Vietnamese

Pho Mai Dinkytown

review star

No reviews yet

319 14th Ave SE

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Order Again

Popular Items

Eggrolls
Pho Tai
Cream Cheese Wontons

Banh Mi

Delicious banh mi sandwiches made to order!
Banh Mi Dac Biet (House Special)

Banh Mi Dac Biet (House Special)

$9.95

Baguette with grilled pork, bbq pork, eggs & pate. Includes pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro, jalapenos & mayo.

Banh Mi Thit Heo (Grill Pork)

Banh Mi Thit Heo (Grill Pork)

$8.50

Baguette with grilled pork and pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro, jalapenos & mayo.

Banh Mi Thit Nguoi (Cold Cut)

Banh Mi Thit Nguoi (Cold Cut)

$8.50

Baguette with pork roll, bbq pork, ham, pate, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro, jalapenos & mayo.

Banh Mi Nem Nuong (Pork Sausage)

$9.95

Baguette with grilled pork sausage and pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro, jalapenos & mayo.

Banh Mi Thit Ga (Grilled Chicken)

Banh Mi Thit Ga (Grilled Chicken)

$8.95

Baguette with grilled marinated chicken and pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro, jalapenos & house mayo.

Banh Mi Op La (Eggs)

Banh Mi Op La (Eggs)

$7.95

Baguette with sunny side up eggs, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro, jalapenos & mayo.

Banh Mi Dau Hu ( Tofu)

$8.50

Baguette with fried tofu, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro, jalapenos & mayo.

Appetizers

Sandwiches, Chicken Wings, Eggrolls & Springrolls
Cream Cheese Wontons

Cream Cheese Wontons

$7.95

Crispy Fried Cream Cheese Wontons (6)

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Our lightly breaded house fried chicken wings with garlic sauce. (Qty 7)

Eggrolls

Eggrolls

$8.25

Crispy rice paper filled with pork, vermicelli, herbs & spices and served with fish sauce. (Qty 2)

Vegetarian Eggrolls

Vegetarian Eggrolls

$8.25

Crispy rice paper filled with mung beans, cabbage, carrots, onions, vermicelli, herbs & spices and served with fish sauce. (Qty 2)

Shrimp Springrolls

Shrimp Springrolls

$7.95

Includes lettuce, cucumber, chives, rice noodles, fried rice paper and shrimp. (Qty 2)

Shrimp & Pork Springrolls

Shrimp & Pork Springrolls

$7.95

Includes lettuce, cucumber, chives, rice noodles, fried rice paper and shrimp & bbq pork. (Qty 2)

Pork Sausage Springrolls (Nem Nuong)

Pork Sausage Springrolls (Nem Nuong)

$8.95

Includes lettuce, cucumber, chives, rice noodles, fried rice paper and pork sausage. (Qty 2)

Grilled Pork Springrolls (Thit Nuong)

$8.95

Includes lettuce, cucumber, chives, rice noodles, fried rice paper and pork sausage. (Qty 2)

Veggie Springrolls

$6.95

Includes lettuce, cucumber, chives, rice noodles, & fried rice paper. (Qty 2)

Tofu Springrolls

$7.95

Includes lettuce, cucumber, chives, rice noodles, fried rice paper and fried tofu. (Qty 2)

App Platter - Sampler

App Platter - Sampler

$19.95

Assortment of our delicious appetizers: Eggrolls (1), Springrolls (1), Cream Cheese Wontons (4) & Chicken Wings (4)!

App Platter - Family

App Platter - Family

$27.95

Assortment of our delicious appetizers: Eggrolls (2), Springrolls (2), Cream Cheese Wontons (4) & Chicken Wings (4)!

App Platter - Party

App Platter - Party

$49.95

Assortment of our delicious appetizers: Eggrolls (4), Springrolls (4), Cream Cheese Wontons (8) & Chicken Wings (8)!

Bun

Vermicelli rice noodles, spring greens, scallion, cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon, bean sprouts, fish sauce and your selection of proteins:
Bun - Pick a Protein

Bun - Pick a Protein

$12.95

Select one of 8 protein options. Includes rice noodles, lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon. Topped with green onions and peanuts and served with side of fish sauce.

Bun Cha Gio Thit Nuong

Bun Cha Gio Thit Nuong

$13.95

Grill Pork & Eggrolls with rice noodles, lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon. Topped with green onions and peanuts and served with side of fish sauce.

Bun Dac Biet

Bun Dac Biet

$14.95

Grill Shrimp, Pork & Eggrolls with rice noodles, lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon. Topped with green onions and peanuts and served with side of fish sauce.

Com

Served with pickled carrots/daikon, cucumber, green onions, fish sauce and your selection of protein:
Com - Pick a Protein

Com - Pick a Protein

$12.95

Choose either grilled pork, grilled chicken, pork sausage, or fried chicken to create a delicious rice platter.

Com Tam Heo Nuong, Bi, Cha

Com Tam Heo Nuong, Bi, Cha

$13.95

Grilled pork, shredded pork & steam eggloaf.

Com Dac Biet "The Viking Platter"

Com Dac Biet "The Viking Platter"

$15.95

Grilled pork, shredded pork, steam eggloaf & shrimp beancurd wrap.

Com Suong Dai Han

Com Suong Dai Han

$16.95

Grilled Beef Short-Ribs Rice Platter

Pho

Beef rice noodle soup with cilantro, culantro, white & green onions and side of bean sprouts, basil leaves, limes & jalapeños. NOTE: For takeout, any pho dishes with lean beef, the beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
Pho Ga

Pho Ga

$11.45

Chicken

Pho Tai

Pho Tai

$11.45

Pho w/ Lean Beef. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.

Pho Bo Vien

Pho Bo Vien

$11.45

Beef meatballs

Pho Chin

Pho Chin

$11.95

Beef brisket

Pho Tai & Bo Vien

Pho Tai & Bo Vien

$11.95

Pho w/ Lean beef & meatballs. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.

Pho Tom

Pho Tom

$13.45

Shrimp

Pho Dac Biet "House Special"

Pho Dac Biet "House Special"

$13.45

Lean beef, meatballs, brisket, flank, tripe & tendon. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.

Pho (No Meat)

$10.45
Pho Thit "Meat Lovers"

Pho Thit "Meat Lovers"

$13.45

Just a lot of meats: Lean Beef, Brisket & Meatballs! NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.

Pho Tofu

$12.45

Tofu

Pho Do Bien (Seafood)

$14.45

Includes shrimp, squid, crab sticks & fish balls...yummy!

Fried Rice

Fried rice with eggs, onions & your choice of protein:

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$13.95

Beef Fried Rice

$14.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.95
Combination Fried Rice

Combination Fried Rice

$15.95

Chicken, pork & shrimp

Tofu Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with chinese greens (Yu Chow), carrots, peas, onions & eggs

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with chinese greens (Yu Chow), carrots, peas, onions & eggs

Specialties

Hot & Spicy Chicken, Beef Potatoe, & Nem Nuong!
Beef & Potatoes

Beef & Potatoes

$14.75

Beef & crispy potatoes stir fry with onions in chef's special sauce.

Chicken & Potatoes

Chicken & Potatoes

$14.75

Chicken & crispy potatoes stir fry with onions in chef's special sauce.

Hot & Spicy Chicken

Hot & Spicy Chicken

$14.75

Chicken stir fry with lemongrass & onions in chef's special sauce.

Nem Nuong

Nem Nuong

$16.95

Wrap your own springrolls. Served with rice paper, vermicelli rice noodles, fried rice paper, pickled daikon/carrots, cucumber, cilantro, basil, leaf lettuce & our famous Nem Nuong sauce.

Sesame Chicken or Shrimp

Sesame Chicken or Shrimp

$13.95

Breaded chicken or shrimp deep fried, then stir fried with our delicious sesame sauce. Served with white rice.

Sweet & Sour Chicken or Shrimp

Sweet & Sour Chicken or Shrimp

$13.95

Breaded chicken or shrimp deep fried, then stir fried with our delicious sweet & sour sauce. Served with white rice.

Mi Xao (Crispy Noodles)

Mi Xao (Crispy Noodles)

$14.75

Stir fried vegetables with your favorite proteins in a dark savory sauce!

Hu Tiu & Mi

Rice Noodle and Egg Noodle Soups in a flavorful chicken broth.
Mi Kho

Mi Kho

$14.75

Egg Noodles served with shrimp, sliced pork, fried chicken and a crispy shrimp wonton with a light and flavorful broth on the side.

Mi Wonton Soup

Mi Wonton Soup

$14.75

Egg noodles in a light & flavorful broth served with BBQ Pork and homemade Wontons (qty 6)!

Wonton Soup

$13.45

Delicious homemade Wontons (qty 12) in a light & flavorful broth.

Hu Tiu (make your own)

Hu Tiu (make your own)

$13.45

Make your own rice noodle soup in a light and flavorful chicken broth. Includes green onions, scallion, cilantro and your protein selection. Served with a side of bean sprouts, lime and jalapeño peppers.

Hu Tiu Dac Biet (House Special)

Hu Tiu Dac Biet (House Special)

$15.45

Rice noodles in a light and flavorful broth. Includes shrimp, squid & sliced pork, green onions, scallion and cilantro. Served with a side of bean sprouts, lime and jalapeño peppers.

Hu Tiu Do Bien (Seafood)

Hu Tiu Do Bien (Seafood)

$16.45

Rice noodles in a light and flavorful broth. Includes shrimp, squid, crab sticks, fish balls, green onions, scallion and cilantro. Served with a side of bean sprouts, lime and jalapeño peppers.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Eggrolls

Vegetarian Eggrolls

$8.25

Crispy rice paper filled with mung beans, cabbage, carrots, onions, vermicelli, herbs & spices and served with fish sauce. (Qty 2)

Veggie Springrolls

$6.95

Includes lettuce, cucumber, chives, rice noodles, & fried rice paper. (Qty 2)

Tofu Springrolls

$7.95

Includes lettuce, cucumber, chives, rice noodles, fried rice paper and fried tofu. (Qty 2)

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with chinese greens (Yu Chow), carrots, peas, onions & eggs

Tofu Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with chinese greens (Yu Chow), carrots, peas, onions & eggs

Vegetable Mi Xao

$13.45

Cabbage, bok choy, carrots & onions stir fry in a savory dark sauce, served over a bed of crispy fried egg noodles.

Tofu Mi Xao

$14.95

Fried Tofu stir fry with cabbage, bok choy, carrots & onions in a savory dark sauce, served over a bed of crispy fried egg noodles.

Bun w/ Veg Eggroll

Bun w/ Veg Eggroll

$12.45

Vegetarian eggrolls with rice noodles, lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon. Topped with green onions and peanuts and served with side of fish sauce.

Bun Tofu

Bun Tofu

$12.95

Fried Tofu with rice noodles, lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon. Topped with green onions and peanuts and served with side of fish sauce.

Hot & Spicy Tofu

Hot & Spicy Tofu

$13.45

Fried Tofu stir fry with lemongrass & onions in chef's special sauce.

Tofu & Potatoes

$13.45

Fried Tofu stir fry with onions & crispy potatoes in chef's special sauce.

Lunch Specials

#35 Banh Mi, Eggroll or Springroll & Drink

$11.95
#36 Beef Potatoe, Eggroll, Fried Rice

#36 Beef Potatoe, Eggroll, Fried Rice

$11.95
#36 Chicken Potatoe, Eggroll, Fried Rice

#36 Chicken Potatoe, Eggroll, Fried Rice

$11.95
#37 Hot Chicken, Eggroll, Fried Rice

#37 Hot Chicken, Eggroll, Fried Rice

$11.95
#38 Stir Fry Veg w/ Chicken or Beef or Shrimp, Eggroll, Fried Rice

#38 Stir Fry Veg w/ Chicken or Beef or Shrimp, Eggroll, Fried Rice

$11.95

#39 Grilled Pork, Eggroll, White Rice

$11.95

#40 Rice Noodle Salad (Grilled Pork, Pork Sausage, Eggrolls or Veg Eggrolls)

$11.95
#41 Sesame Chicken or Shrimp, Eggroll & Fried Rice

#41 Sesame Chicken or Shrimp, Eggroll & Fried Rice

$11.95

#42 Sweet & Sour Chicken or Shrimp, Eggroll & Fried Rice

$11.95

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.75
Coke (bottle)

Coke (bottle)

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.75
Diet Coke (bottle)

Diet Coke (bottle)

$2.95

Sprite

$2.75
Sprite (bottle)

Sprite (bottle)

$2.95Out of stock
Mountain Dew (bottle)

Mountain Dew (bottle)

$2.95Out of stock

Orange

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Soybean

$2.75Out of stock

Gatorade

$2.95

Pellegrino

$2.95

Monster

$3.95Out of stock

Redbull

$3.50Out of stock

Coffee and Tea

Café Sua Da (Viet Ice Coffee)

$5.75
Mr. Brown Ice Coffee (can)

Mr. Brown Ice Coffee (can)

$3.25

Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.95

Honest Honey Green Tea

$2.95

Specialty Drinks

Mai's Limeade (New)

Mai's Limeade (New)

$5.50

Delicious Limeade that will refresh your tastebuds....guaranteed!

Cake

Pandan Cake - Durian (slice)

Pandan Cake - Durian (slice)

$7.50Out of stock
Pandan Cake - Buttercream (slice)

Pandan Cake - Buttercream (slice)

$7.50Out of stock

Pandan Cake - Coconut (slice)

$7.50Out of stock

Appetizers

Appetizer Party Platter

Appetizer Party Platter

$59.40

Assortment of Eggrolls, Springrolls, Cream Cheese Wontons, Chicken Wings & variety of delicious sauces! (feeds 5-8)

Springroll Shimp & Pork - per item

$4.00

Springroll Pork Sausuage - per item

$4.00

Tray Shrimp & Pork Springroll

$79.92+

Tray Nem Nuong Springroll

$79.92+

Tray Eggrolls

$83.16+

Tray Cream Cheese Wontons

$35.64+

Tray Chicken Wings

$72.36+

Meats & Proteins

Grilled Pork (Thit Nuong) - per pound

$14.25

Grilled Pork (Thit Nuong) - small tray (5 lb)

$64.80

Small Tray of our delicious grilled pork (approx 5-6 lb)

Pork Sausage (Nem Nuong) - per pound

$15.25

Pork Sausage (Nem Nuong) - small tray (5 lb)

$70.20

Homemade pork sausage tray (approx 5-6 lb)

Shrimp Beancurd - per item

$3.24

Shredded Pork (Bi) - per pound

$16.20
Grilled Beef Short-ribs - per pound

Grilled Beef Short-ribs - per pound

$21.55

Pate

$15.00

Fried Rice

Tray Chicken Fried Rice

$64.80+

Tray Pork Fried Rice

$64.80+

Tray Beef Fried Rice

$75.60+

Tray Shrimp Fried Rice

$75.60+

Tray Combo Fried Rice

$75.60+

Tray Veg Fried Rice

$64.80+

Specialties

Beef Potatoes (tray)

Beef Potatoes (tray)

$75.60+
Hot & Spicy Chicken (tray)

Hot & Spicy Chicken (tray)

$75.60+
Sesame Chicken (tray)

Sesame Chicken (tray)

$75.60+
Sesame Shrimp (tray)

Sesame Shrimp (tray)

$86.40+
Sweet & Sour Chicken (tray)

Sweet & Sour Chicken (tray)

$75.60+
Sweet & Sour Shrimp (tray)

Sweet & Sour Shrimp (tray)

$86.40+

Pho Broth

Pho Broth - Large

$6.00

Pho Broth - Small

$3.50

Pho Broth w/ Meatballs - Small

$5.00

Proteins

Fried Chicken Leg

$3.50

Fried Tofu (whole container)

$4.95

Egg loaf

$2.50

Fried eggs

$2.00

Extra grill chicken

$3.00

Rice & Noodles

Side white rice

$2.00

Side rice noodles

$2.00

Side egg noodles with sauce

$3.00

Side plain fried rice

$3.00

Rice paper

$2.00

Side egg noodles

$2.00

Side fried rice paper (7)

$2.00

Misc

Include Utensils

No Utensils

Vegetable

Extra banh mi vege bag

$1.50

Extra pho vege bag

$1.50

Extra sauces

Extra nem sauce- large

$2.00

Extra nem sauce-small

$0.50

Extra fish sauce-large

$2.00

Extra fish sauce-small

$0.25

Extra peanut sauce-large

$2.00

Extra peanut sauce-small

$0.25

Extra sweet sour sauce-large

$2.00

Extra sweet sour sauce-small

$0.25

Extra hoisin/siracha packet

$0.25

Extra chili oil

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Fast, Fresh & Delicious Vietnamese Cuisine!

