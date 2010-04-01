  • Home
  • Omaha
  • Phoenix Food & Spirits - South - 11212 Richland Drive
A map showing the location of Phoenix Food & Spirits - South 11212 Richland Drive

Phoenix Food & Spirits - South 11212 Richland Drive

No reviews yet

11212 Richland Drive

Omaha, NE 68138

APPETIZERS

Basket of Fries (Full Order)

$6.99

Your choice of Crinkle Cut Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Waffle Fries, or Golden Fried Tater Tots.

Basket of Fries (Half Order)

$3.99

Your choice of Crinkle Cut Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Waffle Fries, or Golden Fried Tater Tots.

Basket of Kettle Chips

$5.99

Made to Order Kettle Chips. Served with our homemade Spicy Sour Cream Dip.

Basket of Tots (Full Order)

$6.99

Basket of Tots (Half Order)

$3.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.99

Golden-Fried button mushrooms served with Ranch or Cheese Sauce

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Battered Wisconsin Cheddar bites served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Gizzards

$9.99Out of stock

Full Pound of Golden Fried Gizzards. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chips and Queso

$8.99

Tortilla Chips and a bowl of meaty queso.

Combo Platter

$13.99

Combination of Boneless Wings, Fried Pickles, Fried Mushrooms, Onion Rings. Served with Ranch, BBQ, and Nacho Cheese Sauce - NO SUBS

Corby's BBQ Nachos

$12.99

Tortilla Chips Layered with our famous BBQ Pulled Pork or Chicken, Grilled Jalapenos, Onions, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese; with a side of Sour Cream

Crispy Portabello Slices

$9.99

Panko Breaded Portabello Mushroom Slices, served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Fried Pickle Spears. Served with Ranch on the side.

Garlic Bread Loaf

$6.99

Rotellas Bread Topped with Garlic Butter and Bacio Sharp Provolone Mozzarella Blend, served with Marinara Sauce

Jen's Nachos

$7.99

Tortilla Chips with Onions, Jalapenos, Tomatoes and Cheese; Side of Salsa and Sour Cream.

Loaded Nachos (Full Order)

$13.99

Tortilla Chips Covered with Seasoned Ground Beef, Monterey Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tri-Colored Peppers, Jalapenos. With a side of Sour Cream and Salsa.

Loaded Nachos (Half Order)

$9.99

Tortilla Chips Covered with Seasoned Ground Beef, Monterey Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tri-Colored Peppers, Jalapenos. With a side of Sour Cream and Salsa.

Mini Chicken Tacos

$9.99

10 mini fried tacos served with your choice of sauce.

Mozarella Sticks

$9.99

Crispy Cheese Sticks with Marinara Sauce

Onion Petals

$7.99

Golden-Fried Onion Petals served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Onion Rings (Full Order)

$8.99

Golden Fried, Thick Cut Onion Rings.

Onion Rings (Half Order)

$5.99

Golden Fried, Thick Cut Onion Rings

Potato Skins

$10.99

Made in House. Topped with Bacon, Cheddar blend and Chives. Sour Cream on the side.

Pretzel Bites

$9.99
Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled Flour Tortillas smothered with our Cheddar cheese blend. Your choice of meat. Lettuce, Tomato, Salsa and Sour Cream on the side.

Spicy Fried Pickles

$8.99

Spicy Fried Pickles with a Side of Ranch.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Tortilla Chips and a bowl of Creamy Spinach Dip. Salsa served on the side.

Spring Rolls

$11.99

Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls, served with Sweet Chili Pepper Sauce.

Tortilla Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Tortilla Chips and a Bowl of salsa

BURGERS

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Topped with Slices of Peppered Bacon and Melted Cheddar Cheese

Bleu Burger

$11.99

Covered with Melted Bleu Cheese

Boberts Burger

$11.49

Made with special spices and Onions

Guacamole Burger

$12.49

Smothered with Guacamole, Peppered Bacon and Melted Swiss Cheese

Jalapeno Burger

$10.99

Melted Swiss Cheese with Grilled Jalapenos

Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Smothered with Sauteed Mushrooms and Melted Swiss Cheese

Patty Melt

$11.99

Melted Swiss and American Cheese with Caramelized Onions on Toasted Marble Rye.

Phoenix Burger

$10.99

1/2lb of Our Finest Ground Beef, Hand Pattied. Served Med. Well unless otherwise specified.

Phusion Burger

$13.99

1/3 lb Angus/Wagyu Beef Burger Topped with a Grilled Tomato, Sauteed Onions in a Balsamic Glaze and Havarti Cheese on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun

Remedy Burger

$12.99

The Cure-All for the night before - Melted Cheddar Cheese, Peppered Bacon, with a fried egg, Phoenix Style add Peanut Butter

Western Burger

$11.99

Topped with Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce and Melted Cheddar Cheese

CLASSICS

Beer Battered Cod

$11.99

2 Beer-Battered Cod Fillets Served with Your Choice of Side and Tartar Sauce or Cocktail Sauce.

Butterfly Shrimp

$11.99

Golden-Fried Shrimp with your Choice of Side and Cocktail Sauce.

