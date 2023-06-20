  • Home
  Pholicious Asian Fusion Restaurant & Bar - 1062 Main Street
Pholicious Asian Fusion Restaurant & Bar 1062 Main Street

No reviews yet

1062 Main Street

Holden, MA 01520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

16. Pork Gyoza (6)

16. Pork Gyoza (6)

$6.90

Dumpling wrappers stuffed with pork, ginger, scallions, and served with a soy dipping sauce

116. Taiyaki (2)

$6.00

Fish shaped cake dessert with your choice of filling; red bean or chocolate

1. Crispy Spring Rolls (2)

1. Crispy Spring Rolls (2)

$6.84

A savory mixture of ground chicken, carrots, onions, bean noodles, and mushrooms served with duck sauce

Food (Original)

Appetizers

11. Edamame

11. Edamame

Sauteed edamame tossed in a seasoning of your choice…

2. Fresh Summer Rolls (2)

2. Fresh Summer Rolls (2)

Shredded lettuce, mint, and rice vermicelli and your choice of protein

18. Crispy Cheese Spring Rolls (2)

18. Crispy Cheese Spring Rolls (2)

$5.46Out of stock

A shredded cheese and cream cheese wrapped spring roll shell until fried golden

6.Chicken Sticks(2)

6.Chicken Sticks(2)

$5.75

Beef, pork, or Chicken marinated in an authentic lemongrass flavor house sauce then cook on an open fire grill, glazed with Vietnamese sauce. Serve with Sweet Thai’s chili fish sauce.

1. Crispy Spring Rolls (2)

1. Crispy Spring Rolls (2)

$6.84

A savory mixture of ground chicken, carrots, onions, bean noodles, and mushrooms served with duck sauce

7. Crab Ragoons (4)

7. Crab Ragoons (4)

$6.90

Wrapped imitation crab, cream cheese, and black pepper deep fried, served with duck sauce

12. Scallion Pancake

12. Scallion Pancake

$6.90

Savory pancake with scallions, served with a delicious tempura sauce

14. Deep Fried Wontons (4)

14. Deep Fried Wontons (4)

$6.90

Chicken or shrimp wontons fried and served with Thai sweet chili sauce

16. Pork Gyoza (6)

16. Pork Gyoza (6)

$6.90

Dumpling wrappers stuffed with pork, ginger, scallions, and served with a soy dipping sauce

3. Nha Trang Roll(2)

3. Nha Trang Roll(2)

$7.48

Vietnamese style grilled ham, rolled in rice paper with various greens and herbs

13. Wonton Soup

13. Wonton Soup

$9.20

Pork filled wontons with lettuce, shallots, and scallions served in a bowl of chicken broth

K-Pop Chicken

$9.20

Crispy Popcorn chicken deep fried to perfection in garlic butter then tossed with Korean’s House heat sauce.🤙 Come with 1 steam rice

Tangy Chicken

$9.20

Fried Crispy Chicken cook to perfection in garlic butter then tossed with house Thai’s chili sauce.🤙 Come with 1 steam rice

4. Crispy Chicken Wings (6)

4. Crispy Chicken Wings (6)

$11.50

Chicken wings fried until golden brown, covered in your choice of seasoing

5. Korean or Vietnamese Fried Chicken Wings (6)

5. Korean or Vietnamese Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$12.36

Crunchy, and crispy fried chicken wings covered with sweet and spicy Korean gochujang sauce or Vietnamese chili sauce

17. Fried Calamari

17. Fried Calamari

$12.59

Crispy, succulent calamari rings, coated in seasoned flour, and quickly fried to crispy perfection

8. Mussel Garlic Butter Noodles

8. Mussel Garlic Butter Noodles

$13.80

Steamed muscles with plain ramen noodles covered in garlic butter

9. Korean BBQ Fries

9. Korean BBQ Fries

$13.80

Bulgogi beef with green onions, shredded cheese, and spicy Korean gochujang sauce

15. Sauteed Mussels

15. Sauteed Mussels

$13.80

Mussels sauteed with scallions and ginger

Pho Starter Special

Pho Starter Special

$17.25

Appetizer combo 2 egg roll,4 Crab Rangoon,4 shrimp Rocket, and 6 Gyoza

Holden Bao

19. Korean Fried Chicken Bao

19. Korean Fried Chicken Bao

$5.50

Korean fried chicken with pickled daikon & carrots, green onions, and hoisin sauce

20. Pork Belly Bao

20. Pork Belly Bao

$6.50

Pork belly with pickled daikon & carrots, green onions, and hoisin sauce

21. Crab Daddy Bao

21. Crab Daddy Bao

$7.00

Fried soft-shell crab with Asian slaw and spicy mayo

22. Salmon Bao Bun

$7.50

Honey glazed salmon with lettuce, cucumber with rice vinegar, avocado, and spicy mayo

