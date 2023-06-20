Pholicious Asian Fusion Restaurant & Bar 1062 Main Street
1062 Main Street
Holden, MA 01520
Popular Items
16. Pork Gyoza (6)
Dumpling wrappers stuffed with pork, ginger, scallions, and served with a soy dipping sauce
116. Taiyaki (2)
Fish shaped cake dessert with your choice of filling; red bean or chocolate
1. Crispy Spring Rolls (2)
A savory mixture of ground chicken, carrots, onions, bean noodles, and mushrooms served with duck sauce
Food (Original)
Appetizers
11. Edamame
Sauteed edamame tossed in a seasoning of your choice…
2. Fresh Summer Rolls (2)
Shredded lettuce, mint, and rice vermicelli and your choice of protein
18. Crispy Cheese Spring Rolls (2)
A shredded cheese and cream cheese wrapped spring roll shell until fried golden
6.Chicken Sticks(2)
Beef, pork, or Chicken marinated in an authentic lemongrass flavor house sauce then cook on an open fire grill, glazed with Vietnamese sauce. Serve with Sweet Thai’s chili fish sauce.
1. Crispy Spring Rolls (2)
A savory mixture of ground chicken, carrots, onions, bean noodles, and mushrooms served with duck sauce
7. Crab Ragoons (4)
Wrapped imitation crab, cream cheese, and black pepper deep fried, served with duck sauce
12. Scallion Pancake
Savory pancake with scallions, served with a delicious tempura sauce
14. Deep Fried Wontons (4)
Chicken or shrimp wontons fried and served with Thai sweet chili sauce
16. Pork Gyoza (6)
Dumpling wrappers stuffed with pork, ginger, scallions, and served with a soy dipping sauce
3. Nha Trang Roll(2)
Vietnamese style grilled ham, rolled in rice paper with various greens and herbs
13. Wonton Soup
Pork filled wontons with lettuce, shallots, and scallions served in a bowl of chicken broth
K-Pop Chicken
Crispy Popcorn chicken deep fried to perfection in garlic butter then tossed with Korean’s House heat sauce.🤙 Come with 1 steam rice
Tangy Chicken
Fried Crispy Chicken cook to perfection in garlic butter then tossed with house Thai’s chili sauce.🤙 Come with 1 steam rice
4. Crispy Chicken Wings (6)
Chicken wings fried until golden brown, covered in your choice of seasoing
5. Korean or Vietnamese Fried Chicken Wings (6)
Crunchy, and crispy fried chicken wings covered with sweet and spicy Korean gochujang sauce or Vietnamese chili sauce
17. Fried Calamari
Crispy, succulent calamari rings, coated in seasoned flour, and quickly fried to crispy perfection
8. Mussel Garlic Butter Noodles
Steamed muscles with plain ramen noodles covered in garlic butter
9. Korean BBQ Fries
Bulgogi beef with green onions, shredded cheese, and spicy Korean gochujang sauce
15. Sauteed Mussels
Mussels sauteed with scallions and ginger
Pho Starter Special
Appetizer combo 2 egg roll,4 Crab Rangoon,4 shrimp Rocket, and 6 Gyoza
Holden Bao
19. Korean Fried Chicken Bao
Korean fried chicken with pickled daikon & carrots, green onions, and hoisin sauce
20. Pork Belly Bao
Pork belly with pickled daikon & carrots, green onions, and hoisin sauce
21. Crab Daddy Bao
Fried soft-shell crab with Asian slaw and spicy mayo
22. Salmon Bao Bun
Honey glazed salmon with lettuce, cucumber with rice vinegar, avocado, and spicy mayo
23. Shrimp Bao
Shrimp, lettuce, fried red onions, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, hint of lime, and sauced with spicy mayo
24. Bulgogi Bao
Marinated beef ribeye with kimchi, green onions, and spicy mayo
Vietnamese Sandwich
25. Vietnamese Ham & Pate Bahn Mi
Bahn Mi -Baguette stuffed with pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, and mayo
26. Grilled Beef Bahn Mi
Bahn Mi -Baguette stuffed with pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, and mayo
27. Grilled Chicken Bahn Mi
Bahn Mi -Baguette stuffed with pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, and mayo
28. Grilled Pork Bahn Mi
Bahn Mi -Baguette stuffed with pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, and mayo
29. Chopped Ribeye Bahn Mi
Bahn Mi -Baguette stuffed with pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, and mayo
Salad
30. Grilled Salmon Salad
Delicious salmon atop crisp lettuce and vegetables dressed in a savory Japanese dressing, garnished with chiles and lime
31. Crispy Chicken Salad
Panko crusted crispy chicken salad with tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, onions dressed in siracha honey BBQ dressing
Vermicelli Bowl
44. Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Bowl
Healthy, light and thin rice noodles with lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, and your choice of protein served with fish sauce
45. Lemongrass Grilled Pork Vermicelli Bowl
Healthy, light and thin rice noodles with lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, and your choice of protein served with fish sauce
46. Lemongrass Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli Bowl
Healthy, light and thin rice noodles with lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, and your choice of protein served with fish sauce
47. Lemongrass Grilled Beef Vermicelli Bowl
Healthy, light and thin rice noodles with lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, and your choice of protein served with fish sauce
48. Shrimp Paste on Sugar Cane Vermicelli Bowl
