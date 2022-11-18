Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

PhoNatic - Cedar Park

1,667 Reviews

$

1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Pho
Vermicelli Bowl
"Banh Mi" Sliders (2)

Small Plates

Pork Egg Rolls (2)

Pork Egg Rolls (2)

$5.75
Vegetable Egg Rolls (3)

Vegetable Egg Rolls (3)

$5.75
Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

$5.75

Grilled Pork Spring Rolls (2)

$5.75

Tofu Spring Rolls (2)

$5.25
"Banh Mi" Sliders (2)

"Banh Mi" Sliders (2)

$6.75
Crispy Salt and Pepper Tofu

Crispy Salt and Pepper Tofu

$6.50

Pho

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$12.00
Chicken & Veggie Pho

Chicken & Veggie Pho

$12.00

Brisket Pho

$12.50

Meatball Pho

$12.50
Filet Mignon Pho

Filet Mignon Pho

$14.95

Oxtail Pho

$15.95
Vegetarian Pho

Vegetarian Pho

$12.00
Shrimp Pho

Shrimp Pho

$13.95
Eye Round Steak Pho

Eye Round Steak Pho

$12.50
Eye Round & Tendon Pho

Eye Round & Tendon Pho

$12.50

Eye Round & Brisket Pho

$12.50

Eye Round & Meatball Pho

$12.50

No Meat Pho, Choice of Broth

$9.50

PhoNatic Specials

Pho-Nomenal Combo

Pho-Nomenal Combo

$14.00
Pat's Plate

Pat's Plate

$13.95
Brooklyn Bowl

Brooklyn Bowl

$13.95

Wonton Noodle Soup

$12.95

Sara Bowl

$13.95
The Works ("212" Noodle Soup)

The Works ("212" Noodle Soup)

$13.75
Wonton Special (403)

Wonton Special (403)

$13.75
Phrench Dip Sandwich

Phrench Dip Sandwich

$10.95

Spicy Van Van Noodles

$13.50

Grill Bowl

Vermicelli Bowl

Rice Bowl

Salad Bowl

Tacos & Sandwiches

D&D Street Tacos

D&D Street Tacos

Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

Sides

Fried Egg

$2.00

Pork Eggroll (1)

$3.00

Veggie Eggroll (1)

$2.00

Pork & Shrimp Wontons (4 pieces)

$3.00

Meatballs (4 pieces)

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

White Rice

$2.00

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Pho Soup

Kids Chicken Pho Soup

$5.95

Kids Veggie Pho

$5.95

Kids Beef Pho Soup

$5.95

Kids Wonton Soup

$5.95

Kid Pho No Meat

$5.50

Kids Vermicelli

$6.25

Kids Rice Bowl

$6.25
Kids Banh Mi

Kids Banh Mi

$6.25

SILVERWARE

Without Silverware

Chopsticks Only

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.75
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.50
Iced Vietnamese Coffee

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Aloe Vera Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Tazo Tea

$3.00

Lychee Drink

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$3.00

Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Container

Container

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Substitute zucchini noodles to make your pho even healthier!!

Website

Location

1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

Gallery
PhoNatic image
PhoNatic image
PhoNatic image

Map
