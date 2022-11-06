Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho Licious

369 W Army trail Road suite 24

Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Build Your Own Pho
P1. Pho Sliced Ribeye
R2. Shrimp Spring Rolls / Tôm

Boba & Fruit Tea

Boba Milk Tea

Boba Milk Tea

$6.00

Brewed black tea with milk, brown sugar along the edges with tapioca pearls for a sweet refreshing drink.

Boba Taro

Boba Taro

$6.00

Taro milk tea has a vibrant flavor made with jasmine tea, taro root, milk, and tapioca pearls.

Boba Green Tea Matcha

Boba Green Tea Matcha

$6.00

Matcha milk tea is a refreshing drink made from green tea powder, hot water, and milk with tapioca pearls.

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$6.00

Thai Tea is made from brewed black tea and spices topped with half & half for that special blend.

Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$5.50

This peach black tea is bursting with juicy peach flavors.

Strawberry Tea

Strawberry Tea

$5.50

This strawberry black tea is bursting with juicy strawberry flavors.

Mango Tea

Mango Tea

$5.50

This mango black tea is bursting with juicy mango flavors

Pineapple Tea

Pineapple Tea

$5.50

This pineapple black tea is bursting with juicy pineapple flavors

Fresh Fruit Juice

Lemonade

Lemonade

$6.00

Freshly squeezed lemon and sweetened for a refreshing beverage.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Freshly squeezed lemon, fresh strawberries, and a touch of sweetener for a refreshing beverage.

Tropical Fruit Tea w/Jelly

Tropical Fruit Tea w/Jelly

$6.00

Bursting with tropical fruits and flavors with brewed black tea along with rainbow fruit jelly.

Lime Soda/ Soda Chanh Duong

Lime Soda/ Soda Chanh Duong

$6.00

Freshly squeezed lime and club soda make this a very refreshing drink.

Lychee Lemonade

Lychee Lemonade

$6.00

Lychee fruit and freshly squeezed lemon served on ice.

Real-Fruit Smoothies

A real fruit smoothie is a refreshing frozen drink to enjoy for breakfast, a snack, or when you're just craving something sweet.
Strawberry Blueberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Blueberry Banana Smoothie

$7.00
Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$7.00
Avocado Mango Smoothie

Avocado Mango Smoothie

$7.00
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$6.50
Pineapple Smoothie

Pineapple Smoothie

$6.50
Strawberry Mango Smoothie

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$6.50
Mango Pineapple Smoothie

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

$6.50
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50
Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.50
Blueberry Banana Smoothie

Blueberry Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Refreshments

Coca Cola Bottle

$2.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Bottle

$2.50

Coffee

Vietnamese Milk Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Milk Iced Coffee

$6.50

Vietnamese milk iced coffee is a traditional coffee recipe. It's made using medium & dark roast Vietnamese-grown coffee with a small metal drip filter with a slow brew. Mixed in condensed milk made to perfection.

Black Iced Coffee

Black Iced Coffee

$6.50

Vietnamese iced coffee is a traditional coffee recipe. It's made using medium & dark roast coffee with a small metal drip filter with a slow brew for the perfect blend.

Starters

A1. Steamed Bun/Bao Bánh (3 Buns)

A1. Steamed Bun/Bao Bánh (3 Buns)

$8.95

Choice of meat wrapped in Vietnamese steamed rice bun. (3 buns)

A2. Tempura Shrimp (5 Pieces)

A2. Tempura Shrimp (5 Pieces)

$8.95

Tempura battered deep-fried Shrimp

A3. Egg Rolls (Pork) 3 pieces

A3. Egg Rolls (Pork) 3 pieces

$6.50

Crispy wonton wrap with pork, carrots, cabbage, and malanga served with house-sweet lime fish sauce.

A4. Viet Grilled Pork Sausage/Nem Nướng

A4. Viet Grilled Pork Sausage/Nem Nướng

$7.50

This delicious appetizer or snack is popular in Vietnamese culture. Pork is seasoned to perfection and served with our traditional sweet fish sauce.

A5. Fried Pork Dumplings (7 Pieces)

A5. Fried Pork Dumplings (7 Pieces)

$8.50

These fried pork dumplings are filled with ground pork, cabbage, soybean oil, egg white, fresh ginger, and sesame oil. They’re fried in just a bit of oil with a side of sweet & sour dipping sauce.

