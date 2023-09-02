Delight 西米露

Mixed Fruit Delight 雜果西米露

$6.25

Our original "dessert in a cup" and our most popular drink! Made with diced mango, honeydew, watermelon, and tapioca (sago) in our House Coconut Milk Dairy Mixture.

Mango Pomelo Delight 楊枝甘露西米露

$6.95

House blended mango puree and juicy pomelo bits paired with our Special Coconut Milk Dairy Mixture.

Fresh Fruit Delight 水果西米露

$6.25

Choice of fresh fruit: mango | mixed melon (honeydew & watermelon) | young coconut

Durian Delight 榴槤西米露

$6.95

Made with fresh durian and tapioca (sago) in our House Coconut Milk Dairy Mixture.

Tea 茶

Tropical Fruit Iced Tea 天堂水果茶

$6.25

A refreshing black tea with assorted minced fruits.

Hong Kong Milk Tea 特級凍奶茶

$5.50

A well-loved sweet drink from Hong Kong. House black tea blend, condensed & evaporated milk. Caffeinated.

Fresh Lemon Tea 檸檬茶

$5.25

Freshly brewed black tea with a hint of lemon.

Lemongrass Lemon Tea 香茅檸檬綠茶樽裝

$5.25

Light and crisp.

Mango Passion Fruit Tea 芒果百香果茶

$5.25

Fruity and tart. Made with mango tea leaves and passionfruit puree.

Osmanthus Lychee Tea 桂花荔枝茶樽裝

$5.25

Floral and aromatic.

Chrysanthemum Tea 菊花茶

$5.25

Liver detox, alleviates fever and sore throat symptoms.

Five Flowers Tea 低糖五花茶

$5.25

Cools body temperature, calms internal fire in the body.

Ji Gu Tsao Tea 雞骨草

$5.25

Reduces internal heat, promotes liver detox.

24 Flavors Tea 無糖廿四味

$5.25

Aids indigestion and overall well-being.

Refresher 没有咖啡因

Barley Cooler 健康薏米水

$5.25

Made with fresh barley and lime. Non-caffeinated.

Mango Lemonade 芒果檸檬蜜

$5.25

Freshly squeezed lemon juice and house blended mango puree for a sweet kick.

Kumquat & Honey 黄薑金橘蜜

$5.25

Made with local organic kumquats and lightly sweetened with honey. Non-caffeinated.

Cold Pressed Soy Milk 豆奶

$5.25

Mochi 鮮糯米糍

Assorted Fresh Mochi (4pcs) 糯米糍拼盆

$6.25

An assortment of our Fresh Mango, Black Sticky Rice & Taro, Red Bean, and Black Sesame & Green Tea Mochi.

Fresh Mango Mochi (3pcs) 芒果糍

$5.50

Fresh mango wrapped in mango flavored mochi skin and coated in coconut flakes.

Black Sticky Rice & Taro Mochi (3pcs) 黑糯米糍

$4.95

Fresh taro wrapped in black sticky rice flavored mochi skin and coated in coconut flakes.

Red Bean Mochi (3pcs) 紅豆糍

$4.95

Fresh red bean paste wrapped in red bean flavored mochi skin and coated in coconut flakes.

Green Tea Sesame Mochi (3pcs) 綠茶芝麻糍

$4.95

Fresh black sesame paste wrapped in green tea flavored mochi skin.

Coconut & Mango Rolls (2pcs) 椰絲芒果卷

$6.25

Sliced fresh mango, mango mousse, mochi skin, and coconut flakes.

Durian Kaya Rolls (2pcs) 榴槤卷

$7.75

Monthong durian, kaya mousse, mochi, and coconut flakes.

Purple Yam Durian Rolls (2pcs) 紫薯榴槤卷

$7.95

Our famous Monthong durian rolls wrapped in purple yam skin.

Pudding 布甸

Mango & Grapefruit Pudding 楊枝甘露布甸

$5.50

Our most popular panna cotta! The perfect combination of sweet and tart.

Fresh Mango Pudding 芒果布甸

$4.95

Made with fresh mango.

Black Sticky Rice Pudding 椰汁紫米布甸

$4.95

Made with sweet black sticky rice.