Healthy, light and thin rice noodles with lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, and your choice of protein served with fish sauce
Pad Thai
49. Seafood Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles tossed in sweet and savory house special sauce with mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, lime, and roasted peanuts
50. Chicken Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles tossed in sweet and savory house special sauce with mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, lime, and roasted peanuts
51. Beef Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles tossed in sweet and savory house special sauce with mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, lime, and roasted peanuts
52. Shrimp Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles tossed in sweet and savory house special sauce with mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, lime, and roasted peanuts
Lo Mein
Crispy Yellow Noodles
57. Chicken Crispy Yellow Noodles
Crispy yellow noodles topped with assorted veggies
58. Shrimp Crispy Yellow Noodles
Crispy yellow noodles topped with assorted veggies
59. Beef Crispy Yellow Noodles
Crispy yellow noodles topped with assorted veggies
60. Seafood Crispy Yellow Noodles
Crispy yellow noodles topped with assorted veggies
Vietnamese Dish
61.Bun Bo Hue
Rich flavored spicy Vietnamese soup with tender slices of beef and pork & topped with fresh herbs
62. Canh Chua Tom or Ca Hoi
Vietnamese sweet & sour soup with pineapple, fresh vegetables, and herb and your choice of shrimp or salmon for seafood
63. Bo Kho
Delicious Vietnamese beef stew packed with loaded herbs, aromatics, and beef with a Vietnamese baguette on the side
64. Ca Kho To
Classic Vietnamese caramelized, sweet and spicy fish with a mouth watering sauce, and comes with a bowl of steamed ric
Rice Plates
65. Grilled Pork Chop Rice Plate
Choose from a variety of delicious rice dishes! Each protein is marinated in lemongrass and comes with steamed white rice, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and pickled daikon & carrots.
66. Grilled Chicken Rice Plate
Choose from a variety of delicious rice dishes! Each protein is marinated in lemongrass and comes with steamed white rice, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and pickled daikon & carrots.
67. Grilled Pork Ribs Rice Plate
Choose from a variety of delicious rice dishes! Each protein is marinated in lemongrass and comes with steamed white rice, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and pickled daikon & carrots.
68. Grilled Shrimp Rice Plate
Choose from a variety of delicious rice dishes! Each protein is marinated in lemongrass and comes with steamed white rice, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and pickled daikon & carrots.
69. Grilled Beef Rice Plate
Choose from a variety of delicious rice dishes! Each protein is marinated in lemongrass and comes with steamed white rice, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and pickled daikon & carrots.
Combination Fried Rice
70. Shrimp Fried Rice
Fried Rice with egg, various mixed veggies and your choice of protein
71. Chicken Fried Rice
Fried Rice with egg, various mixed veggies and your choice of protein
72. Beef Fried Rice
Fried Rice with egg, various mixed veggies and your choice of protein
73. Combination Fried Rice
Fried Rice with egg, various mixed veggies and your choice of protein
Ramen
74. Spicy Chicken Ramen
Ramen Noodles in chicken broth with chicken chashu, kikurage mushroom, spicy bean sprout, and green onion
75. Holden Tonkotsu Black
Ramen Noodles in pork broth with chashu pork, kikurage mushroom, green scallions, dried seaweed, seasoned egg, garlic oil, garlic chips, fried onion, and spicy sauce
76. Premium Tonkotsu Red
Ramen noodles in pork broth with chashu pork, kikurage mushroom, green onion, seasoned egg, dried seaweed, spicy bean sprouts, and red-hot chili oil
77. Pop The Chicken Ramen
Ramen Noodles in chicken broth with crispy fried chicken dressed in chili sauce, green onion, bamboo shoots, seasoned egg, dried seaweed, and bok choy
78. Shrimp Wonton Ramen
Ramen Noodles full of shrimp wontons and shrimp falvor broth, topped with bok choy, seasoned scallions, and seasoned egg
79. Spicy Umami Miso
Ramen Noodles in pork miso with ground pork, bean sprouts, seasoned egg, green onions, and chili oil
80. Pholicious Chicken Ramen
Authentic flavor classical shoyu chicken ramen with caramelized soy chicken, seasoned egg, bok choy, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms, and green scallions
81. Naruto Ichiraku Ramen
Chicken and pork broth with ramen noodles, chashu pork, green scallions, seasoned egg, bamboo shoot, enoki mushroom and naruto maki
Shaking Beef
84. Stir Fried Beef Special
Well marinated black angus beef in our house garlic sauce stir fried with all delicious veggies carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, and celery with garlic butter and a dash of oyster sauce serve with your choice of steam or fried rice.
Stir Fried Chicken Special
All Veggies carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, and celery stir fired with our deliciousness house oyster sauce serve with your choice of steam or fried rice.