23. Shrimp Bao

$6.50

Shrimp, lettuce, fried red onions, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, hint of lime, and sauced with spicy mayo

24. Bulgogi Bao

24. Bulgogi Bao

$8.00

Marinated beef ribeye with kimchi, green onions, and spicy mayo

Vietnamese Sandwich

25. Vietnamese Ham & Pate Bahn Mi

$6.75

Bahn Mi -Baguette stuffed with pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, and mayo

26. Grilled Beef Bahn Mi

$7.50

Bahn Mi -Baguette stuffed with pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, and mayo

27. Grilled Chicken Bahn Mi

$7.50

Bahn Mi -Baguette stuffed with pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, and mayo

28. Grilled Pork Bahn Mi

$7.50

Bahn Mi -Baguette stuffed with pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, and mayo

29. Chopped Ribeye Bahn Mi

$9.75

Bahn Mi -Baguette stuffed with pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, and mayo

Salad

30. Grilled Salmon Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Delicious salmon atop crisp lettuce and vegetables dressed in a savory Japanese dressing, garnished with chiles and lime

31. Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.50

Panko crusted crispy chicken salad with tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, onions dressed in siracha honey BBQ dressing

Vermicelli Bowl

44. Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Bowl

$14.00

Healthy, light and thin rice noodles with lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, and your choice of protein served with fish sauce

45. Lemongrass Grilled Pork Vermicelli Bowl

$15.00

Healthy, light and thin rice noodles with lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, and your choice of protein served with fish sauce

46. Lemongrass Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli Bowl

$15.50

Healthy, light and thin rice noodles with lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, and your choice of protein served with fish sauce

47. Lemongrass Grilled Beef Vermicelli Bowl

$15.00

Healthy, light and thin rice noodles with lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, and your choice of protein served with fish sauce

48. Shrimp Paste on Sugar Cane Vermicelli Bowl

$14.00

Healthy, light and thin rice noodles with lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, and your choice of protein served with fish sauce

Pad Thai

49. Seafood Pad Thai

$15.00

Stir-fried rice noodles tossed in sweet and savory house special sauce with mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, lime, and roasted peanuts

50. Chicken Pad Thai

$13.00

Stir-fried rice noodles tossed in sweet and savory house special sauce with mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, lime, and roasted peanuts

51. Beef Pad Thai

$15.00

Stir-fried rice noodles tossed in sweet and savory house special sauce with mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, lime, and roasted peanuts

52. Shrimp Pad Thai

$14.00

Stir-fried rice noodles tossed in sweet and savory house special sauce with mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, lime, and roasted peanuts

Lo Mein

53. Chicken Lo Mein

$14.00

Stir-Fried Egg Noodles with mixed vegetables

54. Shrimp Lo Mein

$14.00

Stir-Fried Egg Noodles with mixed vegetables

55. Beef Lo Mein

$15.00

Stir-Fried Egg Noodles with mixed vegetables

56. Seafood Lo Mein

$15.00

Stir-Fried Egg Noodles with mixed vegetables

Crispy Yellow Noodles

57. Chicken Crispy Yellow Noodles

$14.00

Crispy yellow noodles topped with assorted veggies

58. Shrimp Crispy Yellow Noodles

$14.00

Crispy yellow noodles topped with assorted veggies

59. Beef Crispy Yellow Noodles

$15.00

Crispy yellow noodles topped with assorted veggies

60. Seafood Crispy Yellow Noodles

$15.00

Crispy yellow noodles topped with assorted veggies

Vietnamese Dish

61.Bun Bo Hue

$16.00

Rich flavored spicy Vietnamese soup with tender slices of beef and pork & topped with fresh herbs

62. Canh Chua Tom or Ca Hoi

Vietnamese sweet & sour soup with pineapple, fresh vegetables, and herb and your choice of shrimp or salmon for seafood

63. Bo Kho

$14.00

Delicious Vietnamese beef stew packed with loaded herbs, aromatics, and beef with a Vietnamese baguette on the side

64. Ca Kho To

$19.00

Classic Vietnamese caramelized, sweet and spicy fish with a mouth watering sauce, and comes with a bowl of steamed ric

Rice Plates

65. Grilled Pork Chop Rice Plate

$15.00

Choose from a variety of delicious rice dishes! Each protein is marinated in lemongrass and comes with steamed white rice, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and pickled daikon & carrots.

66. Grilled Chicken Rice Plate

$14.00

Choose from a variety of delicious rice dishes! Each protein is marinated in lemongrass and comes with steamed white rice, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and pickled daikon & carrots.