Macau Style Tiramisu 木糠布甸

$5.75

A layered tiramisu pudding.

Mango Almond Tofu 芒果杏仁豆腐

$5.25

Made with fresh mango paired with almond tofu.

HK Milk Tea Pudding 波霸奶茶布甸

$5.25

A pudding version of boba milk tea!

Custard 凍糕

Assorted Custard Platter (4pcs) 糕點拼盆

$6.75

An assortment of our most popular flavors.

Assorted Custard Platter (9pcs) 糕點拼盆

$14.50
Fresh Mango Custard (3pcs) 鮮芒果糕

$5.25

Made with fresh mango.

Coconut Milk & Black Sticky Rice Custard (3pcs) 椰汁紫米糕

$5.25

A Southeast Asian flair on our panna cotta.

Coconut Milk & Taro Custard (3pcs) 椰香芋茸糕

$5.25

Made with coconut milk and fresh taro.

Passion Fruit Custard (3pcs) 百香果糕

$5.25

Tart yet sweet.

Black Sesame & Almond Custard (3pcs) 芝麻杏仁

$5.25

A nutty blend of flavors.

Black Sticky Rice & Red Bean Custard (3pcs) 紫米紅豆糕

$5.25

Made with fresh red bean.

Green Tea & Red Bean Custard (3pcs) 綠茶紅豆糕

$5.25

The perfect balance of sweet, fresh, and earthy.

Cappuccino Custard (3pcs) 法國咖啡糕

$5.25

Cappuccino flavored panna cotta made with freshly ground coffee beans.

Coconut Milk & Purple Yam Custard (3pcs) 椰汁紫薯糕

$5.25

Mango & Durian 芒果和榴蓮

Mango Pomelo Sago w/ Silken Tofu 楊枝甘露豆腐花

$7.50

House-pressed silken tofu, mango puree, fresh cut mango.

Silken Tofu w/ Fresh Mango 鮮芒果西米豆腐花

$6.95

House-pressed silken tofu, fresh mango, coconut sauce, tapioca.

Thai Style Mango Sticky Rice 泰式芒果糯米飯

$8.95

Sweet sticky rice topped with fresh mango and condensed milk.

Black Sticky Rice w/ Mango 芒果黑糯米

$7.25
Coconut Jelly Noodles w/ Mango 芒果撈河

$8.25

Chewy coconut jelly noodles, fresh mango puree, and hand picked mango chunks.

Black Sticky Rice w/ Durian 榴槤黑糯米

$8.50

Coconut Jelly Noodles w/ Durian 榴槤撈河

$9.50
Durian Lovers Dessert 榴槤孖寶

$10.50

Made for the ultimate durian fan! Comes with Monthong durian, black sticky rice, and coconut jelly noodles.

Mango Lovers Dessert 香杧情人

$10.50

Silken tofu, coconut jelly noodles, mango ice cream, house mango sauce, sago

Tropical Yin Yang 甜蜜蜜

$10.95

Grass jelly, silken tofu, fresh cut fruit, longan ice cream, black sesame

Frosted Dessert 冰甜点

Fresh Mango Shaved Ice 芒果冰沙

$9.50

Fresh cut mango, sago, house mango coconut sauce.

Mango Ice Cream (2scp) 芒果雪糕

$4.95

Made with fresh champagne mangos.

Longan Ice Cream (2scp) 龍眼冰淇淋

$4.95

Made with fresh longan.

HK Milk Tea Ice Cream (2scp) 香港奶茶冰淇淋

$4.95

Our HK Milk Tea made with a special blend of tea leaves turned into a cold treat!

Durian Ice Cream (2scp) 榴蓮冰淇淋

$5.50

Made with imported premium grade durian.

Steamed Dessert 炖品

Steamed Egg w/ Milk 鮮奶炖蛋

$5.25
Steamed Milk w/ Ginger 薑汁炖鮮奶

$5.25
Silken Tofu w/ Ginger Syrup 薑汁豆腐花

$5.25
Steamed Papaya w/ Almond 木瓜南北杏雪耳

$6.95

Steamed papaya and white fungus in a refreshing dessert soup.

