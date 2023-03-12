- Home
Bars & Lounges
Phoenix Landing
No reviews yet
512 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
FAST BAR
WELL Vodka
$8.00
WELL GIN
$8.00
WELL RUM
$8.00
Jameson
$9.00
Tullamore Dew
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Fireball
$8.00
Titos
$9.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Captain Morgan
$8.50
Bacardi Silver
$9.00
Avion
$9.00
Patron Silver
$10.50
Bud Light 4.2% MO
$7.00
Corona 4.6% MEX
$7.00
Heineken 5% NL
$7.00
Narragansett 5% RI
$5.50
Coors Light 5% CO
$5.50
Stella Artois
$8.00
Guinness Irish Stout
$9.00
Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier
$9.00
Sex on the beach
$9.00
DRINKS
Liquor
Absolut
$9.00
Absolut Vanilla
$9.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Stoli
$9.00
Stoli O
$9.00
Stoli Raz
$9.00
Titos
$9.00
WELL Vodka
$8.00
Reyka
$9.00
WELL GIN
$8.00
Bombay Saphire
$9.50
Hendricks
$9.50
Gunpowder
$9.50
Brockmans
$9.50
Beefeater Pink
$9.00
Kinnitty Gin
$10.00
Appleton
$9.00
Bacardi Black
$9.50
Bacardi Coconut
$9.00
Bacardi Silver
$9.00
Bully Boy
$9.50
Cachaca
$9.00
Gosling
$9.00
Mount Gay
$9.50
Myers
$9.50
Captain Morgan
$8.50
WELL RUM
$8.00
1800 Silver
$9.50
Casamigos
$9.50
Casamigos reposado
$10.00
Ghost
$9.50
LA luna
$9.50
Launazul
$8.00
Milagro
$10.00
Milagros Reposado
$11.00
Patron Añejo
$11.00
Patron Silver
$10.50
Patron XO Cafe
$10.00
Don Julio
$11.00
Aguediente
$9.00
Amaro Di Angostura
$9.50
Ameretto
$8.00
Aperol
$9.50
Baileys
$9.50
Black Sambuca
$8.50
Campari
$9.50
Cointreau
$11.00
Disaronno
$9.50
Fernet Brano
$9.00
Fireball
$8.00
Foro
$9.50
Frangelico
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Green Chartreuse
$11.00
Green Chartreuse
$11.00
Jagermeister
$9.00
Kahula
$9.00
Lucid Absinthe
$9.50
Midori
$9.00
Montenegro Amaro
$10.00
Peach Snaps
$8.00
Pimms number 1
$9.00
Rumple Minze
$8.00
Sambucha
$8.50
Southern Comfort
$8.00
St Germain
$9.50
Yellow Chartreuse
$11.00
Amaro dell Etna
$9.00
Dry Vermouth
$9.00
Draught
Allagash White
$9.00
Black & Blue
$9.00
Black & Tan
$9.00
Black Velvet
$9.00
Carlsberg
$8.00
Citizens cider
$9.00
Cloud Candy
$9.00
Elysian Space Dust
$9.00
Erdinger Weissbier
$9.00
Fiddlehead IPA
$9.00
Guinness Irish Stout
$9.00
Half Pint Beer
$6.00
Harpoon IPA
$8.50
Jack Abby
$9.00
Maine Lunch
$10.50
Miller Lite
$6.00
Night Shift
$10.00
Notch
$9.00
Peroni
$8.50
Rise Whalers APA
$9.50
Stella Artois
$8.00
Smithwicks
$8.50
Zombie Dust
$9.00
Bottles
Allagash Curieux 11% ME
$11.00
Amstel Light 3.5% NL
$6.50
Bells amber ale
$7.50
Bud Light 4.2% MO
$7.00
Budweiser 5% MO
$5.00
Citizen BRosé 5.2% VT
$8.00
Clausthaler Non Alcoholic GER
$6.50
Coors Light 5% CO
$5.50
Corona 4.6% MEX
$7.00
Daura Damm
$7.50
Downeast Blackberry
$7.00
Duvel 8.5% BEL
$9.50
Founders Porter-robust
$8.50
Heineken 5% NL
$7.00
Jam up the Mash
$9.00
Lagunitas zero alchol
$7.00
Magner's Irish Cider IRE 19oz
$8.00
Miller High Life 4.6% WI
$5.50
Narragansett 5% RI
$5.50
Omission Pale Ale 5.8% GF VT
$6.50
PBR
$5.50
Springdale mocha stout
$9.00
Stromalong Red Skies at Night
$8.00
Truly
$7.00
UFO blueberry
$7.50
White Claw Black Cherry
$7.00
Young's Double Chocolate Stout
$8.50
Downeast Cider Donut
$7.00
Nutrl
$7.50
Modelo
$7.00
CARLSBERG CAN
$8.00
White Claw Mango
$7.00
Guinness 00
$8.50
Duvel 666
$9.00
Springdale Brig
$9.00
Founders Porter
$9.50
Cocktails
Amaretto hot chocalate
$9.00
Aperol spritz
$11.00
Bailey's Coffee
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Bourbon Stone Smash
$11.00
Caipirinha
$10.00
Chocolate Mint Martini
$11.00
Coconut Banana Daiquiri
$11.00
Dark n Stromy
$10.00
Dubliner
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Final Ward
$11.00
French 75
$12.00
Gin Cocktail
$12.00
Hot Toddy
$10.00
House Sangria
$11.00
Iced Irish coffee
$11.00
Iced Irish Coffee
$11.00
Irish Coffee
$11.00
Irish Mule
$11.00
Mai Tai
$11.00
Mango Mojito
$10.00
Mexican Mule
$9.00
Michelada
$6.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Mint Julep
$10.00
Mojito
$11.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Mudslide
