Vietnamese
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Asian Fusion

Pholicious 10585 Slater Ave 4A

No reviews yet

10585 Slater Ave 4A

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

APPETIZERS

GOI CUON/ SPRING ROLLS (2)

$6.50

SHRIMPS, PORK WITH PEANUT SAUCE

CHA GIO/ EGG ROLLS (3)

$6.50

MINCED PORK & SHRIMP W FISH SAUCE

POPCORN CHICKEN

$8.00

BAO BUN

$4.00

PORK IN STEAMED BUN

GOI CUON TOM- SHRIMP SPRINGROLL

$6.50

GOI CUON THIT ONLY -Pork Springrolls

$6.50

GOI CUON CHAY/TOFU Springrolls

$6.50

Chicken Wings

$9.95

BUN - VERMICELLI

BTN - PORK

$14.00

BGN - CHICKEN

$14.00

B Tom - SHRIMPS

$14.00

BCG - EGG ROLLS

$14.00

BTOFU - TOFU

$14.00

BTNCG - PORK & EGG ROLL

$15.00

BTTNCG - COMBO

$15.00

PHO

PHO CHALLENGE

$42.00

3 ITEMS

$13.00

4 ITEMS

$14.00

PT - RARE STEAK

$13.00

P GA - CHICKEN

$14.00

PDB - COMBO

$14.00

P BO VIEN - MEATBALLS

$13.00

P VEGAN - TOFU & VEGGIES

$14.00

P TOM - SHRIMPS

$15.00

P DO BIEN- SEAFOOD

$15.00

P KOBE

$16.00

P OXTAIL

$16.00

P BEEF STEW

$15.00

Pho Rib-Eye

$17.00

PHO BAP HOA - PHO SHANK STEAK

$14.00

PHO BEEF SHORT RIB+BO VIEN

$17.00

PHO NO MEAT

$9.00

CALIPHONIA COMBO

$14.00

DRY NOODLE W/ MEAT & SEAFOOD

MI HOANH THANH - WONTON

$14.00

WITH BEEF SOUP

WITH CHICKEN SOUP

WITH VEGAN SOUP

COM - RICE

CSHN - PORK CHOP

$13.00

CTN - GRILLED PORK

$13.00

CGN - CHICKEN

$13.00

COM CA HOI - SALMON

$14.00

LAY COM TRANG- WITH WHITE RICE

LAY COM CHIEN - WITH FRIED RICE

$1.00

FRIED EGG

$1.50

CBLL -RICE W FILET MIGNON

$17.00

Rice Combo- COM SUON CHA TRUNG DAC BIET

$17.00

Rice W Salmon

$16.00

COM CHIEN - FRIED RICE

CC TOFU

$14.00

CC GA - CHICKEN

$14.00

CC TOM - SHRIMP&PINEAPPLE

$15.00

CCDC - COMBO

$14.00

CCBLL - FILET MIGNON

$17.00

MTBLL-FILET MIGNON W GARLIC NOODLE

$17.00

AP CHAO - STIR-FRIED

PHO AP CHAO - PROTEIN

$17.00

PHO AP CHAO COMBO

$18.00

MI XAO - EGG NOODLE W PROTEIN

$16.00

MI XAO COMBO

$17.00

MI TOI BLL - BEEF GARLIC NOODLES

$17.00

MI TOI TOM - SHRIMP GARLIC NOODLES

$17.00

NUI XAO BO - BEEF PAN-FRIED PASTA

$17.00

EXTRA

EXTRA NOODLES

$2.00

EXTRA NOODLES w/ BROTH

$4.50

Extra meatballs

$2.50

EXTRA 1 EGG ROLL

$1.50

EXTRA KOBE

$8.50

EXTRA MEAT

$5.00

EXTRA OXTAIL

$8.50

EXTRA SHRIMPS

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.50

FRESH NOODLES

$1.00

FRIED EGG

$1.50

POACHED EGG

$1.50

EXTRA VEGGIES

$3.00

White Rice

$2.00

Fried Rice

$3.00

Extra Garlic Noodle

$6.50

Extra Filet Mignon

$8.50

Extra Soup (L)

$7.50

Extra Soup (S)

$4.50

EXTRA SHORT RIBS

$9.50

SIDE

Crawfish

$18.95

1 PC pork chop

$5.00

FRESH NOODLES

$1.50

FRIED EGG

$1.50

MEAT BALL

$2.50

POACHED EGG

$1.50

VEGGIES

$2.00

WHITE RICE

$2.00

FRIED RICE

$3.00

White onion

$2.00

Onion with oil

$1.50

Side Filet Mignon

$8.50

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Hang chan nc beo

NO ONIONS

NO CILANTRO

HANH NGO RIENG

EXTRA ONIONS

GIA CHIN

EXTRA LIMES

EXTRA SAUCE

UNCOOKED NOODLES

FRESH NOODLES

$1.00

HANH DAM

LAY NUOC BO/beef

LAY NUOC GA/chicken

LAY NUOC VEGAN

LAY MI- egg noodle

$1.50

PIZZA

Pizza w/ grilled pork

$25.00

BEER

805

$6.95

DRINKS

ICE WATER

SODA

$3.00

SALTED LEMON SODA

$6.00+

SALTED PLUM SODA

$6.00

SODA LEMONADE

$6.00+

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$6.00

MANGO LEMONADE

$6.00

LEMONADE

$6.00+

SMOOTHIES

$0.00+

FLAVORED TEA

$0.00+

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

COFFEE - HOT

$6.00

COFFEE - ICED

$6.00

EGG COFFEE

$6.00

HEALTHY JUICE

$6.50

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

COCONUT

$6.00

BOBA

$1.00

JELLY

$1.00

EXTRA ICE

LESS ICE

LESS SWEET

DESSERTS

FLAN

$5.00

ICE CREAM

$4.00

CHEESECAKE

$6.00

TIRAMISU

$6.00

CHE THAI

$6.00

Beer

Stella 24oz

$9.95

Food

Bread Sticks

$10.00

Quesadilla Seafood Pizza & Fries

$10.00

Beef Stew & Bread

$10.00

3 SUM

$10.00

Pho Shaken Beef

$15.00

Steak & Eggs

$15.00

Drinks

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Egg Coffee

$5.00

Herbal Tea

$5.00

Detox

$5.00

TIramisu

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
10585 Slater Ave 4A, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