Steamed Pear w/ Chuan Bei Mu 雪耳紅棗燉雪梨

$6.95

Steamed pear and chuan bei. Relieves dry and sore throat symptoms

Chinese Herbal Jello w/ Honey 龜苓膏

$7.95

Sweetened with honey - a natural and healthy dessert.

Dessert Soup 熱甜品

Black Sticky Rice & Young Coconut 黑糯米海底椰

$5.95+

Black sticky rice paired with young coconut and condensed milk.

Sweet Almond 蛋白杏仁茶

$5.95+

Light, nutty, and calming.

Black Sesame 香滑芝麻

$5.95+

Freshly ground and roasted black sesame.

Sweet Walnut 滋補合桃糊

$5.95+
Red Bean & Lotus Seed 蓮子紅豆沙

$5.95+

Aromatic lotus seeds paired with red bean.

Green Bean & Seaweed 海帶綠豆沙

$5.95+

Half & Half Hot Dessert 一半一半熱甜點

$5.95+

Cold Dish 滷水

Cold Appetizer Platter 滷水拼盆

$9.95

An assortment of our bestselling cold appetizers.

Marinated Tofu Platter 豆腐豆包拼盤

$9.50

Soy Marinated Chicken Wings 滷水雞翼

$7.50

Szechwan Tofu Skin Salad 四川涼拌支竹

$7.95

Marinated Chicken Feet 五香鳳爪

$8.95

Pan Fried Anchovies & Peanuts 銀魚花生

$6.95
Marinated Pocket Tofu 滷水豆包

$7.95

Pocket tofu marinated in our House Soy.

Edamame & Shredded Tofu 毛豆干絲

$5.95
Beef's Tendon & Pig's Ear in Chili Oil 辣味豬耳牛筋拼

$7.95

Beef tendon and pig's ear tossed in chili oil.

Arctic Surf Clams 麻辣北極貝

$8.95

Sweet and chewy arctic surf clams paired with chili oil.

Marinated Tofu 滷水豆腐

$6.50

Tofu marinated in our House Soy.

Cucumber Salad 香蒜小黄瓜

$5.95

Street Food 街頭食品

Crispy Shrimp Rolls (6pcs) 炸迷你春卷

$10.95
Curry Chicken Samosas (6pcs) 咖喱角

$6.95
Spicy Salt Chicken Wings (8pcs) 椒鹽雞翼

$13.50
HK Curry Fish Balls (8pcs) 咖哩魚蛋

$7.95

Chewy fish balls in a non-spicy curry. A well-loved snack from Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Egg Waffles 雞蛋仔

$7.95

A Hong Kong favorite! Fragrant "bubble" egg waffles.

Ube Fried Mochi (6pcs) 紫薯糖丸子

$7.50

Entrée 主菜

Curry Chicken 咖喱雞

$10.95

Jidori chicken, mild curry, potato

Braised Pork Belly 梅菜扣肉飯

$11.95

Kurobuta pork, soy marinade, preserved vegetables

Sliced Ribeye 韓式肥牛飯

$11.95

Certified Angus karubi, house BBQ sauce, leek

Portuguese Beef Stew 葡國牛腩

$11.95

Hong Kong style braised beef and vegetables.

Add White Rice 白飯

$2.00

Treat 餅乾和餡餅

Mango Nougats 芒果雪花酥

$8.50

Dried mango bits, pecans, and almonds in a chewy nougat.

Maltose Glazed Pecans 香脆果仁

$10.50

A delicious traditional Chinese snack! Hearty pecans glazed in malt sugar to create the perfect candied nut.

Garlic Roasted Cashews 蒜香腰果

$7.95

Oven roasted cashews and garlic to create the perfect aromatic savory snack.

Trail Mix Cookies (6pcs) 干果果仁曲奇

$6.25

Russian Tea Cookies (6pcs) 雪花果仁餅

$6.25

Lemon Almond Cookies (6pcs) 檸檬杏仁曲奇

$6.25

Pecan Tarts (6pcs) 黃金果仁撻

$6.95
XO Sauce (6oz) XO醬

$18.00

Locally handcrafted with the most exquisite ingredients in Chinese cuisine. This umami seafood sauce pairs perfectly with noodle dishes, as well as vegetables and meat — its rich flavor is versatile and can dress up any meal.