarella Blend
SANDWICHES
B.L.T.
Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, and Mayo served on Toasted Italian Sandwich Bread
BBQ Pulled Chicken
Smoked, Pulled Chicken Topped with BBQ Sauce, served on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
BBQ Pulled Pork
Tender Smoked, Pulled Pork Covered with Tangy BBQ Sauce, served on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
Beef Philly
Roast Beef with Cream Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Tri-Colored Peppers and Melted Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie Roll
Chicken Club
Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast, Thick Peppered Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, on Toasted Italian Sandwich Bread
Chicken Philly
Grilled Chicken Breast, Cream Cheese, Mushrooms, Onion, Tri-Colored Peppers and Melted Swiss Cheese on a Toasted French Roll - Buffalo Style .99
Cold Roast Beef
Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Red Onion, Lettuce, and Tomato on Rye.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Lightly Seasoned Crispy Chicken Breast served on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
French Dip
Roast Beef with Melted Swiss Cheese served on a Toasted Hoagie Roll. Au Jus on the side
Grilled Brisket & Cheese
Smoked Brisket Topped with Pepper Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Thick Italian Sandwich Bread & a side of BBQ Sauce
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
An American Classic, also One of our Best Sellers! Grilled with American Cheese - Add Ham 2.99 - Add Turkey 2.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lightly Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast served on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
Grilled Portabello Mushroom Sandwich
Topped with a Grilled Tomato , Sauteed Onions, in a Balsamic Glaze and Choice of Havarti or Bleu Cheese on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
Italian Sub Cold
Sliced Cobb, Smoked Ham, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Italian Dressing on a on a Hoagie Roll served hot or cold.
Italian Sub Hot
Sliced Cobb, Smoked Ham, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Italian Dressing on a on a Hoagie Roll served hot or cold.
Malibu Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast, Topped with Ham and Melted Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
Phoenix Avocado Chicken Melt
Grilled Chicken Breast, Guacamole, Peppered Bacon, and Melted Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
Phoenix Club
Sliced Ham, Turkey, Peppered Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Toasted Italian Sandwich Bread
Pork Tenderloin
Pork Tenderloin Deep-Fried and Served on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun with all the Fixins.
Reuben
Grilled Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss Cheese, and 1000 Island Dressing on Rye
Roast Beef Melt
Roast Beef with Caramelized Onions and Melted Swiss Cheese on Toasted Rye. Served with a side of Horseradish Cream Sauce.
Smoked Beef Brisket
Served with BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
Tuna Delight
Creamy Tuna Salad with Swiss Cheese Served Hot or Cold on Rye Bread
SOUP AND SALADS
Bowl of Chili
Homemade Chili or Soup of the Day
Bowl of Soup
Cobb Salad
Ham, Turkey, Shredded Cheeses, Diced Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon Bits, Genoa Salami and hard boiled egg over a Lettuce Blend. Your choice of dressing
Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
Crispy Chicken over a Lettuce Blend with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons, and Tossed in Caesar Dressing - Sub Steak 3.99
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, and Tri-colored Peppers over a Lettuce Blend with Shredded Cheeses - Sub Crispy Chicken 1.00
Cup of Chili
Homemade Chili or Soup of the Day
Cup of Soup
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken over a Lettuce Blend with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons, and Tossed in Caesar Dressing - Sub Steak 3.99
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, and Tri-colored Peppers over a Lettuce Blend with Shredded Cheeses - Sub Crispy Chicken 1.00
Side Caesar Salad
Side Salad
Lettuce blend, tomatoes and cheese. Your choice of dressing
Soup and Salad
Bowl of Soup of the Day or Chili. Served with a Side House Salad or Caesar.
Steak Salad
Thin Sliced Steak, Pickled Onions, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Tri-colored Peppers over a Lettuce Blend.
Taco Salad
Taco Meat, Tomatoes, Onions, and Shredded Cheeses over a Lettuce Blend in a Large Tortilla Bowl - Sub Chicken or Carnitas 2.00 Carne Asada 3.99
Quart To Go Soup
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a neighborhood bar and grill serving our community.
12015 Blondo St., Omaha, NE 68164