Phoenix Public House

Appetizers

Chicken tender basket 3pc

$9.00

Hot Honey Caramelized Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Local pepper infused honey, shallots, sweet soy. (GF)

Loaded Pub Chips

$10.00

Scotch Eggs

$9.00Out of stock

TWO SCOTCHED EGGS, SOFT-BOILED WRAPPED IN SAUSAGE, BREADED & DEEP FRIED. SERVED WITH IPA MUSTARD .

Truffle Fries w/ Parm & Garlic

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla 1 piece

$6.00

Soft Pretzle

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla 2 piece

$12.00

PPH Handhelds

Prime Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Braised Beef, Irish Cheddar fondue, caramelized onions, arugula, Focaccia.

Corned Beef Sandwich

$10.00

PPH House cured corned beef, caraway kraut, Swiss cheese, house dressing, homemade Focaccia.

Grilled Chicken Sammy

$12.00

Nashville Hot or Crispy, crunchy slaw, homemade pickles chips, brioche.

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

North Atlantic Haddock, Ale Battered, house made tartar, heirloom tomato, brioche.

The Pines Club

$14.00

Portabello

$11.00

Grilled Portobello, avocado, Swiss, Vidalia Ranch.

Entrees

Fish and chips 1 piece

$15.00Out of stock

Hand Battered Haddock, seasoned fries, sweet peas.

Fish and Chips 2 piece

$17.00Out of stock

Bangers and Mash

$15.00Out of stock

Delmonico

$31.00Out of stock

Blackened Redfish

$28.00Out of stock

Salads

Caeser Half

$7.00

California Chop Half

$11.00

California Chop Full

$16.00

Avocado, blue cheese, bacon, heirloom tomatoes, romaine, roasted garlic, creamy lemon pepper dressing, roamine.

Ceasar Salad Full

$11.00

Summer Salad Half

$9.00

Surf & Turf Wedge Salad

$19.00

Wedge Salad - Blackened Shrimp, Prime NY Strip, bacon, marinated heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese dressing, romaine.

Side Salad

$6.00

Summer Salad Full

$13.00

Apples, goat cheese, kale, pepitas, local honey Dijon vinaigrette.

Sides

Side Hand cut Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Side Waffle fries

$5.00

Slaw

$3.00Out of stock

Grits

$6.00Out of stock

Avocado 1/2

$3.00Out of stock

Truffle Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Side Truffle Fries

Sub Fries

$2.00

Sub Truffle Fries

$2.50Out of stock

Sub Waffle Fires

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids burger

$6.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Kids Tendies 2pc

$5.00

Dessert

Toffee Pudding

$8.00

Lemon Bar

$10.00Out of stock

italian ice

$3.00

popsicle

$0.95

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Sauces Extra

Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Caesar Dressing.

$1.00

Fry/Burger Sauce

$1.25

Hot Honey

$1.25

House Dressing

$1.00

House Tartar Sauce

$1.00

IPA Beer Mustard

$1.00

Irish Cheddar Fondue/sauce

$2.00

Mayo

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

PPH Porter Beer BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Pub Baskets

Side ofTavern Kettle Chips

$7.00

Basket Hand Cut Pub Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Basket of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries w/Blue Cheese Crumbles, Vidalia Ranch, Hot Honey

$9.00Out of stock

Blue Cheese crumbles, Vidalia ranch, hot honey.

Basket Truffled Fries with Parmesan and Roasted Garlic

$13.00Out of stock

White Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Roasted Garlic, Hand Cut Fries.

Loaded Pub Fries

$12.00Out of stock

PPH Beer Cheese, lardon, chives.

PPH Burgers

Bleu BBQ

$12.00

Blue Cheese, Porter Beer BBQ Sauce. arugula, chopped house pickles.

So Cali

$15.00

Avocado, provolone, bacon, house pickles, smoked jalapeno aioli, heirloom tomatoes.

House Burger

$15.00

Irish Cheddar Fondue, grilled onions, bacon, PPH Burger Sauce.

Mac and Cheese

Classic

$12.00

Shorty Mac n Cheese

$14.00

Chicken Tender Mac N Cheese

$13.00

Specials

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

Prime Short Rib Special, Parmesan Polenta, confit carrot, Port wine demi glace

$25.00

Pimento Puppies

$9.00

Breakfast

Scrambled Egg and Steak Wrap, Irish Cheddar, Grilled Onions.

$10.00

Potato and Chorizo Wrap

$10.00

PPH Scotsman

$10.00

For the Tee Box

$10.00

Par #1

$11.99

Par #2

$9.99

Par #3

$10.99

Par #4

$19.00

Par #5

$13.99

Bogey

$12.99

PPH Omelet

$12.99

So Cal Omelet

$11.99

Ham and Cheese

$10.99

Add Protein To Salad

Chicken

$4.00

Shrimp

$7.00

NY Strip

$10.00

4 oz

side of bread

Focaccia side

$2.00

Snacks

Hotdog single

$4.00

Hotdog double

$6.00

Breakfast Wrap

$4.72

Assorted Wrap

$4.72

Melon Parfait

$4.72

Men's League

Caeser Wrap

$4.72

Senior League

Wagyu Sliders

$9.00

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sammy

$8.00

Burritos

$8.00

Burrito

$8.00

Beverages

Body Armor

$2.50

Bottled Coke Products

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Owens Confusion Mixer

$1.00

Owens Cranberry Mixer

$1.00

Owens Transfusion Mixer

$1.00

Power Aid

$2.50

Redbull

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

TOGO COFFEE

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

San Peligrino

$4.00

Half Size Diet Coke

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale pub driven food.

Website

Location

3062 Point Marion Road, Morgantown, WV 26505

Directions