A6. Fish Cake/ Chả Cá

A6. Fish Cake/ Chả Cá

$9.50

Cha ca is a delicious Vietnamese fried fish packed with spices for a splendid appetizer to start any meal.

A7. Calamari Rings

A7. Calamari Rings

$11.95

Fried calamari is a classic appetizer made of lightly battered rings of squid quickly fried.

A8. Roasted Pork/Heo Quay

A8. Roasted Pork/Heo Quay

$13.95

Crispy roasted pork belly is a beloved Vietnamese staple dish.

A9. Combination Platter

$16.95

Tempura Shrimp, Fried Pork Dumplings, Fish Cake, Calamari Rings

Fresh Spring Rolls

Fresh Viet spring rolls come with rice noodles, lettuce, and fresh herbs served with a delicious peanut dipping sauce.
R1.Grilled Pork Spring Rolls

R1.Grilled Pork Spring Rolls

$5.95

Fresh Viet spring rolls come with rice noodles, lettuce, and fresh herbs served with a delicious peanut dipping sauce.

R2. Shrimp Spring Rolls / Tôm

R2. Shrimp Spring Rolls / Tôm

$5.95

Fresh Viet spring rolls come with rice noodles, lettuce, and fresh herbs served with a delicious peanut dipping sauce.

R4. Fish Cake Spring Rolls/Cha Ca

R4. Fish Cake Spring Rolls/Cha Ca

$7.50

Fresh Viet spring rolls come with rice noodles, lettuce, and fresh herbs served with a delicious peanut dipping sauce.

R5. Vietnamese Sausage Spring Rolls/Nem Nuong

R5. Vietnamese Sausage Spring Rolls/Nem Nuong

$6.95

Fresh Viet spring rolls come with rice noodles, lettuce, and fresh herbs served with a delicious peanut dipping sauce.

R6. Chicken Spring Rolls/ Gà

R6. Chicken Spring Rolls/ Gà

$5.95

Fresh Viet spring rolls come with rice noodles, lettuce, and fresh herbs served with a delicious peanut dipping sauce.

R7. Beef Ribeye Spring Rolls/ Thịt Bò

R7. Beef Ribeye Spring Rolls/ Thịt Bò

$7.50

Fresh Viet spring rolls come with rice noodles, lettuce, and fresh herbs served with a delicious peanut dipping sauce.

R8. Grilled Pork & Shrimp Spring Rolls

R8. Grilled Pork & Shrimp Spring Rolls

$6.95

Fresh Viet spring rolls come with rice noodles, lettuce, and fresh herbs served with a delicious peanut dipping sauce.

R9. Avocado Spring Rolls (Vegan)

R9. Avocado Spring Rolls (Vegan)

$6.50

Fresh Viet spring rolls come with rice noodles, lettuce, and fresh herbs served with a delicious peanut dipping sauce.

R10. Tofu Spring Rolls (Vegan)

R10. Tofu Spring Rolls (Vegan)

$5.95

Fresh Viet spring rolls come with rice noodles, lettuce, and fresh herbs served with a delicious peanut dipping sauce.

Salad/Small Dish

D1. Beef Ribeye Salad/Goi Bo Tai Chanh

D1. Beef Ribeye Salad/Goi Bo Tai Chanh

$14.95

Bò tái chanh is a traditional Vietnamese beef salad cooked in lime juice, and served with herbs; culantro, Thai Basil & onions

D2. Papaya Salad/Goi Du Du

D2. Papaya Salad/Goi Du Du

$14.95

Choose your choice of Shrimp or Tofu(Vegan) with papaya, tomatoes & Thai basil in sweet lime fish sauce