American Cuisine
85. Cheeseburger & Fries
Hamburger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served with crispy French fires
86. Hamburger & Fries
Hamburger with lettuce, tomato and onion served with crispy French fires
87. Chicken Tenders & Fries
Golden chicken tenders served with crispy French fries and ketchup
88. Crispy French Fries
Cripsy delicious French fries
89. Mac & Cheese
Creamy, cheesy gourmet mac and cheese
Vegetarian
90. Crispy Vegetarian Spring Rolls
Spring rolls filled with tofu, carrots, onions, rice vermicelli, taro, green bean, and mushrooms, fried until golden brown and served with duck sauce
91. Deep Fried Tofu
Served with jalapenos and lemongrass sauce
92. Vegan Summer Rolls
Rice noodles, tofu, and greens, wrapped in rice paper
93. Lemongrass Tofu Bahn Mi
Baguette stuffed with pickled carrots, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, tofu, and vegan mayo
94. Vegan Avocado Bahn Mi
Vietnamese sandwich with avocado, vegan mayo, pickled daikon & carrots, jalapenos, cilantro, cucumber and soy sauce
95. Lemongrass Tofu Bao
Lemongrass tofu with pickled cucumbers, green onions, and hoisin sauce
96. Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli Bowl
Thin rice noodles with lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots served with fish sauce
97. Pad Thai Tofu
Stir fried rice noodles with tofu, mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, lime and roasted peanuts in a sweet and savory house special sauce
98. Pad Thai Veggie
Stir fried rice noodles with mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, lime and roasted peanuts in a sweet and savory house special sauce
99. Pho Chay
Veggie noodle soup with tofu, broccoli, carrots, and cabbage
100. Lo Mein Tofu
Stir-fried egg noodles with tofu and mixed veggies
101. Lo Mein Veggie
Stir-Fried egg noodles with mixed vegetables
102. Lemongrass Tofu Rice Plate
Lemongrass tofu with steamed white rice, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and pickled daikon & carrots
103. Flying Vegan Harvest Ramen
Thick noodles in miso broth with vegan ham, tofu, bean sprouts, broccoli, green onions, corn, red onion, crispy garlic, and chili seasoning
104. Crispy Yellow Noodles Veggie
Crispy yellow noodles topped with assorted veggies
105. Shaking Special Veggie
Stir-fried veggies; carrots, broccoli, mushroom, bell pepper, and celery with garlic, black pepper, and soy sauce
106. Fried Rice Veggie
Fried Rice and egg with various mixed veggies
Dessert
107. Vietnamese Pandan Waffle
Original Pandan – add your choice of chocolate, strawberry, caramel and raspberry syrup, With Fresh Fruit (Strawberry or Blueberry) With Ice Cream (Chocolate, Vanilla, Coconut, Green tea)
108. Hong Kong Egg Bubble Waffle
Classic Bubble Waffle – add your choice of chocolate, strawberry, caramel and raspberry syrup, With Fresh Fruit (Strawberry or Blueberry) With Ice Cream (Chocolate, Vanilla, Coconut, Green tea)
109. Caramel Custard Flan
Creamy custard with a sweet caramel topping
110. Cheesecake
New York-style plain cheesecake – optional of your choice of chocolate, strawberry, caramel, and raspberry syrup and optional of fresh fruit
111. Ice Cream (2)
Your choice of vanilla, chocolate, green tea or coconut
112. Chocolate Trilogy
Chocolate sponge cake layered with dark, milk & white chocolate mousse, topped with chocolate bark
113. Toasted Almond Cream Cake
Chocolate sponge cake layered with dark, milk & white chocolate mousse, topped with chocolate bark
114. Macaroons (4)
Pick your choice of Tiramisu, Lemon Yuzu, Chocolate Coconut, Chocolate Mint, Mango Passion, and Crème Brulé
115. Chocolate Mousse Cake
Belgian chocolate mousse cake
116. Taiyaki (2)
Fish shaped cake dessert with your choice of filling; red bean or chocolate
Vietnamese Sandwich (Side Order)
Side Order Avocado (Separate Plate)
Side Order Fried Egg (Separate Plate)
Side Order Pate (Spread) (Separate Plate)
Side Order Chicken For Bahn Minh (Separate Plate)
Sider Order Ham For Bahn Minh (Separate Plate)
Side Order Beef For Bahn Minh (Separate Plate)
Side Order Pork For Bahn Minh (Separate Plate)
Side Order Ribeye For Bahn Minh (Separate Plate)
Side Order Kimichi For Bahn Minh (Separate Plate)
Side Order Pickled Daikon For Bahn Minh (Separate Plate)
Drinks/Boba Station (Original)
Non-Alcoholic
Milk Tea & Smoothie
Fruit Tea & Slushy
Specialty Tea
Tropical Sunrise
Fruit tea with mango, passionfruit, dragon fruit, lychee and pomegranate
Lychee on Lychee
Fruit tea with mango, passionfruit, dragon fruit, lychee and pomegranate
Aloe Honey
Honey fruit tea with aloe vera jelly
Strawberry or Peach Lemonade
A slushy with your choice of strawberry or peach infused with lemon
Fusion Boba