67. Grilled Pork Ribs Rice Plate

$15.00

Choose from a variety of delicious rice dishes! Each protein is marinated in lemongrass and comes with steamed white rice, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and pickled daikon & carrots.

68. Grilled Shrimp Rice Plate

$14.00

Choose from a variety of delicious rice dishes! Each protein is marinated in lemongrass and comes with steamed white rice, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and pickled daikon & carrots.

69. Grilled Beef Rice Plate

$14.00

Choose from a variety of delicious rice dishes! Each protein is marinated in lemongrass and comes with steamed white rice, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and pickled daikon & carrots.

Combination Fried Rice

70. Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.00

Fried Rice with egg, various mixed veggies and your choice of protein

71. Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Fried Rice with egg, various mixed veggies and your choice of protein

72. Beef Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried Rice with egg, various mixed veggies and your choice of protein

73. Combination Fried Rice

$15.00

Fried Rice with egg, various mixed veggies and your choice of protein

Ramen

74. Spicy Chicken Ramen

$15.00

Ramen Noodles in chicken broth with chicken chashu, kikurage mushroom, spicy bean sprout, and green onion

75. Holden Tonkotsu Black

$15.00

Ramen Noodles in pork broth with chashu pork, kikurage mushroom, green scallions, dried seaweed, seasoned egg, garlic oil, garlic chips, fried onion, and spicy sauce

76. Premium Tonkotsu Red

$15.00

Ramen noodles in pork broth with chashu pork, kikurage mushroom, green onion, seasoned egg, dried seaweed, spicy bean sprouts, and red-hot chili oil

77. Pop The Chicken Ramen

$15.00

Ramen Noodles in chicken broth with crispy fried chicken dressed in chili sauce, green onion, bamboo shoots, seasoned egg, dried seaweed, and bok choy

78. Shrimp Wonton Ramen

$15.00

Ramen Noodles full of shrimp wontons and shrimp falvor broth, topped with bok choy, seasoned scallions, and seasoned egg

79. Spicy Umami Miso

$15.00

Ramen Noodles in pork miso with ground pork, bean sprouts, seasoned egg, green onions, and chili oil

80. Pholicious Chicken Ramen

$15.00

Authentic flavor classical shoyu chicken ramen with caramelized soy chicken, seasoned egg, bok choy, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms, and green scallions

81. Naruto Ichiraku Ramen

$17.00

Chicken and pork broth with ramen noodles, chashu pork, green scallions, seasoned egg, bamboo shoot, enoki mushroom and naruto maki

Shaking Beef

84. Stir Fried Beef Special

$14.00

Well marinated black angus beef in our house garlic sauce stir fried with all delicious veggies carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, and celery with garlic butter and a dash of oyster sauce serve with your choice of steam or fried rice.

Stir Fried Chicken Special

$14.00

All Veggies carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, and celery stir fired with our deliciousness house oyster sauce serve with your choice of steam or fried rice.

American Cuisine

85. Cheeseburger & Fries

$11.95

Hamburger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served with crispy French fires

86. Hamburger & Fries

$11.00

Hamburger with lettuce, tomato and onion served with crispy French fires

87. Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Golden chicken tenders served with crispy French fries and ketchup

88. Crispy French Fries

88. Crispy French Fries

Cripsy delicious French fries

89. Mac & Cheese

$10.75

Creamy, cheesy gourmet mac and cheese

Vegetarian

90. Crispy Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$6.95

Spring rolls filled with tofu, carrots, onions, rice vermicelli, taro, green bean, and mushrooms, fried until golden brown and served with duck sauce

91. Deep Fried Tofu

$9.95

Served with jalapenos and lemongrass sauce

92. Vegan Summer Rolls

$6.95

Rice noodles, tofu, and greens, wrapped in rice paper

93. Lemongrass Tofu Bahn Mi

$6.40

Baguette stuffed with pickled carrots, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, tofu, and vegan mayo

94. Vegan Avocado Bahn Mi

$7.40

Vietnamese sandwich with avocado, vegan mayo, pickled daikon & carrots, jalapenos, cilantro, cucumber and soy sauce

95. Lemongrass Tofu Bao

$5.50

Lemongrass tofu with pickled cucumbers, green onions, and hoisin sauce

96. Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli Bowl

$14.00

Thin rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots served with fish sauce

97. Pad Thai Tofu

$13.00

Stir fried rice noodles with tofu, mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, lime and roasted peanuts in a sweet and savory house special sauce

98. Pad Thai Veggie

$12.00

Stir fried rice noodles with mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, lime and roasted peanuts in a sweet and savory house special sauce

