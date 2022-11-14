Phoenix Kafay imageView gallery
Caterers

Phoenix Kafay

review star

No reviews yet

3651 south IH35

Austin, TX 78741

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Burger
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

Lunch / Grill

Plain Burger

$5.39

Cheese Burger

$5.99

Patty Melt

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.69

Philly Cheese Steak

$5.69

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$4.19

Hot Dog

$2.89

Fish Sandwich

$5.99

Burrito

$1.99

Chop BBQ

$5.69

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$5.99

Corn Dog

$1.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Wings

$8.99

Fried Shrimp (6 pieces)

$7.99

Steak Fingers

$5.99

Soup

$6.99

Blt

$6.99

Baked Potato

$4.59

Onion Rings

$2.99

Grilled Veggies

$1.99

Dinner Roll

$0.99

Pickles

$1.99

Fries

$1.99

Tots

$1.99

Snacks

Fresh Fruit

Pickle

$1.59

Tic Tac

$1.99

Halls

$1.79

COWCREEK

$3.19

Yogurt

$2.59

Vienna Sausage

$1.59

Bean Dip

$1.99

Nacho Cheese Dip

$1.99

Salsa

$1.29

Misc Extras

Cup

$0.23

Paper Plate

$0.25

ToGo Box

$0.42

Chilli

$1.50

Silverware

$0.09

Personal Condiment

$0.10

Drinks

Bottled Soda 20 oz

$1.85+

Please choose your drink flavors upon arrival.

Fountain Drinks

$1.09+

Please choose your drink flavors upon arrival.

Bottle tea

Please choose your drink flavors upon arrival.

Waters

Juice

Milk

Energy Drinks

Please choose your drink flavors upon arrival.

Slim Fast

$3.19

V-8 (can)

$1.69

Coconut

$3.69

20oz Water

$1.50

Liter Water

$2.25

Regular Coffee

$1.20+

Please choose your own coffee additions upon arrival.

Decaf Coffee

$1.20+

Please choose your own coffee additions upon arrival.

Cappuccino

$1.39+

Peets

$3.99

Dunkin Donuts (13.7oz)

$3.99

Tea bag

$1.20

Coffee Creamer

$0.20
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3651 south IH35, Austin, TX 78741

Directions

Gallery
Phoenix Kafay image

Similar restaurants in your area

ATX Sliders
orange star5.0 • 6
3400 Comsouth Drive Austin, TX 78744
View restaurantnext
Austin Food Company - Barton Springs Rd
orange starNo Reviews
517 S Lamar Boulevard Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Cookbook
orange starNo Reviews
710 W Cesar Chavez Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Louie's Craft BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
122 North Main Street Buda, TX 78610
View restaurantnext
Crave Catering
orange starNo Reviews
14611 N MOPAC EXPY #104 AUSTIN, TX 78728
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston