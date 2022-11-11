- Home
Pho Mai Dinkytown
No reviews yet
319 14th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Popular Items
Banh Mi
Banh Mi Dac Biet (House Special)
Baguette with grilled pork, bbq pork, eggs & pate. Includes pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro, jalapenos & mayo.
Banh Mi Thit Heo (Grill Pork)
Baguette with grilled pork and pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro, jalapenos & mayo.
Banh Mi Thit Nguoi (Cold Cut)
Baguette with pork roll, bbq pork, ham, pate, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro, jalapenos & mayo.
Banh Mi Nem Nuong (Pork Sausage)
Baguette with grilled pork sausage and pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro, jalapenos & mayo.
Banh Mi Thit Ga (Grilled Chicken)
Baguette with grilled marinated chicken and pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro, jalapenos & house mayo.
Banh Mi Op La (Eggs)
Baguette with sunny side up eggs, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro, jalapenos & mayo.
Banh Mi Dau Hu ( Tofu)
Baguette with fried tofu, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro, jalapenos & mayo.
Appetizers
Cream Cheese Wontons
Crispy Fried Cream Cheese Wontons (6)
Chicken Wings
Our lightly breaded house fried chicken wings with garlic sauce. (Qty 7)
Eggrolls
Crispy rice paper filled with pork, vermicelli, herbs & spices and served with fish sauce. (Qty 2)
Vegetarian Eggrolls
Crispy rice paper filled with mung beans, cabbage, carrots, onions, vermicelli, herbs & spices and served with fish sauce. (Qty 2)
Shrimp Springrolls
Includes lettuce, cucumber, chives, rice noodles, fried rice paper and shrimp. (Qty 2)
Shrimp & Pork Springrolls
Includes lettuce, cucumber, chives, rice noodles, fried rice paper and shrimp & bbq pork. (Qty 2)
Pork Sausage Springrolls (Nem Nuong)
Includes lettuce, cucumber, chives, rice noodles, fried rice paper and pork sausage. (Qty 2)
Grilled Pork Springrolls (Thit Nuong)
Includes lettuce, cucumber, chives, rice noodles, fried rice paper and pork sausage. (Qty 2)
Veggie Springrolls
Includes lettuce, cucumber, chives, rice noodles, & fried rice paper. (Qty 2)
Tofu Springrolls
Includes lettuce, cucumber, chives, rice noodles, fried rice paper and fried tofu. (Qty 2)
App Platter - Sampler
Assortment of our delicious appetizers: Eggrolls (1), Springrolls (1), Cream Cheese Wontons (4) & Chicken Wings (4)!
App Platter - Family
Assortment of our delicious appetizers: Eggrolls (2), Springrolls (2), Cream Cheese Wontons (4) & Chicken Wings (4)!
App Platter - Party
Assortment of our delicious appetizers: Eggrolls (4), Springrolls (4), Cream Cheese Wontons (8) & Chicken Wings (8)!
Bun
Bun - Pick a Protein
Select one of 8 protein options. Includes rice noodles, lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon. Topped with green onions and peanuts and served with side of fish sauce.
Bun Cha Gio Thit Nuong
Grill Pork & Eggrolls with rice noodles, lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon. Topped with green onions and peanuts and served with side of fish sauce.
Bun Dac Biet
Grill Shrimp, Pork & Eggrolls with rice noodles, lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon. Topped with green onions and peanuts and served with side of fish sauce.
Com
Com - Pick a Protein
Choose either grilled pork, grilled chicken, pork sausage, or fried chicken to create a delicious rice platter.
Com Tam Heo Nuong, Bi, Cha
Grilled pork, shredded pork & steam eggloaf.
Com Dac Biet "The Viking Platter"
Grilled pork, shredded pork, steam eggloaf & shrimp beancurd wrap.
Com Suong Dai Han
Grilled Beef Short-Ribs Rice Platter
Pho
Pho Ga
Chicken
Pho Tai
Pho w/ Lean Beef. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
Pho Bo Vien
Beef meatballs
Pho Chin
Beef brisket
Pho Tai & Bo Vien
Pho w/ Lean beef & meatballs. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
Pho Tom
Shrimp
Pho Dac Biet "House Special"
Lean beef, meatballs, brisket, flank, tripe & tendon. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
Pho (No Meat)
Pho Thit "Meat Lovers"
Just a lot of meats: Lean Beef, Brisket & Meatballs! NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
Pho Tofu
Tofu
Pho Do Bien (Seafood)
Includes shrimp, squid, crab sticks & fish balls...yummy!
Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Combination Fried Rice
Chicken, pork & shrimp
Tofu Fried Rice
Fried rice with chinese greens (Yu Chow), carrots, peas, onions & eggs
Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried rice with chinese greens (Yu Chow), carrots, peas, onions & eggs
Specialties
Beef & Potatoes
Beef & crispy potatoes stir fry with onions in chef's special sauce.
Chicken & Potatoes
Chicken & crispy potatoes stir fry with onions in chef's special sauce.
Hot & Spicy Chicken
Chicken stir fry with lemongrass & onions in chef's special sauce.
Nem Nuong
Wrap your own springrolls. Served with rice paper, vermicelli rice noodles, fried rice paper, pickled daikon/carrots, cucumber, cilantro, basil, leaf lettuce & our famous Nem Nuong sauce.
Sesame Chicken or Shrimp
Breaded chicken or shrimp deep fried, then stir fried with our delicious sesame sauce. Served with white rice.
Sweet & Sour Chicken or Shrimp
Breaded chicken or shrimp deep fried, then stir fried with our delicious sweet & sour sauce. Served with white rice.
Mi Xao (Crispy Noodles)
Stir fried vegetables with your favorite proteins in a dark savory sauce!
Hu Tiu & Mi
Mi Kho
Egg Noodles served with shrimp, sliced pork, fried chicken and a crispy shrimp wonton with a light and flavorful broth on the side.
Mi Wonton Soup
Egg noodles in a light & flavorful broth served with BBQ Pork and homemade Wontons (qty 6)!
Wonton Soup
Delicious homemade Wontons (qty 12) in a light & flavorful broth.
Hu Tiu (make your own)
Make your own rice noodle soup in a light and flavorful chicken broth. Includes green onions, scallion, cilantro and your protein selection. Served with a side of bean sprouts, lime and jalapeño peppers.
Hu Tiu Dac Biet (House Special)
Rice noodles in a light and flavorful broth. Includes shrimp, squid & sliced pork, green onions, scallion and cilantro. Served with a side of bean sprouts, lime and jalapeño peppers.
Hu Tiu Do Bien (Seafood)
Rice noodles in a light and flavorful broth. Includes shrimp, squid, crab sticks, fish balls, green onions, scallion and cilantro. Served with a side of bean sprouts, lime and jalapeño peppers.
Vegetarian
Lunch Specials
#35 Banh Mi, Eggroll or Springroll & Drink
#36 Beef Potatoe, Eggroll, Fried Rice
#36 Chicken Potatoe, Eggroll, Fried Rice
#37 Hot Chicken, Eggroll, Fried Rice
#38 Stir Fry Veg w/ Chicken or Beef or Shrimp, Eggroll, Fried Rice
#39 Grilled Pork, Eggroll, White Rice
#40 Rice Noodle Salad (Grilled Pork, Pork Sausage, Eggrolls or Veg Eggrolls)
#41 Sesame Chicken or Shrimp, Eggroll & Fried Rice
#42 Sweet & Sour Chicken or Shrimp, Eggroll & Fried Rice
Drinks
Coffee and Tea
Specialty Drinks
Cake
Appetizers
Appetizer Party Platter
Assortment of Eggrolls, Springrolls, Cream Cheese Wontons, Chicken Wings & variety of delicious sauces! (feeds 5-8)
Springroll Shimp & Pork - per item
Springroll Pork Sausuage - per item
Tray Shrimp & Pork Springroll
Tray Nem Nuong Springroll
Tray Eggrolls
Tray Cream Cheese Wontons
Tray Chicken Wings
Meats & Proteins
Grilled Pork (Thit Nuong) - per pound
Grilled Pork (Thit Nuong) - small tray (5 lb)
Small Tray of our delicious grilled pork (approx 5-6 lb)
Pork Sausage (Nem Nuong) - per pound
Pork Sausage (Nem Nuong) - small tray (5 lb)
Homemade pork sausage tray (approx 5-6 lb)
Shrimp Beancurd - per item
Shredded Pork (Bi) - per pound
Grilled Beef Short-ribs - per pound
Pate
Fried Rice
Specialties
Proteins
Rice & Noodles
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Fast, Fresh & Delicious Vietnamese Cuisine!
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414