D3. Soft Shell Crab Salad

D3. Soft Shell Crab Salad

$19.95

2 Crispy Tempura Crabs with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, green onion, daikon & cilantro

D4. Egg Soup/Trung Long Dao

D4. Egg Soup/Trung Long Dao

$6.95

House Pho Broth w/ 2 Egg Yolks

D5. Short Rib in Beef Broth/Suon Bo

D5. Short Rib in Beef Broth/Suon Bo

$11.95

Short Rib with House Signature Beef Broth

Sandwiches/Banh Mi 🥖

B1. Special Combo Bánh Mì/ Đac Biet

$8.25

B2. Cold Cut Combo Bánh Mì/Thịt Nguội

$7.95

B3. Egg Bánh Mì/ Trung Op La

$6.50

B4. Buttery Garlic Chicken Bánh Mì/ Gà

$7.50

B5. Tuna & Egg Bánh Mì/ Cá Thu Trung Op La

$7.50

B6. Viet Sausage Bánh Mì/Nem Nướng

$7.50

B7. Fish Cake Bánh Mì/ Cha Cá

$7.50

B8. Grilled Pork Lemongrass Bánh Mì/ Thit Nuong

$7.50

B9. Buttery Garlic Beef Bánh Mì/ Bo Ap Chao

$7.95

B10. Roasted Pork Bánh Mì/ Heo Quay

$7.95

B11. Char Siu Bánh Mì/ Xá Xíu

$7.50

B12. Shrimp Bánh Mì/Tôm

$7.95

B13. Bánh Mì Sauté (Spicy)

$6.95

Toasted bread with salted pork floss, steamed pork, quail eggs & chili.

B14. Braised Tofu Bánh Mì/ Đau Hu Chay (Vegan)

$7.50
Bread Loaf

Bread Loaf

$1.50

Fresh baked Viet baguette loaf

Main Dishes

M1. Vermicelli Noodles/Bun Thit Nuong

M1. Vermicelli Noodles/Bun Thit Nuong

$14.95

Rice vermicelli with grilled pork lemongrass, grilled pork sausage, egg rolls, and veggies. Served with house-sweet lime fish sauce.

C1. Grilled Pork Lemongrass Rice Platter/Com Thit Nuong Trung

C1. Grilled Pork Lemongrass Rice Platter/Com Thit Nuong Trung

$13.95

Rice plate served w/grilled pork with lemongrass, fried egg, and fresh veggies. w/house sauce.

C3. Fried Rice/Com Chien

C3. Fried Rice/Com Chien

$14.95

Combination Fried Rice with a choice of 2 types of meat along with egg, corn, carrots, green beans, and peas. You can pick from your choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef, or Shrimp.

C4. Sizzling Beef Steak w/ Eggs

C4. Sizzling Beef Steak w/ Eggs

$14.95

Sizzling Beef served on White Rice or Baguette

C7. Sizzling Shrimps w/Eggs

$15.95

Specialty Entrees

N1. Hue Spicy Noodles/Bún Bò Hue

N1. Hue Spicy Noodles/Bún Bò Hue

$14.95

Hue-style spicy beef noodle soup with beef shank, viet sausage patty, and pork.

N2. Rice Noodles/Hu Tieu Nam Vang

N2. Rice Noodles/Hu Tieu Nam Vang

$14.95

Glass noodles served with shrimp, quail eggs, fried onions & pork

N3. Soup Egg Noodle/Mi Nam Vang

N3. Soup Egg Noodle/Mi Nam Vang

$14.95

Egg noodles served with shrimp, quail eggs, fried onions & pork.

N4. Dried Egg Noodle/Mì Trộn

$14.95

Premiere Dishes 🍲

S1. Short Ribs Bánh Mì/Suon Bò

S1. Short Ribs Bánh Mì/Suon Bò

$19.95

A signature dish that is the month-watering tender short rib, veggies, and sauces served on our freshly baked baguette.

S2. Lobster Bánh Mì

$24.95
S3. Soft Shell Crab Banh Mi

S3. Soft Shell Crab Banh Mi

$24.95

S4. Pho Lobster

$24.95

Pho Noodles

Build Your Own Pho

$15.25

Enjoy our original by creating your own bowl of Pho Licious. Simply select your choices of meat, garnish and broth.

P1. Pho Sliced Ribeye

$15.25

Rice noodles served with beef sliced ribeye on our signature beef broth.

P2. Pho Northern/Pho Bac

P2. Pho Northern/Pho Bac

$15.25

Special Pho from Northern Vietnam. With thick rice noodles, minced beef & onions.

P3. Pho Short Rib

$16.25

Pho noodles served with signature beef short rib.

P4. Pho Đac Biet/ Special Pho

$16.25

Rice noodles served with beef toppings of sliced ribeye, brisket, meatballs, and tripe. Top it off with our signature beef broth and choice of garnishes.

P5. Pho Vegan

$15.25

This Vegan Pho delight is served with Tofu, Carrots, Broccoli, and Mushrooms on Vegan Broth

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

Pho Licious & Chicago Banh Mi serves authentic Vietnamese food from Pho Noodles, Banh Mi(sandwiches), and other Viet cuisines with full dine-in and bar.

Website

Location

369 W Army trail Road suite 24, Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Directions

