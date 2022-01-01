Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

PHO JUNKIES

review star

No reviews yet

1025 1st St SE Apt 105

Washington, DC 20003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APPETIZER

Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

$9.50

Fresh Summer Rolls with shrimp and pork wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce Also contains: rice noodle, bean sprout, mint, and chive Summer Rolls cannot be customized at this time

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$9.50

Crispy Spring Rolls with shrimp and pork wrapped in rice paper with an option to be served wrapped in lettuce with pickled vegetables and mint No utensils required

BEEF PHO

STEAK PHO (RARE)*

STEAK PHO (RARE)*

$16.50

A simple traditional choice of Rare Eye of Round Steak cooked by broth in serving bowl *Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness

PHO YOUR WAY

PHO YOUR WAY

$17.50

Choose 3 from our beef offerings to make Pho Your Way (minimum of 2 selections required) *Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness

PHO JUNKIES - ALL THE MEATS

PHO JUNKIES - ALL THE MEATS

$19.00

Combination of all of our beef meat choices *Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness

CHICKEN PHO

CHICKEN PHO

CHICKEN PHO

$16.50

Combination of White and Dark Meat Chicken in Chicken Broth

VEGAN/VEGETARIAN PHO

VEGAN/VEGETARIAN PHO

VEGAN/VEGETARIAN PHO

$17.50

Combination of Fried Tofu and Grilled Mushroom in Vegan/Vegetarian Broth

DRINK

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.50
Perrier

Perrier

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Better than BRAINS!

Location

1025 1st St SE Apt 105, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Search similar restaurants

Map
