Vietnamese

PhoNatic - Round Rock

736 Reviews

$$

200 University Blvd #530

Round Rock, TX 78665

Order Again

Popular Items

Banh Mi Sliders (2)
Pork Egg Rolls (2)
Vermicelli Bowl

Small Plates

Pork Egg Rolls (2)

Pork Egg Rolls (2)

$5.75
Vegetable Egg Rolls (3)

Vegetable Egg Rolls (3)

$5.75
Crispy Salt and Pepper Tofu

Crispy Salt and Pepper Tofu

$6.50
Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

$5.75

Grilled Pork Spring Rolls (2)

$5.75

Tofu Spring Rolls (2)

$5.25
Banh Mi Sliders (2)

Banh Mi Sliders (2)

$6.75

Pho

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$12.00
Chicken & Veggie Pho

Chicken & Veggie Pho

$12.00

Brisket Pho

$12.50

Meatball Pho

$12.50
Filet Mignon Pho

Filet Mignon Pho

$14.95
Oxtail Pho

Oxtail Pho

$15.95
Vegetarian Pho

Vegetarian Pho

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp Pho

$13.95
Eye Round Steak Pho

Eye Round Steak Pho

$12.50
Eye Round & Tendon Pho

Eye Round & Tendon Pho

$12.50

Eye Round & Brisket Pho

$12.50

Eye Round & Meatball Pho

$12.50

No Meat Pho, Choice of Broth

$9.50
The Works (#212)

The Works (#212)

$13.75
Wonton Special (#403)

Wonton Special (#403)

$13.75

Wonton Noodle Soup

$12.95

PhoNatic Specials

Pho-Nomenal Combo

Pho-Nomenal Combo

$14.00
Pat's Plate

Pat's Plate

$13.95
Brooklyn Bowl

Brooklyn Bowl

$13.95

Sara Bowl

$13.95

Spicy Van Van Noodles

$13.50

Grill Bowl

Vermicelli Bowl

Rice Bowl

Salad Bowl

Tacos & Sandwiches

D&D Street Tacos (2)

D&D Street Tacos (2)

Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

Phrench Dip Sandwich

Phrench Dip Sandwich

$10.95

Sides

Fried Egg

$2.00

Meatballs (4 pieces)

$3.00

Pork & Shrimp Wontons (4 pieces)

$3.00

Pork Eggroll (1)

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Veggie Eggroll (1)

$2.00

White Rice

$2.00

Small Chicken Broth

$3.00

Large Chicken Broth

$5.00

Small Beef Broth

$3.00

Large Beef Broth

$5.00

Small Veggie Broth

$3.00

Large Veggie Broth

$5.00

Beef (4 oz)

$4.50

Pork (4 oz)

$4.50

Grilled Shrimp (6 pc)

$4.50

Grilled Chicken (4 oz)

$4.50

Tofu (5 oz)

$4.00

Side - Egg Noodles

$2.00

Side- Vermicelli Noodles

$2.00

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Pho

Kids Chicken Pho

$5.95

Kids Veggie Pho

$5.95

Kids Beef Pho

$5.95

Kids Wonton Soup

$5.95

Kids Shrimp Pho

$6.50

Kid Pho No Meat

$5.50

Kids Vermicelli

$6.25
Kids Banh Mi

Kids Banh Mi

$6.25

Kids Rice Bowl

$6.25

UTENSIL OPTIONS

NO Utensils

Include Utensils

Chopsticks Only

Beverages

Stubborn Soda / Iced Tea

Stubborn Soda / Iced Tea

$2.25
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.50
Iced Vietnamese Coffee

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Aloe Vera Juice

$3.00

Tazo Tea

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Foco Juice

$2.75

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$3.00

Yeo's Soymilk

$2.75

Lychee Drink

$3.00

Mr. Brown Coffee

$2.75

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Kombucha

$5.00

Orange S. Pellegrino

$2.75

Snacks

Yan Yan

$2.00

Hello Panda

$2.00

Pocky

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Substitute zucchini noodles to make your pho even healthier!!

Website

Location

200 University Blvd #530, Round Rock, TX 78665

Directions

Gallery
PhoNatic image
PhoNatic image
PhoNatic image