$9.00
Naked and Famous
$12.00
Negroni
$12.00
Nutty Irishman
$12.00
Passion Fruit Daiquiri
$11.00
Phoenix Mule
$11.00
Phoenix Sour
$11.00
Pimms & Gin
$11.00
Port Old Fashioned
$12.00
Raspberry Margarita
$11.00
Rose Sparkle
$11.00
Sazerac
$9.00
Sex on the beach
$8.50
Sidecar
$11.00
Slane Gold
$11.00
Spans Gols
$10.00
Spiced hot Whiskey
$12.00
Spicy Margarita
$12.00
Spicy Raspberry Margarita
$11.00
Tipperaray
$12.00
Toronto
$12.00
Upper Side East
$11.00
White Wine by the Glass
White Wine by the Bottle
Red Wine by the Glass
Red Wine by the Bottle
Whiskey
Ardbeg 10yr
$11.00
Auchentoshan 12 year
$16.00
Balvenie 12yr Doublewood
$12.50
Glenfiddich 12yr
$12.00
Glenfiddich 21
$17.00
Glenlivit 14
$15.00
Glenmorangie 10yr
$10.50
Glenmorangie 12yr Lasanta
$11.00
Glenmorangie Nectar d'Or
$11.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$11.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$10.00
Knappogue 16
$12.00
Lagavulin 16yr
$17.00
Laphroaig 10 year
$15.00
MaCallan 12 Year
$17.00
Oban 14 year
$16.00
Singleton 12yr
$11.00
Basil Hayden
$11.00
Buffalo Trace
$9.50
Bullet bourbon
$9.00
Elijah Craig
$9.50
Fistful
$9.50
Four Roses
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jim Beam
$9.00
Knob Creek
$11.00
Makers Mark
$9.50
Old Forester
$9.00
Wild Turkey
$9.50
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Jefferson
$11.00
Canadian Club
$9.00
Seagrams VO
$9.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Templeton
$9.00
Redemption
$9.00
Old Overholt Rye
$8.50
Sazerac
$9.00
Putnam
$9.50
Ardbeg
$11.00
Black Silkie
$11.00
Blue Silkie
$9.50
Bushmills
$9.50
Bushmills Black Bush
$10.50
Bushmills Red Bush
$10.00
Egans Singlemalt 10yr
$10.00
Glendalough
$9.50
Glendalough
$9.50
Jameson Black Barrel
$10.00
Jameson IPA Edition
$10.00
Jameson stout
$10.00
Kinnitty Castle Whiskey
$10.00
Prizefight
$9.50
Slane
$9.00
Teelings Small Batch
$10.50
Tullamore Dew
$9.00
Whiskey
$9.00
Kinnitty 12 year
$12.00
Jameson
$9.00
Redbreast 12 year
$15.00
Redbreast 15 year
$19.00
Power
$9.00
West Cork
$9.50
Jameson orange
$9.00
Slainte
$10.00
Soft Drinks
Coke
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Ginger Ale
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Orange Juice
$3.50
Red Bull
$7.00
Fresh Lavazza Espresso
$3.00
Cappuccino
$3.25
Americano
$3.50
Barrys Irish Tea
$3.00
Hot Coffee
$3.00
Iced Coffee
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Cranberry
$3.50
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Milk
$2.50
Bottle Water
$2.25
Tonic
$3.00
Soda Water
$3.00
Water
Pineapple Juice
$3.50
Shirley Temple
$3.75
Shots
FOOD
Appetizers
French Fries
$7.00
Mozzerella Sticks
$9.00
Baby Greens
$8.00
Caesar salad
$9.00
Chicken Wings
$14.00
Bar Nachos
$15.00
Boneless Chicken Fingers
$14.00
Quesadilla
$15.00
Calamari
$15.00
Hummus
$12.00
Curry cheese fries
$10.00
Chips & Salsa
$4.00
Texas Chili
$15.00
Buffalo Brussels Sprout's
$11.00
Herb Aioli Fries
$8.00
Truffle Parmesan Fries
$9.00
Buffalo Cauliflower
$10.00
BeerBattered Onions Rings
$8.00
Chili Garlic Chicken Wings
$12.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
BBQ Pork Slider
$7.00
Wings Special
$0.50
Soup & Salad
Sandwiches
Entrees
Sides
Happy Hour
Dessert
Pizza
Food Special
Staff Food
Brunch
Simple Breakfast
$11.00
Breakfast Burrito
$11.00
O'l School Buffalo Wings
$13.00
Classic Cork Breakfast
$16.00
Corned Beef Hash
$14.00
Steak & Eggs
$17.00
Benedicts Breakfast
$14.00
Mixed Berries & Pancakes
$14.00
Oatmeal
$8.00
B.A.L.T
$14.00
Classic Croissant
$12.00
Brekkie Sandwich
$12.00
Phoenix Omelette
$14.00
Scrambled Breakfast
$11.00
Cheese Burger
$13.00
Fried Chicken Sandwichk
$14.00
Side Bacon
$4.00
Side Home Fries
$4.00
Side Bangers
$5.00
Side Toast
$3.00
Rashers
$5.00
Side Two Eggs
$3.00
ADD ON Bacon
$2.00
ADD ON Rasher
$2.00
ADD ON Fried Egg
$2.00
ADD ON Bangers
$2.00
ADD ON Grilled Chicken
$3.00
ADD ON Steak
$4.00
Side Pudding
$3.00
Side Fruit
$4.00
Phoenix Scarf
Scarf
New Years Eve Ticket
New Years Eve Tickets
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
512 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139
Gallery