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.99

Breaded Steak, Golden-Fried and Covered in White Gravy, Served with Yukon Mashed Potatoes and a dinner Roll

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

4 Golden Fried Tenders served with Dipping Sauce and a choice of One Side

Hot Beef

$11.99

Roast Beef Thinly Sliced and Served on Toasted Italian Sandwich Bread, with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes & Smothered with Brown Gravy

Hot Dog

$7.99

All Beef Stadium dog, Served with your choice of one side. Relish and Onions available upon Request. Make it a Phoenix Specialty Dog - Add 2.99

Meatloaf Sandwich

$10.99

Homestyle Meatloaf, Served on a toasted Italian Sandwich Bread along with a side of Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes and Brown Gravy

Smoked Chicken Thighs

$10.99

1 Pound of Marinated Smoked Chicken Thighs, Served with Choice of One Side

Steak Dinner

$14.99

8oz. Bobert's Seasoned Grilled Steak, Served with a Dinner Roll and One Side Along with Your Choice of Salad or Cup of Soup

Tacos Basket

$10.99

4 Fried or Soft Tortillas with Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese. Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side - Sub Chicken or Carnitas 2.99

Chicago Dog

$10.98

Yellow Mustard, Chopped Onions, Dill Pickles, Tomato and Celery Salt

Fuego Hot Dog

$10.98

Guacamole, Jalapeno, Onion, Shredded Cheese, Sriracha Hot Sauce

Coney Hot Dog

$10.98

Chili, Onions, and Cheese

NY Hot Dog

$10.98

Sauerkraut and Spicy Mustard

Phoenix Reuben Dog

$10.98

1000 Island dressing, Sauerkraut, and Melted Swiss

KIDS MENU

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Your All-American Favorite

Kids Kraft Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Hefty Serving of a Classic Favorite

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla. Salsa or Ranch on the side.

Kids Tacos

$5.99

2 Beef and Cheese Soft Tacos served with a side of Salsa or Sour Cream

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

2 Chicken Tenders served with Choice of Dipping Sauce

Mini Phoenix Burger

$5.99

Just the Right Size Burger Topped with American Cheese

PIZZA

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Sassy BBQ Sauce, Diced Chicken, Red Onions, and Bacio Sharp Provolone Mozzarella Blend

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Buffalo Sauce, Cream Cheese, Diced Chicken, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Bacio Sharp Provolone Mozzarella Blend

Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.99+

Ground Beef. Special Sauce. Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Dill Pickles. Drizzled with Ketchup and Mustard

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99+

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Tender chunks of chicken with our Bacio Sharp Provolone Mozzarella Cheese Blend.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.99+

Ranch base. with Diced Chicken. Crumbled Bacon, Bacio Sharp Provolone Mozzarella Blend, and Drizzled with Our Housemade Ranch

Chicken Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$14.99+

A Creamy Blend Spinach, Artichoke, Chicken, Diced Tomatoes and Bacio Sharp Provolone Mozzarella Blend

Combo Pizza

$14.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Tri-colored Peppers and Bacio Sharp Provolone Mozzarella Blend on a golden crust.

Create Your Own Pizza Medium

$10.99

Create your own medium pizza. Gluten free crust available by request.

Create Your Own Pizza Large

$13.99

Create your own large pizza. Gluten free crust available upon request.

Taco Pizza

$14.99+

Taco Meat, Salsa, Refried Beans, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese and Shredded Lettuce.

Thai Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Chicken, Thai Peanut Sauce, Red Onions, Tri-colored Peppers, and Bacio Sharp Provolone Mozzarella Blend

SANDWICHES

B.L.T.

$10.99

Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, and Mayo served on Toasted Italian Sandwich Bread

BBQ Pulled Chicken

$10.49

Smoked, Pulled Chicken Topped with BBQ Sauce, served on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.49

Tender Smoked, Pulled Pork Covered with Tangy BBQ Sauce, served on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun

Beef Philly

$11.99

Roast Beef with Cream Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Tri-Colored Peppers and Melted Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie Roll

Chicken Club

$11.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast, Thick Peppered Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, on Toasted Italian Sandwich Bread

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Cream Cheese, Mushrooms, Onion, Tri-Colored Peppers and Melted Swiss Cheese on a Toasted French Roll - Buffalo Style .99

Cold Roast Beef

$10.99

Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Red Onion, Lettuce, and Tomato on Rye.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Lightly Seasoned Crispy Chicken Breast served on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun

French Dip

$11.99

Roast Beef with Melted Swiss Cheese served on a Toasted Hoagie Roll. Au Jus on the side

Grilled Brisket & Cheese

$12.99

Smoked Brisket Topped with Pepper Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Thick Italian Sandwich Bread & a side of BBQ Sauce

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

An American Classic, also One of our Best Sellers! Grilled with American Cheese - Add Ham 2.99 - Add Turkey 2.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Lightly Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast served on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun

Grilled Portabello Mushroom Sandwich

$10.99

Topped with a Grilled Tomato , Sauteed Onions, in a Balsamic Glaze and Choice of Havarti or Bleu Cheese on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun

Italian Sub Cold

$10.99

Sliced Cobb, Smoked Ham, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Italian Dressing on a on a Hoagie Roll served hot or cold.

