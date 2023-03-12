Phoenix Landing imageView gallery
FAST BAR

WELL Vodka

$8.00

WELL GIN

$8.00

WELL RUM

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Avion

$9.00

Patron Silver

$10.50

Bud Light 4.2% MO

$7.00

Corona 4.6% MEX

$7.00

Heineken 5% NL

$7.00

Narragansett 5% RI

$5.50

Coors Light 5% CO

$5.50

Stella Artois

$8.00

Guinness Irish Stout

$9.00

Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier

$9.00

Sex on the beach

$9.00

DRINKS

Liquor

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli O

$9.00

Stoli Raz

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

WELL Vodka

$8.00

Reyka

$9.00

WELL GIN

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.50

Hendricks

$9.50

Gunpowder

$9.50

Brockmans

$9.50

Beefeater Pink

$9.00

Kinnitty Gin

$10.00

Appleton

$9.00

Bacardi Black

$9.50

Bacardi Coconut

$9.00

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Bully Boy

$9.50

Cachaca

$9.00

Gosling

$9.00

Mount Gay

$9.50

Myers

$9.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

WELL RUM

$8.00

1800 Silver

$9.50

Casamigos

$9.50

Casamigos reposado

$10.00

Ghost

$9.50

LA luna

$9.50

Launazul

$8.00

Milagro

$10.00

Milagros Reposado

$11.00

Patron Añejo

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.50

Patron XO Cafe

$10.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Aguediente

$9.00

Amaro Di Angostura

$9.50

Ameretto

$8.00

Aperol

$9.50

Baileys

$9.50

Black Sambuca

$8.50

Campari

$9.50

Cointreau

$11.00

Disaronno

$9.50

Fernet Brano

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Foro

$9.50

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$11.00

Green Chartreuse

$11.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahula

$9.00

Lucid Absinthe

$9.50

Midori

$9.00

Montenegro Amaro

$10.00

Peach Snaps

$8.00

Pimms number 1

$9.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Sambucha

$8.50

Southern Comfort

$8.00

St Germain

$9.50

Yellow Chartreuse

$11.00

Amaro dell Etna

$9.00

Dry Vermouth

$9.00

Draught

Allagash White

$9.00

Black & Blue

$9.00

Black & Tan

$9.00

Black Velvet

$9.00

Carlsberg

$8.00

Citizens cider

$9.00

Cloud Candy

$9.00

Elysian Space Dust

$9.00

Erdinger Weissbier

$9.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$9.00

Guinness Irish Stout

$9.00

Half Pint Beer

$6.00

Harpoon IPA

$8.50

Jack Abby

$9.00

Maine Lunch

$10.50

Miller Lite

$6.00

Night Shift

$10.00

Notch

$9.00

Peroni

$8.50

Rise Whalers APA

$9.50

Stella Artois

$8.00

Smithwicks

$8.50

Zombie Dust

$9.00

Bottles

Allagash Curieux 11% ME

$11.00

Amstel Light 3.5% NL

$6.50

Bells amber ale

$7.50

Bud Light 4.2% MO

$7.00

Budweiser 5% MO

$5.00

Citizen BRosé 5.2% VT

$8.00

Clausthaler Non Alcoholic GER

$6.50

Coors Light 5% CO

$5.50

Corona 4.6% MEX

$7.00

Daura Damm

$7.50

Downeast Blackberry

$7.00

Duvel 8.5% BEL

$9.50

Founders Porter-robust

$8.50

Heineken 5% NL

$7.00

Jam up the Mash

$9.00

Lagunitas zero alchol

$7.00

Magner's Irish Cider IRE 19oz

$8.00

Miller High Life 4.6% WI

$5.50

Narragansett 5% RI

$5.50

Omission Pale Ale 5.8% GF VT

$6.50

PBR

$5.50

Springdale mocha stout

$9.00

Stromalong Red Skies at Night

$8.00

Truly

$7.00

UFO blueberry

$7.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

Young's Double Chocolate Stout

$8.50

Downeast Cider Donut

$7.00

Nutrl

$7.50

Modelo

$7.00

CARLSBERG CAN

$8.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

Guinness 00

$8.50

Duvel 666

$9.00

Springdale Brig

$9.00

Founders Porter

$9.50

Cocktails

Amaretto hot chocalate

$9.00

Aperol spritz

$11.00

Bailey's Coffee

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bourbon Stone Smash

$11.00

Caipirinha

$10.00

Chocolate Mint Martini

$11.00

Coconut Banana Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark n Stromy

$10.00

Dubliner

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Final Ward

$11.00

French 75

$12.00

Gin Cocktail

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

House Sangria

$11.00

Iced Irish coffee

$11.00

Iced Irish Coffee

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Irish Mule

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Mango Mojito

$10.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Michelada

$6.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Naked and Famous

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Nutty Irishman