99. Pho Chay

$12.00+

Veggie noodle soup with tofu, broccoli, carrots, and cabbage

100. Lo Mein Tofu

$13.00

Stir-fried egg noodles with tofu and mixed veggies

101. Lo Mein Veggie

$12.00

Stir-Fried egg noodles with mixed vegetables

102. Lemongrass Tofu Rice Plate

$13.00

Lemongrass tofu with steamed white rice, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and pickled daikon & carrots

103. Flying Vegan Harvest Ramen

$15.00

Thick noodles in miso broth with vegan ham, tofu, bean sprouts, broccoli, green onions, corn, red onion, crispy garlic, and chili seasoning

104. Crispy Yellow Noodles Veggie

$12.00

Crispy yellow noodles topped with assorted veggies

105. Shaking Special Veggie

$12.00

Stir-fried veggies; carrots, broccoli, mushroom, bell pepper, and celery with garlic, black pepper, and soy sauce

106. Fried Rice Veggie

$12.00

Fried Rice and egg with various mixed veggies

Dessert

107. Vietnamese Pandan Waffle

$7.00

Original Pandan – add your choice of chocolate, strawberry, caramel and raspberry syrup, With Fresh Fruit (Strawberry or Blueberry) With Ice Cream (Chocolate, Vanilla, Coconut, Green tea)

108. Hong Kong Egg Bubble Waffle

$7.00

Classic Bubble Waffle – add your choice of chocolate, strawberry, caramel and raspberry syrup, With Fresh Fruit (Strawberry or Blueberry) With Ice Cream (Chocolate, Vanilla, Coconut, Green tea)

109. Caramel Custard Flan

$5.00

Creamy custard with a sweet caramel topping

110. Cheesecake

$5.00

New York-style plain cheesecake – optional of your choice of chocolate, strawberry, caramel, and raspberry syrup and optional of fresh fruit

111. Ice Cream (2)

$3.50

Your choice of vanilla, chocolate, green tea or coconut

112. Chocolate Trilogy

$8.00

Chocolate sponge cake layered with dark, milk & white chocolate mousse, topped with chocolate bark

113. Toasted Almond Cream Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate sponge cake layered with dark, milk & white chocolate mousse, topped with chocolate bark

114. Macaroons (4)

114. Macaroons (4)

$8.00

Pick your choice of Tiramisu, Lemon Yuzu, Chocolate Coconut, Chocolate Mint, Mango Passion, and Crème Brulé

115. Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.00

Belgian chocolate mousse cake

116. Taiyaki (2)

$6.00

Fish shaped cake dessert with your choice of filling; red bean or chocolate

Vietnamese Sandwich (Side Order)

Side Order Avocado (Separate Plate)

$3.00

Side Order Fried Egg (Separate Plate)

$2.00

Side Order Pate (Spread) (Separate Plate)

$1.00

Side Order Chicken For Bahn Minh (Separate Plate)

$3.75

Sider Order Ham For Bahn Minh (Separate Plate)

$3.75

Side Order Beef For Bahn Minh (Separate Plate)

$3.75

Side Order Pork For Bahn Minh (Separate Plate)

$3.95

Side Order Ribeye For Bahn Minh (Separate Plate)

$4.25

Side Order Kimichi For Bahn Minh (Separate Plate)

$0.50

Side Order Pickled Daikon For Bahn Minh (Separate Plate)

$0.50

Drinks/Boba Station (Original)

Non-Alcoholic

Hot Tea

$3.50

Regular or Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Soft Drink Pepsi Products

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Virigin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virigin Strawberry Daquiri

$7.00

Ramune Japanese Marble Soda

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$5.00

Milk Tea & Smoothie

Milk Tea

Taro

Black Sugar

Matcha Green Tea

Honeydew

Hokkaido

Thai Tea

Okinawa

Mango

Tiger Sugar

Coconut

Red Bean

Banana

Vanilla

Lavendar

Pineapple

Strawberry

Coffee

Chocolate

Coconut

Vietnamese Avocado Smoothie

Fruit Tea & Slushy

Peach Syrup

Strawberry Syrup

Passion Fruit Syrup

Lychee Syrup

Mango Syrup

Kumquat Syrup

Lemon Syrup

Dragon Fruit Syrup

Pomegranate Syrup

Blueberry Syrup

Specialty Tea

Tropical Sunrise

Fruit tea with mango, passionfruit, dragon fruit, lychee and pomegranate

Lychee on Lychee

Fruit tea with mango, passionfruit, dragon fruit, lychee and pomegranate

Aloe Honey

Honey fruit tea with aloe vera jelly

Strawberry or Peach Lemonade

A slushy with your choice of strawberry or peach infused with lemon

Fusion Boba

Purple Coconut

Taro coconut that can be either a milk tea or smoothie

Frozen Lemonade

Frozen lemonade slushy with your options of added fruit tea syrup

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

Strawberry syrup with matcha green tea