Italian Sub Hot

$10.99

Sliced Cobb, Smoked Ham, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Italian Dressing on a on a Hoagie Roll served hot or cold.

Malibu Chicken

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Topped with Ham and Melted Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun

Phoenix Avocado Chicken Melt

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Guacamole, Peppered Bacon, and Melted Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun

Phoenix Club

$11.99

Sliced Ham, Turkey, Peppered Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Toasted Italian Sandwich Bread

Pork Tenderloin

$10.99

Pork Tenderloin Deep-Fried and Served on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun with all the Fixins.

Reuben

$10.99

Grilled Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss Cheese, and 1000 Island Dressing on Rye

Roast Beef Melt

$11.99

Roast Beef with Caramelized Onions and Melted Swiss Cheese on Toasted Rye. Served with a side of Horseradish Cream Sauce.

Smoked Beef Brisket

$11.99

Served with BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun

Tuna Delight

$9.99

Creamy Tuna Salad with Swiss Cheese Served Hot or Cold on Rye Bread

SAUCES

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Buffalo

$0.50

Guacamole LG

$2.00

Guacamole SM

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Sour Cream

$0.99

SOUP AND SALADS

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Homemade Chili or Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$5.99
Cobb Salad

$10.99

Ham, Turkey, Shredded Cheeses, Diced Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon Bits, Genoa Salami and hard boiled egg over a Lettuce Blend. Your choice of dressing

Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Crispy Chicken over a Lettuce Blend with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons, and Tossed in Caesar Dressing - Sub Steak 3.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Crispy Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, and Tri-colored Peppers over a Lettuce Blend with Shredded Cheeses - Sub Crispy Chicken 1.00

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Homemade Chili or Soup of the Day

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken over a Lettuce Blend with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons, and Tossed in Caesar Dressing - Sub Steak 3.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, and Tri-colored Peppers over a Lettuce Blend with Shredded Cheeses - Sub Crispy Chicken 1.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.49

Side Salad

$4.49

Lettuce blend, tomatoes and cheese. Your choice of dressing

Soup and Salad

$8.99

Bowl of Soup of the Day or Chili. Served with a Side House Salad or Caesar.

Steak Salad

$14.99

Thin Sliced Steak, Pickled Onions, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Tri-colored Peppers over a Lettuce Blend.

Taco Salad

$10.99

Taco Meat, Tomatoes, Onions, and Shredded Cheeses over a Lettuce Blend in a Large Tortilla Bowl - Sub Chicken or Carnitas 2.00 Carne Asada 3.99

WINGS

6 or 12 Meaty Bone-In OR Basket of boneless Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of Rub and/or Sauce. Ranch or bleu cheese on the side.

6 Wings

$9.99

Tossed In Your Choice of Wing Sauce or Dry Rub, Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese and Celery Sticks

12 Wings

$14.99

Tossed In Your Choice of Wing Sauce or Dry Rub, Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese and Celery Sticks

Boneless Bites

$9.99

Boneless chicken bites. Choice of wing sauce

DESSERTS

BANANA LECHE

$5.99

CHOCOLATE OVERLOAD TORTE

$6.99
CHURRO SUNDAE

$5.99
LIMONCELLO

$5.99

PECAN TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$7.49

PINEAPPLE CAKE

$5.99

STRAWBERRY LACE CHEESECAKE

$7.49
TIRAMISU

$5.99

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$5.99

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$2.25

Ice Cream 2 Scoops

$3.25

Ice Cream 3 Scoops

$4.25

HOUSE SPECIALS

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$10.99

Buffalo Dip

$9.99

Carne Asada Tacos

$10.99

Country Fried Steak Bites

$9.99

Shrimp Burrito

$11.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99

Bobert's Dressing To Go Quart

$10.00

Quart of Bobert's House Dressing

Bobert's Dressing To Go Gallon

$40.00

Gallon Bobert's House Dressing To Go

SIDES

Bowl of Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Veggies

$2.50

Side of Gravy

$1.00

FAMILY PACKS

Cheeseburger Family Pack (4)

$44.00

Chicken Tender Family Pack (4)

$44.00

Food Specials

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.99

Breaded Steak, Golden-Fried and Covered in White Gravy, Served with Yukon Mashed Potatoes and a dinner Roll

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
11212 Richland Drive, Omaha, NE 68138