$12.00

Passion Fruit Daiquiri

$11.00

Phoenix Mule

$11.00

Phoenix Sour

$11.00

Pimms & Gin

$11.00

Port Old Fashioned

$12.00

Raspberry Margarita

$11.00

Rose Sparkle

$11.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Sex on the beach

$8.50

Sidecar

$11.00

Slane Gold

$11.00

Spans Gols

$10.00

Spiced hot Whiskey

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Spicy Raspberry Margarita

$11.00

Tipperaray

$12.00

Toronto

$12.00

Upper Side East

$11.00

White Wine by the Glass

Gls chardonnay Calmere

$13.00

Gls Pinot Grigio Poggiobello

$11.00

Gls Prosecco Bisol Jeio

$10.00

Gls Sav Blanc Black Cottage

$11.00

Fontafer Gavi DI Gavi

$14.00

Terredora 20 Greco Do Tuf

$14.00

White Wine by the Bottle

Bottle Chardonnay Calmere

$44.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc Black Cottage

$40.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio Poggiobello

$40.00

Btl Prosecco Freixenet Italy

$38.00

Bottle Lafage Miraflors Rosé

$38.00

Bottle Terredora 20 Greco Do Tuf

$48.00

Bottle Fontafer Gavi Do Gavi

$48.00

Sancerre Paul Cherrier

$60.00

Red Wine by the Glass

Gls Cabernet Sauvignon Truth be Told

$13.00

Gls Montepulciano Jorio

$11.00

Gls Malbec Catena Vista Flores Argentina

$10.00

Pinot Noir Z. Alexander Brown

$10.00

IL Borro Borrigiano 18

$12.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon Truth be Told

$45.00

Bottle Montepulciano

$40.00

Btl Malbec Catena Vista Flores Argentina

$38.00

Bottle Z. Alexander Brown

$38.00

IL Borrowed Borrigiano 18

$42.00

Sangiovese Ficomontanino

$60.00

Nebbiolo Massolino Langhe

$60.00

Rose

Lafage Miraflores Rosë

$10.00

Birdcage

$6.00

Whiskey

Ardbeg 10yr

$11.00

Auchentoshan 12 year

$16.00

Balvenie 12yr Doublewood

$12.50

Glenfiddich 12yr

$12.00

Glenfiddich 21

$17.00

Glenlivit 14

$15.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$10.50

Glenmorangie 12yr Lasanta

$11.00

Glenmorangie Nectar d'Or

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Knappogue 16

$12.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$17.00

Laphroaig 10 year

$15.00

MaCallan 12 Year

$17.00

Oban 14 year

$16.00

Singleton 12yr

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.50

Bullet bourbon

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$9.50

Fistful

$9.50

Four Roses

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$9.50

Old Forester

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$9.50

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Jefferson

$11.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Templeton

$9.00

Redemption

$9.00

Old Overholt Rye

$8.50

Sazerac

$9.00

Putnam

$9.50

Ardbeg

$11.00

Black Silkie

$11.00

Blue Silkie

$9.50

Bushmills

$9.50

Bushmills Black Bush

$10.50

Bushmills Red Bush

$10.00

Egans Singlemalt 10yr

$10.00

Glendalough

$9.50

Glendalough

$9.50

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

Jameson IPA Edition

$10.00

Jameson stout

$10.00

Kinnitty Castle Whiskey

$10.00

Prizefight

$9.50

Slane

$9.00

Teelings Small Batch

$10.50

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Whiskey

$9.00

Kinnitty 12 year

$12.00

Jameson

$9.00

Redbreast 12 year

$15.00

Redbreast 15 year

$19.00

Power

$9.00

West Cork

$9.50

Jameson orange

$9.00

Slainte

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$7.00

Fresh Lavazza Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.25

Americano

$3.50

Barrys Irish Tea

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.25

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Water

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Shots

B52

$10.00

Baby Guinness

$8.00

Birthday Cake

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.50

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Dr McGillicuddy

$7.00

Fire & Ice

$8.00

Green Tea

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$11.00

Kamikaze

$7.50

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Pickleback

$9.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.50

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple

$8.50

Woo Woo

$7.00

Woo woo

$7.00

French 75

$11.00

Cognac

Courvoisier

$12.00

Pierre Ferrand

$11.00

Hennessy

$11.00

FOOD

Appetizers

French Fries

$7.00

Mozzerella Sticks

$9.00

Baby Greens

$8.00

Caesar salad

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Bar Nachos

$15.00

Boneless Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

Calamari

$15.00

Hummus

$12.00

Curry cheese fries

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Texas Chili

$15.00

Buffalo Brussels Sprout's

$11.00

Herb Aioli Fries

$8.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

BeerBattered Onions Rings

$8.00

Chili Garlic Chicken Wings

$12.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

BBQ Pork Slider

$7.00

Wings Special

$0.50

Soup & Salad

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Simple Salad

$8.00

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$12.00

Garden Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella Salad

$14.00

Greek Garden Bowl

$16.00

Mexican Quinoa Bowl

$17.00

Sandwiches

Phoenix Burger

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Turkey Club

$16.00

Rueben

$16.00

Burger

$16.00

Montreal Chicken

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

EL Cubano

$16.00

Roasted Mushroom and Tomato Panini

$16.00

BLT

$13.00

Slice of Pizza

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Sirloin Steak

$19.00

Burger and Beer Special

$16.00

Sandwich and Beer Special

$16.00

Chicken Curry

$17.00

Sides

Garlic Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Small Mixed Greens

$4.00

Spinach

$4.00

Side Curry Mayo

$0.50

Happy Hour

HH Hummus

$6.00

HH Buffalo Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

HH Mozz Sticks

$6.00

HH Chicken Fingers

$6.00

HH Chicken Wings

$6.00

HH Phoenix Slider

$6.00

HH Bacon & Cheese Fries

$6.00

HH Bacon Croquettes

$6.00

HH Empandas

$6.00

HH Quesadilla

$6.00

.50 Wing Special

$0.50

Dessert

Banoffee Pie

$7.00

Baileys Cheesecake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Baileys Root Beet Float

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Pizza

Cheese pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni

$17.00

Margerita

$16.00

Truffled Mushroom and Arugula Pizza

$18.00

Vegetable pizza

$18.00

Meat Lovers

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Steak and Cheese

$17.00

Pizza and beer

$17.00

Food Special

Steak Special

$18.50

Beef Stew

$16.00

Chilli

$14.00

Staff Food

Staff Food

$4.00

Beer Specials

Beer Special

Stella Special

$5.00

Carlsberg Special

$5.00

Citizens Special

$5.00

Chicken Fingers Special

$8.00

Chicken Wings Special

$8.00

Fries Special

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks Special

$5.00

Zero Gravity

$5.00

Fiddlehead Special

$5.00

Brunch

Simple Breakfast

$11.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

O'l School Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Classic Cork Breakfast

$16.00

Corned Beef Hash

$14.00

Steak & Eggs

$17.00

Benedicts Breakfast

$14.00

Mixed Berries & Pancakes

$14.00

Oatmeal

$8.00

B.A.L.T

$14.00

Classic Croissant

$12.00

Brekkie Sandwich

$12.00

Phoenix Omelette

$14.00

Scrambled Breakfast

$11.00

Cheese Burger

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwichk

$14.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Home Fries

$4.00

Side Bangers

$5.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Rashers

$5.00

Side Two Eggs

$3.00

ADD ON Bacon

$2.00

ADD ON Rasher

$2.00

ADD ON Fried Egg

$2.00

ADD ON Bangers

$2.00

ADD ON Grilled Chicken

$3.00

ADD ON Steak

$4.00

Side Pudding

$3.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Sunday Funday

NFL Specials

Wings

$0.50

Bacon, pepper and onion Quesadilla

$7.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Fried Yucca with spicy aioli

$6.00

Beer battered onion rings

$5.00

Bacon and cheese fries

$6.00

Combo

$20.00

Phoenix Scarf

Scarf

Phoenix Scarf

$20.00

Kids menu

Kids Chicken and Fries

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger and Fries

$6.00

Bangers and fries

$6.00

New Years Eve Ticket

New Years Eve Tickets

New Years Eve Tickets

$15.00

St Patrick's Day

St Patricks

Corned Beef plate

$18.00

Shepherds Pie

$17.00

Guinness Beef Stew

$16.00

Bangers and Mash

$13.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Chicken and Chips

$16.00

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Full Irish Breakfast

$17.00

World Cup Breakfast

WC Breakfast

B.A.L.T

$16.00

Brekkie

$15.00

Simple Breakfast

$15.00

Classic Croissant

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Bacon

$5.00

Rashers

$6.00

Home Fries

$6.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

512 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Gallery
Phoenix Landing image

Map
